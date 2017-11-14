Altria's Dividend Brewery Simply Remains Smoking Hot

The tobacco giant is investing heavily into reduced-risk products and gave a 5-year outlook on its pipeline during its recent Investor Day.

Altria has been raising its dividend 51 times in 48 years with the latest 8%+ hike occurring in August.

Altria (MO), a stock which has beaten the S&P 500 over the past six years (not including 2017) and richly rewarded investors with an excellent dividend track record, is now almost 16% away from its 52-week high and broadly lagging the market.

Ever since the FDA announced its new plans for Big Tobacco on July 28 Altria's stock has been in a largely uninterrupted downward spiral. Neither solid earnings released just a day before that FDA announcement, nor Altria's late August 8% dividend hike, nor Altria's Q3/2017 earnings beat and guidance affirmation was sufficient to break that spell.

Over the last couple of days, following Altria's Investor Day, I am confident that we have finally seen some prolonged stability and a sound basis for the stock moving forward.

Following all the anxiety and fear from that FDA announcement, which is as vague as it is confusing, investors seem to have forgotten what excellent play Altria's stock has been and is realistically going to be for the future.

What is going on at Altria?

Altria recently released FY2017/Q3 earnings beating EPS estimates by $0.02 while slightly missing revenue expectations and posting an overall Y/Y revenue decline of 1.3%.

By the same token the company reaffirmed full-year profit guidance despite smokeable cigarette volumes declining a substantial 6.1% during the quarter.

The real bright spot was MarkTen volume which shot up by 50% demonstrating the strong brand and positioning Altria has achieved with its e-vapor segment. Altria's MarkTen brand commands 65% of e-vapor category volume in retail channels which even surpasses Altria's entire market share (>50%) in the U.S. tobacco market.

For the total year Altria's revenue is basically flat (-0.1%) compared to the prior year as smokeable products shipment volumes declined by 4% and smokeless products shipment volumes dropped by 1.7%. Thanks to substantial non-sales driven cost savings Altria was able churn out 9% growth in operating income.

That is the beauty of a tobacco stock paired with seasoned and excellent management as Altria is no stranger to declining shipment volumes.

The company's core segment, "Smokeable Products" has been facing declining cigarette volumes for years. Volumes have fallen by now more than 34% since 2005 but as Altria is able to more than offset this decline by higher prices its bottom-line has expanded strongly.

For the most recent quarter that development reads as follows in Altria's earnings release:

In the third quarter, reported OCI increased 9.8%, primarily driven by higher pricing, lower costs (selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and resolution) and lower tobacco and health litigation items, partially offset by lower volume.

Altria's management is committed to building long-term shareholder value and has demonstrated that time and time again (needless to say that Altria raised its dividend by 8.2% in late August marking the 51st raise in 48 years). That raise is also the result of a core three-pillar strategy:

Maximizing income from the core tobacco business: Altria's popular Marlboro brand is the market leader in the U.S and as its gets more and more difficult and expensive to have adequate marketing this should only cement the strength and dominant position of the brand.

Altria's popular Marlboro brand is the market leader in the U.S and as its gets more and more difficult and expensive to have adequate marketing this should only cement the strength and dominant position of the brand. Growing new income streams with innovative products: This is the future market for Altria and it already is making strong inroads into the smokeless tobacco market with its Copenhagen and Skoal brands and with Green Smoke and MarkTen (as mentioned above) in the e-cigarette business. This will not only add additional revenue to Altria's income statement but will also help offset further declines in the traditional tobacco business.

This is the future market for Altria and it already is making strong inroads into the smokeless tobacco market with its Copenhagen and Skoal brands and with Green Smoke and MarkTen (as mentioned above) in the e-cigarette business. This will not only add additional revenue to Altria's income statement but will also help offset further declines in the traditional tobacco business. Altria just held its annual Investor Day on November 2, 2017 and has given investors a comprehensive strategic outlook on how it intends to grow these new income streams. That event included a presentation consisting of 186 slides of which I want to show some of the highlight and key insights for investors.

That is a very strong and populated roadmap Altria is showcasing here with 3 new and unannounced MRTPA (Modified Risk Tobacco Product Applications) in the oral tobacco and smokeless segment, 4 new MRTPA in the e-vapor business and also the highly anticipated launch of IQOS in the U.S.

We need to put that in perspective. This means Altria will basically double its product line-up in smokeless tobacco segments over the next 4 years. The biggest immediate boost is likely to come once the FDA has given green light for IQOS. For a long time this has been expected to happen by the end of 2017 but nowadays news have been scarce on that frontier and it remains to be seen how this turns out.

Actually, it would be nothing but a real shocker if the FDA disapproves this given that this product exactly meets what the FDA is calling for, namely to "protect public health". It is scientifically proven that IQOS is up to 95% less harmful than a traditional reference cigarette. That's a potential game changer as Philip Morris (PM) has already demonstrated via its successful product launch in Japan.

Altria is operating and owning its own 450,000 square-foot research and development hub in Richmond, known as the Altria Center for Research and Technology (CRT). In the years since the inception of the CRT Altria has expanded its product portfolio with MarkTen products and most importantly partnered with Philip Morris (PM) on the IQOS development. And this is also the place where all the future innovations Altria put on a timeline will come from.

Altria has been spending significant resources on research and development but despite declining cigarette volumes, higher state-imposed taxes on tobacco and any other headwinds from the FDA or the public, it was able to keep raising its dividend with clock-work precision as regards timing and size.

Certainly, these initiatives should generate expected sales as otherwise it may eventually also adversely affect Altria's margins but that is somewhere into the future.

One major catalyst for Altria would be a corporate tax reform in the U.S. If the corporate tax rate is reduced to 20% (Altria is currently paying 35%), then, as Jonathan Weber powerfully estimates, this would translate into 20% or more growth in EPS and dividends for Altria.

A safe and growing dividend

Turning to the dividend, this is where Altria really excels with a 5-year+ CAGR of 8.3% dividend growth the stock is right at the top. Altria is targeting a payout ratio of 80% and with a long-term EPS growth target of around 8% this is also a reasonable expectation going forward.

Let's take a look at Altria's FCF dividend coverage:

Here we can see that from 2012 to 2015 the dividend was easily covered by FCF before dropping down to 80% in 2016. In Q1/2017 coverage was at a whopping 222% and in Q2/2017 at a severe -66% culminating in a total coverage of 78% for H1/2017. In Q3 however, things again looked much differently as the coverage jumped to over 1.8. These are some wild fluctuations in payout ratio and to decipher them we'll have to dig a bit deeper.

In fact, the first half of the year has seen very low coverage for years: in 2016 it was 46% and in 2015 56%. This is not a seasonal shift, in the end cigarettes are smoked in summer and in winter, but is predominantly affected by the change in accruals related to settlement charges or put differently, payments for tobacco and health litigation items.

Eventually, what's more important is how FCF developed Y/Y. For the first 9 months of 2017 Altria generated $4.0B in FCF compared to $3.4B in 2016. This sharp increase of 18% is affected by various items such as timing of income and tax payments that are difficult to forecast. The predominant driver here, however, is dividends received from Altria's 10.2% stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) totaling $434M. And these are much easier to predict. FCF growth also easily outpaced growth in dividend payments (+7%) further boosting and cementing the safety of the dividend.

To conclude, Altria's FCF is very strong and sufficiently covers the dividend. Quarterly assessments are difficult as affected by various factors and should not lead investors to jump to too quick conclusions.

Risk Factors

Although Altria is seen as a defensive and conservative stock with a low beta of 0.6, this does not mean that is cannot swing wildly in a short time as we have seen. Factoring in overheated market reactions the stock is basically just ONE FDA announcement shy of a 20% drop.

And even if the FDA stands still for some time now the "organic" trend of a declining number of smokers paired with increased regulation and ongoing litigation will challenge Altria's bottom line. So far management has been excellent to translate declining volumes into rising earnings and to charge higher prices for its addictive products but this process is not infinite. Sooner rather than later risk-reduced products and Altria's 10.2% stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) will have to step up and overcompensate the loss other segments.

As with basically any company Altria has to innovate and its huge investments into new products and businesses will have to pay off in order to sustain the company's immense track record.

Investor Take-away

The markets have given us a very steep discount in Altria's stock and given that it is such a strong business with highly competent management across all areas, the stock remains a strong buy.

Altria has shown for decades how it is able to churn out higher and higher earnings paired with rising dividends from one of the most regulated and scrutinized markets in our economy. Going forward, the company will have to explore new avenues of growth and therefore it is critical that its massive investments will pay off.

For investors willing to accept that risk this is a core dividend growth stock, a classic buy-and-hold forever stock modestly valued in a market which is seemingly close to overheating.

The stock has been lingering in the low-to-mid $60s for quite some time now and I have used that to increase my position and my forward income. The dividend brewery simply remains smoking hot!

