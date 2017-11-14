Stamps.Com: Where Growth And Value Meet

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is a leading provider of online postage and shipping solutions and operates primarily in the United States. The software-based company consists of five major brands including Stamps.com, Encidia, Shipworks, Shipstation, and Shipping Easy. Stamps.com was founded in 1996 and began trading on the Nasdaq exchange in 1999 but was relatively unknown in the investing world until the last three years. Even today its trading volume is just over 400,000 and unless you use their products, own shares, or own shares of a competitor, it is likely you don't know much about the company. In this article, I will explain my thesis as to why this is a company that is worth putting on your investing radar.

In the interest of full disclosure, I will start by pointing out that I have had a vested interest in Stamps.com for some time. I owned the stock for about a year back in 2012 and sold for a very small gain and have kept tabs on it ever since. About a year ago, I initiated a new position and have since added to the position to the point where it is now my second largest holding, representing 12% my personal portfolio.

Opinions on Stamps.com vary wildly, and that variance can be seen in its stock price action over the past couple of years. The chart below shows the outsized gains and losses stockholders have endured in the last couple of years, at least on paper. With significant skin in the game, I believe it is prudent to vet all the opinions, both bullish and bearish to determine which opinions carry the most weight and determine a strategy going forward. In the balance of the article, I will examine the most prevalent reasons for the recent pullback and explain why I am convinced Stamps.com provides an excellent combination of growth and value for your portfolio.

STMP data by YCharts

The fall from grace

On November 2nd, STMP opened at $226.45 and reported what appeared to be blowout earnings after the bell. The company reported earnings of $2.68 per share, trouncing estimates of $1.95 per share. On a GAAP basis, earnings were $2.49 per share. Total revenue and EBITDA were both up 24% YOY (year over year).

Despite the strong beat on both revenue and earnings, the bears came out of hibernation after the close. Interestingly, the stock started dropping even before earnings results were released. By the time the market closed on November 3rd, STMP was trading at $171.10 per share, representing a 24% drop in just two days. Before we get into potential catalysts for the stock going forward, let's examine the main arguments given for the sell-off and decide how much they should affect our investing thesis going forward.

1. Competitive threats

The company's main competitors include UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Clearly, Amazon and Pitney Bowes are the two competitors that have investors most concerned. Pitney Bowes unveiled a low-cost offering in June with the intent of taking market share and Amazon recently announced a new offering called Seller Flex.

Now, competition matters and the management team at Stamps.com takes it seriously. At the same time, I'm not ready to overreact to recent moves by either competitor. Pitney Bowes' latest move was to acquire a warehouse company with 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space. That is not even a part of Stamps.com's business. As far as Amazon is concerned, anytime Amazon is mentioned as a competitor, investor fears go into overdrive. An interesting thing about Stamps.com's business is that their main competitors in some aspects of their business are partners in other aspects. Stamp.com CEO Ken McBride stated that he actually sees Seller Flex as an enhancement to his company's solutions.

2. Slowing growth

A case could be made that revenue growth is slowing. In Q2, Stamps.com revenues showed a 38% uptick over the same period on 2016. In Q3, sales growth slowed to 24%. While there is no denying 24 is less than 38, there is also no denying the fact that 24% growth is a pretty robust number. According to Yahoo Finance, the five analysts following the stock expect earnings to grow by 15% over the next five years. That is a number most companies would love to have.

3. Insider sales

In early November, Barron's penned an article highlighting an unusually high volume of insider sales. The author implied these were deceptive trades and referred to them as "back of the envelope" calculations. Certainly, that was worth checking into.

The first thing I learned while researching the matter was there was nothing sneaky involved. In fact, it took me about 30 seconds to find all the insider trading activity on the company's website. A closer look at SEC documents revealed the fact that several executives did indeed sell stock but they simultaneously exercised options for an equal number of shares. Since most options were exercised for well under $100, the simultaneous move of exercising options and selling stock made sense to me. By liquidating a significant amount of money they can use in their daily lives and turning options into and an equal number of shares, the executives were able to have their cake and eat it too.

The insinuation with any article highlighting insider sales is that executives think their company's stock is fully valued, or even overpriced. That simply is not true. Google's founding executives exercised plenty of options as the company matured. Howard Schultz sold plenty of Starbucks stock, even as the company was growing. While there is no way of knowing for sure, it seems that in the case of Stamps.com, the company does not believe its stock is overvalued. My main evidence for this statement is the fact that the company repurchased $103 million worth of stock and paid out $33 million in stock compensation. Those are hardly the actions of a management team who believes its stock price will decline.

4. Tax credit

As noted earlier, the company reported Q3 results that, on the surface, blew away expectations. The company's revenue was up 24% YOY and earnings per share were up 73%. Naysayers will point to the $11 million tax credit which inflated earnings numbers and to a point they are correct. Both the tax credit and changing tax rates inflated EPS numbers and made YOY comparisons a little cloudier. However, investors who want to avoid the confusion that comes with these tax items do have other numbers to look at. Specifically, investors can see that revenues rose by 24%, gross margin was up about 1%, EBITDA rose by 24%, and income before taxes rose by 13%. All of these numbers negate the effect of the tax credit and represent solid financial performance.

5. High short interest

This is a non-issue. Short interest does not necessarily have anything to do with the underlying fundamentals of a company.

6. A personal concern

Stamps.com does pay out a very high percentage of its net income in stock-based compensation. In theory, I like stock-based compensation because it ensures that the company's interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. However, with Stamps.com, the amount of stock-based compensation is a little higher than I would like. The table below shows the amount of stock-based compensation paid over the last three quarters by Stamps.com and one of its largest competitors.

Company Net Income Stock-Based Compensation % of Net Income Stamps.com $110,403 $33,669 30.5% Pitney Bowes $171,392 $18,312 10.7%

SOURCE: SEC FILINGS FOR STAMPS.COM AND PITNEY BOWES

Why Stamps.com is likely to rebound

The growth story continues

In September, Forbes Magazine named Stamps.com to its list of 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies. The chart below shows that the company has rewarded shareholders to the tune of 276% in the past three years and justified that uptick with a corresponding jump in both revenues and net income. In addition to the metrics shown in the chart, paying customers and average revenue per user are both coming in at an all-time high. The five analysts that follow the company continue to expect significant growth going forward with a five-year annual growth projection of 15%.

STMP data by YCharts

The value proposition

One would think that with a stock price rising almost 300% in three years, the stock's valuation would become a little rich and ripe for a pullback. In actuality, the chart above shows that earnings growth has slightly outpaced the stock price. The valuation has stayed in check.

Further, I'd like to point out that most major financial websites overstate the company's PE ratio. Yahoo Finance shows STMP as having a PE of 28.12 and FactSet shows a PE of 22.91. If you take the midpoint of those two numbers, you get a PE of 25, right in line with that of the S&P 500. If you do your own math, however, you will find that STMP has an even lower valuation than reported by these sites.

As we look at the last four quarter sequentially, we see EPS numbers of $2.73, $1.83, $2.08 and $2.68. Adding them up gives us a trailing 12 months EPS of $9.32. Using Monday's opening stock price of $175, that gives us a trailing 12 month PE of 17.78. That is a surprisingly low valuation for a company expected to grow earnings at 15% annually for the next five years.

Looking ahead

As investors, especially long-term investors, we are much more interested in where a stock is going than where it is right now. With that in mind, I will make a conservative projection based on analysts' predicted growth rates. Since Stamps.com has handily beaten estimates in each of the last five quarters, I would expect them to at least meet expectations in the next four quarters so I will apply the consensus 15% growth rate to the first year. After that, I will model for 14% growth in years two and three and 12% growth in years four and five. Then, I will apply a PE of 21 for the year 2022 and we will see where we land. The yearly calculations are below:

Year EPS Growth Earnings Per Share Stock Price 2018 15% $10.72 $225 2019 14% $12.22 $256 2020 14% $13.93 $293 2021 12% $15.60 $327 2022 12% $17.42 $367

DATA SOURCE: STAMPS.COM AND YAHOO FINANCE

Final take

Stamps.com seems to be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. Stamps.com is a rapidly growing company and a fast-growing industry that is showing no signs of slowing down. While I could nitpick and find a couple flaws, like their overgenerous stock-based compensation formula, all in all, things look promising going forward. As the only pureplay in software postage and shipping solutions, I believe Stamps.com will continue to reap the benefits of the growth in e-commerce and as an investor, the potential rewards far outweigh any risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.