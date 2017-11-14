Market Volatility Bulletin: VVIX Well Over 100 While Interday Equity Volatility Simmers

Risk-on markets at the very least are taking a breather from what we've observed in since late August.

VVIX has taken notice of the pickup in intraday volatility, as has spot VIX.

The S&P futures recovery remain the order of the day. Remarkable how many down turns and intraday recoveries we've witnessed.

Submitted 1:15AM EST

We’ll begin with a repeat of our video commentary on VIX, taken last Saturday.

Thoughts on Volatility

Monday witnessed another rebound from pre-market futures trade in the VIX, with the rebound in this instance quite sudden, about an hour or so before the open. Below we have a 3-week chart to demonstrate just how often we have been seeing dips, and also how consistently buyable those dips have been intraday.

That’s the real story of today’s S&P over the last three weeks or so: high intraday volatility, with low interday volatility.

Yes Indeed spot is at the high end of its range. Our thesis from late October was that spot was working to push higher, but that there would be some pretty significant downdrafts along the way. Certainly we saw such a downdraft for the week ended Nov3 (see chart below).

We mention our “former” thesis because the last push lower was so dramatic, that even when we had called for a rise with some inverse spikes, it was so dramatic that we felt the original hypothesis was likely wrong. Such is life in the VIX complex.

Since that time, however, the index has looked to make higher highs and higher lows. We would even go so far as to call the pattern “orderly”.

Note, I’m not much one for Technical Analysis; I am certain there are better ways to draw these trendlines. The point we wish to make to readers is two fold:

Perhaps the new trend really is higher Many think of VIX as ‘disorderly’: moves higher have to be devastating. Maybe, but maybe not. A gradual grind higher – no doubt punctuated by swift moves both to the up and the downside, may well be in order

Point one speaks to the idea that perhaps long-vol trades (VXX) will have something of a tailwind (more on that tomorrow). But if a lot of whip, rather than swift steady moves, are the nature of the move, then leveraged products such as UVXY or TVIX may suffer all the same.

But realized volatility has really been in our opinion as much a momentum trade as a move justified solely on the basis of fundamentals. Sure we’ve gotten some decent economic data, and no doubt the overall earnings season was quite strong.

But realized vol across all markets as low as it has been to our minds indicates more of a hyper-responsive positioning to buy all dips.

The “VIX of VIX”, aka the “VVIX”, is taking notice of the pickup in likelihood for large moves.

Only a week ago VVIX traded in the low 90s, and has since pushed higher by about 15% since last Monday’s close. The following Tweet is a few days old, but really speaks to the idea that vol appears vigilant:

Causes?

It’s been posited pretty regularly that prospects for a more mild, gradual, or more distantly implemented tax reform is weighing on equities.

We feature the visual above specifically because we believe that a good portion of the run-up in US equities over the last year centered around tax reform... That’s rational: corporate tax cuts would be highly likely to put a tail-wind behind earnings.

CNBC: Japanese NIKKEI Index, Tuesday close

But vol creeping higher appears to be finding its way into indexes outside of US equities. The NIKKEI, which had been on fire since early December, is showing some cracks. None of this is to say that pending doom is all but certain, but it speaks to the reality that while markets are always in a state of flux, there are times when momentum either stalls or reverses.

We're seeing evidence in a wide variety of markets that speaks to stalling at the very least. Even the invincible bitcoin took a breather:

All jest aside, observe the meteoric rise in bitcoin and how that relatively steady increase coincided with equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) over the same time frame.

Today is the final day for the Nov-Dec debit spread. Naturally, the Nov contract is going to mirror spot quite well today, while the Dec will shadow spot moves, but with greater independence.

Quite unlike last month’s October VX expiration, the gap between spot and F2 (the December contract) is quite muted at present. This would indicate that spot VIX needs to make a big move lower for the debit spread to really work.

November 13, near market close

Implied volatility for the weekly contract took the ES rebound pretty hard on Monday, retreating rapidly. One needs to consider just how jumpy this contract has been to both the upside and the downside of late. Weekly 2%-OTM puts have definitely gotten pricier over the last few sessions.

Neither the monthly nor the quarterly vol contracts flinched much at the calming session that was Monday. We continue to be impressed by how the quarterly contract appears to be claiming choppier seas ahead.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures