Masimo Corporation's (MASI) Stifel 2017 Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Thank you for investing us. It's nice to talk you covering analyst, [indiscernible] market requiring exactly the dedicated service online request marked on macro on the last decade and - our technical - I think the first 6 or 7 years, how do you plan to investment and getting a solid report on the last few years. I have been about driving - I feel like we’re entering a new phase if you will this new partnership [indiscernible] and balance sheet has given you lot of flexibility to perhaps tuck-in technology or enter the market [indiscernible]. But how would you summarize best on device movie characterize it to you and what your thoughts?

Mark de Raad

No, I thought it was an excellent summary because I couldn't agree with you more. I think what Rick highlighted is true for many of who you know the Masimo story. The first 5, 6 years was all about - post IPO was all about investing in the infrastructure. Obviously we had the benefit of the royalty payment stream to help support that build-out of the company, and I would say also true that about three years ago when it became clear that we had only about three years left in our - and from those 10-year post IPO business plan that I think in general Joe and the management team agreed to take a slightly different perspective which was one focus much more on finally leveraging all of the investments that have been made in the company over the prior seven years.

And so that's when you saw the focus on delivering what we thought at the time would be achievable yet hopefully conservative topline revenue guidance. As you pointed out, we put in place gross profit margin improvement plans, we started with redesigns of our boards, then moved to our devices and now in fact to finally fall into our sensors which looking forward is actually one of the areas that we expect to still continue to see benefits on the standard margin line.

But ultimately we decided to focus on the concept of delivering EPS growth that hovered somewhere in the range of about 150% to 200% of our product revenue growth targets and that's really the model that we begin creating and executing against about three years ago.

And so today it's gone very well, that's the good news I think even better news is that as you pointed out the future is in lot of respects even brighter because of the foundation that's been laid, because of the new areas of product migration that we moved into, I'm sure we’ll talk a little bit about that later today.

But no, in general I think the foundation that was laid in the first 5, 6 years has paid off relative to the kind of return that shareholders have enjoyed for the last three years, and I'm still very, very optimistic about where Masimo goes for the next 5 to 10 years.

Frederick Wise

So we shouldn't be overly concerned that abandoned all of us at this point. You're expressing your comfort zone. Had enough from your Mark, we're done with you know. Let's pick on Micah a little bit. Micah maybe talk a little about your thoughts initial hopes and goals for Masimo as you step into - Mark has not easily filled - what you plan as you step into.

Micah Young

As I mentioned even in the call Mark has done a phenomenal job, he and Joe just setting us up for a great foundation as we move ahead. I think as I kind of reflect back on my past 15 years in medical device working with the new base of [enzyme] prior to that, I deeply embedded myself in the operations of the business and that's something that I plan to do with Masimo as well learn, dive deep into the organization, learn about the cost structure and how we can drive both topline growth, as well as maximize the profitability over the next seven years.

So that's where my focus is going to be is really driving the operational, working with our operations teams and getting a lot of focus around how do we lever and identify the key levers of the business that we can drive further profitability and margin expansion.

So, the area of focus is working with you on the investor side. I have been deeply involved with working with investors over the - at least five years at my former company. And I want to continue to work with you Eli to help build upon the credibility that he and Mark have established as far as you know that consistent performance and results that you guys have grown to know about Masimo and I think just continue to build on the credibility build the - continue to build on trust and also just really outline our vision for the next seven years and start to work on that and try to be able to articulate what are the key levers of the business that are going to get us there.

Frederick Wise

So it sound in the best terms that you - is your mindset here. You look at the company and more definitely by talking about early impression and a strong - is there an outsized opportunity in your initial take getting your focus especially on operational like cost structure or corporate planning or IT or investor communication. Just your initial take on that.

Micah Young

I think I've only been in it for about three weeks and I spent my first week learning about the technology as I got the NSE oldest conference in Boston and I think what's exciting to me and what surprised me by more than anything is just the breath of the technology I was thinking so much focus around pulse oximetry and set and I think you know getting underneath the hood of the organization and starting to see more about the product lines and what's in the pipeline it's exciting to see what that there's a much more breath of a portfolio, so that’s one.

I think two, as I dived into revenue and especially around gross margin I think the gross margin expansion story is very well impact. I think Mark and Eli and team have done a great job of kind of packaging that up and what that looks like over the next several years and the 50 basis points per year of improvement I think I'm excited about how we can drive there and hopefully even drive little faster.

Frederick Wise

I like the language like that, keep saying things like that. Just an idle question a little bit. Masimo has been only large-cap Company we currently covers the reports and guidance on a GAAP basis. I often get asked about this by bystanders, congrats to you in one sense but that makes apples-to-apples comps a little bit challenging. Any thoughts about changing things just from your - don't look at Mark.

Joe Kiani

Let me take that one because you’re going into a lot of detail here. So, coming in and I know why we've taken that approach in the past, I mean - and maybe this is something Mark might have even comment on, a lot of companies do it if they have convertible debt, if there's a lot of M&A activities. A lot of the M&A activity in the past has been more tuck-in related, so it hasn't been a big impact on the need to go to more non-GAAP results.

But there has been litigation costs and some of the things that can normalize more of the operational nature of the business. So as I think about moving forward definitely considering, how we would approach non-GAAP guidance, as well as you know reporting on results to get more – I think more transparency in the core operations of the business moving forward especially if there's larger M&A activity.

So just make it sure that there is separation of core performance, as well as anything we do in terms of tuck-ins or acquisitions. So we'll definitely be providing some more clarity moving forward.

Frederick Wise

So I think just turning to some of the three or four big topics that I get asked rather talk about all time, let’s start with the biggest Philips partnership. It's been just over a year Mark I think you have done recently in some of your corporate comps of a tuck-in about that relationship. But just out of curiosity, over the last six to 12 months, how has your perspective on that partnership and the potential positive impact on Masimo evolved or changes, how you think about today versus six to 12 months ago.

Mark de Raad

When those agreement was signed for those who don't remember back in November of 2016, we signed a partnership agreement with Philips and this followed about 4.5 years of patent infringement litigations, so obviously a pretty dramatic turn, I think going into it, we are all very encouraged because of the change of format and the actual reality of now both companies working together to bring exciting technologies to our hospital customers.

I think what's been surprising to be honest is that 2017 was supposed to be a year all about setting the foundation of this relationship. As many of you know, if you read the settlement agreement both companies have committed significant co-marketing development dollars first time ever that these kind of dollars have been put behind our rainbow technology.

This year was focused on trying to determine how best to out eventually continue to spend those kind of dollars because this is a multi-year spending commitment by both companies. I think what's been surprising is that even though a lot of that work has been going on for the last three quarters and some of the results of these co-marketing efforts by the way will start to become visible this quarter, more prevalent in the first half of next year. In fact both companies have identified seven different international countries to focus on originally in terms of the co-marketing efforts.

But what has surprised us I think is that since the announcement was made last November despite not having all of this infrastructure foundation put in place, both companies at the field level have really begun to work much more proactively together, it's one of the reasons why we noted in the past couple of quarters that the 50,000 driver mark which we've hit now for two quarters in a row first time ever for Masimo are partly the result of some of these improving relationships that both companies have been able to develop even as I said - even before the real essence of the co-marketing programs are hitting the street. So to me that suggest that the interaction has been actually much more positive than we could have hoped for when we signed the agreement last November.

Frederick Wise

I'm sure it's still all evolving but just in my simpleminded terms, when is everybody trained, you're telling me a little bit that you’re seeing a positive impact already in the fourth quarter but when the big education training part done and everybody hitting the street and I think it will take some time before you see the full economic impact because of the - time for orders to be put in place et cetera.

Mark de Raad

Absolutely correct. I think there have been a couple of sales related events that have occurred for each company over the last 2017 calendar year. There will be more of those in 2018. My gut reaction to your question would be that probably by the end of 2018 you'll see both sales forces completely immersed in all of the technologies and then that co-mingled with the kind of marketing co-development dollars that are bringing - put forth by both companies should set both companies up I think for a very strong ideally second half of 2018 and probably more realistically 2019 and 2020.

Because you're right, remember that our average sales cycle despite the importance of the partnership is still 9 to 18 months, so it still takes some time obviously for hospitals to ultimately make the decisions that turn around and ultimately result in revenues for Masimo and in this case for Phillips as well.

Frederick Wise

Looking to the Rainbow separately a little later but I think Masimo has been criticized picked on by guys like me in recent years because it didn’t go faster or penetration wasn’t greater. Clearly this is going to totally radically change that if the agreement turns out the business successfully as you help but again how does that work, suddenly we're going to expect Rainbow to be more widely used or how does that work for Rainbow.

Mark de Raad

I think fundamentally I mean the onus obviously continues to be on Masimo for articulating the Rainbow story for making sure that hospitals are aware of the technology and more importantly what the technology can do for them and for their patients. So that onus is on Masimo. But in working with Phillips we think we're going to have ability to dramatically change the color of that commentary, the pervasiveness of that kind of dialogue all over the world.

They are after all the world's largest patient monitoring company and we've said least in terms of overall scale, one of the exciting parts of this relationship from Masimo is that today Phillips as an OEM has been our least penetrated large OEM partner. We have OEM agreements with over 60 partners for pulse oximetry and Rainbows is closely approaching the 50 number. But none are as large as Phillips and none other is underpenetrated as Phillips is for Masimo.

So we think this partnership with Phillips we said publicly we can't speak to the actual dollars involved but from a magnitude standpoint we believe we have the opportunity over the length of this contract to see the unit volumes, the drivers they are actually shipped into Phillips environments to increase five times. So that sort of a magnitude of where this could go over the next 2, 3, 4, 5 years.

Frederick Wise

Let's see If I can nudge you into giving a little more color on that, you talked about - it's very clear your current market share something in the mid 40% range overall and Phillips is much less penetrated. In a dream world if everything goes magnificently, is getting to your current average penetration which I appreciate would rinse that out. Does that take you five years, is it a 5 year, is it a 10 year process how do we just in the roughest safest terms frame that?

Mark de Raad

You mean in terms of the relationship with Philips specifically?

Frederick Wise

In Phillips monitors.

Mark de Raad

Yes, I think what I mentioned before I think foundation year is 2017, 2018 you'll begin to see some of the results of the efforts for the last year and a half and again 2019, 2020 I think are the years where you'll really begin to see the impact of these two phenomenal companies coming together.

Frederick Wise

I am just curious how the rest of the world, the competitive world you're clearly, you have a lot of OEM customers. Are other OEM customers posted out waking up and coming to you and sort of saying, hey, we better get on board here too, how do changing those conversations if at all.

Mark de Raad

As I mentioned before, the good news is already have a plethora of customers who have signed Rainbow agreements. So clearly two of the world's largest companies Phillips and GE are companies that that we sign these Rainbow agreements with about four or five years ago. Phillips of courses is where they are today. They've actually rolled out the technologies, they’ve got the technologies available. We are still waiting for GE to do the same but the good news is that that there are many, many Rainbow OEM partners in existence already.

So I don't think there isn't this mad rush to catch up if you will. I think from my perspective the beauty is we've already got all of these other OEM partners in place and now we're beginning to work with the largest partner in the world and hopefully that will result in some of the - back on the these other customers products.

And I think the visibility of Rainbow as a technology right, there will be some downstream benefit undoubtedly to other OEM players or partners of ours is that have also incorporated rainbow technologies within their multi parameter devices.

Frederick Wise

You highlighted - and thank you for doing it again, you get the milestone of 50,000 there is more in last couple of quarters with Phillips just starting. I know you're not here today to drive 2018 granular guidance or anything but again just trying to frame it for us, so what I be disappointed if you wouldn't exit next year at 55,000 per quarter. I even know what's possible 60,000 is that’s the right range any color…

Mark de Raad

Well, you're right in a sense we're not talking about 2018 guidance. But what I can say is that, if you look at Masimo over the years, there have been the step functions in terms of the increase number of drivers we were talking 6, 7 years ago, we've been talking about the 30,000 to 35,000 level and that was coming off of the 20,000 level.

Than we jumped up to the 45,000 level. We've been there, we're now entering the 50,000 unit level. So I think a reasonable person might extrapolate from those kind of numbers and I don't think the range of numbers that you were just quoting is unreasonable as a guesstimate. We do tend to though how these step functions, it's not a straight line up typically there are events that cause these numbers to move dramatically and one would argue that clearly in this situation our agreement with Philips and the continued adoption of Rainbow throughout the world is likely to be one of those step functions that takes us to that next level no matter where it ends up being.

Frederick Wise

I probably going to come back to some of these topics but obviously what is most controversial subject that's been through great deal, has been 2018 and the integral royalty GAAP. So this time when you're here with [indiscernible] expires and around for decades. In the early days obviously used it for lot of investments and you’re enjoying the benefit today.

Remind us of the EPS 2017 contribution, the impact on '18 and maybe just talk us through - everybody's hanging on every word Masimo says about the GAAP and whether you will both see an optical impact that we won't, talk to us about some of the moving pieces there.

Micah Young

First of all the first part of your question, this year the current estimates are that the royalty will approximate about 33 million. So on an after-tax basis it's about $0.38 for the year. Next year again not providing guidance if you look at the analyst consensus, they’re hovering right around 24 million which would equate to about $0.27, $0.28 for 2018.

And then you're correct, the royalty actually does end early part of October 2018, so obviously models for 2019 have zero in them. The good news is sort of as you implied and refer to as, as the worst kept secret in last 10 years of course is that royalty is going away. All of the analyst of course adopted their model structures in a way that this is carefully reflected in that. So there are no surprises.

So I think you know from a financial standpoint there shouldn't be any surprises really. In terms of the GAAP as you alluded to, I think if you go back even a year when we talked about this in the past, we've talked about the ability to close that impact of that missing royalty element through a number of different ways. One of the ways of course is simply scale of the business and as we continue to enjoy the kind of quarterly numbers that we just talked about a couple weeks ago, clearly filling that GAAP can be done partially by simply the overall growth in the business, and especially relative to our guidance versus where we're actually delivering numbers. So that's one important piece.

The second you've heard a lot of discussions recently about the opportunity and I would caveat those with the next seven-year big window of M&A. And M&A obviously certain transactions can be accretive, certain transactions can be dilutive but certainly M&A is another way to help if you will fill that type of GAAP.

And then as you pointed out earlier in the conversation, I mean we have a pristine balance sheet essentially no debt. So there are other ways to obviously address a reduction if you will on paper of overall earnings and that would be through some kind of capital transaction that could essentially take stock out of the marketplace and thereby essentially close that gap.

So there are number of different ways the good news is that in 2018 this royalty will extend as I said through early October. So the big impact isn't really 2018, the bigger impact is in 2019 and so all of the things I just mentioned are all opportunities and I'm sure over the next year they'll be other opportunities that pop up as well that provide the company an opportunity if you will to close that gap.

I think the great news though is I think everybody again going back to the worst kept secret ever, everybody has got this reflected in their models correctly. So I don't really think there should be any surprises and ultimately it will be incumbent upon Masimo to continue to deliver the kind of numbers that people have become accustomed to over the last two to three years against the numbers that are out there already which again properly reflect the changing dynamics of the royalty essentially leading off.

Frederick Wise

And common sense you would hope would say this is not about the business, we should focus on the business growth. Having said that, does management feel more pressured to go out and be aggressive with M&A obviously the possibilities that you talked about it. But you feel more pressured to get that done sooner rather than later to make the optics look more favorable in 2019 or no that’s not how you’re thinking about it at all?

Mark de Raad

I think you know Joe pretty well, I don't think Joe would move forward on a transaction that wasn't the right thing to do for Masimo over the next five to 10 years in consideration of doing something quickly to quote fill a gap.

So no I don't think there's any additional pressure, I think there is as you heard us articulate even in the analyst day back in May, when you think about the next seven year plan and the different elements of that plan certainly M&A will be a portion of that. But I don't think there's any short-term pressure felt by the management team relative to the quote royalty GAAP to do a deal sooner rather than later.

Frederick Wise

Obviously the optics around the royalty seem again well known and who cares anyway but the dilution from potential M&A definitely seems to be a recurring major worry for every person I talk to. And if I'm honest I have to say - like the commentary depending on the call the conference is that - sometimes it sounds like, no we’re not going to do anything that would cause meaningful dilution.

And then I think recently one of the meetings Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO said, look he's focused on long-term and gain the long-term right. Again as analyst I absolutely applaud that sentiment as realist it frightens me to. What's the real takeaway in thinking about M&A and potential dilution and should we be concerned or not?

Mark de Raad

Well I guess let me go back to I think the discussion or the introduction of M&A is really part of the company's like I said the company's next seven year plan. And I think the groundwork that that Joe is attempting to lay this year is to suggest to everybody that the next seven years may look different than the last 10 years. The last 10 years included no less than four M&A transactions you could safely call them more technology tuck in type of transactions we've continued and do continue to look at M&A opportunities every quarter over the last couple years we probably looked at no less than 150 different opportunities. So this concept is ongoing and I don't expect that to change at all.

I think what Joe is trying to do is to suggest that as Masimo looks out over the next seven years the ability – while there's still a tremendous amount of organic growth opportunities and we haven’t even got into some of those yet right but there is a plethora of opportunities that we have still in front of us. But at the same time what I think Joe is highlighted is the idea that that there might be other ways there are might be other ways there might be other neighborhoods as Joe likes to refer to them as that might be appealing to the company as part of this plan over the next seven years its dramatically improved the overall market capitalization of the company.

And it's real tough right now in the short run to poke at a specific type of transaction so again I think all he is trying to do is to use a broad brush to simply suggest to the world that over the next seven years as part of the Masimo evolutionary plan, M&A is going to be part of that or the probability of M&A being part of that is increase tremendously from the last five or seven years.

Frederick Wise

I want to turn to the pipeline in a second but one last question on that little unfair what the heck, is there a pipeline of M&A are you having discussion with this - live and real or no we remain optimistic when thinking about how would you characterize?

Mark de Raad

Yes, there is a very live pipeline as I just alluded to for the last two years my guess was we looked at no less than 150 different opportunities some large, some small, some licensing type of opportunities.

So yes the answer there's definitely a pipeline, I think Joe alluded in the call recently that just this past summer there are couple of opportunities that were being considered. They didn't make it through the funnel for different reasons but even as we sit here today or the next year, I don't expect that to change at all in terms of the things that are being considered.

Frederick Wise

Yes I thought one of the compelling discussions at your May '17 Investor Day were the multiple new incremental product categories new markets, that could represent if I remember correctly incremental 3 billion in revenue opportunity for the company. You've mentioned a couple of them I remember the slides and they were mostly and here is product A there could be $75 billion but XXX was the name of the product in the category.

Could you give us anymore color on what might be in the pipeline and what should we look for, what likely to be first consumer is that something consumer related or again any incremental information you got.

Mark de Raad

No, I would say none of those opportunities that you alluded to in May had to do really with the consumer space. The consumer space for us I think is an interesting area. I don't think we would suggest today there is a huge market opportunity for us. I think the home monitoring space is an area that is much more appeal to Masimo than say the strict consumer space. Whether we’re in a position today to shed any more light on some of those mysterious technologies unfortunately the answer is no.

I think the feeling there is that they are technologies we obviously from a competitive standpoint don't want to show our hand in terms of directionally where we think these technologies might lead us. And they're probably technologies that from a revenue standpoint won't have a material impact on 2018, you're probably looking more like 2019, 2020, 2021. So we’re still ways out and for that reason, don't want to get into specific naming of those opportunities just yet.

Frederick Wise

I think clearly have a lot of compelling opportunities near-term. When we think about guidance - when I initiated really this year I was really struck and I like to remember exactly right now but I think since 2014 you've almost outperformed talking about month consensus number with the exception of a couple of quarters, every quarter since then. Are the drivers in place do you think do you feel like coming in like - are the driver in place to continue that time those track record of baffle realistic guidance but the compelling nature of the business continues to drive potential outperformance?

Joe Kiani

I believe so I mean in terms of my philosophy of guidance is going to be very similar to what Mark had in the past is just being very prudent and measured in guidance and allow potential tailwinds to play through the results. And set ourselves up to where we have the opportunity to over achieve and deliver on our commitments. So but everything I am seeing so far I’m highly confident in our ability to continue to execute that little.

Frederick Wise

Coming back to products and I’m sort of fascinated to think - I am sort of zealous about your ability to spend a week just solely dedicated to understanding Masimo technology. I always feel like and I can say personally it’s like I don’t know weeks and ups understand the complex compelling portfolio.

I’ll be curious from your perspective that Mark what do you think who did the safety, what do you think is underappreciated as a growth of margin driver that you would have us focus on and we can spend more time focusing on beyond the Phillips?

Mark de Raad

Sure, I think today to be honest and then this has been an area that's been building over the last couple of years. Masimo made a various deal going back to M&A acquisition as a capnography company called PHASEIN in Sweden about four years ago.

The combination of capnography or SedLine technology, our O3 cerebral technology together most guesstimates today are that that today is about a $700 billion market opportunity and we’re just getting started. And this is an area of revenue opportunities that does not of course include our core set technology where we’re so strong. It does not include our Rainbow technology opportunities. It does not even include Ruth as a separate capital platform.

This is an entirely separate segment that we were in the very, very early innings probably the top of the first inning in the baseball analogy of where we are in the space with a tremendous amount of momentum. In fact on the call a couple of weeks ago, we said that the combination of those three plus grew quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year by 34%. So I think that area of technology has an opportunity to become if you will the sleeper as part of the Masimo product portfolio that I think today is probably underappreciated. Micah would say anything.

Micah Young

I think that’s what I hit on the product side and I think just the opportunity to continue to expand in hospitals reaching the general floor of the hospitals with - as you think about patient safety net and all the connectivity platform of route, I think there's a lot of expansion opportunities there. And I think also with Rainbow with hemoglobin I think there's an opportunity there I think - we’ve got it's not that there's not good clinical data, I think the clinical data is there it’s just really getting the market to adopt it in a greater way.

Frederick Wise

You are in 2017 over the top 20 hospitals I think if I remember correctly, and you were alluding too may be just last in the two minutes. Maybe talk about this next wave the move into the general wars and the other areas of hospital. I’m going to assume you’re going to get this next few hospitals over the next couple years but I think getting into the general ward is a more challenging longer-term initiative. You want to talk about bad campaign and the key drivers there?

Mark de Raad

Yes, that’s been a topic that's been bandied about for the last five, six, seven years in terms of when will this kind of critical monitoring technology migrate from critical care into the general floor. We think we're beginning to see increased momentum courtesy as Micah said product such as patient safety net which are really intended to be general for solutions to allow for example up to 200 beds to be wirelessly connected to allow the ability to constantly monitor 200 beds at the same time.

I mean phenomenal type of technology that has the opportunity to change workflows within hospitals, that's the kind of change I think that will ultimately make it clear to hospitals who are looking to obviously improve their own processes, make sure that nurses and clinicians are focused on the rooms that need to be focused on.

I think those kind of technologies are the ones that are going to eventually break open if you will the door of this kind of monitoring into the general floor. As patients become sicker and sicker if you will, more and more patients being moved out of the hospitals therefore patients left on the general floor by definition require more attention.

Again it’s an environment that's right for the kind of pulse oximetry constant monitoring that we can bring and I think more and more hospitals are beginning to recognize that. And again as you heard say for many times, four times the amount of general four beds as there are critical care beds. So whenever that inflection point does occur, the growth opportunity is going to be tremendous.

Frederick Wise

On that note Mark thank you. Thank you for your decade of dedicated service. That's what means like, you owe me just a lot, I see company in a great shape, outstanding IR.

Mark de Raad

Thank you. Appreciate that.

Frederick Wise

Thank you, all very much.

