Ford Motor's (F) Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials Broker Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference

November 14, 2017, 11:00 ET

Executives

Joseph Hinrichs - EVP & President of Global Operations

Analysts

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs Group

David Tamberrino

David Tamberrino, I'm the U.S. auto analyst here at Goldman Sachs. And I'm very excited to have Joe Hinrichs with me. He's Ford Motor Company's Executive Vice President and President of Global Operations. Joe is going to take us through one slide to help us understand the operational fitness.

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes. Well, good morning, everyone. And David, thanks for having me. So on October 3 at the CEO strategic review in New York, we showed this slide, the framework for our strategy moving forward. And that top line that you see here, we cannot compete for the future unless we get fit today, very relevant. And I want to just address a little bit of the difference between how we think about the reset and the redesign because there have been some questions regarding that.

As it says, reset revenue and attack costs and then redesign business operations. I'll use analogy. Think about this in your own personal life, if you decide that you're not as fit as you like to be, probably the first thing you do is kind of reset your diet and think about what you eat and that. So think about that as the reset. You stop and you say, Okay, I'll now start eating healthier foods. I'm going to stop eating some things. And then your probably next phase is, Okay, if I needed to get further, I need to redesign my physiology, I need to redesign my lifestyle. So I'm going to start working out. I'm going to start walking more, maybe take the steps instead of the elevator, these kinds of things. And then you get to prove all that to yourself, maybe if you take a choice to do an IRONMAN contest or run a marathon or something.

So in the business context, the reset is around attacking, Okay, we can't afford the cost structure we have today if we want to get the margins we want to get to, if we want to get to the weight level that we need to get to.

We're going to address the costs today that we can impact and get rid of those bad calories, get rid of the things that we know we can affect change quickly. The reset revenue piece is taking a look at, Okay, given the facts we have today, where should our expectations be for revenue going forward with all the content coming into the vehicle? So reset our expectations for revenue growth, reset our expectations what we can afford to spend today. And the redesigned business operations is really around stepping back and looking at how can we transform how we do our work together within the company to be more fit, to be more competitive, to be thoughtful about where the business is growing.

And this includes things that we talked about in New York around complexity reduction and our engineering efficiency, taking a look at our manufacturing footprint of the future and factory of the future, taking a look at how we think about product programs and how we think about how we use our capital. You're going to see a lot more emphasis on capital as being one of the key measurables when it comes to redesigning how we think about the future. So reset is now and how we think about what we need to do today and then redesign is making the business more fit for the future and more competitive going forward. So hopefully, that kind of allows you to kind of have a perspective on how we think about it. Think about it, you make a decision, you're not as fit as you like to be, first thing you do is say, I'm going to change my diet. The next thing you probably do is saying, I'll start working out. Well, those are the same things that we're doing as a company.

David Tamberrino

Okay. Thanks, Joe. That's helpful. I'm glad we kind of started here. I think the reason being is that we believe the new strategy of Ford is somewhat being undercommunicated at present and lacks detail. And I know we're going to get a lot more likely in Detroit with regards to 2018. But hopefully, you can continue to clear up some of that with us today. In that vein, let's start by discussing the differences again between that reset and redesign as a part of this fitness plan. What specifically are you looking to reset within revenue? Is it purely the legacy Ford business of selling vehicles? Is it a reset to push Ford into new verticals of revenue generation, like the ride-hailing business? Or is it just what the expectation level should be for top line growth?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes. So predominantly, Jim Farley and the markets team are resetting revenue expectations based on data with our Global Data, Insight and Analytics team on the Automotive business going forward. So the reset really is focused on the Automotive revenue piece of it. And on a revenue per unit, think about it, we have a lot of new content coming into the vehicles, a lot of competitive impact on the business. And so what's the expectations for revenue going forward? In an environment where interest rates are rising, say, in the U.S., interest rates are rising and the industry has been plateauing for -- at least for U.S. is plateauing for a couple of years. The opportunity beyond the Automotive revenue piece, all the mobility solutions, the AV/EV work, et cetera, really is part of the winning aspiration of strategic choices, so where we want to play, how we want to win in those areas. So they're not really in the reset, they're in the strategy phase of where we want to play and how we want to go after that. And we've set up our organization to do that. So that's how I would separate those. You think about some of the numbers we gave in New York, we've committed to an incremental $10 billion of material cost versus what we had planned. That's part of resetting our expectations around revenue and attacking our cost. And the $4 billion of engineering expense is another element of that. So those are Automotive-related costs and revenues to go with it.

David Tamberrino

So if I think about that, are we talking about resetting revenue expectations lower as a result of taking that cost out but still maintaining margins, so you can drive more volume for the consumer?

Joseph Hinrichs

So yes, it's about margin, clearly. And our stated goal is 8-plus percent margins globally, especially in North America. And so if you look at what's transpired the last many years, coming out of the financial crisis, Ford was able to dramatically improve its relative positioning and pricing versus the competition because we invested heavily in the product during the financial crisis and our brand improved during that time period with everything else going on, but simultaneously both those things. And we saw good revenue growth happening throughout most of the growth cycle coming out of '09 up until maybe the last couple of years. And what's happened, everyone else has kind of gotten back to their competitive state. And there's a lot of competitive pressure out there, especially in the car business, in small SUVs, et cetera. And so just looking forward, there's a lot more content, a lot more competitive -- a lot more regulatory requirements going into the vehicles.

And what's our expectation around what revenue is going to be able to be generated by all that incremental cost. Are you going to be able to get the cost plus a healthy margin? Are you going to be able to get the cost? Are you going to get less than the cost? And just making some new assumptions around all of that. And yes, that's a kind of code for expectations are going to be lower on the revenue front than what we probably saw the growth 5 or 6 years ago. And so if you're not going to get quite the revenue growth that you thought you were going to get, then you have to adjust your cost structure accordingly.

David Tamberrino

Understood. So maybe moving forward on the redesign aspect of it, other than the internal business operations reporting in the company structure, what else is on the docket for change? We ask that because other OEMs have reduced their exposure to unprofitable geographical regions. And at least when we look at your business, we believe your European, Middle East and South America operations are a cash drag on an annual basis, our forecast, you don't have to agree with it. But is there a potential for strategic action regarding that global presence that Ford has? Is there something that takes similar to what peers have done?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes. Well, that's an important question. I mean, we don't have anything to announce today. But you've heard very clearly, I think both on October 3 and in many other conversations since, that we're very transparent about the many parts of the business that need to be transformed or are not acceptable in their returns. We've talked about India and South America and other parts of the business. So what I can commit to you is that there's a tremendous focus right now on return on capital and how we're going to deploy capital. And if we can't see a plan that delivers a healthy return on that invested capital, then we need a different plan or a better plan or alternative plan. We've already announced some conversations with Mahindra in India. We're open to partnerships and working on other parts of the business to help us in that regard, not just in India but other parts of the business as well. We've said that publicly. And I think you'll see us be a lot more demanding of the business models working in these markets or in some of these segments or now we're going to have to deploy the capital where we think we can get the best return. So again, nothing really to announce. But I can commit to you that, that conversation is taking place. And we're having a lot of conversations around what alternatives there are to make those business models work.

David Tamberrino

Understood, very clear. Moving along those lines, we think about the way your business works, and I think from our review, we think you make more than 100% of your profits from North America, particularly from the truck business. And passenger cars as a whole are likely unprofitable. So our question is, Why continue to make small cars, in general, for the North America market? What's the strategic advantage of having that passenger car business when you're likely not making money off of it?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes, it's a frequently discussed topic, as you might imagine. I mean, at the highest level, cars are still, give or take, around 40% of the industry in the U.S. and maybe a little bit higher than that in the other parts of North America. So it's still a very important part of the business. And it's oftentimes the entry point for a lot of consumers. There's a lot of data that supports there is growth in the business over time if you get a consumer in and have a good experience. They'll tend to buy and they move up over time. Having said that, we've been very clear that our small car business here in North America is not at acceptable levels of return, so we're going to invest less capital in that business. And the great example that we made was our decision to rationalize the Focus business and manufacture in China.

So it will be an existing manufacturing site in China where we already produce the Focus. So there's no more incremental capital for North American business. And no pun intended, focus that Focus business on parts of the segment where we know we can win, where we have historically won and minimize some of the capital committed to that. I think you'll see also that in the car business, especially in the medium-sized car business, it is one of the areas where consumers in the U.S. especially have been willing to pay for fuel economy. And so if you need to sell a certain quantity of electrified vehicles, it's one of the areas where people have gone to. That's why there's so many hybrids in the C/D car, like our Fusion and MKZ hybrids, where we get a lot of volume. So there's another reason there is that's an area where the market where consumers are interested in fuel economy, willing to pay for and are very focused on that. So there are some important reasons why it's important. But also we recognize that, again back to the capital deployment conversation I had earlier, that we need to deploy capital where it's going to get their acceptable returns, looking at things holistically.

David Tamberrino

And just following up on the Focus in China, how much of that is for export back in North America? And how much more profitability can that add per vehicle?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, you have the duties and the shipping costs. So on a profitability per vehicle, it's not that dramatically different. But you save a lot of capital investment in the upfront and the tooling and the plants and et cetera. So it's just do how you want to -- when you want to -- how do you want to play in that market. And so the margins aren't that much better. As a matter of fact, in some cases, they could be slightly worse. But you're not investing hundreds of millions of dollars of capital that you would otherwise have to do.

David Tamberrino

So freeing that up? Understood. So moving on to the truck segment, it's the strongest part of the business, particularly F-Series lineup, which has been gaining share, increasing ATPs and carries a high variable profit as well as being CAFE-positive for the organization. So it's a very strong product all around. How do you view that competitive landscape as we enter into 2018 and then exit 2019? Is there a continued opportunity for Ford to take share while your competitors are going to be tighter on inventory and going through a changeover? Does the pickup truck segment competition intensify with both the Ram and GM introducing more products? And is it unreasonable to expect kind of market share gains while improving margins in this segment? A lot of questions, but it's very important.

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes, a lot of questions but very important segment. It's hard to predict obviously what's going to happen in the future. Historically speaking, when we've had inventory, our share's has been very strong. If you look at it in 2013, we had good inventory, we grew share. In '14, '15, we converted the plants and didn't have a lot of inventory, so we lost some share. And then coming out of that time period, when we've had inventory, our F-150 sales and our F-Series business overall has been very healthy and very strong. So we're very confident that our product matches up well to the competition. We expect to see very competitive vehicles launched next year. And we respect that. But we feel really good about where we are. I mean, think about it, we launched an all-new truck starting in '14 and finished it up in '15.

And then we've just had a mid-cycle -- significant mid-cycle freshening right now before anyone else has touched their trucks. So we're advancing very quickly on a very good cycle for having a very competitive vehicle. And you're seeing that play out in the marketplace. That's on the F-150. And of course, Super Duty has been a wonderful success. Since we launched the new Super Duty, it continues to do outstandingly in the marketplace. So you don't know how the competitors will respond to their sell-down of their old models and then how well the launch goes and what their inventory is for the new models. I can't predict that. But I can say that the market response to our trucks has been great. We have -- we just freshened and upgraded our powertrains on a truck that was already doing very well in the marketplace. We have a diesel coming, which is also incremental and very important to us. And then -- and we'll have plenty of inventory capacity while everyone else is going through the changeover, so we feel really good about our positioning for next year.

David Tamberrino

So kind of reading through that, volumes should still be pretty good and you feel pretty confident about the margin opportunity?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, one thing we are seeing in the marketplace -- I kind of comment on the margins. But we are seeing the oil industry come back a little bit, which has been helpful. Obviously, the tragedies of the hurricanes affected markets. But we've seen growth in the oil industry recently. Housing has been a little slower than we expected but still growing. So there are enablers to help the truck segmentation -- truck business overall. And as I said, we feel really good about where we're positioned.

David Tamberrino

Okay. One of the other trends within pickup truck is we've been seeing pretty strong ATPs, just going higher and higher in the truck segment in general. Is this mainly because features have been coming up, higher trim series, crew cabs? Are you seeing like-for-like price increases as well?

Joseph Hinrichs

We're seeing a little bit of both but mostly on the content. So truck customers have always wanted and will pay for capability. And we've been giving more and more of that to them. So they've been willing to pay for that, and so most of it is content-related. If you look at over -- I don't want to focus on any month because it can be distorted. But if you look at over the last several years, there has been overall pricing in the truck segment starting really in the '13, '14 time period. But again, most of it has been around content and the capability that's been greatly enhanced in these vehicles.

David Tamberrino

Now do you think there's a ceiling to that? I know we kind of touched on it earlier, vehicle affordability being a little bit more challenged. Is that happening in the pickup truck segment? Or is that more in the smaller passenger and medium car segments?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, I don't think anything goes to the moon. So affordability will always be a consideration. I can't predict it. Actually, pricing over the last 4 or 5 years in trucks has exceeded our expectations in some regards. So it's hard to predict what's going to happen in the future. But again, this is a segment where consumers -- because they use it for both work and play, and the work element is very critical, they've been willing to pay for capability.

David Tamberrino

Understood. Maybe we shift gears a little bit and go over to market where it's kind of not just you versus the other Detroit friends of yours, the crossover segment. It's brought a very nice upward lift in mix to everyone. The variable profit per vehicle is about -- is over 2x, whether it's for a passenger car. And consumers have been willing to pay for it as they shifted over. How do you see this segment progressing over the next couple of years, particularly as every OEM is refreshing or launching new vehicles in the crossover lineup? And at what point does this segment start to mimic the competitive forces we've seen play out in passenger cars over the last couple decades?

Joseph Hinrichs

So the SUV or crossover segment is -- has seen fascinating growth over the last 10 years. And we don't see that growth stopping. However, within it, there are different answers to that question. On the medium and larger SUVs, we've seen continued strong performance in pricing, and again attribute and pricing and good performance. On the small side of the crossover segment, so the C base segment, especially the C base segment, has become more and more competitive. And it has felt some of those pricing pressures that you alluded to that the car business has felt. When you think about it, C and C/D cars were the heart of the volume in the U.S. market for so many years, very competitive, very strong competitors. And you've seen some of that dynamic move over to the C segment SUV. You're seeing more competitors but also seeing very strong competition and very aggressive competition in pricing in that segment.

So I would separate out SUV and crossovers in 2 different ways. The small SUVs are becoming more like what we've seen in the competitive set in the car segment. But the medium and larger SUVs continue to perform as they have for many years. And that small SUV segment is really the heart now of the volume segment of the market, very important. We're excited about our plans for that in the future. But I won't give you those today. But you're going to see, I think, a proliferation of models and some differentiation taking place in that segment to help offset some of that competitive dynamic on that's where the volume is so that's where a lot of the pricing pressure is.

David Tamberrino

Sure. So just kind of reading through that, for that small SUV, that C base, would you expect variable profit per vehicle to be compressing over time as more of that competition comes in that larger segment? Or is there an opportunity to differentiate yourself, which we were talking about in October?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, I think both of those statements are accurate. We've seen competition heat up in that segment, and I expect it to continue. We also see an opportunity to differentiate with some of our ideas that we have. So when you -- and that's across -- when you've heard Jim Farley talk about differentiation in October 3, that was across all the SUV segment, not one particular piece of it. But we feel really excited about -- we talked about bringing 5 new SUV nameplates to the market in the U.S. We've only announced 3 of them, so there's 2 more to come. We're really excited about what's happening there. And the EcoSport arrives really soon actually, in the next couple of months, into North America, which is the first of those 5.

David Tamberrino

Changing topics again. The company laid out some very high-level objectives for vehicle connectivity at the October 3 update. And I think it's about 100% of U.S. vehicles connected by 2019 and 90% globally by 2020. Can you help us understand really what that means from the new capabilities that you plan to add to the vehicles between now and then? With the near universal rollout of Ford SYNC, what is left to be done for the U.S. vehicle lineup? And how do you think about more large-scale vehicle connectivity redesigns, such as architectures that can enable those over-the-air update capability?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes. So I mean, you highlighted SYNC. It's been a wonderful success for us. We originally launched SYNC 1 and it really went well. We had some issues with the second generation. But the current generation is performing really well and consumers love it and really excited about it. So that's the infotainment connectivity piece. The opportunity of connecting the vehicle with modems going forward is really to bring the whole system to that connected integration as well. And so the art of the possible gets -- expands dramatically. But to your point, the electrical architecture has to be designed to take advantage of that at the same time you put the modem in the vehicle.

So in that '19, '20 time period, you're going to see us be able to take advantage of that more dramatically because we're timing the architecture upgrades to be able to support that. For example, over-the-air update, it's very important that you are able to separate what you want to be able to touch over the air and what you don't because vehicle controls, for example, are one of the things you don't want to really to be able to touch over the air, but powertrain software updates or calibration updates you do. So as you're designing the system, you have to design it in a way that you're intentional about how you can access the key architecture of the vehicle while protecting others from a safety and security standpoint.

So you asked the question, what can we do? Well, there's a whole team working under Marcy Klevorn in our mobility space thinking about this and working with partners to, How do we serve the customer better and make the user experience so much greater with our vehicle with this capability? No specific examples -- new examples to give today, but we are very thoughtful about how to make this better from a human-centered standpoint. What can we help you do better in your daily life and make it easier and more enjoyable by having this capability? And that's how we're thinking about it. Clearly, over-the-air updates are a key component of that because if you don't have to go back to the dealership to get a certain thing done, it makes it easier and you can do it more frequently and those kind of things. But there are so many other things you can do with the knowledge of what that vehicle is doing, where it is. Think about customer service that the vehicle can talk to our system and back and say, Hey, I'm identifying an issue. And we can let the--today, you get a middle light. You don't know if that's -- do I need to go somewhere right now? Or can I wait a few days or a week and be able to provide more service to that in the future and let -- by knowing the codes, knowing what's going on by that communication, we can inform the consumer what they should do. Should you contact your dealer right away? Should you stop driving? Or should you make an appointment? There a lot of things we can do with that data. And of course, there's a lot of services we can provide with that knowledge at the customers' consent to be able to make their lives better. So that's all the thinking that goes into that.

David Tamberrino

So tying that together, from thinking about that '19, '20 time frame for those connected vehicles, there's incremental revenue generation opportunity from an installed base of connectivity in your vehicle.

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes, we believe that to be the case, a big opportunity for us. We're thinking through that. And being led by our mobility team to think through what are those services and what's the software and data capability necessary to support that, so we can enable that to happen. And we're putting out an infrastructure in place.

David Tamberrino

Got it. Moving a little bit away from the revenue side, let's move over to costs. Kind of back on October 3, company identified an incremental $14 billion of targeted cost efficiencies over the next 5 years, not an insignificant figure for a company that's generating about $9 billion in EBT in 2017. So can you walk us through what the actions you're going to take in order to recognize these efficiencies? Are there any expected related restructuring charges? And why weren't these cost initiatives really done in the past as a part of previous plans?

Joseph Hinrichs

Sure, a lot of good questions there. First, we don't have -- expect a restructuring cost tied to or charges tied to these specific initiatives. I used to run our manufacturing organization when we went through all the restructuring we did in the late 2000s. And there were a lot of restructuring costs tied to closing plants and laying -- buying people out to leave and et cetera. In this case, we don't have that kind of footprint redo that has to be done as part of the $10 billion material cost, $4 billion engineering. So let's take both of them separately because they're different. On the $10 billion of material cost, a portion of that is more aggressive plans to work with our supply base to enable cost reduction ideas that come from them or us to be able on the current production over the next couple of years to identify where that's coming from by market around the world, by products. A big portion of it is setting different targets and expectations for the new model vehicles that we'll be launching in the -- really the '20 calendar year and beyond. New target set for expectations based on the revenue resetting that we talked about earlier.

So we can only afford this kind of cost structure, so how we're going to prioritize our costs accordingly and make some tough choices there. Also we have a major initiative going on in the company right now around complexity reduction. And this is more than just changing the order book configurations that a dealer can order. It's really about designing our system from the get-go to have less complexity and therefore take advantage of the opportunities to have fewer configurations to test, fewer part numbers to actually validate and get set up with our test and validating and get set up with our supply base and et cetera. So a number of those initiatives enable the $10 billion, which we have mostly identified already where that was going to come from.

The $4 billion engineering efficiencies is really around a lot of work that was started actually a couple of years ago by Raj Nair and his team, when they were leading product development, around studying our competition and getting a sense for where we think there's opportunity or what we learn with our partnerships, but also where we think there's opportunity around using more digital virtual testing around how do we -- when we're starting out with a new platform, how do we bundle the top hats together to engineering them at one time as opposed to sequentially, which is how we did it in the past, a number of initiatives around that also to make ourselves more efficient. So we've also taken time out of our product development process as part of that. And time is money, especially in product development.

So that's another element of all this. So if you think about all of those, none of those require restructuring charges, but they do require redesigning how we do our business together. And one of the benefits of having the Global Operations organizational structure that we have today that I get to -- that I have the privilege to lead is that we have manufacturing, purchasing, product development, quality, SESE, sustainability, environmental, engineering together so that we can make those tradeoffs and change our business so that we can realize those savings. Why weren't they done in the past? Part of it was again an assumption that we were going to get more revenue for those costs and putting those costs in that we're now assuming we were going to get to. That's probably the -- that's why this reset on the revenues is so prominent.

David Tamberrino

Understood. So just kind of listening to that response, it sounds like some of the material cost savings are a little bit further out from the '18, '19 plan, more 2020, '21, '22.

Joseph Hinrichs

Right. And I mentioned that in New York, where -- because now there's obviously savings that we're already seeing as you saw in the third quarter as we reset the business. But we're also -- that we can have more impact on a number of these initiatives in the product programs that aren't really ready for launch, which is really the way we are on timing, it's really a '20 calendar year and beyond. So '20, '21, '22 can have more impact, but there will be impact in '18 and '19 as well. I think the engineering is more evenly spread throughout the time period.

David Tamberrino

Understood. As we think about that expectations of costs and really some of the new verticals in the auto ecosystem, electrical vehicles, autonomous vehicles, mobility, how do you expect to remain competitive in those? With such that that heightened focus on streamlining capital and kind of taking some of that, does that bleed over into investments for the future? Or will those investments kind of offset some of that cost takeout as you focus on the legacy business versus the new verticals?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, let's start with capital because a number of the initiatives that we've had in place to reallocate where we think we should spend our capital, as I talked about earlier, that frees up capital to be able to support these initiatives that you're talking about, very important, autonomous vehicles, electrification, mobility. Now mobility doesn't take as much capital. It's more software and more services. But certainly, autonomous vehicles and electrification take a lot of engineering and facilities and tooling. We're comfortable with our ability to support that with the plans we have in place now and the capital redeployment of some of that. And that's why, as I talked about redesigning business operations, why allocation of capital inside of that is so important. We want to make sure that these initiatives of these important growth areas get the capital they need and deserve to be able to flourish in the future and we're very confident.

You'll see more electrification coming from us in the future. We referenced that in New York. And we're supporting that with -- we have a very healthy balance sheet. We have the ability that with the capital we believe we're freeing up and the capital we have to be able to support those at all the kind of demand levels they need.

David Tamberrino

Got it. But as I think about the impacts of the P&L, does that increased investment or development for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, does that cut into a little bit of that cost savings?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, even as we said in 2017 when we came into the year, there will be increased costs for electrification and autonomy, that will continue over the course of the next several years. So we are seeing increased cost with that. And I'm not going to get into the -- is it -- how it's balanced out between redesigning the Automotive business. But clearly, it's our intent to have all of this add up to margins that our system and where we set the target. But there is a growth phase in investment in these new parts of the business that we're in right now, which is why we're having to make sure we reallocate capital appropriately.

David Tamberrino

Okay. Maybe staying along these lines, Ford's strategy has been to develop hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are application-specific. This helps from a cost perspective since the battery is lower given the less kilowatt hours within the vehicle. Conversely, pure battery electric vehicles currently carry a high cost and require government incentives to really help sell in order to bridge that gap for the consumer. So my question is whether or not Ford's plug-in hybrids will be profitable as stand-alone vehicles. And when combined with your F-Series products, is Ford going to be able to achieve CAFE regulations as they currently stand through 2025?

Joseph Hinrichs

Well, on the last part of the question, we definitely have a plan to be compliant with the one national program here in the U.S. and of course, in all the markets around the world. We're committed to that. And we have a plan to deliver that. I don't want to get into profitability by segment or by product. Plug-in hybrids are a bit of a transitionary state between hybrids and battery electric vehicles. They -- I think it's appropriate to say they've not been the best margin business in the industry, given you have both powertrains and you have not the revenue to support the incremental cost that go in that. They are an important transition state to battery electric vehicles.

So the key is to have a business model that makes money in battery electric vehicles because that's obviously a huge part of the future. And one of the reasons why we've been very thoughtful in our approach to BEVs because we want to make sure that we time it -- we're very bullish on electrification of the future. We want to time it where we think consumers and the technology are ready together because that's a business model that can work. And we're excited about what the possibilities are in the next 5 years and beyond to make that happen. But I think as battery costs come down, consumer acceptance of electrification and the realization there's actually some pretty cool benefit that come with electrified vehicles will help make that business model work.

David Tamberrino

Okay. And maybe staying on this topic as kind of on the back of the question that we asked or I asked during the October 3 event is what about the electric vehicle and its battery management system is proprietary to the point where a consumer is going to want to buy a vehicle from you based on brand differentiation? And again, I want to understand this because there's significant CapEx and development required to get these propulsion systems that, I think, is being borne through Ford and going through the P&L, not really being socialized on other OEMs or pushed through the supply chain. So what about it makes you feel like Ford has to own that knowledge base in order to really get a consumer to buy the Ford electric vehicle?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes, I mean, first thing I'll say is we're very open to collaboration, partnership in this area as we have been in powertrains if you think about the propulsion system and powertrain. We've had a very successful relationship with General Motors on transmissions. We've done diesel engines with Peugeot, PSA. So we're open to collaboration. So I don't think we feel like it has to be exclusively us. Having said that, to answer the first part of your question, system integration and energy management are really important elements to how to make the vehicle perform the way you want it to perform and optimized for electrification. I'll give you an example.

I was in -- a number of us were in China last week, and we went to our new test track in Jiangsu Province. And we test -- we drove consecutively 12 different battery electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids from competitors in China. And there's so much dramatic difference between all 12 of those in how they perform, how they feel, how they sound. It's not so simple to say, Just put the propulsion system in and it's okay. How that integrates with the vehicle, how it performs in the real-world performance of a driving dynamics is still very important. So it's like saying, Well, engine transmission are our commodity. So why do you care about making them? Does it move the vehicle well? How the vehicle feels, how it performs, how it sounds, as I said, are all pretty important parts of all this. So we believe that we've learned a lot as being one of electrification leaders over the last 10 years in North America, especially with our strength in hybrids, around energy management and importantly system integration, how this all works together to make the vehicle perform the way you want it to perform.

And that's going to be a critical element of getting this to be -- this vehicle to be successful in the future. And I do believe that brand matters, nameplate brands matter and the Ford brand matter. People trust the Blue Oval and they trust that if we're going to bring something to market and we're going to launch it, whether it's an aluminum-bodied truck or an EcoBoost engine or SYNC, that it's going to work and it's going to work for the greater population. And so that integration is really important when you talk about brand.

David Tamberrino

This will be a difficult transition. But the North America business has been plagued a little bit by expensive recalls this year. It's been kind of on the back of the trust of the brand. How do you plan to address that quality deficiency going forward as we get into '18, '19, '20?

Joseph Hinrichs

Yes, the whole industry in the U.S. has done a reset really since the 2014 time period with the previous administration when it comes to recalls. If you look at just absolute levels of number of vehicles affected, it's just -- it's a reset at a higher level. So we're in a new norm in that regard. Having said that, we have had a number of issues, door latches probably being the most prominent recently. We had a design defect in collaboration with a supplier. And unfortunately, we used that design across most of our product line. So it was one of those things that it's a little unfortunate when it happens. I can tell you that the data says that our build quality right now is the best it's ever been in North America and frankly in many markets around the world. You saw the Ford brand was fourth in J.D. Power IQS. Our own internal surveys have shown the Ford brand to be in the leading position now in the U.S. So we're confident that the build quality and design quality of our vehicles to date are the best they've ever been. Why is that important for recalls? Because there is a correlation if you look at the data over time, when your quality data spikes up, you also are more at risk of recalls later. And there's a correlation over time. So we're optimistic that the process we have in place and the results we're delivering will lead to a better environment going forward. Having said that, we are in a new environment. And we have been for quite some time for recalls, and we're trying to adjust to that.

David Tamberrino

Understood. Maybe my last question, since you're much closer at it than we are. What do you believe is the single most compelling reason to own Ford shares today?

Joseph Hinrichs

Other than the fact that I own a bunch of them myself? So I'm committed to it. I think when you look at it, Ford will be part of the solution of the future of transportation mobility challenges and needs. We're committed to being a part of that solution and we're going to be a part of that solution as we have been for 114 years. And we have capabilities and experiences that matter in this business, whether it's manufacturing at scale or system integration on the product or brands that matter and have meaning in segments that are important. So when you add all that together, I believe very strongly that Ford has a plan that will allow it to be a part of the solution of all these needs and challenges of the future. And we're going to be a successful part of that plan. And as such, it's a company worth being invested in to allow that to play out because it's going to be an exciting future.

David Tamberrino

Okay. Joe, thank you very much for the time today. Appreciate it.

Joseph Hinrichs

Thank you all. Thank you for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.