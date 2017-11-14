BCE (BCE) Management Presents at RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Broker's Conference - Transcript

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RBC Capital Markets TMT Deep Dive Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 01:15 PM ET

Executives

Glen LeBlanc - CFO

Analysts

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Drew McReynolds

We'll start up here. Two more sessions to go. First, BCE then Cogeco Communications afterwards. So, we're very happy to have Glen LeBlanc here, CFO of BCE. Glen, thanks again for joining us today.

So, the Deep Dive topic for today is a little bid broad strategy tactics and execution note. Sounds odd, but I think if there is any maybe a telecom player that exemplifies putting all three together and moving the business forward. I think it is, definitely BCE and so we're going to cover off a lot of areas of the business where strategy tactics and execution have really come into play.

We'll talk about wireless TV and fiber to the home. So just Glenn on the wireless front, one thing I wanted to just dive into a little bit is it's rare we actually see any of the large national wireless players with a notable network advantage at least in market and I know you guys have talked about all the stuff that you've done with LTE advanced, whether that's quad band or tri band.

Can you just comment a little bit just for people here and listen in online, just what you've done on the wireless network side and just how it's helping what's it's pretty good momentum it is.

Glen LeBlanc

Sure Drew. And thank you for having us here today. Look it's been no surprise to our investors that we continue to speak about network leadership and wireless and have done for a number of years. The investments we've made, the spectrum we've purchased, the investments we've made in ensuring that LTE is available to virtually all Canadians now and now LTE advance is being critical to some of the market share that we continue to take, the performance that we've enjoyed and industry-leading ARPU, industry-leading ARPU growth, exceptional turn in our business and EBITDA performance that's second to none in the industry and some of that is driven by our network leadership.

As you mentioned, carrier aggregation and quad broadband carrier aggregation; 50% of Canadians will have access to speeds on our network of 900 megabits per second in 2018 and that's what's remarkable.

Now practically those speeds will be more like 200 to 250, but no one else in the industry is delivering speeds of that nature and it is because of the investments we've made for years and I believe we're the only one right now doing quad carrier aggregation in the country.

And as I said, you're seeing it in what I believe is our results and that is a 9.4% EBITDA performance in the past quarter. I was extremely pleased with 3% ARPU growth. That continues to surprise even me and we've been saying for a number of numbers now that the ARPU performance would start to look more in the single-digit range and yeah, we're still performing with pretty healthy ARPU.

Drew McReynolds

And on that ARPU growth, we haven’t seen the industry really at all for a couple of years push the needle on core pricing. So presumably a lot of upsell and hearing and data growth driving that?

Glen LeBlanc

Yeah absolutely. Data growth is the big one. It's faster. We make our network the more data people consume and if you could download a movie in one minute and now can do it in 30 seconds, the behavior is that people are downloading two movies in one minute. So, it's phenomenal what data overage, data growth and then the opportunity to monetize that has meant for us.

It's important for us to continue that network leadership and you'll see that well into '18 in that much we make an effort.

Drew McReynolds

Just sticking with the theme here in terms of tactics execution and strategy, one of the things I was talking on the Q3 call was potentially launching new prepaid services compete at a lower end. I wanted your latest thoughts on that, but also along the lines with the government looking for more portability or affordable options in the wireless market going forward and just how BCE and maybe more broadly I think the industry you can address that?

Glen LeBlanc

Yeah look, if we step back and look at how the wireless industry is performing, I think the industry across the board performed exceptionally well in Q3, but with ourselves and even our largest two competitors in the country, all having fairly strong wireless performance.

The industry continues to grow. We're enjoying great population growth in our country and with 300,000 to 400,000 growth in immigration each year, which is fantastic, we're seeing the behavior -- consumer behavior as far as putting cell phones and people at younger and younger ages changing and that offers growth and consumers choosing to take two devices.

So, we're seeing great growth in the industry. but we're also seeing a sector of the industry growing that has been not a tremendous focus for BCE and that is the prepaid. So as more and more Canadians look to that as a front end affordable solution for wireless, I think the question that comes to us is, is that an area we should be playing? Not so much due to the front-end profitability of the prepaid segment, but the opportunity for postpaid migration.

So, once you're with an organization and you're with the brand and you're with a trusted carrier, is your greater opportunity for us to take those prepaid and migrate them towards a postpaid solution with BCE and our wireless brands.

So, I think in the coming months, Drew, you're going to see us launch an offering. We're going to have a greater presence in the prepaid market. I think it's a space right now that although I said are lower ARPU, I think where we could do a better job of being involved in order to enjoy the upstream migration.

So, when you think about our industry and you mentioned about wireless affordability, I think it's lost on many of how many wireless affordable plans actually exists in our country. We all have flanker brands, the Virgin brand is available to our customers and certainly offers lower price points, entry price points.

And I just mentioned the prepaid and what we're going to do to have a better present there and hopefully address some of the government's concerns about wireless affordability.

So the balance to all of that you have to remember is that the wireless network in Canada are some of the best networks in the world and I may argue our network would be equivalent to any network you would find in the world and that takes investment and part of the reason we've been able to make that investment is because of the wireless framework that we have existing in our country and I think we need to be careful that that's never challenged or I think the fear is that you stifle investment and ultimately end up with a materially inferior network, which none of us would ultimately want to see for our country.

Drew McReynolds

And just on that theme of I guess policy out of Otowa do you see what this government, they truly understand that the wireless network infrastructure and even on the fiber side are some of the best that they truly get that we're ahead of the curve or maybe 10 years or 15 years ago, we're behind the curve on that?

Glen LeBlanc

I certainly believe that our government gets that. We can imagine the degree of dialogue we have with the government to ensure that that's well understood and the fact that the government has continued to stick to the policy or the framework that it's going to be facility based, it gives me confidence that they understand that anything else would threaten what we have.

If you do any traveling worldwide, it doesn’t take you long to recognize what we have here and it really can't be taken for granted. We have wireless coverage, wireless reliability, wireless speeds that you just do not experience what you travel to Europe or even into the United States, but I think our government is better understanding that all the time.

Drew McReynolds

Just shifting gears on the tactical side, we've Shaw getting little stronger I guess as the days go by with their LT upgrade at some point offering the iPhone and for several have seen the pricing plans in market. I asked Telus this morning just their approach, this stronger player, not a new player, but stronger player in the market from your perspective how do you expect to manage that when going forward?

Glen LeBlanc

Well Drew, as you know, all too well. We see a sizable investment from Shaw that will take a number of years to bring their network up to LTE speeds. At the same time, I just mentioned that we're going to be delivering LTE advanced.

We're going to be delivering quad band aggregation, that's going to deliver speeds that are second to none in the country. So, with all due respect to the investments they're making to improve their network, I think there will still be a significant gap in network quality between themselves and ourselves.

There's a limited number of handsets available to operate on that. Their LTE network that they're launching. So, I think that that's going to take some time for them to have the proliferation in handsets available and frankly the challenge I think that exists there is that each of us have both our core brand, Bell and our flanker brand, Virgin that play at different segments of the market, but yet operate on the same network.

So, if you're going to try to play on the lower end pricing point, we have a brand that can play there that can be more price-sensitive yet deliver your superior network experience. And then of course if you're looking for a wide handset lineup with tremendous network experience and customer experience, then you have the Bell brand.

So, I would say we are well suited to compete against whatever God chooses to do and their strategy whether it be selling on network attributes, which I think for us, we would be happy to go there or selling on price, which we have brands that can protect us in that marketplace as well.

Drew McReynolds

It's an iPhone quarter as everyone is well aware in this room and listening in, just update us on what you're seeing in terms of meant by on the iPhone and an update there?

Glen LeBlanc

Well again, when these new devices launch, we tend to get a limited inventory in Canada compared to the rest of the world, which we all understand. Early days we received a small amount of inventory for the iPhone X launch and we had quite a few preorders, which consumed that inventory.

Very fast, you have your tech savvy users who lineup and we've intent overnight to get their on a device and I think we're satisfying that early demand with the inventory we have, but let's be realistic of what fourth quarter looks like for device sales.

Fourth quarter is all about two days. It's about Black Friday and it's about Boxing Day or the Boxing Day week sales and the vast majority of retail activity occurs on those days. So, I think it's early days for us. We got our limited upfront inventory and it went extremely well as you would expect it would but the heavy number of iPhone users that exists out there excited to see the new technology.

I think for us you'll hear more from us in February when we release our fourth quarter to get a better feel for what those boom retail days are, but I expect them to be healthy as they are each year and there's not just the iPhone lineup, there's new Samsung devices and is produced and funded by the people are quite accustomed now to these retail days and know that prices tend to be most opportunistic around those time.

Drew McReynolds

All right. Shifting gears just to the wireline side and again sticking with the theme of tactics, I think in wireline, I think I had been extremely tactical with what you've done, more recently an alarm or proposed alarm for transaction or acquisition maybe a good time given that the first news on that on, just what you're thinking in there, in terms of given that tuck in?

Glen LeBlanc

Yeah, I am really excited about the announcement last week about our pending acquisition of AlarmForce but this isn't new for BCE. I have to remind investors that we have an alarm offering in Atlantic Canada and have for a number of years. And then our acquisition of the Bell MTS, we acquired a security servicing company, AAA security, and with a little bit of learning and understanding of what was taking place in Atlantic Canada and watching the performance in Manitoba of that alarm company, is really advanced our thinking to say that this is a complementary product to what we already do.

It's part of owning the smart home. It's part of owning the connected home and its term benefits on our existing suite of products are exceptional. It's a natural fit for what we do. I'm really, really excited about this. I know it's a tremendously small acquisition for somebody with a market cap of BCE.

But it's more indicative of owning the home and the strategy we want to load is to have the full suite of products in the home, the smart home, the connected home, the future home and this is just one of those products and as I say, turn experience where someone has all of their home products including like AAA security in Manitoba, huge return benefit.

So, stay tuned. We're going to get this transaction closed and then start to I think more aggressively be able to market it, not to mention I think it fits so well with such a trusted brand like Bell, which is known to Canadians for 137 years and I think people can trust Bell to be their security provided and their home protection provided.

Drew McReynolds

Yeah just taking you back to your Bell line days, you did I think provide a home security solution back then, never really saw any data points and that just is never disclosed.

But we got the impression that this is little bit more of a difficult service to scale as a telecom provider. Can you just comment whether that changed and how quickly you can bring this thing to market I guess I guess?

Glen LeBlanc

It's very sticky. We started from scratch in Atlantic Canada, the BCEE Bell Canada East, Bell Aliant decided that we would start from scratch and build up with our existing customer base, but that's a small process.

It's gone exceptionally well where we have it that all of the churn experience is exactly what we thought, but when we look out to other regions like Manitoba, Manitoba bought a security company Bell MTS, prior to our acquisition of MTS and they had greater success because they bought scale and a little bit of what we're doing with AlarmForce buying scale.

This is a scale business, the monitoring side of the business, it's all about scale. So, I think what we're now reaching Drew is a little bit of a critical mass. We have five little customer base with AlarmForce. We have one in Manitoba. We have a smaller but growing basis in Atlantic Canada and now I think together as managed as a national security service we can grow. There is a big advantage of economy to scale.

Drew McReynolds

And it's interesting because back to the bigger picture here, your wireline business, you guys are doing an amazing job on cost and certainly being extremely tactical and strategic to grow the revenues, let me just pivot here to the TV business.

So, I think it's obviously a growth area for BCE given where your market share is really ahead of the curve I guess in some respects in terms of offering things like CraveTV and Alt TV obviously have satellite, you have FI TV a full suite and you're vertically integrated.

So maybe give us an update on how OPV what it's traction is in the market, maybe an update on CraveTV would be helpful and just how that helps to round out?

Glen LeBlanc

Yeah, really excited about Alt TV something a lot of talking about because I think it's evolution of the way TV and content is consumed. CraveTV is going very well. It's meeting all of our internal expectation. It's ramping as we anticipated it would.

Alt TV is very strategic and you have to see it for what it is. It's the fact that conventional television and the consumption of conventional content right now, there's a segment of the market that's growing that a cord never or a cord cutters that don't even sell as a conventional TV purchaser.

They're not interested in watching TV the way somebody my age watch TV through multiple sets in the home or large screen TVs, but think of the youth market maybe it's a student or maybe it's a single living in a condo or a young couple that lives in a condo, that might even not own a TV set, consumes most of their content through a device or an iPad or a laptop.

Alt TV is delivered via an app. There's no set-top box. There's no truck roll. It's a downloadable app. It that allows you to watch TV on any of those devices, but a maximum of two streams at a time.

So, the construction of the product is about dipping our towel in an evolving market which is the cord-nevers or the cord-cutters, it ensures that we're careful not to cannibalize our existing TV offering, our linear TV offering.

I think if you live in a single-family dwelling and there is couple kids and two adults living in that home, the likelihood is that the product won't meet their needs as it has a limited number of viewing streams and it's probably not, if you don't have it on your 60-inch screen TV to watch the football game on Sunday or the Leads game on the weekend. But it is a sector of the market that I think is growing and that we need to be cognizant of.

Strategically, I'm excited about this. I think it's very, very important and ultimately when you think about the future way down the road, it's hard to envision that the delivery of content is going to be any other way than an over-the-top delivery through to a broadband pipe, whether that be 2025 or 2028 is a bit irrelevant.

It's about the evolution of delivery and I think cost getting involved in this now. It's clinical. Margin protection is about the same. It's about a $10 different price point on the top line, but because we don't have a truck roll, because we don't have the set-top box and it's also up installed we Boulevard your perspective, it's a bit -- it's neutral.

Drew McReynolds

It's talk about the competition. I think anybody who subscribe to TV service today, certainly would point to IPTV or your Fi TV product as the market leader, we'll have Rogers and other cable-cos ruling out in Eastern Canada, just thoughts on how you intend to compete and keep your stand and leadership in the market against that product?

Glen LeBlanc

Yeah Drew I would agree with your comment that we've had a competitive product attribute advantage now for some time. I think IPTV is a phenomenal product. We're s constantly rolling out new attributes to that.

We had 4K a number of years ago and then we had the Restart TV and Look Back TV and recently, we launched the ability to watch your home PVR recordings from your device remotely and soon we're going to launch the ability to download your home PVR content such that you can download it to your device and watch it when off-line like on an airplane.

So, these are the evolutions of the product that you're seeing that I think we recognize have to continue for us to have a leadership position. We know our largest competitor is launching a great TV platform, the Comcast platform. I think that closes the gap on product superiority if you will, but let's put that in perspective.

The launch is going to be a soft launch in '18. That means soft launch to new subscribers. Every existing subscriber to Rogers TV today should they choose to take advantage of this new Comcast platform would be required to the change off the box which is disruptive and expensive and if I contact you Drew and ask you to change out the box in your home, it probably drives a buying decision.

In fact, because it creates advantage for us. If you're going to shop, if you're going to be forced to make a buying decision, the first thing you're going to do is shop. You're going to ask yourself what's out there.

It might wake up sleepy customers who haven't done anything with their product choices in many, many years. So, Rogers is the leader in market share in Toronto for example on video and Internet. At the same time, they're launching Comcast video platform.

We're going to be completing our fiber to the home in the 416 area. So, we're going to have the best Internet experience in this country. We're going to be involving our TV platforms where we can from media room, the media first and all of you product have to be as I alluded to.

I think we're in great shape particularly that we finished the Toronto market at approximately the same time they say sometimes it's good to have good luck as much as good management and I think the timing for that couldn’t have worked over much better for us.

Drew McReynolds

Since you used a little bit of a big picture question that I did put in writing this quarter and that was, we're all trying to figure out the battle between the cable cos and telco in the wireline front and Canada is a little different than the U.S. in that, both you and Tellus are rapidly differences fiber.

I guess we're just trying to figure out who wins, who loses in it's just helped one to figure out. So, my working assumption is other than quarterly wins and losses, it's little bit a longer-term.

Is there any other way I think the investment community should be looking to go up again pretty good evil competitor with a very edited product that sell?

Glen LeBlanc

Well, I think that's probably they summarize their rate there that in a duopoly as we exist in this country, if you have product quality or what all argue on the Internet side will be product superiority when we complete our fiber-to-the-home deployment.

Then you tell me why you don't reach, at reach the point then tell me why you don't reach at least market equilibrium and Sharon and you know now that that isn't the case for us that we find ourselves in a market share disadvantage to Rogers for example in Toronto.

I think there's a great opportunity for us upon developing and deploying fiber and vide and when you look at the existing Internet subscribers that we have versus Rogers or the video subscribers that we have versus our competitors across this country and you even to a point of 50% share, so you can I can debate the time Verizon it takes to get there, but I don't see a debate that ultimately that is when you have product equipment there and what I would argue thoughts regarding why not.

And I think we have a footprint that I can point to that proves that business comes out. We have Atlantic Canada were fiber has been deployed for seven and eight years in some of our territories and we have territories now where we had 50 some cities where we have 60% of market share in video where it's still deployed for a number of years.

So, I think the game is, the deployment of fiber is going to get us a network superiority, a network at least equivalent that's going to ensure that shared and available for us for many years.

Drew McReynolds

Is there a question out there in the audience? Couple more for me then, Glen just a perspective, the pace of BCE's fiber build. I think that's been well articulated under a 17% CapEx sometimes for umbrella, 600,000, 700,000 premises annually.

You did talk on the Q3 call about lowering temporarily of your wireless CapEx probably gives you a little more cushion on the wireline within that umbrella. A lot of moving parts to this question, but can you sustain that 600 to 700 annual overlay with fiber year.

But obviously it's to get out to the suburban market becomes a little bit more expensive. So just trying to be see how this deployment post Toronto evolve?

Glen LeBlanc

It's a great question. I think it ebbs and flows in any given calendar year depending, on the communities in area should try to deploy because the pace of employment isn't just about capital availability about the boat connecting the Hydro polls, it's about impairments and right ways that you need to obtain.

It's about the mix of aerial versus dairy plant that exists in any given community to in the complexity and that of the construction from you heard us in the last call that we're optimistic to reach 650,000 to 7,50,000 homes in calendar '18.

I think I am pretty confident that we can up our deployment of homes past in calendar '18 to something around that 700 mark, which would be a record for us. That would be the most we've ever deployed in any year.

We'll complete each in Toronto an incredibly completed thing, probably the tough part and the most complicated city that we've ever attempted to complete.

So, we'll see Toronto for all intents and purposes being completed in '18, which will allow us to look to other territories and naturally for competitive reasons, we don't announce where we're going to be too far in advance.

But you've heard us say that Montreal is a focus and it's about 13% or so covered with fiber-to-the-home in Montreal now, but it's an aerial plan infrastructure that we have in Montreal, which makes deployment a lot easier.

So, alliance or to say I believe that the pace of 650, 750 is absolutely sustainable. It will ebb and flow from the low end of that range to the high end of that range depending on the complexity of the community that we choose.

And I think the 17% and approximate 17%, 17.5% capital intensity number you'll hear us speak of is sustainable. Each year that we start to complete another community, it's hard to believe, but 4.5 million of our homes be covered by fiber next year 4.4 million, 4.5 million homes. That's 50% of our ultimate objective.

So, I think you can lose sight of, can Bell build out 5 million to; $09, bill those five 9 million homes on maintaining 17.5%, that will mean 79% density. My answer to that is we already have, but 50% of one light app.

Drew McReynolds

One final question for me to end up, just talk a little bit about this 5G integration with fiber build, tell us how they're going to most have token given how aggressive fiber build is doing last few years. Obviously laying the groundwork for 5G and we'll pay dividends over the medium term once 5G becomes the focus.

Just from a BCE perspective, you don't talk about it as much. Is there any difference in terms of what you're 5G expectations are looking out the next two to three years? Do you see it as your fiber build ticking the number of boxes in terms of economy?

Glen LeBlanc

That's exactly right. We speak so much about fiber deployment, about bringing broadband directly to the home. I think what's last is the understanding because 5G is on horizon in some way yet and we don't think you'll see commercial applications in 5G.

You get fixed broadband 2021 or so in our country, but what we're building today? Are we building a fiber to the home network or we're building a 5G back haul network? And the answer is yes, it's exactly what we're building. We're building both.

And the fiber we're deploying in every single community today is going to serve as the backhaul to small cell 5G deployment and those that aren’t fiber today, I guess I ask the question when is fiber deployment going to have to occur to ultimately be able to take advantage of what 5G is going to mean to us.

So sometimes we get asked the question, about our low capital intensity of wireless, which has been exceptional for us to have the network leadership position we have in running capital intensity at 9%.

But truth be told, we are -- there is a big piece of fiber being built over here in our wireline business that our wireless operation is going to benefit greatly in the future. So, for me I don't know which business unit it hopefully resides but suffice to say, the fiber infrastructure we're building today is going to be paramount to the 5G deployment in the future. So that's exciting.

Drew McReynolds

And just for sure, one step further on that it BCE quote unquote "keeping up Tellus in terms of backhaul for 5G do you feel the gap be at a certain point just to match their level of deployment on that front just given there will probably be network share on this?

Glen LeBlanc

Tellus has done a great job. I would never say BCE is worried about keeping up with anyone. So, it would be my conclusion on that one. We understood what network leadership has meant to this organization for a long, long time and we're not going to lose that network leadership position whether that be on our wireline or a wireless coverage.

Drew McReynolds

So, with that Glen, we'll end it there and thanks much of…

Glen LeBlanc

Drew, it's always a pleasure.

Drew McReynolds

Thank you.

