Breitburn Energy's Disclosure Hearing Adjourned

I just left the hearing to approve the disclosure statement for Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ). Judge Bernstein adjourned the hearing until the hearing for the backstop agreement. The judge called the proposed rights offering a sale, and he seems to be leaning towards a market test of assets, which could really benefit retail unsecured noteholders.

Hearing

The hearing got very nasty with name calling by lawyers. This continued into the hallway. It seems that the lawyer for the official equity committee, Vincent Indelicato, was able to convince Judge Bernstein that the rights offer was really a sale of assets. As the judge stated, "I call it a sale." This could mean that there will be a market test for assets and further delay in the bankruptcy process. Those unsecured noteholders that are part of the proposed backstop agreement may have seen their potential for multi-million dollar profits disappear. Retail unsecured noteholders could gain from a market test if assets are sold at prices higher than the rights offer amount.

There still is no disclosed management incentive plan, which raises the issue how much is management going to make by supporting the plan that was created by noteholders and not actually by management. This issue was frequently raised today. What may have really killed the proposed plan was when it was stated that management did not respond to various offers submitted by interest parties in buying assets. They had no interest in selling.

Amended Plan and Disclosure Statement

They filed an amended plan and disclosure statement (use docket 1809 because it shows red-lined changes) very late on November 13. There are really only two changes that are interesting. First, a statement was added:

IF A HOLDER OF AN ALLOWED UNSECURED NOTES CLAIM THAT IS NOT AN ELIGIBLE OFFEREE OR ELECTS NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE RIGHTS

OFFERING DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH IN THE RIGHTS OFFERING PROCEDURES, SUCH HOLDER OF AN ALLOWED

UNSECURED NOTES CLAIM SHALL BE DEEMED TO HAVE FOREVER AND

IRREVOCABLY RELINQUISHED AND WAIVED THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE A

DISTRIBUTION UNDER THE PLAN.

In other words, if a non-accredited investor who holds the unsecured notes does not return a completed rights offering form, which they cannot participate in, they get nothing. The judge was not happy with that and asked if this could be changed.

The second interesting change disclosed was who made the bids for assets. Monterey Oil & Gas bid $211 million for the California assets and Riverdale Energy Michigan bid $63.5-70 million for Michigan Antrim Shale assets (not including Michigan assets).

Discrimination Against Non-Accredited Investors

Multiple times in the hearing, the issue of discrimination against non-accredited noteholders was raised. These investors would get a tiny recovery from a $500,000 cash pool. Since it is unknown how many noteholders will not be participating in the rights offer, it is impossible at this point to estimate the recovery. It was also noted that class 6, a lower priority class than unsecured noteholders' class 5, is getting an estimated 2.3% recovery, which actually could be higher than noteholders get. There was talk about just reclassifying non-accredited noteholders and just putting them in class 6.

CODI

The estimated amount of cancellation of debt income-CODI could be $14-15 per unit under the current plan. The official equity committee mentioned that it still has not received income tax financials (reported numbers are often different) to estimate the amount of any potential deductions that BBEPQ unitholders might be able to take.

The official equity committee asserted that there would be no CODI if the case was switched to a Ch.7 liquidation. The lawyers for management asserted that it would make no difference, and there would be CODI under both types of bankruptcy.

$402 Million Impairment

The latest monthly operating report (docket 1750) contained an impairment charge of $402 million. That shocked many investors since energy prices have been increasing lately. On pages 17-18 of a 10-Q filed on November 13, there was very little information about the timing of this write-down.

Lawyers objecting to the disclosure statement also stressed that this writedown was done to justify the amount of the rights offering and was not based on current marketplace prices.

Confirmation Hearing

I do not have the date for the backstop hearing, but the amended plan stated the plan confirmation hearing was set for December 21. That was a change from another filing (docket 1776) that stated the confirmation hearing would take place on January 21. Given what happened today, I have no idea when the confirmation hearing will take place.

Conclusion

Based on the comments made by Judge Bernstein today, there is a very real possibility that the proposed plan is dead. He often stated that rights offer was really just a sale of assets. At this point, I am not sure if there will be a market test and a Section 363 sale of assets. Key stakeholders were having a private meeting with the judge after the hearing.

CODI is clearly a huge issue for BBEPQ unitholders. I rate BBEPQ units a sell. The unsecured notes may be a very interesting investment, but that all depends upon if a market test for assets will be required. The assets could be sold for higher than the rights offer amount, and there is the potential for unsecured noteholders to receive more under some new plan.

