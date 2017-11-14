Vaalco Energy - Results Are Out But Management Should Be, Too

I believe EGY is now trading at a discount to fair value which should justify a cautious accumulation assuming that oil price continues its positive momentum.

The fourth quarter is expected to be about 12% higher than the third quarter. Oil price will be strong and probably above $60 for the next quarter.

Vaalco Energy indicated $18.18 million in revenues this 3Q'17 or 24% higher than a year ago and down 11% sequentially.

Investment thesis:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY) is a small American company focusing essentially on West Africa (Offshore Gabon). Vaalco is an interesting play that delivers both real opportunities and unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, which is based on only one producing field, offshore Gabon. The stock can be considered as attractive for investors who like high-risk assets with high-potential.

The stock price has sunk regularly since May 2017 and I believe EGY is now trading at a discount to fair value which should justify a cautious accumulation assuming that oil price continues its positive momentum and stays above average. One negative is the decision process for this management seems painfully slow and not aggressive enough for a junior oil exploration in my opinion.

Actually, Brent average $59.23 per barrel for the first 30-days of 4Q'17 and may eventually end the quarter between $59.75-$60.75 in my opinion. Assuming a 1$ discount to Brent (this is what EGY got in 3Q'17) I will base my calculation on EGY Oil price at $59.25 or 16% higher than the third quarter.

Furthermore, the coming fourth Quarter 2017 is projected to be 12% higher sequentially and will probably deliver good revenues helped by Brent price (see graph below).

The main and only producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. Vaalco is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with currently nine producing wells producing 3,707 net BOEP/D. The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2016. [Partners: Sinopec (Addax), Sasol, PetroEnergy, and Tullow]. Actually, infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 Million Barrels of Oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources.

Source: EGY Presentation

Q3 2017 Results Snapshot (6 consecutive quarters).

Vaalco Energy 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.85 14.64 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 Net Income in $ Million -0.26 -15.60 -2.63 4.26 2.28 -0.32 EBITDA $ Million 6.16 4.32 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 20.0% 11.2% -1.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.27 -0.04 0.07 0.04 0.00 Cash from operations in $ Million 1.81 -1.67 -3.42 4.10 -1.53 0.66 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million -11.38 -0.11 0.00 -0.77 -0.26 -0.27 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -9.6 -1.8 0.7 3.3 -1.8 0.4 Cash and short term investments $ Million 13.68 26.88 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 Total Debt in $ Million 14.34 14.38 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.46 58.71 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4796 3836 3682 4622 4363 3707 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 435 349 339 416 397 336 Gold price realized $/ Oz 42.13 40.00 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Revenues.

Vaalco Energy indicated $18.18 million in revenues this 3Q'17 or 24% higher than a year ago and down 11% sequentially.

EGY reported a Q3 2017 loss of $0.9 million related to the puts during the third quarter of 2017, which was comprised of a $1.1 million non-cash mark-to-market loss at a $0.2 million realized settlement gain. Income from continuing operations of $1 million.

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our third quarter 2017 results were down from the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher costs associated with the Etame plant maintenance turnarounds in July and unexpected downtime at the Avouma platform.

2 - Free cash flow.

Vaalco Energy is positive free cash flow and made $2.6 million for the last four quarters. Positive cash flow is not stellar but the company passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others.

Production for the third quarter 2017 was 3,707 Boep/d, well below the last two quarters in 2017, due mainly to a painful recurring ESP failure in the Avouma field. Third quarter oil sales totaled 336K net barrels compared with 344K net barrels in the same period a year ago and 414K net barrels in the 2Q'2017.

The company said on the quarter call:

South Tchibala 1-HB well was completed successfully and the well was producing an approximately 1,100 barrels of oil per day gross. [T]he electric submersible pump or ESP in the South Tchibala 2-H well on the Avouma platform failed, resulting in the well-being temporally shut-in. The well was producing approximately 1,300 barrels of oil per day gross or 350 barrels of oil per day net to the company prior to being shut-in.

Furthermore, In July, the company undertook its planned annual Etame coal field shutdown for the maintenance and inspection of its FPSO and four platforms at Etame. The entire field was offline for six days, while the work was completed.

However, The South Tchibala 1-H is now producing, but the second well, the South Tchibala 2-H, is still shut-in and operations are underway to replace the ESP system and restore production.

However, I am quite puzzled by this pumps problem. It seems that Schlumberger delivered pumps with an evident design flaw that is recurring every six months. It was the "joints failure due to corrosion" and were re-designed and now, God knows what happened?

Cary Bounds said:

And also we're working closely with Schlumberger to improve the reliability of all of our ESP systems and reduce costs going forward. We're taking steps and putting measures in place not only to increase reliability but also reduce costs.

In my opinion, this all process should not cost anything to Vaalco. It is a design flaw (corrosion) and Schlumberger should not charge EGY for any costs while it is fixing a product inadequate, even if EGY said "we're still trying to determine whether the cause of the corrosion was a manufacturing defect or due to the operating environment."

Already, the company suffered sizeable production loss and one well is still shut-in. The company is not indicating any insurance coverage for this type of loss either, and I do not see Schlumberger working for free whereby it should? It would be nice to get more color on this recurring issue and I do not believe the company has been very opened about it. It has been frustrating for shareholders for now many months.

4 - Net debt and cash.

Vaalco Energy has no net debt, which is an important positive. The company said during the conference call:

cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.9 million as of September 30, 2017. At September 30, debt net of deferred financing costs totaled $11.0 million, of which $7.5 million was current.

5 - 2017 Outlook.

The fourth quarter is expected to be about 12% higher than the third quarter. Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect our production to be in the range of 4,000 to 4,300 barrels of oil per day net. Given the strong overall production we have in the first nine months of 2017 and taking into account the remaining quarter. We are narrowing our full year 2017 guidance towards the high-end of our range at 4,100 to 4,200 barrels of oil per day from our previous guidance of 3,900 to 4,200 barrels of oil per day.

6 - Technical analysis.

EGY is forming a descending channel pattern. Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line (Breakout).

EGY shows a strong support within the channel at around 0.82 and an accumulation could be logical at this level. However, depending on the price of oil and the uncertainty of the strength of the oil positive momentum the stock may eventually re-test 0.70 or even lower.

One specific problem with EGY is that I see a definitive risk of a reverse split. In fact, I see it as a certainty now and I wonder when the company will implement it? A reverse split could weaken the stock momentarily to the 0.65's assuming a 1:3 or 1:5 ratio. This is an important issue that should not be eliminated in your due diligence work.

Final commentary and recommendation.

Vaalco Energy is quite a mixed bag with some very exciting potentials but definitive production and financial risks ahead. For instance, who believes the new ESP pumps will now work without any problem? Let's not go further.

The immediate issues that may affect the stock are clear.

1 - Resolving the Angola exit is clearly one. Resolving the issue will improve our liquidity and which opens up multiple opportunities whether it's acquisitions or potentially drilling development wells next year.

The loss included a non-cash liability accrual of $15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three remaining exploratory wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

Cary Bounds said in the conference call that the company is still in discussions with Sonangol. There are reasons on both sides where it makes sense to reduce the penalty and "Sonangol sees that, and so we're trying to work through that."

The company is working an "agreement that will allow us to remove the $15 million liability from our balance sheet."

2 - What is the strategy for the wells who produce H2S in the Ebouri field?

As previously disclosed, Vaalco has already begun the design of a crude sweetening facility that will allow the company to redevelop the Ebouri field and provide sweetening capacity for future production from wells producing H2S. As of last month, Vaalco and its partners were targeting a facility commissioning date in 2017. With the discovery of H2S at Etame 8-H, the Company is committed to redoubling its efforts to bring the crude sweetening facility on line as soon as practicable.

3 - When are we going to be fixed about the extension of the Etame offshore production sharing contract which will expire in June 2021?

The company continues to have constructive discussions and working sessions with decision makers within the Gabonese government on these matters and are encouraged by the progress we are making. However, nothing has been decided yet.

4 - Is there a new drilling program in place for the Etame prospect in 2018? Why is it taking so long?

5 - Potential reverse split 1:3 or 1:5

And I do not talk about the onshore Gabon and the offshore in Equatorial Guinea. These projects are too far off to be debated here.

Conclusion, Vaalco Energy is not an easy stock to cover or to be invested in, and I believe presents a limited potential for a large payoff from here. However, if the stock can trade below 0.70-0.75 I see it as a good opportunity.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on EGY and other oil producers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock occasionally.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.