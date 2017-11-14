Aggressive High-Yield California Muni Strategy

While capital growth is not difficult to achieve in today’s bull market, tax-efficient income is not so easy to come by due to low interest rates. There are indications, however, that this buyer’s market may not last much longer. As such, I believe investors should take the initiative by backing off the equities and seeking portfolio alternatives to simultaneously generate income and protect your principal investment from a bear market. Let’s discuss how by taking a look at a California Municipal closed end fund.

Investment thesis: On the basis of creating tax-efficient growth and income for CA residents, the California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is a great pick due to it's well-established distribution and capital growth potential

Fund Overview

• $264 Million in Net Assets

• Operating since 2001

• 47% Effective Leverage



Objective: Current income exempt from CA and Federal income tax

Strategy: Invest in a diversified portfolio of CA general obligation and revenue muni securities

Examining the monthly distribution

For prospective investors that seek a tax-efficient income stream, there is a lot to like here. The monthly distribution is very consistent dating back to inception in 2001. Furthermore, the 5.38% current yield is far superior to a lot of CA muni funds. For example, a fund with a similar duration is the Vanguard CA long-term tax exempt (VCITX) fund which offers a current yield of 3.34%. We will discuss whether the fund is overreaching to maintain the distribution in the next section but it is telling that management has been able to maintain a stable payout through good times and bad. Assuming the top IRS tax rate of 39.6%, prospective investors must earn a taxable yield of 8.91% or better to beat the after-tax earnings that PCQ can generate if the distribution is maintained.

Financial Statement Analysis

Next we look to the fund’s financial statements to determine whether the high payout is fool’s gold or something worth considering. From a business perspective, the fund has been able to consistently turn a profit. While I concede that the 47% effective leverage is a bit high for my taste, it does have the potential to magnify gains but also puts the fund in a precarious position in times of rising rates and bear markets. According to the fund’s 2016 Annual Report, the underlying portfolio has been performing well in recent years in spite of sitting on a $20.6 million unrealized loss at close of fiscal year 2016. More importantly for income investors, the interest generated by the portfolio has been consistent, completely covered the 2016 distribution and covered 96% of 2015’s. Finally, PCQ had a positive undistributed net investment income balance of $12.581 million which further reaffirms my confidence in PCQ’s future ability to maintain it’s high distribution.

How to profit from the fund’s price performance

PCQ’s price chart certainly passes the eye test. It has historically displayed good negative correlation to equities, can be a powerful diversifier, and has displayed an increasing NAV over time. While the fund has historically traded at a premium to NAV since inception, that shouldn’t be a deal breaker for prospective investors if they look at the whole picture and PCQ’s investment profile fits their goals and risk tolerance. This leads me to my main point referenced in the intro. On the tail end of aging bull market, it looks like investors are starting to feel nervous about taking their profits off the table. While bonds are generally more conservative investments than equities, the use of leverage has made PCQ significantly more volatile than it’s CA muni fund counterparts. This can be great for aggressive investors who seek price appreciation and can afford to be patient with short-term volatility but more conservative investors should stay away. For an aggressive investor that still wants to employ a defensive strategy, I would suggest pairing PCQ with utility stocks and treasuries to maximize yield and protect downside risk.

Conclusion

Overall, I like the value that PCQ brings to the table as an income generating investment. The aggressive price swings are definitely not for the faint of heart but the income stability and growth potential are things to clamor about because you can diversify away your risk if you choose to do so. While I’m not predicting stock market doomsday around the corner, macroeconomic data does support bearish views and switching to an income generating strategy while still participating in the market seems logical to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.