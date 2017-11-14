Jbs' (JBSAF) CEO André Nogueira on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jbs SA (OTC:JBSAF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, all. Thank you for being with us again today to discuss our third quarter earnings release. We posted a presentation on our website a little while ago, and we will make reference to that presentation during this conference call and during our prepared remarks. And soon afterwards, we will open for Q&A. So please make reference to the presentation and to the disclaimer in that presentation as well. I will now hand you over to Mr. Tomazoni for his prepared remarks.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, Jerry, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 2. This quarter, we saw one of our best operational performance to date. Revenue was up in every one of our business unit, except in our Beef business in South America. Excluding the contribution of the investment Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay beef business, we achieved a 1.8 increase in net revenue year-on-year. With Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay transaction as well as our sales on Moy Park and Vigor after the end of the quarter, our divestment has generated nearly BRL6 billion, which is in line with our stated targets. These proceeds has helped the company to reduce debt and to further strengthen our balance sheet. Our leverage is now below 3.5x. We now have the lowest leverage in our sector in Brazil.

And at the end of the quarter, our total liquidity was higher than our short-term debt. Our operating performance were strong during the third quarter. We reported an impressive improvement in free cash flow. The majority of which was generated by operations. Shortly, André will elaborate on the performance of our international operation. But before he does, I want to emphasize that this business is performing much better than the market.

In Brazil, we clearly have work to do in our Beef business where volume has fallen short of our optimal levels. However, the improvement in our Seara business is positive and reflect the strength of the business and the brand.

Overall, we have achieved a record EBITDA result with an impressive improvement year-on-year. This was supported by continued focus on the effective management, innovation and quality. It is also important to highlight that this quarter result include the impact in a special tax program, also known as PERT. Excluding the effect of PERT, net income for the quarter was BRL1.5 billion.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

BRL1.9 million.

Gilberto Tomazoni

BRL1.9 million. Thank you, Jerry. Moving to Slide 4, I will note briefly the performance of Seara in Brazil. Net revenue from Seara was relatively stable. Solid domestic performance supported by increased volume was offset by lower exports in a reduction in average domestic sales price compared to last year. I want to point out that in our processed products in Seara, we were able to keep the price included achieved in the second quarter while also increasing our volumes by 5.5% this last quarter. This fact is very important as it clearly shows that the power of Seara in the very competitive market is impressive that speed of with Seara as close the price gap in most categories.

Our strategy has always been to focus on the consumer and to improve the performance of our brand by offering innovative products and the best quality. You can see the next slide an example of this innovation.

From export perspective, all international markets have improved, and we are starting to increase volume in those markets where we have reduced our production because of profitability. Seara's EBITDA increased by 51.9 over BRL500 million, and the margin has expanded over 370 basis points to 11.1%, supported by higher demand and a reduction of our raw material cost.

Now turning to our business, Beef business in Brazil on Slide 6. We reported a decline in net revenue through the Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay divestment and operational challenge to led to a reduction in processed cattle. However, our business has the three top of mind brand. It's very competitive placed locally and has an excellent management team. Because of that, we have maintained our capacity, and we are confident that we'll achieve turnaround results in this business.

While this business unit is very important, the relevance of Brazil, it only represents 12% of our global operations. This fact demonstrates the benefits of our diversification both geographically and by [indiscernible].

Before I hand over to André, I want to say again that from an overall JBS perspective, we are very pleased with our third quarter results. We have an experienced, a stable operational management team and a strong track record of excellent quality innovation across our products and service. We are excited about the outlook of JBS in the future. Looking forward, we see significant opportunities to continue to strengthen and grow our business. Now over to André.

André Nogueira

Thank you, Tomazoni. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time this morning. Before getting in each business unit, let me give you a brief overview of JBS USA. It encompass how the operations outside Brazil, which is to say, United States, Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Please note that all financial fields discuss from here on are in US dollars.

In terms of performance of our international operation in the third quarter, sales were up 9.1%, volumes were up 4.8% and price increased by 3.6%. We achieved a record EBITDA, which was up 60% on the previous quarter. Now I would like to go through the business units.

Let's start with JBS USA Beef. Please turn to Slide 6. I'm pleased to report that our outstanding results were primarily supported by strong performance in USA and Canada. JBS USA Beef operations achieved record results with EBITDA margins expanding 229 basis points to 7.3%. This performance was underpinned by a 3.2% increase in net revenue to $5.5 billion as the market price increased by 4.1% and exports grew by 13.4%.

Operation in the U.S. and Canada maintained their solid performance as a result of the strong demand in both domestic and export markets as well as favorable supply dynamics. Our performance is below our expectation and the low historical levels at the same level last year as the region continues to rebuild the herd following the drought. Regardless, this performance was positive for the Primo [indiscernible] goods. Let me emphasize that I'm really proud about the work that our Australia team is doing. The only circumstance that the performance is below the expectations because of the [indiscernible]. It's not related to the job that the team is doing there.

EBITDA for JBS USA Beef business increased by 50% to $405 million. And again, report record EBITDA margin of 7.3%. This positive trend across the various regions for JBS USA beef operations has reinforced our confidence in the outlook for the business.

Move to Slide 7, Pork operations in the U.S. outperformed strongly, reaching a 15.1% EBITDA margin and 115 basis points uplift highlight the consistency of the business. This was supported by a net revenue increase of 25% to $1.7 billion, with a strong domestic and export demand. EBITDA was $255 million, 35% higher than the third quarter in 2016. This improvement was a result of great availability of supply and a 400 basis point increase in the operational margin of the [indiscernible] at that time we said that it was important gap between the legacy JBS operation and the new plant that we acquired. During two years, we worked hard to close this gap and we improved the margin 400 basis points.

During the quarter, we completed the integration of Plumrose and we start to capture the synergies we anticipate.

Finally, that's move to Slide 8 and discuss our poultry operations. [Indiscernible] which now also includes Moy Park and in Europe announced their third quarter results last week and reported very solid performance. Net revenue was $2.8 billion, a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. Please note that this figure includes Moy Park results in both quarters.

Net revenue from U.S. operations increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. Rising parts by the integration of GNP assets, which took place in May and increased in poultry sales price in U.S. In Mexico, net revenue increased by 11% due to increase in both volumes and price as we continue to ramp up our Veracruz operation. Lastly, in the United Kingdom and Europe, net revenue also increased by 11% driven by higher volumes.

EBITDA for the quarter was $463.6 million, an 84% increase compared to the third quarter in 2016. This was mainly the result of a strong results for domestic and international operations, which experienced a strong market demand for both in-state production costs.

The diversification of [indiscernible] continues to be a source of strength, allowing the company to benefit from opportunities in each of its business units. So with that, I want to reiterate that JBS USA has performed very well. Year-to-date, we have outperformed the competition in each one of our business segments. I'm proud of our team's performance, and I want to thank that the members and JBS USA for their hard work, which is made this such a successful quarter. I'll now hand the call back over to Jerry.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Thank you. Thank you, André and Tomazoni. Now to finalize the talk a little bit about our financial highs, making reference to Page 10 in our presentation. On a consolidated basis, we had BRL41.1 billion in net sales, very, very similar to the same number last year. Remembering that there was the divestment of the operations in Paraguay and Uruguay and in Argentina, and there was a net appreciation of Rio reais when comparing the quarters of about 0.90.

Gross profit came in at $6.9 billion. That's up more than 28% from the corresponding quarter in 2016. Gross profit margin was 16.7% up from 13% in the corresponding quarter. EBITDA came in at BRL4.3 billion, again, a substantial increase from the corresponding quarter last year, up 37%, with an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, up from 7.6% in 2016.

And net income was affected by the tax plan to which we had made recently. Excluding the effect of the tax plan, net income would have come in at BRL1.9 billion, up more than 100% from the corresponding last year. The EBITDA we reported -- sorry, the net income we reported was BRL3.23 million, adjusted for the tax regularization plan, which we announced last week. Moving on to Page 11 in our presentation to talk about cash generation. Very strong cash generation in the quarter. We had BRL2.8 billion of operational cash flow, up 91.5% from the corresponding quarter in 2016, and free cash came in at BRL3.22 billion, up more than 300% from the corresponding period last year.

Moving on to debt and leverage. Our net debt reduced by BRL4.8 billion and -- compared with the previous quarter and leverage reduced from 4.16x down to 3.4x from the second quarter '17 to the end of the third quarter in 2017. Cash at the end of the quarter was BRL14.1 billion. In addition to that, cash position we had available unencumbered lines in the U.S. of just north of $1 billion, BRL2.28 billion. So our total liquidity at the end of the period was BRL17.4 billion, and that is above our short-term debt for the period.

The breakdown of our debt profile firstly by currency, 94% of our debt is in U.S. dollars, with an average cost of 5.21%. 6% is in reais, with an average cost just under 10%, 9.87%. By source, 37.5% of that debt comes from the debt capital markets and 62.5% from commercial banks. By company, just over 50%, 54% at JBS USA, 36.3% at JBS S.A. and 9.6% at Seara. And the profile of the debt, the portion of the debt in the short term has reduced from the previous quarter down to 27% of the total debt. And of that short-term debt, 3/4 of that is in trade finance basically out of Brazil, where there are many lines available, which are all in the short -- in the near term. So with these comments about our financials, this closes -- this concludes our prepared remarks. And now, we would like to open the call for Q&A please. Thank you.

Bryan Hunt

I was wondering, first of all, when we -- I would like to ask one question about fundamentals. When you look at the U.S. hog market with all the capacity that's come online in the last couple of quarters, it looks like hog prices have run up, margins have tightened the business a little bit. How do you see the business playing out over the next 12 months? Do you expect hog prices to fall back to a lower level and to get a little bit more normalized profitability as we go into 2018?

André Nogueira

Bryan, André. Good morning. If you look at the historical growth of the hog in U.S., you see that what we grew in the last 3, 4 years plus what we expect to grow for next year should be enough to face the new capacity that's coming online. So yes, we expect normal margin, normal level of margin for 2018. Of course, the quarter was very, very strong, but we expect that 2018 would play very similar to 2017 for the full year despite of the new capacity that's coming online just because of the growth in the supply side. That have been going to pretty strong base in the last 3 years, and it set up to grow again for next year, around 30%.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. My second question is if you look at your debt structure, the company's got $1.7 billion maturities when you look at the long-term debt in the next 3 years, and there's another $1.2 billion, right, behind that in 2021. So I was wondering, what's the thought process on addressing some of the longer term debt that's in the windshield and about to become current within the next 18 months?

André Nogueira

Well, the first real maturity that we have in terms of bonds, Bryan, just 2018, correct. So we have 2018 -- this really become current in our balance sheet. And if you look at the performance of this year, Bryan, toward the perspective of the performance for '18 with the amount of free cash flow generation, I think that the process that I'm thinking right now is to generate cash and pay down debt to bring the total level of the company below the 3x. That's the goal for the overall company. So we're not going to do anything for now. Have a lot of time before we think about this short-term maturity that will just become in three years from now. And if the perspective of the amount of cash that we are generating now and we will continue to generate next year, it's too early to think about refinance that For now, the process is pay down debt, not refinance the debt.

Bryan Hunt

Okay. And then our last question along those lines, I believe you all just completed the sale of Vigor. Can you talk about what the net proceeds where there and how those proceeds have been put to use? And that's it for me.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Yes, Bryan, with regards to Vigor, that sale was concluded in the fourth quarter, so we will report it at the end of the year. From a JBS perspective, JBS owns 19.4% of Vigor. The net proceeds were just under BRL800 million, so that's about $250 million. The majority of those proceeds will be used to pay down short-term debt in Brazil. In fact, have been useful ready to pay down short-term debt in Brazil.

Farha Aslam

Question for André. André, perhaps you have one of the best insights into the global demand for beef. Could you talk about 2018 demand for U.S. beef? And then going into 2019, how do you see the Australian cattle supply recovering and demand for U.S. beef developing?

André Nogueira

So Farha, the global demand has been very strong and very positive to a point it's surprised us in some aspects. If you mind that U.S. is growing exports and not because of lower price, but in reality, the price for exports is going higher. So you're increasing the volume of around 14% at the same time that we are increasing the price, that show how strong is the global demand. I believe that part of this is explained by Japan and Korea. We are replacing the mass production. But in reality, our import from Australia, pretty much the same as volumes not that Australia declined in a relevant way for Japan and Korea, and they import much more from the U.S. So the best explanation that I have and if you look at the data in each of one of these countries, we are replacing the mass production and everything tells me that this dynamic will continue, so strong demand. China is a prospective for the U.S. beef that can continue to grow. I don't think that we're going to see big volumes for China in the short term, but the second part of '18, '19, I think that we'll grow over time and in some point become relevant for U.S. export.

Australia, Farha, we are, this year, probably the lowest point, in the same level that we were last year in terms of production. We think that this will continue in the first part of '18 and probably start to recover in the second part of '18. But we're going to see to start grow an effective way probably in '19, Farha. I don't think that when Australia grow, I think again the global demand has been so strong, that will not affect in any relevant to where the U.S. export. I think in the U.S. we continue to grow export, I saw the numbers that U.S. project for next year in terms of U.S. export. I believe that this is way too conservative. I believe that we are going to see numbers bigger than what [indiscernible] report.

Farha Aslam

That's helpful. And just as follow up on pork, Chinese hog production is recovering. How do you expect that to impact U.S. pork export pricing?

André Nogueira

I think that's the more important dynamic for China, specifically it's about how competitive will be U.S. for European pork. If you consider volume, today, the most important export to China is not U.S. It's Europe. And I think that this balance is the level of price that we're seeing now, will change in the benefit of U.S. So U.S. is more competitive and will gain market share. I think that is more important for this total volume for China over time than a specific reduction China, in that U.S. is growing market share and will grow market share in all the export that we compete directly Europe. We are seeing that in Australia right now. We import a lot of pork and meet in Australia for our operation premium. If you go 1 year ago, I was there looking [indiscernible]. It was pretty much European pork. You go today, and it's probably 50-50 U.S. and Europe. I believe the next year will be 80% U.S. and 20% Europe, and that's they dynamic we're going to see most relevant markets.

Luca Cipiccia

Is a follow-up on the Australian discussion, just to get a sense how big of a dilution was it to the profitability for the U.S. beef division this quarter compared to the previous quarter? How much of a drag do you expect it to be going forward? I'm just trying to size the profitability of the U.S. than the launch of [indiscernible]. I wanted to see if you could give us an idea of where we would land if we were to excluding the Australian dilution. And then secondly, question more on the Brazilian beef operation profitability looking ahead. Arguably, I think you had some capacity reductions as well in this quarter, the one that we're in, the fourth quarter. So maybe if you could benchmark the type of impact that you may see going to the end of the year in the last quarter over the year and maybe the next year as compared to the profitability that we've seen in the third quarter that will be helpful. Thank you.

André Nogueira

I'm not sure we capture your question about Australia. We ask you please to ask again. I understood that you're asking about how was the impact of Australia in the total results of JBS USA Beef. Results -- our U.S. JBS USA beef is $20 billion in revenue. Australia is $5 billion of that. Remember that Australia has a very diverse business. So that beef business the one that has been a drag and you have Primo business. That is for the process. You have several other smaller business there. What I can say to you is in U.S., we perform better than our competition if you put us side by side. With that, you can do some math and try to figure out how was the impact. Initially, it was a drag, but that's the beauty of the diversification of JBS. Despite of Australia in the quarter being a drag in our performance and the year has been a drag, we have performed at a very high level and that's why we built the business with the diversification that we have today.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

The other question was regarding the Beef business in Brazil, capacity and expectations, Tomazoni that will take that question.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Our Beef business in Brazil, if you look at the gross margin, the gross margin, we are in line with the market because we reduced the volume, and we focused on the best in the best channels. We have more volume to export, more volume to domestic market where we have competitive advantage. And we are not have a problem in terms of sales. Our problem was in terms of the volume that we are processed because of that, we keep our capacity. We are not reduced in terms of shutdown the factories, anything. We keep the that capacity. Now, we're recovered the volumes. That's to turn around the business in Brazil is just a question of time.

Luca Cipiccia

Right. But some of the volume reduction that you saw in the third quarter, should we expect some rebound or some catching up with those volumes in the fourth quarter?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Sorry, sorry. We can see the next quarter in volume recovery, but to get the normal capacity, it will take more than 1 quarter.

Lauren Torres

Just follow-up on Brazil. I think you said that you're seeing volumes already recovering. I just want to be clear about that, I guess there were some issues and discussions on supplier relationships and things like that. I mean, are things more normalized now? Or do you still seeing a channel there?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

I'll take that question, Lauren. Things are more normalized in Brazil. Tomazoni, in his previous reply, talked about volumes recovering in the fourth quarter, but he also said it will take more than a quarter for volumes to be back to levels whereby our cost will be diluted in margins will come back to our normalize level. We do have a relationship issue with suppliers in our Beef business in Brazil. There were some issues in the middle of the year, but those are behind us now.

Lauren Torres

Good to hear. And I also ask about the Seara business. We saw this margin recovery in the quarter. Just curious to get your perspective, I don't know, maybe looking into next year with respect to continuing recovery in margin, maybe how do you see grain prices? What's the progression going into next year for Seara?

Gilberto Tomazoni

We are very positive in terms of Seara results. First, we'll talk about international markets. All the markets we are selling Brazil is the market, Brazil is important, we are recovering profitability mainly because the balance between supply-demand it's too much production but it's more stable in terms of production. We are seeing recovered pricing out of the market. In some of the markets, we have reduced our volume because of the profitability of this market.

Now we are increasing the volumes in a controlled model. And then when you look at Brazil and Seara in processed products, we are seeing now the market recovering because the economy is much better than before and we are very well-positioned in the market. We, this month, back in the communication to the market, we launched new -- we released a new innovation product and we're so excited of the power of the Seara brand in the environment market. We are able to grow compared to last quarter 5.5% in terms of volume, and we keep the price on the last quarter. It's really important. This is really competitive environment.

Lauren Torres

And how do you see grain prices going into next year?

Gilberto Tomazoni

We see in terms of grain price in Brazil, not the level we had in the, say, best time in May, June, but we're not seeing increase in terms of what we have today. We see $3.3, $3.6 in terms of dollars per bushel.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Dollars per bushel.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Dollars per bushel. Then we can expect in Brazil in terms of the currency, but not more than this.

Isabella Simonato

My question is also added to, if you could give us a little bit more detail how holiday season is evolving, I mean, the selling, how has that been performing? And how we are seeing competition in this environment in terms of prices? I understood you having to able to close the price gap. I just wanted to understand if you are seeing any response from other competitors. And that will be my question.

Gilberto Tomazoni

For the end of the year, we are positive and we are forecasted to grow 5% in terms of volume. And if you look at...

Isabella Simonato

Is that processed food or that's everything in Seara?

Gilberto Tomazoni

I talk more about the increase in the products. And the other question was the competitive environment. We are focused on to upgrading the category. We are launching new products in order to get premium price in the market. Because we are very well positioned in terms of regional brands, we bought some companies who have -- we have taken strong regional brands. They are very competitive in each region, and we are keep our strategy to focus on -- to have -- to get the preference for the consumer, offer really high quality of products and innovative products.

Unidentified Analyst

My question was focused on liquidity. Just wondering whether you could give a sense of when you plan to -- the 3x that you hope to get to is that more of end of the year or more like 2018 target? And in terms of liquidity situation, if you could give an update in terms of how much of the divestments are really falling in the fourth quarter? You mentioned Vigor earlier. Are there other pieces of the 6 billion stabilization kind of divestiture program is also falling in the fourth quarter? And then if you could talk a little bit about the next steps in terms of the near term renewal of the lines that expire in July looking into the first half? What is the, more or less, the thinking and the planning to shore up your liquidity?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Thank you. Thank you for your question. So firstly, with regard to leverage, we have very robust deleveraging now in the third quarter, under 3.5x. We continue -- the business continues to perform well and generate cash. And so our expectations are that we will reach our leverage in the three times range in the near term. I don't want to put a date to that, but we're definitely going in that direction, and I would say, well ahead of schedule and well ahead of what we indicated earlier on. Your second question was with regard to...

Gilberto Tomazoni

What was the impact of this in the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

So basically for the moment, it's Vigor. We almost had BRL800 million of cash coming into the company as a result of the divestment of Vigor in the fourth quarter. That is the only cash input from divestments that we can confirm to date. And your last question?

André Nogueira

The others are realized previously in the second and third quarter. The only one that is the fourth quarter is Vigor only.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Precisely. And your last question was with regard to the stabilization plan in Brazil. Our numbers indicate that we're generating a lot of cash and that we're creating an environment where our liquidity is improving substantially and then obviously, puts us in a different environment to where we were when we sat down with the banks in the middle of the year. So we will continue to perform into the fourth quarter, and this is something we will analyze as we produce these strong numbers and as we deleverage the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Just one follow-up. On the JBS Beef, if I wanted to get a sense of apples-to-apples comparison, because a part of the decline you attribute to the sale of Mercosur to [indiscernible] but if we were to just try to have an apples-to-apples comparison, what will be the impact of the JBS Beef quarter-to-quarter?

André Nogueira

The non-Brazilian portion of what we used call JBS Mercosur was about just over 10% of the revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, but what I mean, is the decline that you show on the slide, it seems to be because you also sold Mercosur, the assets outside of Brazil? Or is the decline there already on a comparative basis taking into account the sale? That's my clarification question.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

No, it's not on a comparative basis. So we have not adjusted the third quarter 2016 numbers to reflect it not containing the Paraguay and Uruguay and Argentina revenue base. We haven't broken down the EBITDA by country or by region. What I can give you, just to help you with that, the revenue generated by the businesses outside of the business and the legacy JBS Mercosul business unit was just north of 10% of the revenue base.

Carla Casella

So you mentioned that the integration of Plumrose is starting. You're starting to get the synergies. Can you give us a sense of the size of the synergies you realized in the quarter?

André Nogueira

It's very small. We just acquired the Plumrose business. We completed the integration of the system, but during the quarter, we had just Plumrose for a month. We start some but not material at all for the third quarter. We expect that this will grow in the second -- in the fourth quarter, but really capture the whole synergy for next year. It's the third quarter was not enough. Just the full integration, had the company for 2 months in the quarter.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And have you given us or what you expect for next year synergies from that?

André Nogueira

We expect that we can generate with Plumrose at least $25 million. I'm not sure, if you're thinking of next year but that’s [indiscernible].

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then just one clarification, so I noticed the sales to -- or in your breakup of the export markets, South Africa was a lot a lower. Was that because of the businesses you sold? Was that the primary supplier to South Africa?

André Nogueira

Sorry, Carla. Can you repeat? I'm not sure if I understood your question. The.

Carla Casella

In the pie chart where you show where your exports are going, there was 1 decrease in one market in South Africa. Was that from the businesses that you sold?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Consolidated.

André Nogueira

On the consolidated export that you're seeing cracks.

Carla Casella

Yes.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

I don't think South Africa is broken out. Maybe it's South America?

Carla Casella

South America, sorry about that.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

In South America, we've had some spot tails around South America. Those numbers come and go. It's not because of the divestments that we made that number has changed. Basically, there are more attractive markets, particularly if you look at our sales to Asia. We would be advocating markets that will be less attractive. So it's a repositioning of our global experts to reflect the more attractive markets. It's not because of divestments.

Alessandro Arlant

This is Alessandro Arlant. Just a couple of questions from my end, if I may. Clearly, from a consolidated standpoint, I think you have had strong operational results, asset sales have been executed quite well, and the bank debt refinancing gives you confidence in the middle of next week. My 2 questions would be on the parent company in Brazil where we still see weak results. Looking here at the third quarter results, I think only 1/3 of the Moy Park proceeds were downstream to Brazil to JBS, say the Brazilian beef packing entity. When can we expect the other 2/3 of the Moy Park transaction to come down? That will be the first question please.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

You mentioned next year the stabilization plan.

Alessandro Arlant

Next year, sorry, yes, mid-next year.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

In fact, with regard to your question on Moy Park, the proceeds were captured by Pilgrim's late in September. Those proceeds have been paid down to Brazil early in the fourth quarter.

Alessandro Arlant

Okay, so we can expect the complement of that hitting the balance sheet of the Brazilian entity in the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

Yes.

Alessandro Arlant

And then, Jerry, my second question will be, when we have this proceeds and even with additional asset sales, when you look at the liquidity position of the entity, again, looking at the unconsolidated balance sheet, you still have cash below short-term debt. Just to provoke a discussion here, is there any limit for you to downstream more of the monies of the international operations, which are doing quite well abroad down to Brazil? Is there any constraint?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

There are no constraints, basically. We think about cash liquidity, leverage on a consolidated basis and we approach the market in Brazil and in the U.S. wherever we are on a consolidated basis because of a lack of restrictions.

André Nogueira

Let's just put emphasis here. Jerry commented on the code that cash on hand plus availability 17 billion, that is above the short-term debt. The total leverage of the company is 3.4x. That is the lower leverage compared to all the Brazilian [indiscernible] companies in this sector.

Alessandro Arlant

No, no, absolutely. But looking at the nonconsolidated entity in Brazil, the liquidity situation, we still need to receive the Moy Park proceeds and you would still be short. So I understand from a consolidated perspective that you are above the short-term debt. But again, if there's no constraints, you can get the money down to the resilient entity when and if needed, correct?

Jeremiah O‘Callaghan

That is correct.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you for participating in this call today. As demonstrated by our strong results this quarter, we remain focused in our operations performance and are excited about the significant opportunities we see to continue to strengthen and to grow our business. Importantly, we want to thank over our 235,000 team members who have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and a great ability to performance in a challenging environment. Thanks, again, and goodbye.

