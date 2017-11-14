NeoPhotonics' (NPTN) Needham Networking & Security Brokers Conference (Transcript)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)

Timothy Jenks

Thank you, Stephanie, and thanks to Needham & Company for the invitation to the conference. Appreciate all of you being here this morning to talk about the industry and NeoPhotonics. I'll pause for a moment with forward-looking statement caution, and then jump to bit of background on our company.

NeoPhotonics is about 20 years old. We found in 1996, we've been public since 2011. I've been the CEO for most of the company's adult life and essentially have had the chance to build the company from the ground up. We have very strong customer relationships, deep technology built organically and inorganically over the years.

Essentially as a company, we're very focused on the highest data rates, highest performance and this expands both telecom applications and data center with a range of high-speed optical products, as well as optical ICs.

Last year we reported revenue of $411 million. In the first quarter we sold low-speed product assets which generated $63 million in revenues in 2016 as a result the corresponding number for the same products would be $348 million for 2016 and trailing 12 of $326 million.

Let me talk about some of the drivers for the business because our products for high-speed optical networking go into metro and data center applications around the world which continue to grow at a good pace. With our transition to being a purely high-speed focused company, our applications extend from 100 gigabits per second, to 200, 400 and 600 gigabit per second with developments even as high as 1.2 terabits or 1200 gigabits per second.

Essentially the applications proliferate with dependence a big data, the advent of 5G wireless forthcoming in 2018, as well as Internet-of-Things and the metro market and data center interconnect or DCI markets are big users of the coherent technologies for which NeoPhotonics is perhaps best known.

As we see increasing applications in cloud and converged edge networks, these really do demand NeoPhotonics core technologies and portend important industry trends that we believe will be beneficial.

During 2016 we saw a rapid growth notably across the market but in China but in 2017 with an inventory overhang in China, that market has been more subdued but we do see that returning to a position of growth in 2018 and I'll talk about that more that in just a bit.

As the company the that the growth rates that we have seen and expect to see going forward are really driven by the deployment and proliferation of coherent optical interconnects, and our position in this market is notable because of certain technologies and product capabilities we have better industry-leading. So certainly, lasers are important part of our product portfolio with ultra-narrow line with lasers where the line with and the phase noise are particularly key attributes for the highest data rates.

At the same time, having the full product suite for 400 gig and above meaning lasers, modulators, receivers and both components and modules, we think we are very well positioned as the industry continues to grow. There is an important trend that has been playing out and continues to play out as the industry has moved from a telecom hierarchy with a network that was really optimized delivering reliable telephone services to a global group of customers.

That moved to a data center architecture which centralized certain functions and aggregated them notably with servers and storage but it changes again as we go to the more cloud architecture and converged edge where there is a need to minimize latency to maximize performance and thereby keep all data signals operating at the highest data rates continuously.

This proliferates the use of optical components for high-speed and is expected to continue to drive disaggregation which occurs at a systems level. Now this matters because in the telecom world our products and our principal markets are really focused on network equipment manufacturers. The equipment manufacturers in turn sell to telecom carriers and what they buy is in large cases telecommunications modules which include a range of components, as well as optical ICs and discrete component.

But as we've we seen these are generally turnkey solutions that are optimized for the network equipment manufacturers portfolio. As we move to a more disaggregated world with the cloud infrastructure, this means that more of the products are actually sold directly to private operators or you know to their direct contract manufacturers, and it also changes to an extent what they buy more in the range of high-speed lasers, high-performance lasers, digital signal processors as well as receivers and modulators.

So the change of the architecture actually portends a change in the business model as well all focused on lowering the cost per bit and distributing the network functions with an expansion in the use of coherent interconnects.

China is a big question for many because of dynamics that have happened over the last two years. In 2016 we saw a very strong growth in the overall industry but also in China and as we entered 2017 we saw that there was a considerable inventory overhang and a change in the overall network deployment forecast that has essentially been a cloud on China through the year.

Now it remains a very significant market 400 gig in fact the largest in the world and the actual consumption of 100 gig interconnects actually continues to grow. So as we look forward to 2018, forecast suggests about 20% growth in the overall deployment of 100 gig and above ports and that volume growth then would be offset by pricing, pricing is typically in the range of 10% to 15% but with the overhang it might be toward the higher end.

So we would expect to see that suggesting single-digit growth in 2018 but with the added element of inventory depletion. In addition as we look at our business going forward, new products are additive to that but overall the question of timing for significant increases is not yet known. We do know that the overall forecast is often, we do know that recent people's Congress meetings will result in certain infrastructure plans but again I think its little too early to predict the timing.

As our business has a fair amount of large customers in it and notably Huawei who in the most recent quarter was 39% of revenue, we do have another group of customers each of which hovers in the range of 10% the next four are actually up 41% of revenue and trending up in most recent quarters.

Let's look at the overall market and it's forecasted growth both with the coherent space which I described in terms of the high-speed division between coherent components and coherent modules and then also with the cloud adding in both multimode and single mode lasers. There is a strong weight of growth that we have seen in coherent interconnect deployments and even stronger growth notably with the single mode using in the cloud.

Now for those of you less familiar, multimode lasers are generally low power short reach, single mode lasers are generally longer reach. So as data centers are increasingly sized so too is their need for additional single mode laser deployment.

We see this in actually forecasted growth rates. So the use of coherent ports throughout the network is expected to continue to grow rapidly. This is the industry forecasts for coherent edge 100 gig ports expanding through the next several years and in the middle chart we see this for the single mode and the clouds so this two with the deployment in reaches of up to 10 kilometers.

And then finally with the deployment of silicon photonic-based transceivers for the cloud, this is an area where NeoPhotonics supplies laser products and it too is steady growth. So from coherent to single mode to sulfur based products, all of these are expected to provide good market growth in the years ahead.

But it's also noteworthy to talk about certain technology trends that we believe are moving towards our core strengths. We do see that in the optical transceivers, the cost of those transceivers and their deployment certainly in switches and routers increases with data rate and that essentially drives part of the need for the disaggregation and the proliferation of components. We also see the use of techniques to expand the data rate.

So advanced modulation, this is how you go from 100 gig to 200 gig to 400 gig. Not a change of architecture but of data rate with advanced modulation. This actually is particularly noteworthy for NeoPhotonics because our ultra ultra-narrow line with lasers and our modulator solutions which are optimized for the highest database.

And then we see an expanding TAM because of the fact that other businesses such as cable TV are beginning to adopt coherent architectures as well to deal with fiber exhaust. These trends together with the increasing data rates make it a technology rich sector but one that will continue to expand over time and notably the same technologies in lasers and signal management are now being used in the early stage autonomous vehicles including with LIDAR or Light Detection and Ranging.

Our product portfolio has grown over time with these higher speed solutions. We do provide devices that are engineered from the ground up manufactured as chips in fabs together with optical ICs, this is the left-hand panel and then expand into component devices, modules and ultimately subsystems in the form of switches, shelves and modules.

But in the most recent quarter we did focus to an extent on our laser business because with the situation in the market notably in China being down year-on-year with excess inventory, our laser business actually continued to grow, year-to-date it's up about 25% on the year prior.

And so just to give you a view of NeoPhotonics lasers there are three broad categories of lasers which we provide to the industry. The largest of which is tunable lasers that go into 100 gig above coherent architectures and again the attributes of these include very narrow line width and very low phase noise. We also sell single mode lasers for the data center. These are generally referred to as EMLs or Electro Absorptive Lasers that are used for 10 kilometer to 40 kilometer connections on a discrete wavelength. And then lastly we sell distributed feedback lasers which are generally provided either as individual or arrays of lasers. These are generally used with silicon photonic based transceivers and architectures including PSM4, parallel single mode or CWDM.

Now as the data rates continue to increase just a quick look at how these things play out over time. The 400 gigabit, 600 gigabit and even 1.2 terabit these are actions on within the industry and within our company currently. So I talked about the aspect of narrow line width and what you can see in these scope views are essentially a collection of optical points.

And you can see in the left graph for 400 gig that each one of those dots is actually a collection of a lot of dots, so this is the essentially all the symbols that are being transmitted. And if you increase the modulation rate, you are increasing the number of bits per symbol and as you do the constellation, each of these little collections of points are getting closer and closer and closer together.

If you have a very, very pure laser light, very clean, pure laser light the signal say stay segregated but you can see that if you have – if the concentration on the left graph was superimposed on the right one all the single would overlap and you would have signal degradation and bit errors and you would not actually be able to discriminate. So the higher we go in modulation the more important is the phase noise and the line width. This is what we mean by having a very narrow line with laser.

So the 400 gig are actually in design or design wins now certainly for things like DCI, Datacenter Interconnected and Metro and then we'll go on to 600 gig using so-called 64 quam modulation. This allows you to put 600 gigabits down a single wavelength and at datacenter distances generally. When we go up to 1.2 terabit generally what we're doing is we're putting 1.2 terabits in a single transponder on two wavelengths so this would be 2×600. These are all actions that we are working in development today.

And then we have other areas of our technology that we expect to provide benefit going forward. So the top left box here talk is referring to developments for all of the components for 64 gigabit, for 400 and 600 gig and essentially having the modulator through, the ICR, the receiver integrating these into devices which we refer to as courses and then packaging them in lower power smaller boxes to increase data rates and data density going forward.

On the top right we have also done extensive work in developing next generation lasers for coherent. These are actually silicon photonics based and allow a long roadmap for continued size reduction, cost reduction and performance improvement.

On the lower left I did describe the fact that we are an extensive provider of EML lasers into cloud and data center applications. These will continue to grow and then with new markets as I noted certainly in the LIDAR case lots of activity and development there as well.

As a company we have grown our business organically and inorganically and these actions have allowed us to build a portfolio of technology, portfolio of electoral property that is now beginning to be realized by some of the developments that I have I've been talking about. As a company just as an overview globally our concentration of activities are in the U.S. Silicon Valley, Southern China in Shenzhen and in Japan outside of Tokyo these are our three largest centers with other R&D or sales activities around the globe.

As a company our strategy has been to expand our optoelectronic solutions at the highest data rates, focus on customer share with the most advanced solutions and in all of these were using technologies that we refer to advance hypertonic integration which is a multi-material platform for achieving the highest performance and highest data rates. We do focus our developments on the highest growth segments and extending always to the highest speed and highest performance. This is as we would expect going forward.

So let me just segue into a few comments on financial performance. We most recently reported our third quarter of fiscal year 2017 we do see growth prospects as being sounded Metro, DCI and in the China telecom business and as I highlighted our laser business through the last several years has continued to grow and in the last year up 25%. Huawei is our largest customer, they are the largest in the industry with about 35% market share, 39% of our revenue and our next four customer is 41%.

During the course of the year as we had an inventory overhang we've seen our business be down about 20% and in the course of that we have lowered our revenue breakeven point from beginning of the year at about 100 million down to mid 80s now. This included some restructuring and balance sheet de-risking but we are continued to be in action for improvements.

Graphically you can see in the top left chart the decrease in revenue netting out the business assets sold in the first quarter it's about 20% lower year-on-year. At the same time we have been dropping our operating expenses and in order to compensate and I'll talk more about gross margin in just a minute. Focusing on the non-GAAP performance in third quarter, we did $71 million of revenue, we reported 19% gross margins and had an operating loss.

That said quick stop on the on the GAAP numbers. Let me go back to the non-GAAP and focus in a little bit on the most recent period. During the course of 2016 and 2017 we have been adding capacity particularly in our laser and coherent products as we see continued growth in these markets and as a result of that capacity has come online ahead of demand.

As a result we have excess capacity and this is reflected with about 700 basis points of adverse margin in the current period. In addition to period cost this would be excess in obsolete inventory or warranty charges. There are about 13 margin points that are attributed by these. You can see the prior periods and how they trend over time. Certainly much lower, we view these as temporary and as we've squeezed down our operating costs and operating expenses we would expect to be able to return to profitability by mid-2018.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we finished the quarter with $74 million of cash, working capital is at $118 million and our assets in total are about $398 million. I highlight this because of the fact that over the course of this year with the inventory overhang our inventory, total inventory has grown from a normal level of about 80 to 90 days up to a current 128 days and so we would expect over the next two or three quarters to be, we're intentionally running our factories very light currently. That results in the under absorption or the excess inventory charge currently and we would be expecting to pull down our inventory at the same time translating that back to cash.

Our outlook for the fourth quarter is $69 million to $74 million. We are we are forecasting to be flat was slightly better margins and slightly better bottom line but with a real focus on factory loadings that drive down inventory and move us past the underutilization.

And so in that time of transition let me just address cash and credit availability as over the last quarter we've talked about this in each of our conference calls and I was joined in August by a CFO named Beth Eby who came from Intel after 25 years. She has been very strong on working cash and credit. We added a $50 million credit line from Wells Fargo Bank and then we have additional lines in China that we think are well-positioned to continue to serve all our cash needs this year.

At that, I will end and ask if there are questions that I can address.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

So when we way 10% operating margin as a target model what we need to do is we need to be utilizing the capacity that we've put in place. We think a breakeven number is in the mid-80s rather than that – breakeven rather than 10%. We have capacity that can well handle in the range of $500 million of revenue. We'd have to be between 400 and 500 in order to be able to hit our target model fully.

Now at the same point in time we're not making assumptions about what will happen in China. In fact, we're acting on the opposite that is to be in a position to manage at relatively flat levels of revenue and sustain it. So it's not an assumption of rapid recovery in China.

Other questions, yes sir in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

Pricing is, it's just a supply and demand situation and so in 2016 there was a narrative from customers and forecasts that was in the investment community referred to as a super cycle where China and datacenter and telecom are all aligned and everything is great and I was a very, very strong demand environment.

So that meant that there was a bit of an advantage on the supply side and so pricing was toward the low end of the normal range. That's not the situation this year. This year there's some excess capacity and there's some uncertainty about timing in China so I think we're making the assumption, I think others are as well that it will be a little tougher but you know pricing is also a range right and you know there are some products that have very little declination in price and others that are as a result above 15% in order to end up with the average.

So is there a scenario you ask of where it could be higher, yes, it could be. I think that the businesses in our sector though are generally rational and you know the level of sustainable price decline is born in the level of sustainable cost reduction and so that does tend to bookend the range and it's consistent over more than a decade of that level of range. So I would expect it to be pretty close to that range. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

Just under half, just under half. That was in our conference call. It's just under half this year but essentially we sold off slow speed transceivers, that was in 2016 I was 63 million out of 411 million okay so that would be about 15%, 16% of the total and that meant that the lasers are naturally a larger percent of the total and they continue to grow. It also is suggesting that declines in the business from inventory overhang in China did not include lasers.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

Well the background here is we sell for our so-called EML lasers mostly 28 gigabaud lasers today and we have a 56 gigabaud laser as well. And for those of you less familiar with this weather we refer to 50 or 56 or 25 or 28 they are the same. So the architecture for a datacenter is referred to as PAM4, Pulse Amplitude Modulation allows you to double the number of bits per symbol.

So essentially if you have a 28 gigabaud laser you can get 50 gigabit of data, therefore if you have a 50 or 56 gigabaud laser and you double it, you can get a 100 gigabits on a single wavelength. So the real advantage of having a 50, 60 gigabaud laser is being able to put 100 gigabits on a single laser.

Our product is some unique in that - it's good for the transmission distances 10 to 40 kilometers as I mentioned but it also has the optical IC the driver integrated in it. And every laser necessitates using a driver. That's the transmit side, the receive side has a photodiode and everyone needs a transient example fire.

So the laser and the driver, the photodiode in the CIA they go hand-in-hand where you have an optical IC with an optical device, and so our opportunity is actually to extend our EML business with growth for single wavelength 100 gig and for the data center side, we are principally a merchant component seller, and so we provide lasers drivers TIAs into that market to a range of customers.

So that is our activity as opposed to being the principal module seller.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

Well for 56 gig lasers I would expect it would be ramping 2019. The product is available today sampling but people don't have the modules commercially available with 50, 60 and 10 for 100 gig single wavelength in volume at this point. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

Rising as a percent of the total deployment costs. So you know the idea and with due respect for people who make switches and routers, you can have in the switches a box with very, very tight panel density and a proliferation of modules, and so when you fill those module, you fill all those slots up with thousand dollars transceivers.

The deployment costs of all the transceivers is an increasing percent of the total. The modules themselves have a decreasing price but the total cost of the transceivers is an increasing percent of the total. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

So we've been adding capacity for lasers for some period of time and I referred to each of three different groups of lasers for tunable lasers, EML single mode lasers, and DSE single mode lasers. In particular your question is focused on data center 28 gig and 56 gigs so this is the EML laser.

We have invested extensively in capacity over the last year and half and we're working hard to see increases in our output steadily. That said, there are very significant forecast for growth of EML lasers and DML lasers but the - your question was also, what do I see with respect to pricing.

I expect pricing to be competitive. People are adding capacity because there is very rapid growth and demand but with very rapid increases in consumption and volume overall, it will be on an aggressive cost.

So I would expect - with the demand growth I would expect to see similar price declines as the industry normal for those products though the volumes will continue to go up.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

I'll say probably in the higher end to that range. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Timothy Jenks

So my recent tenders I think you're referring to recent tenders in China okay, and so there had been to quote recent tenders in China. In September China mobile had a tender for 353,000 ports and last month there was a much smaller one with China Unicom we haven't really seen much from China telecom but with respect to the 353,000 in September with China mobile, that one did not specifically say the mix of 10 gig versus 100 gig, we make the assumption that it's majority 10 gig and so doesn't really move the needle significantly on 100 gig side and we do expect that will result into the existing forecast.

Timothy Jenks

And I think we’ll end at this point. Thank you very much for your attention, your interest in NeoPhotonics and your questions today. Have a good conference.

