As Measured On The BaR Analysis Grid, The Economy Is At Its Highest Point Since The Last Recession

Although the economy may be reaching a peak, there are a number of signals suggesting the economy will continue to grow in the near future.

One particular insight shown through the logic of the BaR is that a business cycle is actually a series of mini-cycles.

By plotting the mean of coordinates of selected economic indicators, the BaR Analysis Grid shows how the current business cycle has unfolded and where the economy currently stands.

The BaR Analysis Grid shows that the economy has improved substantially since mid-2016. Although this indicates there is some real substance behind the Trump rally, the economic growth driving the rally began before Trump was elected. I will leave it to wiser analysts to explain how the election, politics in general, the Fed, consumer and business sentiment, and other national and global factors meshed together to get the economy to its current state. My purpose is to accurately portray where the economy is so that investors can assess their current strategies.

If you haven't read my earlier articles and are not familiar with the BaR, simply put, it is a two-dimensional, graphical representation of the economy, offering better insight into economic conditions then basic year-over-year trend analysis.

If you need a quick primer of the BaR, go here to see how the BaR displays the progress of the economy since November 2015. To read a brief description of the BaR, go here. To see displays of the economy just prior to the 2007, 2001, 1990, and 1980 recessions, go here.

The Current Business Cycle

As can be seen in Grid 1, the economy dug itself out a substantial hole after the last recession. The mean of coordinate (MoC) is the average of the coordinates that are mapped for that month. The MoC signals the overall health of the economy for the particular time plotted. This graphic serves as a useful reminder that the business cycle is a series of shorter cycles, evident by the swings to the left and the right. (By the way, thanks to Jim Cuppy who suggested displaying the business cycle in this format).

Movements of the MoC up or down indicate periods of respective growth or decline. These periods lead to shifts of the MoC to the left or the right, with leftward shifts indicating the economy has slowed, and shifts to the right signaling economic growth has accelerated.

In Grid 2 (same as Grid 1, except for markers), I'm marking five periods, A, B, C, D, and E, which are the end points of large shifts to the right or left, to see if there are noticeable changes in GDP growth as the MoC moves to either side.

GDP growth should be higher when the MoC shifts rightward. To test this, I've averaged annual GDP growth rates centered on the months I have marked. Because the swings reflect trends over two or three quarters, in Table 1 I'm showing the average annual rates of GDP growth for the quarters prior, during, and after the selected months. Not surprisingly, the three-quarter GDP rate is above average when the MoC has shifted to the right and below average when it shifts to the left.

Grid 3 shows the most current BaR grid, as of November 10. The MoC has improved from the June 2017 position shown in Grids 1 and 2, and it is at its highest point for the current business cycle. Data sources for the mapped indicators are shown at the end of this article.

Grid 4 is the same grid as above, except for the markers and arrows that show which indicators have improved the most since December 2015. It is a bit messy, but the trend is clear. The position of each letter is where the indicator was plotted in December 2015. The indicators highlighted are:

A - Job openings (red)

B - Manufacturing (purple)

C - Vehicle sales (blue)

D - Small business optimism (green)

E - Consumer sentiment (black)

F - Retail sales (brown)

I've also included where the MoC was in December 2015 (orange), compared to where it is now.

Has the economy hit a peak, or will the economy, as reflected by the MoC, continue to improve?

There are several signals that indicate the economy will continue to grow. To begin, for 3Q of this year, 74% of S&P 500 companies have "reported actual EPS is above the mean EPS estimate, which is above the 5-year average of 69%" (FactSet, Nov. 10, 2017). This continues a positive trend for the year.

In addition, two indicators included in the MoC, the yield curve spread and the STLFSI, are instructive. The yield curve spread as measured by the difference between 10-year Treasury notes and 3-month Treasury bills remains in relatively safe territory. As shown in Chart 1, it is still some distance from inverting, and the inversion of the yield curve spread has occurred roughly one year prior to every recession since the 1960s. Importantly, the spread increased in October. The Cleveland Fed's yield curve predictive model forecast GDP growth of 1.4% over the next year.

Another measure indicating that financial stress is lower than what is normally seen prior to a recession is the STLFSI. Values below zero indicate below average stress. The October monthly average for the STLFSI was minus 1.544, which is an historic low for this index.

What if the economy has hit a peak and has nowhere to go but down? If so, this is not a cause of immediate concern. During the 2001 - 2007 business cycle, the MoC reached a high point in June 2005, but it wasn't until December 2007 that the recession began. Prior to the 2001 recession, there was a period of approximately one year between when the MoC was at its peak and a recession occurred. It takes a while for the economy to wind down. With the MoC at its current location on the BaR Analysis Grid, don't expect the economy to be falling off the edge any time in the next few months.

These economic indicators were selected because they have consistently declined prior to recessions. Identifying when a recession is looming is a key purpose of the BaR. To see charts of the indicators, and their current baselines, go here.

