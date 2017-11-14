Energy XXI's (EXXI) CEO Doug Brooks on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Al Petrie - IR

Doug Brooks - CEO and President

Scott Heck - COO

Tiffany Thom - CFO

Analysts

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

David Epstein - Cowen

Operator

Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator.

Al Petrie

Thank you, Lasagna. Good morning everyone and welcome to today's conference call to review Energy XXI Gulf Coast third quarter 2017 operating and financial performance. After, I cover the forward-looking statement, Doug Brooks; our Chief Executive Officer will review highlights of the third quarter and recent key items. Scott Heck, our Chief Operating Officer then will review our operational results and TJ Thom, our new Chief Financial Officer will next provide a more in-depth financial review. Doug will then return for some brief closing comments before we take your questions.

During our question session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow-up. I would like to point out that we posted an updated Investor Deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and detailed information as well as fourth quarter guidance that should be helpful. We will refer to that deck during our discussions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Al. And welcome everyone to our third quarter 2017 conference call. Let me first begin by welcoming TJ Thom to our senior management team. I'd the pleasure of working with TJ very closely when we both served on the Yates Petroleum Board, while I was the CEO. TJ is a reservoir engineer and has a very strong financial background. She headed up EPL's reserve group and then later served as their CFO until they sold to Energy XXI in 2014. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen ability to think strategically, she is a great leader. We are extremely pleased to have TJ with us and she has already made a significant contribution to our review process and strategic development.

Please allow me to provide a review of the highlights for the quarter and Scott and TJ will go into more detail on each of these items in their upcoming remarks. Our financial results for the quarter reflected success we've achieved in reducing our lease operating and G&A expenses by a total of $13 million compared to prior quarter. I'm pleased with these efforts that our management team and our staff has employed to reduce costs which is critically important to our ability to operate in the Gulf of Mexico. While we reported a net loss of $31.6 million, it included a $12.5 million derivative loss. Our adjusted EBITDA is up an impressive 45% to $35.3 million from $24.4 million the quarter before. Our lower costs, expenses and good price realizations helped us to drive those results.

Our oil price realizations before the impacts of derivatives in the third quarter were $49.77 per barrel of oil compared to averages of WTI at $48.18. This reflects the benefit we realized on 95% of our crude oil being priced at HLS or LLS rather than WTI, especially since these differential benchmarks have gone in our favor in the last few months. Our production for the quarter averaged 32,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day, after impact from multiple storms during the quarter, which reduced our volumes by about 1,200 barrels of oil a day. It was an extremely challenging quarter for our operations team as they were in constant disruption from activities related to storms but we were well prepared for the test.

As you know when a significant storm hits the Gulf, we evacuate personnel, we shut in production, then we work to re-man the platforms and re-product and restore production after assessing possible damage and ensuring our facilities are fully prepared to safely renew operations. We also have to co-ordinate the third party pipelines and shore based facilities. While we are impacted by curtailed production, we were very fortunate not to have any significant damage to any of our platforms or facilities.

Now despite the impact on reduced volumes and funding our drilling program during the quarter, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $173 million that compares to $165 million at year-end 2016. We took advantage of the rising commodity price and enhanced our 2018 hedge book by adding fixed price swap contracts at prices around $52 a barrel. We will continue to monitor markets and opportunistically add to additional hedges to provide further downsize production to our liquidity and cash level.

Lastly but very importantly, we successfully completed the high tide well at West Delta 30 and placed it on production in September. While we don't plan to spud any additional wells before year end, that will change in early 2018, as I will discuss shortly.

Now, turning away from our financial and operating results, please let me give you an update on the strategic review that your Board and management team and our advisors Morgan Stanley have been working on, since it became public in 2017 March of this year. They assisted us in the evaluation, development, and implementation of the strategic plan including a standalone plan and select strategic alternatives.

In previous updates I commented that we had a constructive dialog with a variety of counter parties who expressed an interest in our company and in Gulf of Mexico consolidation. Everyone clearly recognizes the potential benefits of consolidation, which includes reductions in G&A, operating expenses, increased operating efficiencies and lower breakeven costs, as well as upside in improving oil prices. However, over the last few months no executable transaction presented itself. All parties however continue to believe the shelf consolidation is beneficial and it's inevitable. But given market timing, the financial markets and top counter party conditions it was not currently optimal for consolidation.

As a result we refocused our efforts on a standalone plan that we were developing concurrently with the strategic review process. We will continue to be receptive to future proposals or opportunities for consolidation, but we currently believe a standalone plan is in the best interest of our shareholders. Your Board and management team are committed to the execution of a viable and a sustainable standalone strategy. Multiple drilling and development plans were considered during our review process. The deck that we posted today on our website includes just two of the many scenarios that we considered as a go forward plan, along with the assumptions used in those scenarios including oil price, costs and expenses. These will allow each of the analysts to forward forecast the condition and future forecast production of our company. TJ will review those scenarios in more detail coming up.

Now like most E&P companies at this point of the year we are working with our budget for 2018 which we will present to the Board for approval early in 2018. When that's available we will provide those details to you. Regardless of the program we ultimately adopt, there will be several key elements that will be inherent in our forward plan. We will return to a drilling program in early 2018 and we expect to drill between five to eight wells, which will primarily be [cost] development wells or exploration drilling. As prices continue to firm and in time we will be in a better position to drill our more favorable probable reserve prospects. While they have more risk, it will have more significant production impact and also add reserves.

We will continue our recompletion and workover program that will allow us to enhance and optimize our existing production. We will look at potentially divesting non-core assets and the associated [addendum] of liabilities which would allow us to focus our capital, our people and our efforts on the core properties in our Central Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to drive down costs, improve overhead and in the field. This management team and staff are ready to move past the extensive review process that has taken a lot of time and attention to now focus on unlocking value from the resource base.

With details and the information gathered during our [data room] exercise was very beneficial in allowing us to better understand our asset base and its potential. We have confidence in the portfolio. We have 50 currently identified drilling opportunities that we will begin to exploit in 2018. Successful drilling along with improved prices and needed capital to execute our program will allow us to build shareholder value.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, as we promised in the beginning that we would continue to focus on forward quarterly calls beginning in this quarter and provide guidance for such in terms of production and costs. In the deck at our website you will see that in the fourth quarter, Scott and TJ will detail that forward plan. But keep in mind that information provided for 2018 are hypothetical scenarios that we developed in our review process. Each has a different capital need to execute those plans to maintain adequate liquidity and all are highly dependent on oil and gas prices or ability to access capital needed.

As I mentioned earlier we have not yet adopted a budget for 2018 but we wanted to provide these two scenarios for your overall consumption and analysis and that information as I said will allow analysts and investors to build your own forward model.

Now having said that, a brief review by Scott and TJ and later we will open it up for questions. Scott?

Scott Heck

Thank you, Doug. As you can see by the improvements in our LOE and G&A, we continue to integrate our cost savings initiatives into EGC by establishing sustainable programs and forming committees that identify and deliver savings and best practices across multiples areas of our operations. Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. With that in mind we've recently established a new safety campaign using the learnings and information from a recently completed third party safety cultural assessment.

Our new multi-year plan is focused on a model of safety without compromise every job every day. The overarching goal is to reduce our recordable incident rate and be a top quartile company by year end 2018. To achieve this goal, we have short-term and long-term initiatives that will be managed by our HSE steering committee. These initiatives will be reviewed in a quarterly HSE performance meeting and should drive our new safety culture and improve our overall engagement and drive accountability of every person in the organization from senior leadership to frontline supervisor to every man and woman working in EGC.

Let's now get into the operational results of the third quarter. Production for the quarter was approximately 32,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Tropical weather reduced production in average of approximately 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the quarter. While the total BOE decline from the second quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2017 is approximately 9%, our oil decline was only about 6%. Given the value difference between oil and gas, we continue to prioritize oil related projects to maximize crude production and are focused on [base] production uptime.

When compared to the second quarter, third quarter production declined primarily due to disruptions associated with shut-ins from tropical weather, production equipment maintenance, pipeline shut-ins and facility related unscheduled downtime and natural decline. Let me also remind you that during the restructuring process in 2016, we had no drilling of new wells and reduced spending and recompletes workover the maintenance which is also contributing to the overall base decline.

We have resumed our workover recompletion and maintenance programs in 2017 to sustainable levels but only delivered one new well in 2017. Even though we are focused on minimizing base decline, we continue to forecast an annual base decline rate of approximately 20%. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect our production to be between 26,000 and 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We now expect Hurricane Nate and pipeline repairs and maintenance to reduce our fourth quarter volumes by approximately 4,000 to 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Nearly all the curtailed volumes associated with Nate have been returned to production. However one of the pipeline issues that we discussed in a previous release was the [damage] that have been caused by hurricane Nate as well. Repair efforts are currently underway and portfolio 2017 we expect production to be between 33,000 and 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Moving to our development drilling program, in June we spud our first well in over two years the High Tide well in the West Delta 30 field. We encountered no difficulties and we're efficient in the drilling to a total vertical depth of 8,500 feet. The cost of the well came in 10% below AFE costs with total drilling and completion costs net of hurricane costs of $9 million versus an AFE cost of $10.1 million.

Last quarter we discussed the strong net pay shows of 102 feet across three perspective horizons which exceeded our previous estimate of 60 feet to 90 feet of pay. The well's initial production and current production are both in line with our pre-drill expectations of approximately 650 barrels of oil equivalent per day which is primarily gas as the reservoir depletes the secondary gas tap above the targeted oil reserves.

As Doug commented, we are finalizing our 2018 drilling program budget. We are in discussions to secure rig and begin the drilling campaign in early 2018 and anticipate at least five to eight wells with our focus on prospects within our core area. Our entire organization is focused on and excited about reinitiating the drilling program in early 2018. We are encouraged by the increase in oil prices and have expanded or identified future development drilling locations over 50, which are spread across our entire asset base. We will continue to high-grade our portfolio based on their economics and the commodity price environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect our capital expenditures to be $20 million to $35 million and we are revising and narrowing our full year 2017 capital program downward to $115 million to $130 million from $125 million to $155 million. Q4 2017 capital spending includes approximately; $3 million to $6 million for recompletions, $12 million to $20 million for P&A, $5 million to $9 million for base capital spend and G&A. For the full year 2017 we are forecasting the capital spend for our development drilling to be $19 million to $20 million, our recomplete and workover program $14 million to $15 million, our P&A program to be $50 million to $65 million and the remaining $27 million to $30 million for our base capital spend and G&A.

Because a large part of our capital program revolves around our plugging and abandonment efforts we have restructured our P&A efforts earlier this year and created a team dedicated to optimizing our P&A operations by realizing economies of scale, cost efficiencies and timing efficiencies. We will continue to prioritize our P&A wells within the guidelines of our planned GOM. We have an excellent working relationship with GOM industry and with their support our focus is on safely and cost effectively executing our approved plan which is key to maximizing value from our assets.

Turning to expenses, in early 2017 we reestablished a more normal level of maintenance and base operational spending that will help long-term asset integrity, minimize future unplanned downtime and enhance safety. We have also ramped up our expense workover projects that are focused on mitigating natural declines in our base production. As part of our focus on implementing sustainable programs we formed a steering committee focused on identifying and delivering operational cost savings this summer. With a goal focused on achieving sustainable cost savings we taxed the team with examining all aspects of our business including boats, helicopters, cruise, insurance renewals and supply chain management, where we believe there is an opportunity for meaningful savings.

In the third quarter we were able to implement some sustainable cost savings related to those identified opportunities, driving our LOE lower by 9% versus the second quarter and are implementing additional initiatives which include inventory management reduction of third-party costs, sole sourcing of our contract labor force and rightsizing our operational footprint. Our large shore based facility Grand Isle was costing approximately $700,000 to $1 million per month for fuel, boats, helicopter and housing. We decided to consolidate the Grand Isle shore base operations with our Port Fourchon facility which improves co-ordination, minimizes costs and reduces the manpower necessary to continue to effectively support our offshore operations. The initial savings that we are projecting from this consolidation is between $250,000 and $500,000 per month. We will continue to relentlessly focus on every aspect of our operating cost structure and drive sustainable cost reductions throughout our business.

In summary, we believe we have a strong oil weighted asset base and are always looking for ways to minimize production declines, build value through operational excellence. And we continue to drive improvements in all areas of our business with an emphasis on safety and environmental protection, operational excellence and maximizing our margins with a constant focus on cost optimization and exploitation of our assets through drilling, recompletions and workovers.

With that I'll turn the call over to TJ to review the financials.

Tiffany Thom

Thank you, Scott, and thank you, Doug, for the kind remarks. It's a pleasure to be working with the Energy XXI team and Board. It's great to be back on the shelf working with Doug again and now Scott. While I get to know the talented pool of professionals we have here at EGC, I have been allowed to hit the ground running, I really appreciate that, drawing on my knowledge of this asset base and shallow water operations from my time with Exxon and EPL. So I plan to bring that same leadership experience and financial discipline to bear for helping to run this company going forward.

Let's being with a review of the third quarter financials; we reported a net loss of $31.6 million or $0.95 per share which included a loss on financial derivatives of $12.5 million. In the second quarter of this year we reported a net loss of $23.6 million or $0.71 per share in the second quarter which included $9.4 million gain on financial derivatives. Despite reductions in total LOE and G&A expenses that Scott discussed of $30 million, the third quarter financial results were impacted by lower production and loss on our hedges negatively.

However from a cash flow generation viewpoint adjusted EBITDA was $35.3 million for the third quarter which was an increase of $10.9 million from last quarter. Third quarter revenues totaled $117 million compared with $143.7 million in revenues for the second quarter. As Scott mentioned, during the third quarter production averaged 32,600 of oil equivalent per day of which 77% was crude oil, 3% was NGL and the remaining 20% was natural gas. Our realized oil price before the effect of our hedges averaged $49.77 per barrel, while our natural gas liquids averaged $32.15 per barrel and our natural gas averaged $3.28 per thousand cubic feet.

Currently one of the positive benefits of operating in the shelf is receiving premium oil pricing above WTI. About 60% to 70% of our production benefits from HLS pricing and the majority of the balance from LLS pricing. During the third quarter our average oil realization before hedges was 3% above WTI. The differential between WTI and LLS has grown in recent weeks to about $5 a barrel, which will benefit our fourth quarter realizations and revenues. However keep in mind in the midst of this pricing support, our production volumes as Scott mentioned in the fourth quarter have been curtailed by weather and pipeline issues.

During the third quarter we entered into WTI swap contracts totaling 8,000 barrels well per day for full year '18 at an average price of $50.58, 2,000 barrels of oil per day of LLS swap contracts for the first half of '18 at an average price of $55.45 and in October we picked up an additional 2,500 barrels of oil per day of swap contracts benchmarked to Brent again for the first half of 2018 with an average fixed price of $56.59.

For the rest of this year, November, December, we have WTI swap contracts totaling 3,500 barrels of oil per day of production with an average fixed price of $51.81 as well as costless collars covering 10,000 barrels of oil per day with a floor of $52.30 and a ceiling of $57.43 per barrel. We continue to strategically evaluate additional derivative arrangements that limit our downside risks and protects cash flow as well as potential strategies to optimize our current hedge position. With our production heavily weighted to oil, we do not have any hedges in place on natural gas production.

Moving on to expenses, as Doug mentioned we'll now provide expense guidance in addition to the production guidance Scott just reviewed. Total LOE and G&A expenses were reduced by $30 million quarter-over-quarter as our organization remains focused on financial discipline and cost reductions. Total lease operating expenses for the quarter were $77.8 million or $25.93 per BOE compared with $85.3 million or $26.11 per BOE in the second quarter.

Total LOE consists of $64.3 million in direct lease operating expense, $8.5 million in workover and maintenance expense and $5 million in insurance costs. Third quarter LOE costs were reduced due to realization of cost saving measures in all areas of our business and lower insurance premiums. Fourth quarter total LOE expense is expected in the range of $73 million to $83 million consisting of $60 million to $70 million of direct LOE, $8 million to $12 million of workover maintenance expense and between $5 million and $6 million in insurance expense.

Turning to gathering and transportation, this was a credit of $2.4 million or $0.81 per BOE for the third quarter of 2017 compared with $2.7 million in expense or $0.82 per BOE in this year's second quarter. We recorded a $10.6 million ONRR refund during the third quarter compared to a refund of $4.7 million during the second quarter. For the fourth quarter, gathering and transportation expense is expected to be in the range of $7 million to $9 million. Now our lookback process for filing claims with the ONRR is ongoing and while we may still recognize additional refunds during this quarter, we did not include it in any of our guidance.

The new income line item -- statement line item, pipeline facility fee expense was previously included in gathering and transportation expense. This is a fixed quarterly fee under our Grand Isle gathering system contract and is recorded as a straight line $10.5 million expense in the third and second quarters or $3.50 per BOE in the third quarter and $3.21 per BOE in the second quarter.

Turning to G&A, lease expenses for the third quarter totaled $15 million or $5.01 per BOE compared to $20.7 million or $6.34 per BOE during the second quarter. The G&A reduction of $5.7 million or 27% quarter-over-quarter reduction was due to our ongoing efforts to align organizational costs with our operational needs. Third quarter '17 G&A included non-cash compensation expense of $3 million $1 per BOE compared with $2.9 million or $0.88 per barrel of oil equivalent in the second quarter. Fourth quarter G&A is expected to be in a range of $13 million to $16 million.

DD&A for the third quarter was $36.1 million or $12.01 per BOE compared with $38.7 million or $11.83 per BOE during the second quarter. For the fourth quarter we expect the DD&A to be in the range of $20 million to $30 million. The accretion of our asset retirement obligations for the third quarter, a total of $9.9 million or $3.30 per BOE compared with $10.1 million or $3.08 per BOE in the second quarter. For the fourth quarter we expect this expense to be in that same range of $9 million to $11 million. We recorded no income tax expense or benefit during the third quarter and do not anticipate recording any income tax benefit or expense during the fourth.

Turning to the balance sheet as of September 30th, cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.4 million. As of the end of the third quarter we had $74 million outstanding on our exit credit facility which was the same amount outstanding at year end '16.

Let me now briefly review the slides in the presentation deck that covers two of the standalone forward plan scenarios that Doug mentioned that were developed during our strategic review process. I would like to begin with the key assumptions on Slide 21 and 22 that were used in both examples. For pricing we strip $50 per barrel for WTI for modeling purposes. Now obviously prices have moved up somewhat in recent weeks so to help you with your own models we estimate for every $1 improvement in oil price increases, our annual cash flow before hedges by $7million to $9 million. This shows strong leverage that we have to increasing oil prices since the majority of our operating costs are fixed and commodity price and differential increases add quickly to our cash flow.

As was evident in our third quarter numbers, Scott and his team have made meaningful progress in reducing operating costs that we believe are sustainable and can be driven even further going -- down going forward. We show a range for each of the key operating costs for 2018. We also show a range for G&A that reflects the results of cost-reduction initiative that have taken place to-date and additional steps we still plan to take going forward. We may achieve additional operating and G&A cost savings if we divest non-core properties as well. Keep in mind this is not guidance for 2018, but rather a preliminary outlook of where costs could be going forward. Once our Board approves the 2018 plan early next year we will provide formal 2018 guidance.

Turning to capital costs, we have assumed a consistent program of seven to 12 recompletions and capitalized workovers in our plan presented totaling $5 million to $15 million annually as well as plug and abandonment annual capital costs of $50 million to $70 million. We considered a number of different potential drilling programs going forward and two of them are shown on Slides 23 and 24 along with their impact on annual production. The first scenario assumes a single rig program, while the second scenario assumes adding an additional rig in 2019. As Doug and Scott indicated, we will begin drilling again in early 2018 with plans to drill at least five to eight wells next year.

Keep in mind that our forward capital expenditure plans are highly dependent upon oil price and the need to maintain assets liquidity to operate our business, maintain our bank covenants and require availability of additional capital.

That concludes my comments and I'll turn the call over to Doug for his closing remarks.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, TJ very much. Thank you, Scott. So as you've heard today we were quite busy during the quarter, reviewing our strategic review as it involved discussions with third parties and involved developing a potential standalone business plan including seeking additional capital. We remained focused on our base business. We completed our first well in over two years and we took meaningful steps to reduce our operating and overhead costs. They are now finely evident in our third quarter results. All of this was done while our team was dealing with the impacts of one of the most active hurricane seasons in many years.

As I had emphasized previously we are driving cultural, behavioral and process changes throughout our organization. We're seeking collaborative effort initiatives through our teams, we are seeking [buy-ins] from our teams and our Board, we are challenging our teams to rethink all facets of the business how we can better meet the challenges of operating in the Gulf of Mexico, uncertain commodity environment and we're pleased with the progress but we are not satisfied.

With our review of the process complete we are now ready to move forward in our standalone plan that gets us back to drilling, optimizing existing production, reducing costs, potential rationalization of our portfolio and other matters. While we continue to be open to indications of interest for consolidation, we are now focused on finalizing our 2018 program. We will review our 2019 program both of which will require additional capital given certain drilling circumstances.

So Al with that, I'd like to turn it back to you and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Irene Haas

I have a few questions on your 2018 and 2019 sort of scenario analysis. And the volume you say there -- are there any storm impacts included and with you holding any sort of potential divestitures?

Scott Heck

Yes, right now 2018 and 2019 production just has normal operating downtime. It doesn't have incremental downtime for anticipated storms.

Doug Brooks

I think -- Irene thank you for the questions, I think as it relates to potential asset sales or portfolio rationalization we are evaluating that. As I said before it's something we think could be necessary to focus our capital and people on our core assets, but neither of those situations are involved in the fourth production forecast we gave.

Irene Haas

Okay. If I may have a follow-up question. You talk about requiring some potential capital and when would that happen and how much would you need and when do you see it in each point?

Doug Brooks

So what we've done Irene is we've looked at the various scenarios that TJ and Scott discussed and there are a number of them and at a variety of commodity prices. So you know our ultimate objective is to maintain liquidity to make sure we stay within covenants of all of our debt instruments. So there are scenarios specially given certain oil prices and below breakeven, where it would be wise for us to attempt to secure financing and capital today. It doesn't need to be in the bank today but it needs to be something that we feel that has an achievable result in the reasonable near-term. So I think once we settle out the budget that we will announce certainly next year, we can probably give you a little more feeling about that in terms of what that might mean once we settle on a natural budget.

Irene Haas

Okay, thank you.

Doug Brooks

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from David Epstein of Cowen. Your line is open.

David Epstein

Hi folks. You guys said that I'm sorry I missed a little bit of the call but you said that the timing and financial market conditions currently not optimal for consolidation in the Gulf of Mexico. Can you go into a little bit more detail because everyone has their own balance sheet issues that just sort of get in the way, is it more of a big ask disconnect or something else?

Doug Brooks

Yeah, David thanks for the call and actually we will see you in early December at your conference. So thank you for hosting us in and look forward to seeing you and appreciate your notes this morning.

David Epstein

Great.

Doug Brooks

You bet, so certainly because of confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement I can't give you a lot of details about the counterparties but suffice it to say that the obvious counterparties we talk with, given the environment when we started this in March in the low 50s and actually dropped into the upper 40s, balance sheets were seriously constrained and there were challenges throughout the summer. Now as we have moved back up into the mid-upper 50s, we like others are highly levered to oil prices and as this gets closer to not only ours but others breakevens, you know I would say that it was as much about their financial condition and drivers and less so about ours.

You know we offer a very clean balance sheet. We offer a $175 million in liquidity plus or minus and a good forward plan. And so it was critical that we not signal to the Street or to counterparties that, in favor of standalone that we've shut down all dialog. We're welcome to the dialog but any specifics beyond that David which is really be getting too much into our discussions with counterparties.

David Epstein

Okay. And when you guys talk about potentially seeking or needing new capital, do you think that would be in terms of some sort of new debt or would it be maybe some sort of drill dual-core structure, i.e., where somebody provides a carry for some ownership or something else?

Doug Brooks

Well there is a matrix that as long as you're on given certain commercial and commodity price assumptions. So I'd say we're looking at all of those, it's fair to say.

David Epstein

Thanks a lot. I'll get back in the queue.

Doug Brooks

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Doug Brooks for closing remarks.

Doug Brooks

Well thank you very much. Thank you very much to the Energy XXI team and Board. I'd like to just simply remind you that we will be at the Cowen Conference in early December and David wants to talk to us so much that he has actually submitted another question and now he just gone off the board. So whatever that was David we will catch you in December, but again thanks to the team, thanks to the shareholders for their support. With that Al, I would say we are looking forward to a busy fourth quarter and a very busy 2018, so back to you.

Al Petrie

Okay. Thanks everyone for joining us. If anyone has a follow-up questions feel free to give us a call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day everyone.

