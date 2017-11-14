Should DC Plans Give Money Market Funds Another Look?

Rising rates have drawn assets back into prime money market strategies. Can collective funds help DC plans capture money market exposure?

A little more than a year ago, money market mutual fund reform took effect, adding redemption gates and liquidity fees to 40 Act1 money market mutual funds and, for institutional prime money market mutual funds, a floating net asset value (NAV) requirement. (See below for details on the reform.) At the time, money market yields in general were down to almost 0%2 and spreads between government and prime money market mutual funds were narrow.

Not surprisingly, many investors decided there was not enough additional upside for managing the extra restrictions on prime money market mutual funds. For their part, many defined contribution plan sponsors also opted for money fund investment options less affected by the changes.

But that may be changing.

Time to rethink prime?

Rates have begun to rise—with more hikes expected in 2018—and that has made the difference between prime and government yields grow more significant. As the chart illustrates, prime money market mutual funds have consistently yielded 30 basis points more than government money market mutual funds since the beginning of 2017.4

Average prime/government 7-day net yield (Jan 2015-Oct 2017)

Source: iMoneyNet, October 2017

Interest in prime money market mutual funds has followed, with assets under management increasing more than 17% year-to-date.5 If this is the new normal for prime money market strategies, DC plan sponsors may no longer find themselves comfortable leaving potentially significant yield on the table for their participants seeking liquidity and stability.

Which leads to a question: Is there a DC-appropriate investment vehicle that allows plans to capture prime money market yield without adding additional complexity for participants?

Capturing prime yield through collective funds

A prime money market option offered through a collective trust fund (CTF) may help plan sponsors continue to offer a stable NAV investment that may not require liquidity fees and redemption gates, which may help participants who seek to take advantage of the yield spread relative to government MMFs. As CTFs are primarily regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) or state banking regulators, they are not subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) money market regulatory requirements.

The changing landscape of investment vehicles used in DC plans

Currently, 59% of DC plans offer a money market investment option,6 and 3.9% of all 401(K) plan assets are invested in money market mutual funds.7 Money market mutual funds, however are not the only option.

Not long ago, implementations such as CTFs were found in only the largest DC plans. Today, these vehicles are widely held and adopted in DC plans. There are now more than 65% of plans offering CTFs on their investment lineups in 2017, up from 48% in 20123.

Plans offering collective trusts within their fund lineup

Source: Callan 2017 Defined Contribution Trends

As CTF implementations have become more prevalent, many providers have lowered the asset threshold, making these vehicles available to medium and even some small plans. CTFs can offer potential efficiencies of scale that may result in lower fees, as well as a wider range of instruments and strategies to choose from.

Partnering with BlackRock

Background to reform

The SEC's amended Rule 2a-7 made prime money market mutual funds (40 Act funds) subject to liquidity fees and redemption gates, as well as floating NAVs for institutional prime funds.

The structural reforms were designed to address the potential for “run risk” in a money market fund. They are a response to the events of September 2008, when the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers forced the Reserve Primary Fund, the oldest money market mutual fund, to “break the buck” by pricing its shares at 97 cents. The amendments have increased transparency and given mutual fund boards additional tools to manage redemptions in the event a money market fund experiences unusually high redemptions.

The SEC requires money market mutual funds to be classified as either institutional or retail based on characteristics of the underlying investors. The new amendment clearly defines DC investors as eligible to invest in retail money market mutual funds. The shaded boxes indicate changes that have been implemented in these fund types:

Net asset value Liquidity fee Redemption gates Institutional prime

money market

mutual fund Floating Up to 2%* Up to 10 business

days in any 90

day period* Retail prime

money market

mutual fund Constant at $1 Up to 2%* Up to 10 business

days in any 90

day period* Government / Treasury

money market

mutual fund Constant at $1 Optional† Optional† Collective trust fund Seek to maintain a

constant NAV of $1 Optional† Optional†

* Liquidity fees and redemption gates may be imposed when certain liquidity triggers are met. † Liquidity fees and redemption gates may be imposed, but they must be disclosed.

Because DC plan accounts, including 401(K), 457 and IRAs, are eligible to invest in retail money market mutual funds, plan sponsors can continue to offer constant NAV money market mutual funds as an investment option.

