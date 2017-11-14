SHU Speculative Corner; Inseego Is Turning The Corner

The just published quarterly figures were marred by one-off events hiding the progress from view.

The shares are range bound, but could break out when the progress becomes more visible.

One company we bought for our corner with small speculative stocks is showing progress and could very well turn to profitability next year.

Inseego (INSG) is one of the little companies we bought for the speculative corner of the SHU portfolio, and they still have a lot to show but there are signs of progress.

First, the problems:

The company sold some $7M of older MiFi products at a cost to clear inventories and improve liquidity, and this impacted lots of metrics in the quarter quite heavily, for instance gross margins were impacted to the tune of 5.5%.

There were issues with a supplier which impacted Q4 and has a lingering effect in Q4 (the present quarter), but they engaged a second supplier and by the end of the quarter this problem should be gone.

Ctrack was impacted by a shift from customers to a rental model, rather than buying the hardware. But that effect should peter out in the coming quarters and Ctrack will start growing revenues again, accelerating throughout the year.

But there were also a number of favorable developments, among which:

A win for Ctrack at a big US airport which, at full deployment, will be its largest SaaS deal in its history. The company is on a shortlist in five more airports and it's partnering with Undagrid for more market penetration in this sector.

A subscriber increase with Ctrack, up 5% sequentially and 19% y/y to 700K. They are shifting to large fleet customers which carry a much higher ARPU compared to the individual market. There is some success here already with SMB subscriber recurring revenues growing 10% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins grew 3% sequentially to 18%.

They are on track, or even ahead of their goal to reduce OpEx by $20M on a yearly basis, non-GAAP OpEx has already been reduced by $21M on an annualized basis and they see opportunities, especially in G&A, for more cost cutting and have launched a company-wide business process improvement project to achieve these.

The company was awarded a smart city IoT project in a major US city.

The company announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm (QCOM) and Verizon (VZ) on 5G new radio, allowing Inseego a possible foothold in the massive broadband residential gateway market.

We saw Inseego primarily as a restructuring play in our previous article, and they seem to be making considerable progress, even when this is obscured in the figures by some one-off headwinds.

There is considerable scope for this, as basically there has never been any real integration of Inseego's acquisitions. Inseego will be put into two businesses, Enterprise SaaS solutions (Ctrack and its American equivalent DMS) and IoT and mobile solutions (MiFi and IoT and Crossroads), unifying the company into common areas of expertise and core competencies.

The MiFi improvement model does not rely on revenue growth. The situation is already improving by shifting suppliers and there are also gains to be made from a product design point. Management believes that MiFi can achieve a 10% EBITDA margin, even without revenue growth.

The figures

The figures weren't all that good, marred by those one-off items we mentioned above. Q3 revenues were $57.5M, GAAP net loss was $13.8M ($0.23 per share), non-GAAP net loss was $3.1M ($0.05 per share), adjusted EBITDA was $1.5M.

However, these items will fall away and there is improvement underway:

we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase sequentially over the next several quarters despite an anticipated MiFi revenue decline in the fourth quarter due to the effect - the ongoing effect of prior supply issues as well as seasonality in the quarter.

Revenues are guided to be $45M-$50M in Q4 with adjusted EBITDA between $2M-$3M.

The company closed a $48M financing deal, extinguishing a prior $20M term loan which was expiring in May 2018 and extinguishing some $14.9M of convertible notes and adding $14.5M of additional liquidity. The company has $20M in cash.

Valuation

We're a little off the lows in terms of valuation:

Analysts expect an EPS of -$0.32 this year rising to $0.04 in 2018. We think, given the lower cost through restructuring, the falling away of the headwinds, and the airport win profitability should be well within reach.

Verdict

The restructuring has delivered first results and it's likely more is coming from that front. While stressing that this is a small speculative company, we do think it is likely that the headwinds are one-off items that have blurred the improvement.

What's more, the company has several promising developments going, especially the big US airport win. There could be more to follow. Their IoT business also had a win, and the Ctrack revenues keep on growing.

So we might actually have a possible breakout of the shares when it becomes clear that the negatives are temporary and the positives (ongoing cost cutting and streamlining of the organization, and revenue growth and contract wins) will take over.

