10 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2017

Only two stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10, and CVS is the top-ranked stock.

I use several screens to trim the CCC list of more than 800 stocks. This month's screen favors a selection of CCC stocks trading below fair value.

Every month I rank a selection of the CCC dividend growth stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further research.

One of the best resources for dividend growth investors is the CCC list, a list of stocks with at least five consecutive years of higher dividend payments. Maintained by David Fish, the CCC list contains more than 800 dividend growth stocks trading on U.S. exchanges. He updates the list every month and usually writes a Seeking Alpha article announcing the update.

In my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, I identify 10 CCC stocks for further research. To create the list, I trim the CCC list using various screens. I rank the trimmed list and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. Stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Trimming the CCC List

The latest CCC list (dated 10/31/17) contains 814 stocks.

The markets continue to trade at or near all-time highs, so I'm continuing my focus on finding stocks that trade at or below fair value. This month, I used a Google Sheets add-on from finbox.io to extract fair values and analyst targets for a selection of the CCC stocks. The add-on is available with a premium subscription. It provides a function FNBX() that enables subscribers to access finbox.io data such as company stock quotes, historical financials, valuation and fundamental ratios, fair value targets, and more.

This month, I started with a selection of 512 CCC stocks. The selection excludes CCC stocks with a market cap less than $500 million and those yielding less than 1%. I also excluded over-the-counter and pink sheet stocks, as well as stocks that are being acquired.

Using the FNBX() function, I extracted data related to finbox.io's fair value estimates as well as target prices of Wall Street analysts. Below is a graphic with an overview of the four metrics extracted:

Finbox.io assigns an uncertainty rating based on the number of valuation models used in deriving the fair value estimate. A low uncertainty is assigned when more than eight valuation models are used. For 5-8 models, the uncertainty rating is medium, whereas using 3-4 models garners a high uncertainty rating. When fair value estimates are estimated using only one or two valuation models, the uncertainty rating is very high.

To find this month's candidates, I created a blended fair value estimate of finbox.io's fair value estimate and the analyst target, taking the uncertainty rating into account.

Specifically, for low and medium uncertainty ratings, I favored finbox.io's fair value estimates, whereas, for high and very high uncertainty ratings, I favored the analyst's targets. Here is how I calculated the blended fair value FV b :

for very high uncertainty, FV b = (4*analyst_target + fair_value) / 5

= (4*analyst_target + fair_value) / 5 for high uncertainty, FV b = (2*analyst_target + fair_value) / 3

= (2*analyst_target + fair_value) / 3 for medium uncertainty, FV b = (analyst_target + 2*fair_value) / 3

= (analyst_target + 2*fair_value) / 3 for low uncertainty, FV b = (analyst_target + 4*fair_value) / 5

Of the 512 CCC stocks, only 162 trade at a discount to the blended fair value. Here are the ten stocks with the largest discounts:

I show the top ten discounted stocks as a bonus.

Of course, my goal is to rank a selection of the CCC stocks, and the 162 discounted stocks are just the preliminary selection. To further trim the selection, I performed a preliminary ranking using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and selected the top 75 stocks as candidates for the final ranking process.

The Ranking Process

I ranked the 75 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks for November 2017:

Top 10 Ranked Stocks for November 2017 Last Month's List:: 10 Dividend Growth Stocks For October 2017

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted. Two stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, MO 1 means MO was ranked first last month.

Ratings and Sectors

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock (out of 7 stars). The top stock earned 7 stars, while the remaining stocks each earned 6 stars. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

1 • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Consumer Staples

CVS provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company advises patients on medications at CVS Pharmacy locations; provides cost control programs through CVS Caremark; delivers care to patients through CVS Specialty; and provides pharmacy care for seniors through Omnicare. CVS was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

2 • Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

3 • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

LAZ is an international holding company based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company's Financial Advisory segment provides services related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, and other strategic matters. Its Asset Management segment offers various investment solutions and investment management services. LAZ was founded in 1848 in New Orleans.

4 • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1956 and based in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company sells family apparel, home fashions, seasonal items, jewelry, and other merchandise. TJX operates stores under various names, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading.

5 • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1879 and headquartered in New York, New York, FL is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel. The company's Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker and Runners Point. The company's Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com and other affiliates, as well as its international e-commerce businesses, which sell to customers through their Internet and mobile sites and catalogs.

6 • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion WBA operates a network of drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as general merchandise products, including household items, convenience and fresh foods, personal and beauty care products, and photofinishing services. WBA was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

7 • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials

Dividend Champion BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

8 • Altria (NYSE:MO) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Dividend Champion MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Phillip Morris to protect it from litigation in the United States.

9 • Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Dividend Champion ADM is engaged in the processing of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company manufactures protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, and other value-added food and feed ingredients, as well as biodiesel and ethanol.

10 • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Health Care

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare providers focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

Key Statistics and Fair Value Estimates

The table below presents some key statistics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks. To estimate fair value, I use a multi-stage DDM analysis with proprietary adjustments. I set a required rate of return of 10% and use estimates of the annual EPS growth rate for the next 5 years. Thereafter, I taper the growth rate to a perpetual growth rate of 3% after 10 years.

Adjustments to the calculated fair value are based on various factors, including an assessment of dividend safety.

Looking Back

Since the one-year anniversary of my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks article series, I've been looking back to see how my year-ago selections performed. Here's a chart showing the price performance (excluding dividends) of my top 10 ranked stocks from November 2016:

The arithmetic average of these returns is 12%. In comparison, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) returned 16% over the same period (excluding dividends).

Please note that I'm comparing the performance of last year's top 10 ranked stocks to VIG's performance for fun. At the time of publication, not all of the top 10 ranked stocks are suitably priced for investment, as illustrated with this month's top 10.

Concluding Remarks

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles, I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further analysis. This month's selection favors CCC stocks trading near or below fair value.

Of the top 10 ranked stocks I don't own, LAZ, TJX, FL, and CAH are trading below fair value. Of these, TJX looks the most interesting:

The chart shows an earnings and price correlation of TJX, courtesy of F.A.S.T. Graphs. Here, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, HRL, MO, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.