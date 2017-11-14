IEA Does What It Does Best - Underestimate Demand

This time is no different, and IEA will have to revise oil demand higher down the road. again.

But history tells us that IEA has been excellent at always underestimating global oil demand growth.

Welcome to the "do what you do best" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

IEA released its widely anticipated oil market report today, and surprise, it lowered oil demand forecasts for 2017 and 2018.

IEA revised lower year-over-year growth down from 1.58 million b/d to 1.52 million b/d this month.

IEA also revised lower 2018 demand growth by 0.19 million b/d down to 1.28 million b/d y-o-y.

This by the way is the same IEA that said this in May this year:

Source: Reuters

And just 4-months later, IEA had to backtrack its Q2 2017 forecast noting, and we quote:

Source: CNBC

So, it shouldn't be a surprise to you today that IEA is going to do what it does best -- underestimate oil demand once again.

In Goehring and Rozencwajg's Q1 2017 letter, this chart puts it the best just how much IEA underestimates demand every year:

Will IEA pull it off again underestimating global oil demand growth? Yes, we are certain they will miss the mark... again.

For those of you wondering why IEA revised lower 2018 oil demand growth is because IEA is forecasting a 10% increase in oil prices. Yes, you read that right, 10%.

As a result of the energy agency's overly optimistic supply growth and overly pessimistic demand growth, IEA expects 2018 to show a slight build in global storage. But a close analysis of their country by country supply estimate doesn't stand up to any logical scrutiny, but then again, we haven't read a single sellside report that stood up to any scrutiny either.

Overall, IEA reports that preliminary data for OECD storage fell 40 million bbls in September and another 24 million bbls in October bringing OECD storage to 2,946 million bbls, or just 136 million bbls above the five-year average.

The global oil rebalancing continues, and with IEA dropping the ball again by overestimating supply and underestimating demand, the world is going to be surprised to see storage continuing to drawdown well into 2018 despite current forecasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.