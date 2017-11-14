Highpower International's (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Yuanmei Ma – Director-Investor Relations

George Pan – Chairman and CEO

Sunny Pan – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Martik Ghookasian – Private Investor

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Yuanmei Ma, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Ma. You may begin.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, Doug. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower, Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow with English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] We are pleased to deliver a strong quarter of top-line results in the challenging third quarter of 2017. Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $71.4 million an increase of 31.9%, which surpassed our expectations of 16% to 18%. Our strong growth was driven by our lithium ion battery business. The revenue of which, increased 42.8% year-over-year, driven by continued high-demand for power storage systems and the consumer devices including high-end smart wearables, and notebooks.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] We expect that raw material prices will continue to rise and impact our gross margins in the fourth quarter and for the foreseeable future. However, we are actively improving our production capacity and the efficiency, maintaining a strong and cost competitive supply chain, and aiming to capture a higher-margin product opportunity, which will aid our growth in the coming year.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] For example, we continue to increase investments in new machinery to expand our capacity and in R&D focused on strategic partnership with institutes, strategic hiring of core technology staff and hiring our pending technology, coagulation students from leading universities. To further strengthen our technology and product offering in anticipation of future customer demand.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Additionally, we expect to start Phase 2 of the retail Giga Factory expansion in 2018, which is expected to triple our capacity in the future. Furthermore, we are negotiating for better terms with suppliers and the customers. We are progressing with our efforts, in customer and the product mix optimization and we continue to develop our core business by investing in research and the development.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] We remain committed to exploring strategic partnerships to further grow our business and create lasting shareholder value.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower’s CFO, who will go over our financial results in a greater detail. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our third quarter and the first nine months of 2017 financial results.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 31.9% to $71.4 million from $54.1 million in the prior year period. For the first nine months of 2017, net sales increased 37.5% to $165 million, as compared to $120 million for the first nine months of 2016. Our net sales growth was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from the Lithium segment, which was driven by increased demand in consumer products including portable power stations, smart wearable devices, and notebooks.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 decreased slightly by 0.8% to $13.6 million from $13.7 million in the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 decreased to 19% from 25.2% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increase in sales volume of Lithium segment, the product mix and the higher raw material prices.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2017 increased 30.8% to $35.6 million from $27.2 million in prior year period. Gross margin declined to 21.6% from 22.7% for the nine months of 2017 and 2016, respectively, further retracting the product increase of raw material.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.4 million as compared to $3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses decreased to 3.4% from 5.6% in the prior year period. Research and development expenses were $6.4 million, or 3.9% of net sales, for the first nine months of 2017 as compared to $6.7 million, or 5.6% of net sales, for the first nine months of 2016. The decrease was due to the high R&D consulting fee in the prior year period.

Selling and distribution expenses for the third quarter of 2017 remained stable at $1.9 million as compared to the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses decreased to 2.6% from 3.5% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the Company's customer base optimization efforts.

Selling and distribution expenses were $5.2 million, or 3.2% of net sales for the first nine months of 2017, as compared with $5 million, or 4.1% of net sales for the first nine months of 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $4 million as compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses decreased to 5.5% from 11% in the prior year period.

For the first nine months of 2017 general and administrative expenses were $10 million, or 6.1% of net sales, as compared with $12.3 million, or 10.2% of net sales for the same period in 2016.

Net income attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $5 million from $2.7 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $0.32 from $0.18 in the prior year period. The net income result for the third quarter of 2017 includes a $1.7 million gain related to the sale of a long-term investment.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and 2017, the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted share was 15,115,409 shares and 15,518,764 shares respectively.

Net income attributable to the Company for the first nine months of 2017 increased to $11.9 million from $4.4 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to the Company per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $0.77 from $0.29 in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2017, the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted share was 15,104,914 and 15,563,012, respectively.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 increased by 46.5% to $7.3 million from $5 million in the prior year period. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2017 increased by 86.1% to $18.8 million from $10.1 million in the prior year period.

Moving on to the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2017, our cash balance was $11.9 million as compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2016. Our total assets were $204.4 million and our total liquidity was $71 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects net revenue to grow 12% year-over-year. Factoring in the impact of higher expected raw material prices, gross margin is expected to be between 16% and 17% in the fourth quarter of 2017. For full year 2018, the Company expects net revenues to grow at least 20% compared to 2017 and the gross margin levels to exceed that of the fourth quarter of 2017.

As George mentioned, we remain committed to Highpower’s growth and we continue to seek ways to further grow our business and create lasting shareholder value. Our strong reputation for quality products as well as our continued research and development efforts make us well-positioned to capture the strong growth opportunity in our business.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We would then respond in English. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Martik Ghookasian, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Martik Ghookasian

Hi, everyone. Congratulations on the strong quarter.

Sunny Pan

Hi, Martik. It’s nice talking to you again.

Martik Ghookasian

Thank you. Just a few questions. You guys mentioned that you are trying to get into higher margin growth products. Can you possibly sort of describe what kind of products those maybe?

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you very much for the question. So let me translate into Chinese.

[Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Okay, thank you for your question. Highpower, we target the international brand as our target customer. And for the international brands their product should be stable, the price of their product should keep stable in the market to keep their competitiveness in the market. So we won’t and we shouldn’t pass our contact to our customers. But if the raw material price keeps growing a lot and then we’ll have to pass part of the coststo the new project of our customer.

Like basically speaking, we need to do more work like to operate with the raw material suppliers for the strategic partnership and to improve our production efficiency and to improve our – further improve our technology to increase the technology in our product to increase profitability of our product.

As for the new products that we think we work on the T-Box, and the wearable devices, and the smart house, those big kind of new applications, which is high margin products and we hope to – this kind of product mix to improve our gross margin that we need to have a very strong technology team to further improve our technical support to the product.

Okay, thank you.

Martik Ghookasian

Thank you. Okay, do you see yourselves making announcements regarding when these products come into play, especially for instance like in the smart home applications and whatnot, are you guys going to announce these or will it just sort of play into the quarterly figures that we see.

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you very much for your question. Let me translate into Chinese. [Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Okay, thank you for your question. We signed NDA with our customers, so we think that protecting our customers confidential business information is our obligation and it is also a kind of value and also a kind of responsibility we should do for our customer. And we think of our – so before our customers agreement, we won’t disclose the customers’ name to others.

With our operation – the more and more leading rank in the international market and the Highpower’s products we will go to more people retain, and our product – the performance of our product will be accepted by more and more people. And we have new customers coming in. We estimate that around 20% of our sales revenue in 2018 will come from our new customers.

Martik Ghookasian

Okay, two more questions. A, can you comment on a little bit about the two markets I was interested in knowing how their – how they are moving forward, one is the energy storage market, whether it is portable or larger scale applications and then also the backup battery market, specifically for the iPhones, the new iPhone, I think I believe the new iPhone X that’s coming out and if there is continued demand in that market for you guys as well?

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you very much for your question. Let me translate. [Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Okay, thank you for the question. For the first question about the energy storage for the portable energy storage, our sales revenue for the application is increasing and we estimate that in 2018 we will increase a lot compared to 2017 and for the – especially the big energy storage like the 10 kilowatt or 20 kilowatt, we think we should focus on the technology accumulate, and we see some potential project that may happen in 2018 or 2019.

And for the backup battery for the smartphone like iPhone, a part of our sales play comes from this application for next year and now we focus on one creative product that is 1C charge smartphone itself and we can have variable temperature increase control, it is very good for the smartphone application. Thank you very much.

Martik Ghookasian

Okay. And last question would be in Q – the prior quarter you guys had guided revenue growth between 15% to 18%, I believe you guys came in at about 30% to 31% in actual. So I wanted to see what was the reason for I guess the higher revenue growth than initially guided and does that sort of mean that you guys when you do guide moving forward, do you guys take a much more conservative throughout the two year figures?

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you very much for your question. So let me translate into Mandarin. [Foreign Language]

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

[Interpreted] Okay, thank you very much for your question. I think that we are a little bit conservative for our outlook, actually the mega driver of our sales revenue increase for the third quarter comes from our lithium-ion battery business and actually the production cut in our capacities almost fully utilized and we have improved our management, so we achieved a great increase in the third quarter for the lithium-ion battery. And the other driver is our recycling business and the raw material market is very good this year, so our recycling business increased a lot in the sales revenue. So for these two factors that contribute to the 31% increase in the third quarter.

Martik Ghookasian

Okay, that’s all my question for now. Thank you.

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears there are no further questions in the queue. I’d like to hand the call back over to management for closing comments.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

