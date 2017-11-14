We Are Going To Need A 'Volcker' Soon

We have become so attuned to deflationary fears that we don't see the real monster coming.

Core CPI is still subdued but wage pressures are building up and 5-year forward inflation expectation is ticking up.

PPI data for October was just released; total and core have both beat expectations.

In early October, we put together a presentation to make our case that we may be headed for an inflation surprise when everyone is still glued to their deflationary fears in an article titled: An Inflation Surprise - Invoking Volcker. If you haven't had a chance to see the presentation, we encourage you to.

We wrote:

Our hypothesis was that while the core CPI was still subdued, underlying inflationary wage pressures were building up and that this could be a precursor to higher inflation and higher yields in the future.

Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October was just published and the total PPI and the core PPI both beat expectations.

YoY rate of change of US PPI showing a nice bottoming pattern:

YoY rate of change of US Weekly Earnings and Weekly Hours worked both rising:

Smoothed US 5 year forward inflation expectations continuing to rise:

US 10-2 Year Treasury yield spread is still flattening but is this sustainable if inflation starts rising and long term yields start reflecting that? We don't think so.

Conclusion

While technological innovation in robotics and Artificial Intelligence will surely act as long term deflationary forces, we are of the view that a perfect recipe for a near term inflation surprise is being concocted right in front of our eyes:

1 part tax cuts. 1 part infrastructure spending. 1 part protectionist trade policies. 1 part dovish federal reserve. 1 part rising wage pressures.

Mr. Volcker, where are you?

