Pandora: There Is Salvage Value

While Pandora is clearly not a leader in music streaming, it has a core listenership that can be harvested for profits.

The company now has 5+ million subscriptions across its Plus ($4.99/mo) and Premium ($9.99/mo) tiers, with Premium subscribers crossing 1 million. Subscription revenues grew faster than ad revenues.

When considering the top players in the music-streaming industry, Pandora (NASDAQ: P) probably isn't the name that comes to mind. That crown goes to Spotify, the still-private Swedish streaming company with 60 million paid subscribers and an estimated $20 billion valuation.

But there's a reason that Pandora is hanging on. Subscriber attrition isn't happening - in fact, subscribers have grown 29% y/y, as of Pandora's Q3 earnings release. There must be a reason that Pandora's ~5 million subscribers chose it rather than its larger competitors. Clearly Pandora serves a niche in the market - it is, after all, positioned differently as "internet radio" instead of primarily a streaming service. And while Pandora trails behind its competitors in terms of subscribers and revenue, its core membership is worth something.

And then there's the ad business, which still brings in more than three-quarters of Pandora's revenue. Despite a drop in listener-hours as well as active listeners, advertising revenue actually increased in Q3. Perhaps advertisers, too, recognize the differentiated value in placing their ads on a radio-like service instead of an on-demand streaming music player. And among the active listeners who stayed on the platform, engagement is still clocking high - the average active listener listened to 23 hours of Pandora per month, which the company noted on its earnings call as its second-highest figure ever.

Pandora has seen a painful ride downward this year, losing more than half its value on concerns that competition would render its platform obsolete. After its Q3 miss, shares tanked a breathtaking 26%. Overall, shares have lost 64% this year to date, as seen in the chart below:

Taking the midpoint of Pandora's Q4 guidance ($372.5 million), however, we estimate that Pandora will generate $1.44 billion in revenues for FY17. At Pandora's current market cap of $1.16 billion, plus debt of $267.4 million less $499.4 million of cash, Pandora's enterprise value of $928 million trades at 0.64x EV/FY17 revenues, well below 1x sales estimates for the year, which is substantial undervaluation for a company whose top line is not (at least, not yet) declining.

Catching a falling knife is never a surefire idea, but in Pandora's case, the risk-reward profile of the name - especially under 1x revenues - is extremely compelling.

Pandora is still eking out revenue growth

Yes, revenues missed analyst estimates, but they aren't contracting yet. A post-earnings sell-off was called for, but not on the order of 26%.

Pandora posted Q3 revenues of $378.6 million, up 7.6% y/y. This barely, barely missed analyst consensus of $380.6 million (+8.1% y/y) by less than one full percentage point.

Figure 1. Pandora revenue results Source: Pandora earnings press release

Advertising revenues grew only 1% to $275.7 million, and that's the figure that spooked investors. But underpinning this is a 50% rise in subscription revenues, to $84.4 million. It makes intuitive sense that outperformance in subscription revenues should have a slight correlation to underperformance in ad revenues - after all, when Pandora converts a free user into a paid subscriber, that subscriber is no longer subject to ads. Clearly it's a tradeoff, and one that the company considers worth making.

In other news - ticketing revenues declined 16%, but that's consistent with Pandora's sale of its Ticketfly subsidiary, which it sold to Eventbrite for $200 million. This simplification of Pandora's portfolio to focus on core music streaming should be a positive indicator, even if it drags down revenue comps in the short term.

After adjusting for the Ticketfly sale and the exit of Australia/New Zealand operations, Pandora revenues actually grew 10% y/y - not 8% y/y, as noted by Pandora's CFO on the earnings call.

Subscriber growth above expectations is a huge plus

While the exact economics of how much a free-tier user generates in ad revenues versus a paid user in subscriptions is a mystery known only to the company, we can directionally estimate that Pandora's paid tiers - Plus and Premium - are more revenue-lucrative to the company than ad-supported free users. Yes, the total number of active listeners are down: to 73.7 million in Q3, down from 77.9 million in 3Q16 and below the 74.6 million that Wall Street wanted to see. But at least the more-valuable paying users are seeing a meaningful increase.

For a refresher - Pandora has two subscription tiers, Plus ($4.99/mo) and Premium ($9.99/mo). Premium just launched in March 2017, and as of October, it had 1 million paid users (that's $10 million/mo in recurring revenues). See the following comparison chart taken from Pandora's website:

Through Q3, Pandora counted 5.19 million paid subscribers, up 29% y/y. Net new subscribers added in Q3 clocked in at 320k. Wall Street had only expected 5.04 million subscribers, so Pandora added 150k more subscribers than expected. Subscription revenues are up 50% y/y, with the average subscription revenue per user tilting up since the launch of Premium.

Subscription revenues are exactly what Wall Street adores - at least, for SaaS companies. The premise should be the same with Pandora - subscriptions help Pandora to diversify away from the volume-driven, lumpy nature of ads revenues. While advertising will probably be Pandora's main revenue driver for quite some time, it's not too difficult to imagine a reversed future in which subscriptions bring in the majority of revenues.

If Pandora manages to sign up 10 million users to its Premium service (this is a medium-term goal, not possible in the near term), which represents just 1/6th of Spotify's estimated 60 million paying users, 10 million users generates $100 million/month in revenues, or $300 million/quarter - larger than the $276 million that ads generated this quarter.

If and when the business can hinge more on its subscription revenues, the lumpy quarter-to-quarter metrics like Ad RPM and listener-hours cease to become so important and cause such large blips in the company's stock price. Subscriptions provide steady recurring revenue streams (we've yet to see Pandora report its churn rates) and provide a firmer foundation for long-term growth.

Pandora is closing the profitability gap

Let's also remember that Pandora is narrowing its loss margins as its growth slows down. The company incurred an operating loss of -$59 million on $378.6 million of revenues, implying a -15.5% operating margin in Q3. This is up - ever so slightly, by 20bps - since 3Q16.

A 20bp improvement in operating margin is nothing to write home about, but it is actually impressive in the face of rising content costs - which no one in the industry, Spotify included, is immune to. The rise of content costs is an open secret as media and distribution companies both place greater value on the content side of the equation. If we exclude ticketing revenues from Pandora's revenue base, we calculate content acquisition costs as consuming 56.7% of Pandora's Q3 non-ticket revenues. This is up significantly from 52.9% in 3Q16.

In the face of this, however, Pandora has dropped sales and marketing costs - its next largest expense category which consumes nearly a third of Pandora's revenues. In Q3, it actually dropped sales spending to $107.6 million (28% of revenues) from $116.1 million in 3Q16 (33% of revenues). Declines in sales spending usually also tie to a decline in revenues - not true, in Pandora's case. Pandora's sales cut seems to be an efficiency boost, a move that singlehandedly offset the spike in content costs and allowed Pandora to slim its operating margin loss.

Pandora's adjusted EBITDA - which is probably the best view of its cash earnings potential, as it strips out stock comp and one-time items, slimmed to a loss of -$5.3 million (a -1% margin) versus -$6.6 million (a -2% margin) in the prior Q3. While the rise in content costs is largely beyond its control, it probably won't see any further mega-spikes in content prices, and the company can continue to drive operating efficiencies through careful reductions in sales spending and general/administrative costs. Breakeven is within the line of sight.

Also of note - Pandora's adjusted EPS of -$0.06 edged out over analyst consensus of -$0.08, further reinforcing the theme that Pandora is improving margins ahead of schedule. Operating cash flow losses also slimmed dramatically - the company managed only -$79 million OCF in Q3, versus -$120 million in 3Q16.

Internet companies that can reverse its history of operating losses into profitability are generally rewarded handsomely. Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) is the most recent example, whose Q3 earnings post signaled the company's intention to turn a GAAP profit for the first time. While it might take some time for Pandora to become profitable on a GAAP basis, given stock-based comp expenses are still elevated (though a lower stock price will lower the amount of this non-cash charge); at least on a cash flow basis, a steady margin improvement is clear. While content costs drive a lot of Pandora's profitability potential, if content costs can at least stabilize (or better yet, decrease slightly), Pandora should be able to see positive adjusted EBITDA soon.

The outlook and final thoughts

On its earnings call, Pandora guided to $365-$380 million in Q4 revenues. While this range is below 4Q16's $392 million, after adjusting for the Ticketfly divestment as well as an estimated $10 million in election-related ad revenues last year, Pandora's range represents a 3.3% y/y increase at the midpoint. When focusing on apples-to-apples metrics, it's reassuring to see revenues continuing to grow (even if at a slow pace). The adjusted EBITDA guidance range is much wider: the company is forecasting -$5 million to -$15 million, but the entire range is far below 4Q16's adjusted EBITDA result of -$30.4 million.

Overall, Pandora's guidance continues to extrapolate upon the themes seen in this quarter: slow (but positive) revenue growth, along with continued margin improvement as evidenced by the trimming in adjusted EBITDA loss forecasts.

Fundamental outlook aside, let's also not forget that SiriusXM made a $480 million investment into Pandora in the summer, after Pandora rejected a full takeover offer. KKR has also been circling around the company. It's clear that there are many parties who see value in the platform, and a single quarter of missing revenues likely doesn't change Pandora's desirability - especially after its stock price plummeted to clearance rack levels.

Pandora isn't going to be the 10x winner anymore, but there is salvage value left in the company and it's a prime choice for a rebound play. 5 million subscribers and ~$1.5 billion in annual revenues, with loss margins slimming, isn't worth nothing. With a valuation beneath 1x revenues, the odds of betting wrong are much lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in P over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.