NetScout Systems' (NTCT) Management Presents at Needham Networking & Security Conference (Transcript)

November 13, 2017

Andrew Kramer - Vice President of Investor Relations

Vikram Saksena - Chief Solutions Architect and Office of the CTO

All right, we’ll get started. Thank you, everyone, for attending today’s Needham Networking and Security conference. I would like to introduce Andy Kramer, VP of Investor Relations for NetScout.

Andrew Kramer

Thank you very much. Good to see you all here. So I run Investor Relations here. My colleague, Vikram Saksena, from our offices of the CTO is going to provide an overview of how our technology can help service providers transform their overall business from one way they’re providing sort of more conventional services, communication services to really become digital service providers.

So from that standpoint, we may make some forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties associated with them that are spelled out specifically on the slide and you can always refer to our SEC filings for more details on that. You may see some non-GAAP financial measures. There are reconciliations with the applicable GAAP measures at the end of the presentation in the appendix, all of which is available on our website as well.

So with that being said, just a high-level overview about NetScout for those of you who may be less familiar with the company. NetScout has been in business for the better part of over 30 years now, public for about 15 of those. And our business has been built on really understanding intimately networks themselves, and being able to apply our technology to those networks to really help them monitor the performance of those networks. And over time, we’ve gained expertise and insights into the applications and services that are delivered over the network as well.

Within acquisitions that we did in the summer of 2015 significantly expanded the company, more than tripled us in size or nearly tripled us in size and gave us access to a much larger, more global and broader set of customers. From that perspective, it also gave us access to a broader set of technologies. So now when you think about NetScout, what I’d like to leave you with is, think about NetScout as a company that understands network traffic and applies analytics to that traffic to solve a variety of challenges that will service providers and enterprises may face.

So really at the end of the day, we’re about monitoring, managing and securing, protecting the network and the applications that traverse them. The company has been – has remained a very profitable company, and we’re continuing to see profitability improve. Last year, we saw on a pro forma basis, profitability grow by about 200 basis points. And this year, our expectation is that, we can deliver a similar sort of profit improvement on the back of better gross margins in part a function of a new product cycle that we entered into last year and we’re continuing to advance this year.

So, it’s going to help us in terms of being having greater flexibility in the platform that we delivered to customers, being able to deliver it on a conventional or traditional appliance basis, as well as software, and Vikram will cover some of that transition, as well as expanding the range of used cases that rely on our technology. So – and Vikram will talk about what that means from a service provider perspective.

But if you think about NetScout, historically, we’ve been very involved in network performance management. And now the range of capabilities include cyber security, so looking at advanced threats, as well as application performance management, infrastructure performance management.

So with that sort of a high-level backdrop, I’ll turn it over to Vikram at this point and he can talk about some of the digital transformation that’s happening with service providers today.

Vikram Saksena

Thank you, Andy. Good morning, everyone. So what I’m going to talk about is how NetScout is positioning the company in this real digital transformation. Historically, as Andy mentioned, we have been known as a network performance monitoring company. But if you really look at NetScout, our core competence and our core strength is in extracting intelligence from network data.

As network data gets more and more prominence in this digital transformation area, we feel we have the right assets to be able to solve a broader range of problems that what we historically do. So let me start by talking about what does digital transformation means in a service provider network?

So I picked four key principles here or four key attributes of what’s going on in the service provider network. So first one is, the move to a programmable network. So clearly, you’ve heard terms like NFV, SDN, and all that the technology wise. But essentially, what’s happening is, the service providers are moving to a network architecture, which can be programmed in real-time. And the reason for doing that is, the demands from the customers are causing them to be able to roll out services quicker to be able to manipulate the network in near real-time.

So the idea is to move from a closed hardware centric model to something that is more open, something that is more software, because that’s how you actually start to control these networks. So that’s the first fundamental principle.

The second one is, what we call, the edge computing. So you probably hear a lot about this over time is the fact that, networks are getting more and more distributed. And instead of building centralized data centers, where data gets collected and manipulated, operators are moving to a place where computing is getting pushed out to the edge of the network.

So right behind the RAN or small cells or you lost my broadband networks. And this is so that services can be delivered from the edge to minimize latency. So when we talk about what your reality or autonomous vehicles and driverless cars and so on, the data that you get from these services needs to be manipulated closer to the edge. So edge computing is another key legal in this transformation.

The third one is automation. All the service providers are trying to simplify their back office. They’re moving away from this legacy architectures, where a lot of functions were done manually from hand off and so on, and it took a while for them to roll out new services. In the new world where they’re competing at Internet speed, automation is a key factor, where they want to be able to drive all the changes in the network in a disruptive free manner without any manual intervention. And this going to give them a huge leg up in OpEx savings and also be able to drive new service roll out faster.

The fourth pillar here is, what I call, service agility, where operators can deliver personalized services that can be created and changed on demand. This has been a key focal point and where their customers are driving them, because the world of a la carte services or the services that were delivered without customization are gone. More and more of their customers want ability to control their services and be able to make them highly personalized.

So the key theme in all of these pillars is for to drive any of these you need data from the network. To be able to make the network programmable, that is driven by data. To be able to create edge computing, it all requires manipulating network data. Automation is dependent on feedback from the network on how your network is performing and what you want to do. Creating agile services is based on network data.

So the common theme across digital transformation is that the operators want to be very data-driven. And to be able to use the data from the network to drive not only their eternal operations, but also to be able to monetize and create new services. And this is where NetScout strength in managing data and extracting data comes into the forefront.

So some time ago, I saw this code that people had talked about as data as being the new oil, meaning, the new fuel for this additional economy. And the key point to note here is that, just as oil when it’s extracted from the ground doesn’t have value until it’s refined. Similarly, data from the networks doesn’t have as much value until you extract the intelligence from the data.

So refining in this context means, you need to extract intelligence, the right level of intelligence, so you can drive all these changes in the digital transformation. So our role from an ethical point of view is this process of refining data that we’re collecting from the network and to be able to drive all the things that you need to be able to do in terms of data intelligence and driving all the operations in the network.

So what is our strategy? We call this when we roll this out in the summer this year, we call this our Smart Data strategy. And what this says is, really creating intelligence on network data, refining that network data for what we call actionable intelligence to be able to drive digital transformation. Now if I start from the left side, there is a lot of network data that can be collected from the network, and this makes the problem extremely complex.

There are data that you collect from devices in the network like switches and routers and servers, things like traffic counters, memory utilizations and so on there are large files that you can collect from the same number of network elements that give you different insight into what’s going on in the problem. That is flow data, which was pioneered by the switching and routing vendors like NetFlow and so on.

And then from the VoIP side, there are session records like CDRs and XDRs, and then there are DPI records, which is really deeper packet intelligence. Now if you look across all of these data, they have different granularity. They have different levels of intelligence embedded in them. So the challenge for service provider is, if they look across this heterogeneous data set, how do I mine all of this?

Generally, it’s a foolish idea to bring all of this data into a centralized data lake and then try to make some sense out of it, because it’s not a scalable problem, given the size of these networks. So you need to go through a process where you’re refining this data as the data is being collected from the network.

So what we mean by Smart Data? I have listed five attributes here. One of them is – the first one is contextual that you need to extract all the right context about that specific flow in the data that you’re monitoring in the sense of who the subscriber is? What part of the network you’re collecting the data? What application or services it’s consuming? And then what would be the location and the performance from that service?

It needs to be timely, because in networks as time goes by, the historical data has less and less value, because if you want to drive changes at a more real-time oriented into the network, then you really need to have data that is near real-time. It needs to capture all the relevant aspects of the data.

It needs to know, not only where the data is being collected, but what kind of service it’s being delivered, and also the right attributes, what we call, the right meta data for that particular service. It needs to be structured, because many of these data components have an unstructured side to it and which makes it very difficult to process it.

So structuring the data, appending the right attributes is the right way for you to drive analytics applications. And it needs to be condensed or make it compact, because the volume of data that you collect can really drive your data lake into congestion.

So creating a compact data set or a reduced data set is extremely important. I have given an example at the bottom, from a mobile network, for instance, we’re able to extract the customer IP address. We’re able to extract what service the consumer is using at that time, the quality of the video experience, the throughput, the cell tower where the data is coming from and so on. So what – who, what, where and when, those are all the right attributes of a data that we need to extract.

So the benefits of the Smart Data strategy is that in terms of total cost of ownership, it reduces the data set, therefore, you’re saving in terms of the compute hardware, the server hardware and you’re more importantly you’re avoiding flooding your data lakes in this context.

So it leads to lot of CapEx savings as well as OpEx savings. And also more importantly, it allows you to drive real-time actionable decision, which is very important for all the changes that I talked about in the sense of digital transformation. So our Smart Data strategy is a key component of driving operators in this data-driven environment.

So in terms of a product, we announced that InfiniStream NG, which is the next-generation version of our product, which is based on our core technology, which we call, ASI, which is the engine that extracts Smart Data from the network. So this ASI technology has a deep visibility into wire data, which are essentially packets. It creates all the real-time meta data on all your IP services. It is a platform that allows you to create new protocols and services dynamically and in real-time.

So we have built this in such a way that operators can do it very, very rapidly, because every time there is a new service, you need to be able to adapt that. Also, we have built this as a software that can scale up and down across the network.

So you can deploy not only in the core, which is where we have been historically deployed, but also deploy all the way out to the edge, because of edge computing, we need to be able to have a software that can scale down to the edge and optimize footprint, which is very important, because for a lot of operators taking a piece of software and running them up on hardware incurs an incremental hardware cost.

So we have given a lot of attention in terms of how do we optimize a footprint of our software. Now there are three versions in which we sell this product. Historically, we have been packaging this as our own appliance mainly for monitoring and service assurance, and that has been the case for many, many years. But now with the digital transformation and the ability to drive the software deeper and more out to the edge, we are now able to uncouple or unbundle our software from the hardware and then sell it as a software license.

Now it can run on bare metal, where the operator buy its own byte box hardware and then runs it, or it can run in a virtualized environment, where you can run it on a VMware set up, or you can run it on an OpenStack environment and you can create virtual machines out of it.

So both of these variations allows us to license the product as a software, and then be able to run it in the core or in the edge depending on the scale and the size of traffic that you’re seeing. So it gives us tremendous flexibility from a selling point of view and also it gives tremendous flexibility to our customers for deploying a different strategic points in the network.

It allows us to breakout from the core of the network, which is traditionally been where we have deployed our technology, but to make it more pervasive, to make it applicable all the way out into your last mile networks as well. So this gives us both the customers and us tremendous flexibility.

Now what are the used cases for our Smart Data technology? So I have listed some used cases here in terms of how Smart Data can help an operator in this particular case. So at the bottom is a network, which is running our ISNG software that Smart Data is then fed into our analytics platforms, which is where we create the structure and the compactness and so on. And we also take in other data sources to harmonize that particular data.

Then the different use cases that can be driven both from an internal point of view for service providers, as well as from a monetization from an external customer point of view. Going from the left, customer care. There are organizations and service providers, which are focused on handling customer complaints are looking at NPS as a term used for Net Promoter Score.

So they’re all focused on reducing customer churn, retaining their high-value customers, giving them more value. And network data that we provide, the Smart Data particularly can be very helpful in – for them to really identify any bottlenecks or any potential situations impacting the high-value customers. So this is a key source for driving customer care organizations. Network operations has been our bread and butter, where we provide service assurance. And basically, what those organizations are focused on is in driving automation.

So they want to be able to leverage our technology and be able to then allow their analytics engines and their orchestration platform to go make changes into the network without requiring or without any human intervention. The network planning organization is another place, where they can leverage Smart Data to minimize or reduce the intervals in which they add capacity. This is very important for them to save in terms of CapEx and also be able to deploy the right capacity in the right time.

So just in time, resource management is a key initiative in many service providers and that can benefit a lot from using NetScout Smart Data Solutions. On the security side, of course, these threats are getting more and more sophisticated and the ability to take Smart Data and combine it with our Arbor products or other kinds of analytics solutions from security can be a huge opportunity for service providers to deal with threats.

And finally, in terms of product themes, the idea of creating personalized services can be driven clearly from Smart Data. If you know what your customers are consuming, where and how you can then tailor these applications and services to create new products for your customers.

On the monetization side on the right-hand side, clearly, many companies like AT&T, Verizon with their content deals like AOL, Yahoo, Time Warner, they are going after advertising dollars. They want to be able to use data to be able to attract advertisers to target their end consumers. And this is where Smart Data can be extreme – can be very beneficial to them.

In the IoT world, there are many device vendors who are connecting to the network for their devices. They want data on how their device is being used? What are the performance? What are the anomalies in terms of their devices that they get connected to the network and how they get used.

And then finally, on the B2B side, the end customers, they want access to a lot of data, so they can do on-demand service control. So both on the bottom line, which is what I’ve shown in terms of efficiency and internal operations and as well as driving the top line growth, what we find is that, Smart Data can be a powerful mechanism for them to monetize their services and to create new revenue opportunities.

So let me give some examples on how we are engaged with our customer base. So both on the wireless side, as well as on the cable/fixed side, we have a number of different engagements with our customers on how Smart Data can be leveraged for what we are doing. Just some of the examples on the wireless side, clearly, many of them are moving to a virtualized infrastructure with their Evolved Packet Core. It’s starting in 4G and then moving into 5G, and this is where our technology can be used for them to be able to extract with subscriber intelligence, as well as the network intelligence.

VoLTE/IMS, that’s been a big growth in many operators as they have deployed 4G networks, they’re moving voice traffic into an IP infrastructure using IMS as a core platform. NFV – VNF has a holistic idea. Many of these guys are rolling out services like SDRAN, which are based on SDN technology, and this is where we have some early engagements on how to drive some of these services.

IoT, clearly on the wireless side there has been new standards and NB-IoT and LTE-M and so on where – which is being rolled out now. And we have operators that are using our technology to be able to look at the the application performance on these different devices and be able to associate the performance of different devices.

OTT video is another area as more and more Netflix and YouTube traffic is flowing on these networks. The customers are looking at their operators to be able to provide good performance, and the acquisition we did last year with Avvasi, which is to really look at encrypted OTT video traffic is now proving to be beneficial.

On the RAN side, we have engaged both on the 4G and the 5G side on how the Newfield Technology that we acquired two years ago from Danaher can be leveraged to provide not only RAN monitoring, but also end-to-end because of the fact that we are deployed in the core and we can also monitor the RAN. We can actually pinpoint and isolate issues whether the issues are in the core or in the RAN by looking at either a data session or a voice call on an end-to-end basis.

And finally, most of these operators are embracing cloud for many of their applications, primarily on the B2B side. And then, whether they are doing it in their internal cloud or moving stuff around to a public cloud, our vSCOUT and vSTREAM technologies that we rolled out earlier this year are becoming extremely beneficial.

On the cable side, there are a number of different opportunities. Many of these cable operators on the video services are moving into a cloud-based architecture. The new program guide that you see whether it’s Xfinity on the Comcast side, or Spectrum on the Charter side are all using our technology to be able to monitor the performance of the program guide, the click in terms of channel changes or selecting videos and so on.

Cloud DVR, many of the cable operators are moving their DVR functionality into the cloud rather than from their data centers, and that has been an opportunity for us to do monitoring. Wi-Fi, clearly has been a – an area, where cable operators are extremely focused. And now they’re leveraging their Wi-Fi footprint to do also MVNO deals like Comcast, Verizon and so on where they can bring in mobile and Wi-Fi networks together and be able to do seamless services. VoIP/IMS, very similar to the wireless side, OTT video.

SADN RAN is a big thing for cable operators, because they see that as an opportunity to increase their business services footprint, using a virtual CPE type architecture and also in the data center in cloud, there are opportunities for monitoring their services in the cloud as well. So all of these initiatives are basically driven by our ASI Smart Data. And I think, this is where we are unlocking the value of our technology in solving a broad range of problems.

So to summarize, I think, where NetScout is positioned today after investing in our core technology innovation for the last decade or so. We are very well-positioned to drive this digital transformation into the service provider networks. Our platform is highly differentiated. It is purely software, so it can run on a variety of different infrastructures.

This is where we pair our Smart Data with our analytics or third-party analytics to be able to create many used cases for service providers. And then clearly, we are leveraging our presence and service assurance, which has been our core business to go off and to extend into customer care planning and marketing type of videos.

So overall, we feel very strongly that we are very well-positioned for opportunities across the service provider space, whether they are wireless guys or fixed or cable MSO. So the Smart Data strategy, which has been the fruit of our labor as well deposit decade is now centrally positioned into this new world of digital transformational.

So with that, I’ll pause and take any questions that you may have.

A - Vikram Saksena

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Vikram Saksena

No. My talk focused on service provider segment, but clearly we are leveraging the same technology on the enterprise side as well. So the product set is the same and we are driving similar things. The used cases are different on the enterprise versus service provider side clearly. But the cloud migration and things of that nature are common. And we’re able to drive our virtualized product vSCOUT and vSTREAM clearly are helping enterprises do the cloud migration as well, so

Andrew Kramer

Yes, and I would just add to that. When you look at the new products that we’ve introduced over the past really since late spring, early summer timeframe on the enterprise side, they do bring us into more of an application performance management used case than we’ve had in the past.

So it allows us to, I think, extend visibility into the the IT infrastructure, whether that infrastructure exists in a original data center or exists in AWS or Microsoft, as your public cloud environment. You can also look at it from the perspective of extending the work flows, whereas before the ingenious work flows might stop at identifying a point in the network where there’s an issue, now we can look at the performance of the servers and routers, firewalls on the network to identify root cause issues.

So I think the value proposition on the enterprise side has been significantly amplified, and we should start to see traction on those new products as we move forward over the next several quarters. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Since over two years since the Danaher acquisition [indiscernible] how much of the revenue growth it is now where I would think [indiscernible] in sense of core, and I think now flat or down. What’s going on and you think about probably going to [indiscernible] revenue growth, what are you guys thinking [indiscernible]

Andrew Kramer

Why don’t I start and then maybe Vikram can expand on a couple of these dynamics. So when you think about the growth of the company, pre-acquisition, you’re right, we’re growing in sort of the high – low double digits, low teens sort of growth rate. Combining these assets, I think, what’s changed in terms of the growth, the actual performance, you’re right, it’s been flat lined at around $1.2 billion in the past couple of years. And so I think the thing that’s changed most notably has been the spending by some of the largest service providers.

So when we announced the acquisition, customer like AT&T, for example, was at the start of moderating their spend. We’ve seen that another large Tier 1, Verizon, has started to moderate their spend with us starting last year. So in aggregate, those customers at their peak levels and they were never both at their peak at the same time, but each one of them spent well over $200 million with either NetScout, or Tektronix, or NetScout and Tektronix in a given year.

So we’ve absorbed over probably $300 million of decline from customers. Verizon alone dropped by over $100 million last year. We expect that they’re going to drop by up to $100 million this year. So we’re still keeping the revenue flat while absorbing that type of decline. So I think, that’s probably been the biggest drag on the top line in addition to some, I’ll call it, acquisition-related disruptions on the enterprise side from some of the acquired products.

But I’ll turn it to Vikram, and he add some pretty thoughts on the service provider channels?

Vikram Saksena

Yes. So I think, we in – with the acquisition, we also inherited a large base of TekComs Tektronix customers worldwide. And one of the things we found was, as these networks were trying to grow, the need for a software product, because TekComs was essentially a proprietary platform built on custom hardware. And then that was creating issues in our customer base in terms of expansion and be able to fit into the budget profiles that were created.

So I think it took us some time to be able to extract TekComs core technology on call tracing and so on and extricated from the hardware and then integrated with core NetScout technology to create this new product called, InfiniStream NG, which we announced more recently. So that is what is going to help us drive growth into existing TekComs accounts, which were really constrained because of the hardware footprint that TekComs had. So it did take us a little, while to do the integration. But I think with InfiniStream NG and all the variations that we have now with the TekCom technology integrated into it will position as well as we go forward, so.

Andrew Kramer

And I think, as we move forward as to the magnitude of the growth that we have coming out of this year, I think, that remains to be seen. But you think about it from the perspective of, we will have two very large. We won’t have any customer concentration no 10% plus customers. We will have the two largest customers at trough or near trough like levels. We’ll have products that are in relatively early stages of adoption in terms of a new product cycle for both service providers and enterprises.

So I think that gives us a lot of opportunity headed into FY 2019 as to whether that manifests in low double-digit growth, high single digit, mid single digit, low single digit. The key is to get the business and the top line going in the right direction. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question inaudible]

Vikram Saksena

It is to some extent. So if you go back a few years, we had to spend a lot of money in deploying our technologies. They sort of to an extent, they overbuilt capacity, right? So it took them some time to absorb that capacity that went in. So that kind of created that slowdowns. And now we have – as they’ve absorbed that capacity, now we’re seeing an uptick.

The other factor, of course, in AT&T was the whole move to domain 2.0 and they’re pausing that on the existing network to domain 2.0. But then 2.0 is sort of slowdown and then now they’re going back to domain 1.5 and increasing the spend there. So those are some of the reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Vikram Saksena

Okay.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Well, thank you all very much. I appreciate the time.

