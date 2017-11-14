Goldmoney Inc.'s (XAUMF) CEO Roy Sebag on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCPK:XAUMF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Roy Sebag - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Nikhil Thadani - Mackie

Mark Kearns - GMP Securities

Hello everyone. Welcome to the Goldmoney Second Quarter 2018 Conference call. Turning it over to CEO, Roy Sebag.

Roy Sebag

Hello everyone. Good morning. Thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2018 fiscal results. Just to start, I’ll go over some of the results in our press release reported this morning. This quarter saw consolidated revenue of $126.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter.

Group gross operating profit of $1.6 million, an increase of about $400,000 or 29% quarter-over-quarter. We saw client metal weight under custody grow in all four precious metals. Basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.01.

Non-IFRS adjusted gain1 of about $40,000. Non-IFRS cash and tangible common equity exactly the same as last quarter. Cryptocurrencies position at quarter end of about $1.3 million primarily in Bitcoin cash, and our Currency loan book has grown to around $14 million of balance sheet capital extended against customer metals.

Moving on to some of the operational highlights, this quarter saw its launch the consolidated Goldmoney Holding account with combined Wealth and Network features. We’ve integrated a very deep payment offering that include 20 new global deposit methods including WeChat, Alipay, SEPA, UnionPay, and 16 additional methods.

We’ve completed the build-out and launched of our first brick-and-mortar branch in Toronto at 38 Avenue Road. We’ve initiated a New York Stock Exchange listing which I’ll discuss further in the call. We’ve completed our investment in Menē 24 karat jewelry subsidiary which has already launched in private beta that’s now generating revenues.

And we launched our BlockVault subsidiary and ColdBlocks custodial cold storage standard for cryptocurrency assets. We also completed a $30 million private placement in a subsequent period to the quarter end.

Going over some of our figures specifically, if we just look at sequential quarter-over-quarter results, we can see that in what was a pretty difficult quarter for most precious metal dealers, we saw revenue growth. This revenue growth is further exacerbated if you adjust for the decline in the Canadian dollar gold price quarter-over-quarter.

Fee revenue was about flat. The gross margin is down from about $1.3 million last quarter to $958,000 and this is attributed to that error that I’ve mentioned in the press release. Personally, very disappointed in this error.

What essentially happened was that, when we reduced our fees by 50% in June, we gave clear instructions to the trading deck in Jersey to adjust each corresponding feed from each counterparty which feeds into our Aurum System and unfortunately one of the feeds with one major counterparty was not adjusted.

So, as a result, as we were accumulating spot transactions on Aurum in three precious metals, silver, palladium, and platinum, we were essentially losing money each time Aurum would go and execute against the clients – client position – client view our position. And we cost it when we completed our financials, and adjusted it.

So the margin is normalized because, what should have happened was the revenue growth, if you break it down between Schiff-Gold and the holding actually went up this quarter. So, the margin sort of actually gone up and by our estimation it should have been around $14 million, $1.5 million at least.

So we are very disappointed in that, but we resolved it and again, I think the most important thing I guess, I’d like to talk about this quarter is, it’s clearly a transition quarter from the perspective that we have made a very big decision to enter the Cryptocurrency space aggressively.

But if you look at sort of how we were operating the business before we made that decision, I think the quarter was fair. We had client assets under custody growth. We kept our capital at an all time high position, but within our OpEx this quarter it’s around $1.5 million, $1.3 million of expenses related to Menē and the branch and other things that are non-core OpEx.

So, all in all, before the Cryptocurrency launch, I’d say it was a fair quarter, especially in light of the backdrop of the precious metal industry and some of the things that we’re seeing reported in some of the competitors that we are seeing even come to us and look to do deals.

And then, if you look at what we’ve done sort of post that announcements then it’s even better, because we are now going to add an entire new business line which will launch within days on the Crypto buy sell and that business line will allow us to generate significant additional margin. We are going to be targeting about 2.5% on the buy and 2.5% on the sell on Cryptocurrency.

And so, if you take a step back and look at where our business could be in six to 12 months, we’ve got the core Goldmoney business which is a low margin business, but where we have a lot of assets under custody, recurring revenue, recurring free cash flow.

The Jewelry business which is a little higher margin, which can be very interesting in terms of what it does to the bottom-line of Goldmoney, both as an equity investor and as the primary provider of precious metals. And then, we’ve got the Cryptocurrencies which will generate significant additional margin.

With that, I think I’ll turn it over to a Q&A and we do have Josh Crumb on the line as well. So, if you have any questions, we will both be answering.

Nikhil Thadani

Hey guys this is Nick from Mackie Research. I am not sure if you are pooling for questions or lined up already.

Roy Sebag

You can go for it.

Nikhil Thadani

Okay, thanks, Roy. So, I just wanted to go back to the gross margin question and maybe [Indiscernible] sort of taken a since then to correct the issue that happened in Q2?

Roy Sebag

Yes, so, I think, yes, so I think, when we gave a directive to an employee and they don’t follow it, then, sort of impossible to know until the financial results are analyzed. And so, once it’s analyzed, I am not sure if that’s you Nick, – if you could just mute your line, but once we saw what was wrong, and once we – once we fix the feed, we no longer had this issue.

So the feed has now been fixed and at this point, we are generating the same margins we were generating before accounting for the reduction of the fee. So like I said, we’ve seen an increase in velocity and we’ve also seen all that network volume used to be our network now transition into the holding. So, hopefully, that answers your question.

Nikhil Thadani

Yes. Thanks. And moving on to the Crypto rule outs, it sounds like you will need to buy and sell Bitcoin as perhaps the first feature that’s on your roadmap which we should perhaps expect in a few days. Any more color that you can provide beyond that in terms of what the roadmap might include and what some of the sort of other milestones might be in late 2017 and early 2018?

Roy Sebag

Yes, so, I think, if you look at our conference call last time, when you asked the question, I was very confident about how we felt that the whole industry was in a bubble and it was going to pop and we were sort of happy about making money on our Crypto position, but didn’t really believe in it.

And I think what’s happened then, probably about seven months ago, six months ago is, that we’ve learned to become a little bit more humble about what we are seeing with Cryptocurrency.

We are expecting it a lot more. We’ve made a lot of money. We could have made even more and I think that when we look at the sort of what’s happening in that industry is - the capital markets we think we are seeing a lot of poly and we are seeing a lot of misallocation of capital.

And we believe we can do a better job and we believe that all of the infrastructure and all the experience that we’ve gained in building this vaulted precious metal system, especially with the ColdBlocks innovation, it can be used to build a world-class Cryptocurrency custodian that appeals to high networth investors and institutional investors alike.

So, the answer is that, there has been a very important psychological shift as our view is that we have a low margin business where the primary value proposition is the assurances of integrity we give our clients, so we shouldn’t be running massive operating losses to grow. We can focus on generating free cash flow and growing from there and we never wanted to enter Crypto.

Now we are saying, okay, we actually want to enter Crypto, we want to aggressively compete and get what is the really high margin business, 2.5% bid offer spread, I mean, for us that’s a crazy business. So, we want to compete and guess what, we have a lot of capital. But we are hire engineers. We are going to hire customer service reps and it’s so compatible with what we’ve already built.

Just like you walk into our branch and you learn about Goldmoney, and you are buying decentralized precious metals, well, now you can buy decentralized Cryptocurrencies. So, we are still cautious about what’s going to happen with this industry, but the one thing that I sort of cat refute that’s been positive to me by Josh and I think Josh is offline now, because he is in Dubai’s Economist Conference.

But he said to me, show me one bubble that was this big that ever went to zero. And, I think that’s an important observation. You can really sit there and just think the whole thing to bubble, or you can recognize that, even if the bubble pops, there is still going to be some sort of an asset class.

And so we can move the industry in the right direction and if we can be the most regulated and transparent custodian of Cryptocurrency, that’s where we want to go. But you will see it’s focused more on that and I think it’s very complementary with our kind of long-term strategy building our branches and marketing and continuing to build the brand.

Nikhil Thadani

Great. I just have a couple more quick questions here. So, on the Bitcoin cash position, has that been liquidated or not, because by my math, it sounds like there is now $2 million to $2.5 million gain just based on the price of that Cryptocurrency?

Roy Sebag

Yes. Just as last conference call, as noted, you are correct. There is a very nice gain this quarter from Bitcoin cash. We serve a little bit. But we still have most of it and I think we have one of the top positions right now in Bitcoin cash in the world in terms of the Top-1000 wallets. So, I am very excited about that and hopefully, that will continue to add value to our company.

Nikhil Thadani

Got it. And then, how should we think about the OpEx and CapEx profile going forward? You previously said that, in this quarter, there were about $1.5 million related to cost pertaining to the branches in Menē. So how do we think about that in calendar 2018? And sort of what’s the normalized expense runrate for this business?

Roy Sebag

I continue to believe that the normalized expenses for this business before we entered Crypto was around $250,000 a month. So, 755 in a quarter. I know it’s difficult to believe that when you look at our financial statements, but I really believe that. Like I stand behind that number and I’ve worked on this with our CFO before and with our Director of Finance and we see the numbers.

We see what we spend on. And the other thing is, we see the chronology of how we make money. We charge $1.8 billion of assets coverage at the beginning of every month. So we get that money first that $500,000 $400,000 a month, and then we decide how we want to – the trading revenue we earned. So, when you look at a financial statement you sort of – you can’t tell the chronology what’s happening first.

You are earning revenue first then you are spending it. And so, I genuinely believe that’s our OpEx and so, anything above that is margin, is cash flow margin. Going forward, I think that the good news is there is no more Menē investments. So that’s going to be severed from the balance sheet shortly. You won’t see any of that OpEx running.

On Crypto, we are looking to spend a lot of money. So, how we allocate that and delineate that, we will be very transparent and we will disclose it. But I think that, you can expect us to probably run IFRS losses in fact two quarters as we are going to ramp this up, because again, there is a reason to – there is a really good business model.

So as long as the volatility at Crypto is as high as it is, we can charge 2.5%, 2% and that’s considered still a great service, because we are offering people for the sake that’s putting the story into Crypto.

Nikhil Thadani

And any changes to the CapEx filing guidance that you’ve given in the past?

Roy Sebag

Can you repeat that?

Nikhil Thadani

Any changes to the CapEx filing guidance that you’ve given in the past?

Roy Sebag

No, there are no changes to that.

Nikhil Thadani

Okay. And just lastly, any sort of timeline for the NYSE listing? Thanks, Roy.

Roy Sebag

Thank you. We believe that NYSE listing could happen very soon within the eight weeks. We’ve been working on it for a while. We haven’t disclosed it until now. But, we’ve been working on it for a while and there is a clear timetable for it. We’ve met with the NYSE. We’ve prepared our 40-F. Everything is ready to go.

So, I think it’s going to be a pretty quick process and we’ve made that decision we are now looking to hype it – we hype it, but it’s an important decision and we are very excited for that as well. Any other questions?

Mark Kearns

Hey, Roy. It’s Mark Kearns from GMP calling. Maybe just you could talk a little bit about M&A opportunities. I think you touched on it in your prepared remarks. What you are seeing out there and possibilities to use the balance sheet?

Roy Sebag

Yes. There are a lot of M&A opportunities. And it’s a very fertile ground right now for us, because the industry is going to this secular headwind and even the largest company in the industry is being sold right now, it’s ScotiaMocatta and then you’ve got other companies that have literally billions of dollars in revenue that are looking to sell.

So, we – because we have a background of capital allocators, if you look at everything in terms of internal rate of return and return on equity capital, and that’s going to continue to guide us. But, I can tell you that, lot of people that don’t believe in the gold industry today, especially when it comes to things like coins and just direct-to-consumer precious metal sales and if one were to take a contrarian view that that infrastructure and supply chain is valuable, one could probably consolidated the industry very nicely.

Now I don’t know if that’s the right play for us. I don’t know yet. But I know that sort of sitting there and waiting for those pitches and they are coming. We are very close to seeing some of them I think.

Mark Kearns

Okay, okay. Thanks for that. Second question would just be on, maybe if you could comment a little on the lending product uptake and also possibly the funding side and when – what size you need to get to before that shifts maybe, you bring in some liquidity as well and not just fund on your own balance sheet?

Roy Sebag

Yes, so, that’s been a really good business for us. I am sure you saw there was good interest margin this quarter as well. Some of that was not entirely from the loan book, but we could probably deploy about $15 million more in loans. I think we are doing one for $6 million now this week. The loan book will be at around $20 million.

It’s really, really good margin. It’s really good business because it’s not just the net interest margin generate, but it’s also the fact that the client is being serviced and the assets under custody stayed within the company. In some cases, they might even buy more metal. But we love that business and I think, again, we are not even as aggressive as we can be.

On the second part of your question, we have the infrastructure today to syndicate these precious metal loans through LBT, the company we invested in, which is FCA regulated. So, whenever we desire more liquidity which – again, we are nowhere near now with over $90 million of tangible capital of 592 or something right now, we don’t really have a need to syndicate yet.

But when we do, what you are going to see us do initially is just get people into the LBT platform with cash and provide peer-to-peer. The other thing we are working on actually is to allow the Goldmoney clients with cash balance is to lend into these syndicated pools. So, like, true peer-to-peer lending and, there is like $65 million of customer cash that is held, segregated from our own balance sheet cash. And I think, you don’t see us offer that to our clients as an additional feature.

Mark Kearns

Okay, interesting. And then, last one if I could sneak it in here, just maybe an update on where you are at with Menē? I think the soft launch, what you are seeing there with early traction?

Roy Sebag

Yes, so, Menē is going really well. It’s going much better than I even imagined. We launched as an invitational when we serviced two weeks ago. We’ve already see people find their way in and buy products. We are really behind on manufacturing to use a fashionable term these days, we are in nine manufacturing held with Menē, but we – so we only have band right now.

Gold and platinum bands on the website and we’ve already sold these bands to people in Argentina and Germany and Canada and Australia and the UK and this is a really good business. It’s a business where the gross margin is between 15% and 20%. We own our manufacturing operations. So we control our costs.

And sort of on the branding and fashion side, we’ve seen really incredible reception from the leading fashion names and people in the industry. So, we have a firm called Karla Auto which is a legendary fashion consultancy which has agreed to take us on its clients and it’s doing our branding and our messaging. And most recently we had a very famous top five kind of models join - expressed their desire to join the team which will be announced soon.

And so, what’s interesting about Menē is that, I am building it along with my business partner Diana Picasso in a way that, it could be sold as a high margin luxury goods, but then it’s really like a very disruptive concept, like, its investment in jewelry that has never been – what we are doing with Menē is never been done before in the west and it’s never been done before in the east so transparently.

So, you are buying 24 carat gold or platinum jewelry at the weight, close weight plus small design premiums. And once you buy, you can sell the jewelry whenever you want. You can sell it back to us. We’ve built a real state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey in a joint venture with Brinks. It’s vaulted. We do all of our pick and packing and shipping there.

Like I said, we have our own manufacturing operations. So, a lot of thought has been put into Menē over the last two years and I am really proud of it and I think that now, it’s really just a function of Menē investing significant capital in marketing and branding and growing revenues. Goldmoney’s investments, I think is going to payoff in many ways, that one, the first way is through the equity ownership that Goldmoney has in Menē, which I think is going to be worth a lot more than what Goldmoney paid.

The second is that, every time Menē sells an item, Goldmoney generates 0.5% of revenue and – sorry, 0.5% of gross margin, but also $1 of revenue, because Menē has to purchase the metal from Goldmoney. So, there are basically three levers where Menē adds value to Goldmoney. And I think it also shows that, this management team whether it’s with BlockVault that Josh is building out, or Menē that I built out with Diana or LBT. We really are entrepreneurial and passionate and we are really greedy.

We know how to use a small amount of capital, pay a lot of value, and I think that I don’t think I am ever going to have an idea like Menē again. I think that was sort of a culmination of all of my kind of journey of learning about gold and jewelry and the industry. But I do think that we have shown to be opportunistic and entrepreneurial and we know how to create value for shareholders.

And I think that’s sort of the great way to summarize Menē is that, it’s an asymmetric lever for the company, very minimal investment. If it works out the way I think, it’s going to be worth probably as much as Goldmoney, if not more. And if it doesn’t, I think it’s going to still sell $30 million, $40 million, $50 million a year of jewelry and generate $5 million, $6 million of EBIT. So, I think, that’s sort of where we are with Menē.

Mark Kearns

Okay, thanks for that Roy. I appreciate it. I’ll let anyone else jump in. Thanks.

Roy Sebag

Okay. Are there any other questions? If not, we’ve received some questions via email, which I will read out and then subsequently answer. First question came from an individual shareholder and he asks, could you share a bit about your current and future forecast through Goldmoney clients funding holding your Cryptocurrency?

So, we allow clients on their holding with Cryptocurrency today. Just that, for AML purposes, anti-money laundering purposes, we don’t allow clients to hold the Cryptocurrency they send in. It has to be liquidated into cash via the processor to do that. So that way, only bank systems flow of funds cash is coming into our system. So you can deposit Crypto, but you have to sell it, it’s taxable when we are not dealing with sort of deferring of taxes and things like that.

Then, once you have the cash, you can purchase or sell all of these Cryptos we are going to be offering. But you can’t transfer the amount. So, this is another example of how or we take an approach with Cryptocurrency where some Cryptocurrency new, new members might be that’s not good.

You don’t let people spend out your Crypto. But from our perspective, the primary motivation is security and safety and this is the very easy way to create an offline air gap. So, we know that no Crypto ever leaves and in that way, it makes happy very difficult. So, you can buy and sell the Crypto, can’t transfer it out.

I think there is another question here. Any early market feedback on BlockVaults and the step needed to bring that product to market?

I think that Josh is doing some incredible work on BlockVaults. We are setting everything up in Zug in Switzerland, where Glencore is based and a lot of the large commodity traders with a big Cryptocurrency community there. And we see the opportunity. There is a very, very big opportunity to create an institutional custodian for Cryptocurrencies that is qualified under SEC law and also provide the assurances of integrity we are already used to doing.

So, just like with Menē and with other businesses we have incubated, you are going to see BlockVault being built up over the next few quarters. It’s 100% owned by Goldmoney right now. So there isn’t any other arrangement at this point. But we believe we are going to need to invest a lot of capital in BlockVault and build it up and we think the opportunity is tremendous.

I think with that, I am going to end the call. Thank you everyone for your continued support and confidence with the management team and for your share ownership in this company. And I look forward to delivering a solid third quarter 2018 with all of these exciting things that we are working on. Thank you. Bye.

