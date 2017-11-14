Hope Bancorp Is Struggling To Produce Meaningful Growth

The ticker HOPE, for Hope Bancorp (HOPE), has had a volatile start. The product of the merger between BBCN Bancorp and Wilshire Bancorp, HOPE's underlying business is sound, but shares have traded in and everywhere between highs of $22.99 and lows of $15.10 this year. At $17.34 now, we find the super-regional Korean-American bank looking to cultivate its newly acquired territories, while fighting weak demand for commercial real estate loans, its number one product.

I don't have many doubts about the company's viability, but don't think the name will be able to produce the meaningful top-line growth that it needs to send shares higher. However, after a pullback, the stock trades closer to fair value, and with a larger footprint, there are more opportunities to draw from.

Loan Composition, Growth, and Quality

Predominantly focused on providing funds for commercial real estate loans, HOPE's last report shows CRE at just under 70% of all loans, with the next and only double-digit line in commercial and industrial at 15.5%. The remaining portfolio allocation is led by 1-4 family first liens (4.7%) and multifamily residential (3.3%). 65% of CRE loans are to non-owner occupied properties, that have provided the most growth for the company over the past 5 years. Long-term trends show owner-occupied properties falling from as high as 31% in 2012 to 24.2% today, while C&I loans have declined from 24% in the middle of 2012 to 15.5% at the end of the 3rd quarter.

A lot of the bank's past success is due to rapid growth that is starting to be challenged now by lower demand for CRE lending. CRE assets are attractive because they initially yield more than mortgages and C&I loans, so it's fair to say that growth with them contributing less will be 'interesting.' Asset yields last quarter increased 18bps, with half of that afforded by core lines (the rest came from nonrecurring discount accretion). Improved yields are a plus, but something that will be challenged going forward as the bank pivots back to C&I and residential loans - the CRE portfolio was flat in the 3rd quarter, aggregate growth came from mortgage production (up 15%) and C&I (up 4%).

Long-dated and low-yielding mortgages in a rising rate environment are not attractive, but management indicated on the call that what's being kept is weighted more toward 5:1 and 7:1 adjustable rate loans. Most fixed rate originations are being sold - gain on sales increased $495K in the 3rd quarter. The new C&I loans are being written with yields below what the CRE portfolio carries, but most rates are variable and reset sooner (than new CRE loans).

Nonaccrual loans, that don't include a $6.2 million balance that was acquired, nor the guaranteed portion of delinquent SBA loans that are in liquidation ($21.5 million), have increased 28.1% YTD to $37 million (almost all attributed to CRE Hotel & Motel). YTD provision charges total $13.7 million (up 67% YOY). The allowance account is healthy at 193% of nonaccrual loans, but down to 0.76% of all loans. Considering how light portfolio coverage is, and that the company is still looking to grow the balance sheet, I don't anticipate a lower provision run-rate throughout 2018.

Deposit Mix and Capacity

The pace set by loan production is slowing, and at the same time, one could argue that a lack of meaningful deposit growth is starting to cap the amount of credit the bank can extend. The company is targeting high single-digit loan production this year, but deposits have only advanced 3.2% YTD. A high loan to deposit ratio isn't new for HOPE, but it's been creeping up and gross loans to deposits ended at 99.7% last quarter.

To help cultivate new accounts, the bank formed an Institutional Banking Group (IBG) to target C&I loans and deposits with larger commercial enterprises. The Korean-American bank hopes to leverage acquired Georgia and Alabama branches to attract large Korean-national companies, and their suppliers, in the area - namely Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMPF) and KIA. In addition, the bank recently opened a new branch in Houston, which is a city that has for a long time attracted other ethnic banks like HOPE. A small advantage HOPE has over peers trying to execute the same strategy is that it is the only Korean-American bank with a presence in Korea. I say small because I honestly don't know how impactful this is as a differentiator, but it could seal the deal for new customers interested in switching - this article isn't a sales pitch and no conversion rates or production metrics (other than international service fees of ~$1 million a quarter) are provided for the branch in Seoul, that presentations call a 'representative office.'

It will be interesting to see how IBG advances loans going forward, because so far, it's registered early success on the deposit side of the equation. In the 3rd quarter, the group helped add more than $250 million to money market demand accounts - which is equivalent to all of HOPE's YTD deposit growth. With rates ticking up, and stagnant deposit growth requiring increases in other borrowed funds, the yield on interest bearing liabilities has increased 32% YOY to 1.11%. The cost of deposits during the same time has increased from 0.56% to 0.75%. A lot of investors are waiting for higher rates to provide margin relief, but so far, the incremental uptick has been negative for most banks I've researched. HOPE estimates only a 0.6-0.93% increase in interest income for a 100-200 bps increase in rates (respectively).

Valuation and Returns

It's hard to know what the market is thinking, but we do know that HOPE shares have fallen 34% from their 52-week high. Whether or not this reflects weak CRE demand or the calming of post-election sentiment is beyond me, but shares do look more fairly priced now than they would be if they were trading north of $20.

Based on reported earnings, the company is on track to earn-in between $1.20 and $1.30 per share, which yields a semi-forward P/E of 13-14X. Compared to peers, this is low, but the bank has a lot of execution risk, and earnings are benefiting from a few line items that are one-time in nature. Pre-tax income in the 3rd quarter was $72 million, and 6% of that is from loan sales that are up 200% this year, and another 12% came from merger-related benefits ($9.2 million). The remaining balance of merger related items that could be recaptured is large so they could continue to support income over the next 4-6 quarters, but underneath everything is a much weaker core.

Like the bank's earnings ratio, the P/TBV is relatively cheap for a company this size at 1.58X.

Bottom Line

Some smaller banks are able to carve out a niche that's big enough to afford meaningful growth but HOPE needs significant amounts of new assets to add to earnings, and those amounts are every day getting harder to find. I like to see the new and focused C&I lending strategies, but think the bank is going to have a hard time growing while rates increase, the sources for loan growth change, and margins continue to get squeezed. With that said, the bank has some time to figure this out, but shares are proving to be very volatile. I'm not a buyer now, but this is an interesting one to watch for anyone looking to buy on a dip, or sell on an uptick.

