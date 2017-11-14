Bunge's (BG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference (Transcript)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference Call

November 14, 2017 11:45 AM ET

Executives

Soren Schroder - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Vincent Andrews

[Starts abruptly] comments and then we’ll get into Q&A.

Soren Schroder

Sure. First of all thanks for the invitation. Good to be here. This has been a challenging year for the industry and for Bunge as well, but as we now finish the year and the fourth quarter, I think I can say that the worst is behind us. We will finish the year in a respectable way and 2018 looks like we are starting off with some decent momentum, but clearly a challenging year.

We can get into the details of the business later on, probably, but what has transpired outside of the sort of the regular business is that a year like this is one where you are encouraged to do things that are uncomfortable and baked to adjust. And that's exactly what we've done on the one side, initiating the Competitiveness Program, which is really a restructuring of Bunge. We announced it in July.

It has been on the way for a good nine months. And I can say that as we finish the year, the impact that we expected to have in 2017 will flow through and we are very confidence that we will get to the $100 million next year and then to the $250 million with a run rate SG&A reductions by 2019. These are the types of things that we can control and we are going after them bigger.

Half of it is related to spend, the other half is related to redesigning our Bunge operates. We can get into this more if you want, but really it is building the modern Bunge new version of what we have that can stand the test of time and optimize the network that we have built over the last many years, that's one side.

The other side that we have acted on this year has been a major acquisition, the Loders Croklaan acquisition which we announced in September. Is a major undertaking. It is consistent with strategy of building a more integrated downstream business on top of our agribusiness network, but a downstream part that over the next few years will get us to 35% of earnings from food and ingredients of which oils will be a major part.

We will become the leader in global B2B Oils, doubling essentially our EBITDA over the next couple of years with the acquisition of Loders and the synergies that come from that. And we are very excited about that. We hope to close on the acquisition in the first half of next year and we've got everybody geared up ready to go.

So those are sort of the two big pieces that have been under our control that we moved on during this period of trials. We feel very good about how we project that into the future and we believe that we are accomplishing many of the strategic objectives that we said over the last few years.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. Great. Maybe as I've been sort of thinking about the overall business this year, last year and so forth. There's a fair amount of stuff that's clearly cyclical and there are some stuff that maybe secular or may not be, and I think that's kind of a lot of what people are struggling with right now as we think about or how do we transition from 2017 into 2018? What is the actual underlying proper adjusted EBIT base? And then what dynamics can actually change whether it's 2018, 2019 or what have you?

So I think the constant schematic in commodities in general it's just that we have oversupply and certainly in soybean and milling and in oil, global stocks balances are very elevated levels. And so it's obvious, like, boy, if we just cut those down to I don't know what level, but certainly somewhere away from where we are now, maybe some tension returns to market or things like that. So as you look in 2018 what are the things that you think you're definitely leaving behind in 2017, but shouldn't impact 2018 very much.

Soren Schroder

Well, it is highly unusual to go three now almost four years with the type of global glut that we've had across the entire spectrum of commodities as we’ve experienced that. Many of these things do self correct economics at the farm level, wind weather usually bring these things into balance and I am convinced that that will happen again this time in which form that adjustment will take place. Only time will tell, but it will happen and we will get back into a market eventually where tension in the supply chain and shifts in trade will bring about the value in our global footprint that we have built exactly for that reason.

So I really am the believer that this is mostly a cyclical phenomenon period that we are going through. But to be honest there are some pieces of the agricultural chain where there are some prominent shifts and one of them is in the U.S. grain handling industry. We've been very vocal about that.

Over the last couple of years, there is one place in the world where we do see that there's a shift and there is a structural amount of overcapacity that somehow has to be rationalized in the U.S. grain origination and export industry. The rest of our Agribusiness network, so grain origination in South America, global crush in soy where we have a leader, soft seed crush of sun and canola.

I really believe that we have dynamics and fundamentals that are favorable, continued growth in global trade, continued underlying growth in protein and oil that over time will get our crushed margins in both soy and soft back to the types of levels that we need in order to encourage expansion, which the market ultimately will need. So I think the vast majority of our Agribusiness franchise is – had its earnings power intact, the U.S. grain spot part needs fixing. We can't do that alone of course, but we've done what we can.

Having shutdown, I think 10 or 12 facilities over the last two or three years handling the same volume through upgraded facilities is one way of going about this, but that's just a small piece that needs to play out here over the next couple of years to get the U.S. business back into a healthier start. But I really think the structural issue is limited to that.

Vincent Andrews

Yes, I mean when I think about the past few cycles, I mean we've certainly we’ve seen excess crush capacity in the past that we usually haven't seen in the same time we've had excess raw material to that supply at the same time so it feels like you're getting hurt on both sides of the equation. But historically, I recall that the crush capacity would kind of disappear once the margins turn negative and the cash flow turns negative, ultimately that tends to rationalize. We’re starting to see any of that as we look into 2018.

Soren Schroder

Well, I think we have had a period of crush margins particularly in South America, where the industry has hurt and some crushing plants have already reduced production, some have actually been mothballed. So I do believe that process of rationalizing supply of the marginal players is already ongoing.

And at the same time demand for both meal and oil continues to grow. So we are eating into that excess capacity, which exists and the buffer is not very big. And therefore I'm convinced that over the next couple of years, we'll get back into the margins territory that will be big enough to encourage expansion and that is obviously not where we are now.

If you take today's margin of call it $20 or $25 ton, we need probably a good $10 for the top of that to get to the level we're expansion takes place. So there's a lot of upside that the market will have to show us over the next couple of years and what’s encouraging is that the fundamentals underlying both meal and oil demand are very, very positive. At the moment it actually feels like oil perhaps is outpacing that of meal, but both have really pulling in the right direction.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. The other sort of clear tension in the business has been farmer selling behavior and that's been impacted probably by two things. One by an increase in on front storage capacity slightly more flexibility to hold, but also the commodity markets are encouraging them to sell either right.

So obviously the commodity markets can change, but the storage dynamic, they've built storage that is not to going away. In the aggravation within your business is just that you need to run your facilities at high utilization ideally on a daily basis right. So you faced some challenges there. What if anything can you do to give yourself more flexibility in terms of when you take delivery of the product from your customer?

Soren Schroder

Well, we have in Brazil in particular a footprint that allows us to play for maximum flexibility and what we did last year along with other industry participants was probably anticipate too much what the farmer might do and had committed to more logistics capacity then we maybe should have and therefore when farmers decided to be not to sell, we were running behind the farmer in China to price grain that he didn't really want to part with that's a mistake or that's a position we don't want to get into it.

Again we don't have to – we have enough flexibility now network that we can run more or less spot if that is what the market dictates and in any event the margins which are currently in the business don't justify taking excessive risk. So our approach going into this coming season will be one of more flexibility taking its spot as it comes being disciplined about the margins and the price. And we'll see it will be the take it from there but it's definitely a better starting position than the one that we had than we had last year.

At the same time, it's also clear that in some markets in the U.S. is a clear example, it is really about getting operating cost down to bare bones. There is no room for excess cost of any kind whether it’s industrial or SG&A, so that is a unique focus in the U.S. grain side of the business getting really, really lean and mean.

The services we provide to farmers, so taking delivery during harvest or afterwards conditioning, shipping, on barges or rail to export terminals, onto ships and eventually overseas is still a service that needs to be fulfilled. It's not like it's going away. It's not an obsolete business by any means. But the way that farmers have positioned themselves in the U.S. with large amounts of farm storage means that we have to operate that network at bare bones cost.

And so there's still more to do there in getting leaner, and then through that I believe also rationalizing part of the footprint as we already have and I think others will be doing as well and eventually the business will get back into a healthier spot structurally, but there is some cost work to be done in the U.S. in handling industry for sure.

Vincent Andrews

Yes. I want to get to the cost, but maybe let's just go through sugar and the downstream food and oils business quickly as well. There's been a lot of volatility in sugar over the last couple of years, not just the prices, but crop quality and yield, a product yield. We got the government intervening on ethanol prices in Brazil, the trade dispute theoretically on a terrace between the U.S. and Brazil, and then the second half of the year sort of I didn't play out exactly as expected. So where do you stand with sugar? You made some comments about now being in a position perhaps to monetize it one form or another after trying to for a number of years, so where is that business sit?

Soren Schroder

Well, we are absolutely intent of doing what we said three or four years ago, which is reduce exposure, it's not part of Bunge’s long-term strategy. We have made that very clear with the acquisition of Loders. It really is about the integrated ag, food chain, so sugar is still a work in progress. I can assure you that we have left no stone unturned over the last three years or so and trying to find the best outcome for shareholders. The most important thing we've accomplished frankly is turning the business profitable.

Sugar milling was a loss making business three years ago. Now even with the challenging environment is still a business that will make between $70 million and $80 million of EBIT this year. We see we can do the same next year. So the milling business is in a healthy spot and it become good operators. We felt that was number one. Most important thing for our shareholder is to get in that position so that we would have sometime to pick the best avenue to exit.

Exactly how that will take place, I still can't tell you because it is not obvious, but one of the options what we do have is an IPO. Of course, conditions have to be right both in terms of capital markets in Brazil and the macro environment around sugar and ethanol, but we are preparing the business, so that if those conditions line up within the next year, we can execute on it.

And that's really all I can say now. In the meantime, of course, we will continue to explore all other opportunities as they present themselves, but the business has fundamentally turned the corner and is now finding itself cash flow positive. And we still have ways to improve and I think we will continue to squeeze out incremental cost, but the business is healthy.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. So heading into 2018, the sugar milling piece is still in good shape maybe the ethanol piece is a good challenge?

Soren Schroder

Yes. As you know our business in milling really is one will be out of the cane produced of the 40% sugar and 60% ethanol. Sugar can be hedged, can be managed actively and we do that. The ethanol piece is more challenging from that perspective is that there really is no forward hedging mechanism that is effective.

However, there are a couple of positive signs around the ethanol business. One is the fact that Petrobras is floating the gasoline prices now according to world market. So we're seeing the improvement in global energy prices flow through to the domestic market in Brazil.

And the other one is that domestic taxes in Brazil favor ethanol. So those are two important positive factors as we head into 2018, and then of course you have now the quota for U.S. imports into Brazil that limits the amount of overflow that will enter Brazil and price domestic ethanol as a consequence. So it's not a big shift, but it is on the margin positive elements in the ethanol pricing that we've seen throughout the year.

Vincent Andrews

And then just quickly on the Food and Oils business, I mean it seems like a lot of the issues there has been related to the Brazilian economy, which obviously is in a variety of different types of struggle or recession. Is it just – I assume you are taking costs out in those lines of business as well, but from a revenue perspective or from a volume perspective, I mean, do we just sort of write out the economic wave or are there…

Soren Schroder

Yes. So on the Food and Ingredients business you’ll have a decent year, I’ll consider in total. Oils will perform better than we had expected at the beginning of the year and milling will be underperforming relative to expectations for primarily because of Brazil. And there are two factors. One, that impacts supply of domestic flour. We crop last year in Brazil of high quality allowed more domestic production from the South to price itself into the big markets in the center of Brazil and has put pressure on margins, and of course, then you had the recession in Brazil that we're just beginning to feel the bottoming out effect of now. Those two things really put the milling margins in Brazil under quite dramatic pressure.

The domestic crop in Brazil this year is significantly reduced, most of it – big part of it is turned into feed wheat because of excess rains. And that means that the industry will have to rely on supply of milling quality wheat from Argentina and/or other sources where Bunge should have a structural advantage over domestic players and that we have the right port infrastructure and we can originate directly ourselves.

So that part of the equation going into next year looks structurally much, much better. And then the question really is how quickly the Brazilian economy and the consumer turns the corner. Unemployment, as you know, is down. Things are looking better. We don't really expect to see much in terms of consumer behavior change until the second half of next year, but it should be better than what we saw this year.

There was a significant reduction in flour consumption in the food service channel which will take some time to rebuild, but we believe that the second half of 2018 you'll see the positive effects on that. So in food and ingredients other than continuing to build on the strong momentum in oils really will be the delta of stepping up into more normalized earnings in Brazilian milling next year.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. Maybe it’s a good time to get through the cost savings plans. You obviously announced a large plan earlier this year as you mentioned, but you've been working on cost prior to that maybe on a smaller scale. So as you accelerate this into 2018, I think you talked about $100 million coming out next year. What's the risk of some that gets eaten away by inflation? And then how do we think about that building all the way out to your 2020 goals?

Soren Schroder

Yes. So we have really two programs in terms of cost and efficiency. One is the continuous improvement program that we've had for a number of years that focus mostly on supply chain and plant efficiencies. That is running in parallel to this year. It will deliver roughly $100 million worth of benefit. Not all of which shows up in the bottom line because the industry as a whole is becoming more efficient and so on it does get eaten up by inflation.

The competitiveness program is of a different kind. It is really a shift in how we operate. And that is why I'm convinced that the majority of those savings will be reflected on the bottom line. It is not incremental change. It's a big shift both in terms of how we organized. So a leaner, more agile Bunge will come out of this and we'll explain that in subsequent meetings exactly how that is transpiring. And at the same time very intense focus on zero-based budgeting processes around all of our spend categories in the business that we’re already starting with now and overlaying into next year's budget.

I feel very good about delivering the $100 million next year. That every penny goes to the bottom line is difficult to prove at this stage. I believe the vast majority will, however because of the structural nature of the shift that's taking place here. This is not incremental savings. This is fundamentally changing the way we operate.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. And then also you've made some reductions to CapEx, but you still have some sort of heritage CapEx projects that are flowing through the growth-oriented. So maybe bridge us between ports and other things that you've worked on in recent years and how that's going to be additive to the core business with what you're not planning on going – doing on a go forward basis?

Soren Schroder

We’ve had a couple of big, I would call them, almost rebuild projects that are now nearing their end. One was the rebuilding of a big modern flour mill in Rio de Janeiro, we completed that last year. And the other one is the upgrade of our Destrehan port complex in New Orleans, which is now also largely complete. Those were the two big CapEx consumers so to speak and that's we then look into next year, our Food and Agribusiness core CapEx will go down to roughly $500 million.

So that's a meaningful decrease where we have been roughly half of that is maintenance and compliance related and the balances is between IT and then productivity projects that we spend to stay fit. But the $500 million is as a significant reduction from what we've been historically. This year, we should end up somewhere around $700 million that includes sugar, so once you take $150 million out for sugar, you will get somewhere around $550 million.

So we believe we’ve trimmed CapEx to reflect the realities of the industry. There is no major expansion CapEx build in. The market doesn't call for it. Returns as we talked about in crush for example are not calling for additional capacity, and you'll be careful that we tailor any new capacity that we might build whether it is port or crush related to in the market really needs it. So we think that is a reasonable run rate now for the next few years, could it be a little bit lower than that, it might. But I think we've come down to a reasonable level.

Vincent Andrews

And I believe your Investor Day last year, you were talking about adding crush capacity sort of in the out years?

Soren Schroder

In the out years, yes. And I think that will still be the case. The story for that is absolutely intact. When demand for capacity exceeds supply of it, when I say 90% of utilization, which we are projecting now to be somewhere in the 2019, 2020 timeframe, so it is a year later than we had projected it back last December, but it is still a story that will play out.

The macros around protein demand and oil demand of very much intact. There's nothing there that that has shaken our confidence in fact putting all the USDA numbers are proving the same and there is no real meaningful green full expansion taking place with one exception perhaps, but globally very little. So I think the crush story is a good one and over the next couple of years will play out.

Vincent Andrews

Then in the mean time sort of CapEx is down, but you've acquired Loders, right. So maybe some of that cash flow is now going to go to service the debt associated Loders?

Soren Schroder

Yes, so Loders is a major undertaking we were in a good position by having to build a very strong balance sheet over the last several years. So that even with the dip in the Agribusiness environment, we still felt comfortable moving ahead with that acquisition in the summer, and we've done so.

We will still have a very strong balance sheet even after. We conclude the deal in fact we secured the financing with three days after we announced and very favorable terms. So our balance sheet will remain strong, but you’ve will probably have to spend the next year or so in sort of hiding our way back to BBB territory and that means that the paying that will be part of the equation.

Vincent Andrews

How important is that credit rating to you?

Soren Schroder

BBB is very important to us. BBB minus or that outlook for down – upgrade is not a big deal in terms of cost of funding, and in fact most of our funding requirements for the next couple of years have already been taken care of. But we feel because of history having been around for a long time, the importance of having access to large amounts of capital when you needed is a very important thing for us. And so we want to get back to the BBB territory as quickly as we can and hopefully that will be next year.

Vincent Andrews

The Loders in general, I mean when we think about your overall portfolio in the decision to bring that in, and you talked about having a target goal the certain 35% if EBIT coming from these types of specialty products. What else do you need to do to get there in terms of you get integrate this business or is there stuff that you want to add on to it over time…

Soren Schroder

Yes, I think with Loders, it is really about integration. So we have two big priorities for next year. One is the execution of the competitiveness program and the other one is a perfect integration of Loders. There's $85 million of the synergies that come to this acquisition that we have to bring home as quickly as we can.

And then we have to get out in front of customers with really what is the world's winning oils portfolio. What we have already in Bunge today and that we're building momentum in by ourselves and then adding the Loders piece, the tropical oils on top really is a winning proposition.

So integration and then customers is what it's all about next year. And as I mentioned, we will be doubling our oils EBITDA with Loders within the next couple of years. And I think you'll look back on this acquisition in a few years from now as having had the same transformational impact as the acquisition of Cereal did for us in Agribusiness back in 2002, its big deal.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. Are there any questions from the audience here?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

What kind of an update can you give us on the discussions with Glencore?

Soren Schroder

I can't really comment on that beyond what we already said a few months ago, so don't really want to comment on market rumors.

Unidentified Analyst

But this is still alive.

Soren Schroder

I can't comment on market speculation.

Unidentified Analyst

So if you can’t comment on Glencore and that certainly not the wish of the market that if the results do not improve significantly like you seem to think they're going to what's the plan?

Soren Schroder

Well the plan is to execute on our strategy and we are very convinced that by what we've done with Loders, the things we can control. On the competitiveness program, reengineering our Bunge operates. And the new that in Agribusiness, we really are at the low point of the cycle, a cycle that we have seen the ups and downs for many decades that we have the elements of a compelling story for growing earnings as Bunge and we're executing on that. Convinced that it will play out. All that being said, very well aware of our responsibilities to what shareholders of generating value.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just a broader question on consolidation in the industry. You've talked in the past, you wanted to do partnerships, or JVs, or things like that, you talked about there being too much capacity. What can really happen – we're seeing across agriculture, we're seeing same amount of consolidation whether it's variety, it’s crop chemistry, fertilizer, why aren't we seeing sort of a – wasn’t that happening in this line of business as well?

Soren Schroder

I think it is probably because the structural issues are very localized. I mentioned the U.S. grain industry is being one in particular that requires a unique solution, but it's not the same as what's required in perhaps South America or in Europe. So I don't think that there's sort of one size fits all solution to all of this. I think a lot of it really is local and that's why our focus on sort of consolidation has been and remains kind of fixed local issues.

We've done many of those successfully over the years. Many of the partnerships we have in both Argentina and in Brazil have come about this way, Asia the same thing. So we are very, very open to doing what's right, what makes sense win-win so to speak. And I think there is maybe a growing understanding within the industry if something has to change particularly in the U.S.

Vincent Andrews

Anyone else?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Soren Schroder

Yes. So we expect that we’re closing the deal in the first half of the next year. The full run rate synergies will be achieved within three years that’s $85 million of which roughly half is related to cost and half is related to commercial opportunities such as growing Loders presence into the Bunge regions in South America, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Middle East and so forth, but roughly a 50-50 of each.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Soren Schroder

$85 million, yes. Anybody else?

End of Q&A

Soren Schroder

All right. Thank you very much. Okay. Thank you very much, Vincent.

Vincent Andrews

Cheers.

