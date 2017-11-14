Rosehill Resources' (ROSE) CEO Alan Townsend on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alan Townsend - President & Chief Executive Officer

Craig Owen - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research Inc.

Operator

Craig Owen

Thank you, Grace, and good morning everyone and welcome to today’s conference call to review Rosehill Resources third quarter 2017 operating and financial performance. After I cover the forward-looking statements, Alan Townsend, our Chief Executive Officer will review key items and operational results from the third quarter of 2017 and I will then provide the financial review of the quarter. We will then have a question-and-answer session and Alan will then close the call with some brief comments.

I would like to point out that we had posted an updated investor deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and detailed information. I would like to remind you that today’s presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions; however, number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations included in yesterday’s earnings release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Allen.

Alan Townsend

Thanks Craig and thanks to all of you for joining us on our call today. I would like to begin by saying how excited I am by all the positive developments that have occurred in Rosehill since our second quarter call.

Operationally, we have brought on seven new wells that have raised our production to an average of over 7,100 barrel of equivalent per day through the first 10 days of November. Now we expect production to continue to grow and increase once the wells finished cleaning up and we work through short-term facility constraints.

This production excludes the 675 BOEs per day volume that would have associated with the Barnett producing property asset that we recently sold, the sale of which makes Rosehill a pure play Delaware Basin company. We also announced an acquisition in Pecos County that will at least double our acreage position and establish a second core operating area in the Southern Delaware Basin.

Let’s now review our third quarter operating results. During the third quarter, we had two operated rigs drilling the entire quarter and we retained a farc crew that began work in July. Our operations team is drilling wells faster and more efficiently than we originally forecasted leading to an increase in the number of wells drilled and completed.

As a result, we are increasing our 2017 capital guidance range to $175 million to $195 million which will allow us to enter 2018 at or above 10,000 BOEs per day and positively impact our expected 2018 result.

In the third quarter, we spud seven horizontal wells and two salt-water disposal wells, completed eight wells and ended the third quarter with 10 drilled uncompleted wells or DUC, which are waiting to be completed and brought on production.

We are forecasting impressive production growth with the completion of eight to 12 additional wells in the fourth quarter, because of our improved drilling efficiencies, we are increasing the expected number of horizontal wells spud for the full-year of 2017 to between 27 and 29 wells along with two salt-water disposable wells. And we expect to complete 18 to 22 of those horizontal wells an increased of about five to both. This will provide us with solid production growth momentum heading into 2018.

As I mentioned earlier, we expect to enter 2018 at or above 10,000 BOEs per day with approximately 75% oil. The exact timing of this rate will largely be driven by the flow back and clean-up period on our next five well pads, which should begin flow back in early December. As well as by the impact on our production from offset operations.

I would now like to discuss the advancements we have made in our drilling and completion techniques. We have been modifying our drilling and completion procedures based on our results and those of our offset operators. This has allowed us to decrease drilling days by 36% and estimated drilling costs by 17%, while improving our production results.

We are currently drilling 4,800 foot laterals using pad drillings to maximize efficiencies and minimize downtime impact on our offset well. Our 2017 drilling results have improved greatly with average drilling days decreasing from 28 days to under 18 days and with our best performance of 13 days achieved recently on three wells.

This drilling performance has allowed us to reduce our drilling costs per well by nearly $500,000. Our drilling program is currently focused on the Wolfcamp A and B Shale and the second and third Bone Spring bench.

Our redesigned Gen-3 completion techniques are improved through the use of increased sand volume, frac fluid volume and nano-technology fluid outages. We continue to test different propensity, stage facing and pump rates utilizing microseismic frac mapping and advanced flow testing analysis.

The increases in sand and fluid volumes along with general price increases have driven completion costs higher, but we believe the Gen-3 completion techniques will lead to increased EURs and better economics. We recently finished completing our first five well path and have seen promising early results even with short-term facility constraints and continued flow back clean-up.

The combined well results are very encouraging at approximately 5,200 gross BOEs per day of which 80% is oil or over 200 BOEs per day in thousand foot lateral. Despite the flow restrictions and limitations due to a well clean up and facility issues. These do not represent IP 30-day rate.

I would also like to update you on the well, we discussed on our last call. The targeted second Bone Spring bench. This drill began flow back with an impressive peak rate of approximately 2,100 gross BOEs per day with 84% oil.

The well had 30-day IP rate of approximately 1,500 gross BOEs per day or just over 300 BOEs per day from thousand foot of laterals. We are excited with these early results and believe that it demonstrate favorable economics for the second Bone Spring bench.

We have repeatedly discussed our desire to add our asset based through strategic acquisition. On October 30th, we announced a substantial acquisition that significantly expanded our acreage and drilling inventory and establishes a second core operate area in the Southern Delaware Basin.

With an initial purchase price of 77.6 million for the initially identified 4,565 net acres the deal at least doubled our acres position and just as exciting we have the ability to acquire up to an additional 4,535 net acres at the same price per net acre, which could ultimately tripled our net acres position.

The Pecos County acreage acquisition is highly contiguous and has a high average working interest with all acreage held by production or by at lease term through at least 2020. The contiguous acreage position enabled 7,500 to 10,000 foot lateral on a significant percentage of the acreage which can significantly improve well economics.

We believe this acquisition is a creative to Rosehill and the full cycle economics will compete favorably with other parts of the Delaware Basin. Further details will be announced when the deal closes.

As I have said before, we plan to grow organically and through strategic and accretive acquisition and will be disciplined and focused as we pursue future opportunities. We continue to right size the organization for growth and I’m confident that we can execute on our operational planner.

Operationally, we remained focused on significantly increasing our production volumes and expanding our margins and decreasing our per unit operating cost metrics.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Craig to cover our financials. Greg.

Craig Owen

Thank you, Alan. I’m equally excited about our operational successes and our acquisition of the Northwest Pecos County properties. These actions demonstrate that we are executing on our plan.

For the third quarter of 2017, Rosehill reported the net loss of $464,000 or $0.08 per diluted share, which included a $1.9 million non-cash pre-tax loss on commodity derivative instruments. The net loss for the quarter was primarily attributable to the unrealized derivative losses, increased expenses and slight lower production quarter-over-quarter, which is partially offset by improved pricing.

From a cash flow perspective we were able to generate adjusted EBITDAX of $5.6 million for the third quarter and $26.6 million for the first nine-months of 2017. Third quarter revenues were $15.3 million and production totaled 5,296 barrels of oil equivalent per day with 53% crude oil, 23% NGLs and the balance natural gas.

Production declined slightly from the second quarter as we had the short-term facility constraint and timing of new wells coming online, but as Alan mentioned with the seven new wells now producing our recent production has increased to over 7,100 net BOE per day, 75% of that oil which excludes the production of about 675 BOE per day from our recently sold Barnett asset.

This new production coupled with the additional wells we are drilling and completing in the fourth quarter should allow us to enter 2018 at or above 10,000 BOE per day with approximately 75% oil on a production basis and approximately 85% oil on a revenue basis and push 2018 production toward the upper end of our initial forecast of 12,000 to 14,500 BOE per day.

We are currently building an updated 2018 budget and plan to take into account the pending acquisitions and are running different operational scenarios in 2018. Once the transaction closes, and we have Board approval for 2018 budget, we plan to update our 2018 guidance and give a preliminary look at 2019 estimate.

Our realized oil price for the third quarter of 2017 before the effect of our hedges averaged $44.32 per barrel, our realized NGLs averaged $18.32 per barrel and our realized natural gas price average $2.57 per Mcf.

Rosehill has been actively hedging and the Company continues to evaluate additional derivative arrangements to help mitigate volatility in commodity prices and protect our cash flows. You can see our hedge position as of the end of the quarter in Slide 19 of our presentation filed this morning.

Turning to expenses. Total cash operating expenses were $9.6 million or $19.61 per BOE, which consisted of $2.9 million in direct LOE expenses or $6.05 per BOE, $5.1 million in G&A expense or $10.41 per BOE, $800,000 in gathering and transformation expense or $1.71 per BOE and $700,000 in production taxes or $1.45 per BOE.

G&A costs were higher quarter-over-quarter due primarily to the implementation of employee incentive programs, which resulted in an adjustment to expenses to properly account for the estimated year-to-date impact. LOE costs were higher quarter-over-quarter primarily as a result of additional water handling costs due to short-term facility constraints requiring some water to be trucked for disposal.

We expect operating expenses on a BOE basis to be reduced significantly in the fourth quarter in the 2018, as new production comes online. As of September 30, 2017, we had $4.7 million in cash and $50 million drawn on our credit facility.

As we previously announced, we increased our borrowing base to $75 million effective October 30th. We believe that with continued increases in production and proved reserves our credit facility under our credit facility will increased further strength in our balance sheet and liquidity position.

Now with regard to financing and pending acquisition, we expect to utilize preferred equity, debt or combination thereof and are currently evaluating several potential sources of financing. We intend to provide more details on the acquisition it’s financing and its impacts to Rosehill when the transaction closes.

One other note, yesterday, we announced, we had receive notice of delisting for our warrants and units from the NASDAQ. This is no-way impacts or common stock which is compliance with all listing requirements. The delisting notice indicated that Rosehill does not meet the minimum 400 ground lock holder requirement for the warrants.

We are appealing the decision and we expect to demonstrate compliance or request of extension by the time of our appeals hearing. We expect the warrants and units will remain listed during appeals process. Again, this does not impact our common stock in any way and is simply due to not having over 400 holders of our warrants.

The Executive Management team of the board continues to execute on our strategy and believe there is significant value and Rosehill Resources strong core Delaware Basin acreage. We have the expertise, as well as the operational and financial capacity to deliver strong profitable growth.

Question-and-Answer Session

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning and congratulations on all the uptick in recent activity. I was wondering, if we could talk a little bit about the option phase of your Pecos acquisition. I was just wondering why the acreage holder provided you with this option. Was there any cause for it that was included in the acreage that you acquired, is there a deadline to make a decision and how many wells will you drill in 2018 that will have a direct bearing whether or not you exercise the option? It’s a bunch of questions, I can repeat them if you need me to.

Alan Townsend

Sure Jeffrey. Thanks for the question and thanks for participating in the call. We did not pay anything extra for the option. The seller was in the process of acquiring additional acreage at the time and so this agreement gives him chance to finalize that acquisition of additional acreage. So that deal was about 90 days after the close of the asset purchase whatever acreages they acquire until the end of the 90 day period we will be buying so it’s not an option.

There is another option of above and beyond that of another 2,100 acres of the right of first refusal. So the 9,500 acres as 4,500 so to speak initially identified, 4,500 acres that within the process that being acquired and closed and then 2,100 additional acres of a potential right of first refusal.

Right now, we anticipate somewhere between three and six wells probably on the new acquisition acreage next year, as we drill wells to evaluate the acreage get some additional log and core data in order for us to optimize the development of that acreage.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And I just want to make sure I understood something you said in there, it sounded like that you said that you have already made the determination that you are going to acquire the next tranche of acreage is that correct or did I miss understand that?

Alan Townsend

The 4,500 acres that originally identified was announced in the announcement about the $77 million cost. Next 4,500 acres of that tranche was in effect being negotiated on whether it all gets closed or not, if it all get closed and we would be acquiring all of the them, the additional 4,500. If a portion of it gets closed within 90 days after the close of the acquisition, we would be acquiring that portion there on.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. I understand. If I could ask you one more, when we look at the healthy enquires in the 2017 CapEx, I was just wondering how much of that is for D&C and how much of that might be facilities. And on the D&C side can you identify how many additional wells the spend will drill and complete, maybe what the average length will be and what the average cost will be if you have that handy and if not we can take it offline?

Craig Owen

Jeff, this is Craig. I think in general that that increase in capital probably safe to assume all of that is by in larger 90%, 95% of that is D&C capital. There may be some facilities associated with these additional wells that were outside of the original plan. In kind of that count from both the drilled and completed count probably an increase of about five wells and each.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And do you have an average lateral length or an average cost assumption handy or should we think that offline?

Alan Townsend

The average lateral length will remain effectively in the 4,800 foot level as we were restricted to the lease position that we have and the average cost of that is clearly dependent upon depth. We will focus between the third bone and the Wolfcamp B, Wolfcamp B are a bit more expensive, but in general we are in the high sixes.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Great, thank you. I appreciate it.

Alan Townsend

Well again, I would like to thank everyone for joining us and as our results have shown, we are focused on improving everything that we do operationally. We will strive to drive down costs, improve results and perform safely and as good stewards to our neighbors and our handy environment.

We will be active in the fourth quarter attending and presenting at multiple conferences, as Craig and I will continue deliver our positive growth story to the market. We are a pure play Delaware Basin Company with a strong and growing acreage position and an experienced and operational and management team poised to create considerable value for our shareholders.

Thank you all for your time and goodbye.

