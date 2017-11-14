Occidental Petroleum: The Cash Flow Deficit Is Not A Red Flag For This 4.5% Yielder

The deficit, however, will likely shrink substantially in the future as its cash flows will receive a boost from higher oil prices and increase in production from the Permian Basin.

Occidental Petroleum has been reporting quarterly profits in 2017, but it has faced a cash flow deficit of $657 million after accounting for CapEx and dividends.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) will likely book a large cash flow deficit this year and it could report another shortfall in 2018 in a $50 per barrel oil price environment. Generally, investors should steer clear of those dividends payers whose payouts are not backed by strong levels of cash flows, but I think Occidental Petroleum, which comes with an attractive dividend yield of 4.5%, is an exception.

Occidental Petroleum is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the US which pumps roughly 600,000 boe per day, almost half of which comes from the Permian Basin alone. In fact, no other operator produces more oil from the Permian Basin, which is the premier shale oil play in the US, than Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum is also the top dividend paying stock. The company's dividend yield of 4.5% is the highest among all exploration and production companies. In fact, no other large-cap independent oil and gas producer offers even half as much dividend yield. Occidental Petroleum's yield is also substantially higher than the S&P-500's average of 1.93%. However, Occidental Petroleum's dividends are not backed by strong levels of cash flows.

A cash flow deficit

Occidental Petroleum, like a number of its peers, has managed to improve its earnings and cash flows. In the latest quarter, for instance, the company booked a net profit of $190 million, or $0.25 per share. Excluding the impact of one-time items, the company's earned a net profit $137 million, or $0.18 per share, in the third quarter, which was considerably higher than a loss of $112 million, or $0.15 per share, reported in Q3-2017. The company benefited from 3.6% increase in production from ongoing operations to 600,000 boe per day as well as 11.3% increase in realized oil price to $46.19 per barrel. That also had a positive impact on the company's cash flows which surged 63.1% from the third quarter of last year to $1.07 billion. Although Occidental Petroleum witnessed an increase in cash outflows as capital expenditures also climbed 47.5% to $947 million in Q3-2017, the spending was well covered by the cash inflows. As a result, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $123 million.

Occidental Petroleum has now reported a quarterly profit in three consecutive quarters and free cash flows in five of the last seven quarters. During this period, the company largely operated in a less-than-$50 a barrel oil price environment (WTI averaged $43.32/bbl in 2017 and $49.47/bbl in 9M-2017). This shows that Occidental Petroleum can eke out a small profit and generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment, which should please investors.

However, Occidental Petroleum's free cash flows haven't been enough to fund the dividends. In the previous quarter, the company's dividend expenditure of $586 million greatly exceeded the free cash flows. As a result, it faced a cash flow shortfall of $463 million. That brings the year-to-date tally of cash flow shortfall to $657 million. The company has relied on asset sales to bridge the funding gap.

No company can continue funding dividends from external sources, such as debt or asset sales, in the long run. A cash flow deficit, therefore, can be interpreted as a major red flag since it shows that the sustainability of dividends may be in trouble. However, I believe Occidental Petroleum's dividends are secure.

Positive outlook

That's because Occidental Petroleum's earnings and cash flows will likely climb substantially from the fourth quarter. The company will receive a boost from an improvement in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI was at $56.77 per barrel at the time of this writing, depicting a gain of 17.8% from the third quarter average of $48.21 per barrel. The strength has been fueled partly by the increase in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies, including Russia, are also widely expected to extend their agreement to limit oil supplies. In addition to this, the global oil market's fundamentals are also improving, marked by a drop in OECD inventories, a slowdown in US drilling activity and strong oil demand.

On top of this, Occidental Petroleum will likely post considerably higher oil and gas volumes in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter. The production from the Permian Basin will likely grow significantly as the four additional rigs which the company deployed at the end of the second quarter will start contributing to the production mix. Also, the third quarter volumes got dragged down by asset sales and adverse weather conditions (Hurricane Harvey) which are unlikely to repeat in the fourth quarter. The company itself has also said that its fourth quarter-production will climb 6.2% from the third quarter to 637,000 boe per day (633-641mboepd guidance), led by 17.3% increase in shale oil and gas volumes from the Permian Basin to 163,000 boe per day (156-170mboepd guidance).

The improvement in oil prices and increase in production should give a major boost to Occidental Petroleum's earnings and cash flows. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum's bottom-line in 2018 will continue to receive support from price and production levels. The company has said that it will target 5% to 8% growth in total production at $50 oil, driven by more than 30% increase in tight oil and gas production from the Permian Basin.

As per the company's forecast, it will spend between $3.6 billion and $3.9 billion in 2018 as capital expenditure. With around $2.4 billion of dividends, the total cash outflows climb to $6.15 billion, assuming CapEx comes in at the mid-point of the company's guidance. Its cash flow from operations, on the other hand, could come in at $5.83 billion, as per my rough estimates assuming 20% CFO growth in Q4-2017, on a sequential basis, and 20% growth in FY-2018. In this case, the cash flow deficit could decline to $319 million in 2018, which is substantially lower as compared to what we've seen in 2017. Moving forward, with additional production growth and further improvement in oil prices, I believe Occidental Petroleum will achieve cash flow neutrality (CFO = CapEx + Dividends) in 2019. If, however, oil prices end up averaging more than $50 a barrel in 2018, then the company may balance cash flows next year.

Note that Occidental Petroleum's management has said that at $50 WTI and with production growth, the company will balance cash flows by the end of 2018. "We forecast our cash deficit to be less than $200 million through the completion of our plan, assuming average WTI prices of $50," the company's CFO Cedric Burgher predicted during the third quarter conference call.

Rock solid financial health

Occidental Petroleum is also in great financial health which puts it in a great position to absorb any cash flow deficit. The company benefits from having ample liquidity. At the end of the third quarter, the company's liquidity stood at $3.8 billion, consisting of $1.8 billion of cash reserves and $2 billion available under the revolving credit facility. On top of this, the company can also raise around $500 million to $2 billion through portfolio optimization measures and $600 million by unloading its stake in Plains GP Holdings (PAGP).

Occidental Petroleum also benefits from having low levels of debt with no significant near-term maturities. At the end of the last quarter, the company carried a total debt of $9.83 billion which translated into a net debt ratio of just 28%. A vast majority of the company's debt matures after 2021. In fact, its maturities for the current decade are just the $500 million of 1.50% senior notes due 2018 and $116 million of 9.25% senior debentures due 2019. This means that even in a worst-case scenario, Occidental Petroleum can borrow additional debt to fund the cash flow deficit without seriously damaging its financial health.

For these reasons, I believe Occidental Petroleum looks like a great dividend stock, even though it might face a cash flow deficit. The stock may underperform in 2018 if the company burns cash flows while its peers report a surplus. But with a dividend yield of 4.5%, its shareholders will still reap decent returns.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.