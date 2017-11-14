Intel Corporation's (INTC) Management present at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 11:00

November 14, 2017

Navin Shenoy - EVP, Data Center Group

All right. So good morning, everybody. We're going to start the second day of the UBS Growth Tech Conference on a high note. We have Navin Shenoy with us, who's the EVP and General Manager of the ever-important Data Center Group from Intel, and have been in the job for a few months now after quite a long career at Intel already. So it's always a pleasure to have you today. We're going to start with a presentation, and then we'll have some time for Q&A. Thank you.

Navin Shenoy

Thank you. I just stand over here I think. Good morning. It's great to be here. Thank you guys for joining. I want to give you a little bit of perspective on data center strategy in general but before I do that I thought I just sort of give you highlight of the transformation that Intel itself is undergoing. You've heard from us I am sure since the beginning of this year that we've been in the midst of a transformation really over the last three or four years now. We see ourselves transforming into what we would call a data centric company, we are investing to be driving force in the data revolution, the notion of processing, analyzing, storing, moving data is really central --the central pieces to the company and is driving the investment profile that and the growth that we see ahead of us. I've been running the Data Center Group since June of this year. Prior to that I ran our client computing group. And one thing that I've recognized here in the last five or six months is that the silicon TAM opportunity that we have in front of us is much larger than perhaps we've thought about in the past. It's much larger than server and microprocessors. The total silicon TAM in a data center is about $50 billion. And our share of that is about 34%. So we see huge opportunities for growth ahead of us. That $50 billion TAM opportunity today is growing to nearly $70 billion over the next four or five years. And, of course, as we think about where the growth is coming from we are making investment shifts. And we started this summer and we are going to accelerate those shifts as we head into 2018.

We are investing in three primary areas of growth. Clearly the shift to the cloud has been happening for many years now. We expect that to continue. The transformation of the network, I'll talk a little bit more about what I mean by that. And the rise of AI and analytics. Those are really the three sort of market growth drivers that we see ahead of us. And our strategy quite simply stated is to build the broadest array of products for those three market growth drivers that we can. The microprocessor of course Ethernet and fabrics and FPGAs, silicon photonics, AI silicon, custom ASICs. We've a very broad portfolio of products that we will amass together to go after those growth opportunities.

As you saw in our Q3 earnings announcement, the focus of the company has been to demonstrate momentum in this transformation. And if you just look at this chart you can see that our data centric businesses, the one that are outside of the PC business grew 15% year-on-year in the third quarter. And they now represent an aggregate 45% of Intel's revenue, up from about 30% of our revenue in 2012. This collection of businesses, the data center of business itself being the largest but IoT business, the memory business, the FPGA business inside of that data centric envelop is well positioned to capitalize on the industry trends I talked about. We can create great value for our customers through the collection of those businesses. And it will drive the growth of the company moving forward. The PC centric businesses generate -- was flat in the third quarter year-on-year but generates improved operating margin. We improved our operating margin by three points year-on-year. And of course that business provides the scale for the company of the funds, the intellectual property, the manufacturing scale and it continues to generate a significant portion of the company's profit and cash flow that we then use to invest in yellow data centric businesses.

So I want to spend the 20 odd minute or so 25 minutes talking about the strategy for the data center business that I run. As I mentioned before, the silicon TAM opportunity that we see is much larger than server or microprocessors alone. And our mindset is one of going after all of that incremental growth that we see. 34% share in that silicon TAM in 2016 and this market expects we expect it to grow at $70 billion plus over the next four or five years. And the opportunity we have is to outgrow that market growth. And we think we can do that if we capitalize on the secular shift that you see on the right hand side of the chart. Move to the cloud, the transformation of the network, the growth of AI and analytics. Our strategy is a platform strategy. How do we collect together an array of assets, a broader array of assets beyond the microprocessor, the silicon photonics and FPGA and AI silicon and 3D cross point to deliver superior experience?

So what I want to do now sort of dive into each of these three segments, Cloud, AI and the network and talk about our specific results and our specific strategy in each one of those. The cloud business growth here has been stunning. We've grown our revenue at about 38% CAGR from 2013 to 2016. Part of this growth has been fueled by the move of enterprise workloads, workloads that run on- premise in a large enterprise shifting to the public cloud. That's about a third of the growth that you see in the middle chart there. The two thirds of the growth in this cloud shift is what we would call TAM expansion right? TAM expansion means new capabilities that are expanding the total pie, not just the shift from something that had already happened before. So that would be things like consumer services like Twitter, Facebook and Uber and so and so forth. That's all TAM expansion as more and more people consume those consumer cloud services. And then of course there are new services that are net new that would have never existed on-premise in an enterprise if the cloud had been there. And so it's important to note that the cloud doesn't just cannibalize existing workloads. Two thirds of the growth of the cloud we view is expansive to the total market.

I often get asked, well, isn't the shift to the cloud a problem for your average selling prices. Well, what we've seen over the last several years is that the gap between our enterprise average selling prices and our cloud average selling prices is closing. The good news for us is that our cloud customers, the Google and the Amazon and Microsoft and Alibaba, they see value in higher end microprocessors. And they are buying up the stack because they can deliver ultimately better IAS or SaaS or PaaS services to their customer base. They get a better economics, better VM density and so on and so forth if they buy up the stack. And so from 2013 to 2016 you can see that our ASP growth has been faster in the cloud relative to other parts.

Another dynamic and I think is fairly interesting to know is that we've been increasingly optimizing our technology to help fuel this growth for our cloud customers. One metric is that the percentage of our CPU volume for the cloud service providers that are from customized SKUs, SKUs that were customizing to a particular need that cloud service provider has and you can see that over the last five four years the percentage of the CPU volume that is customized has grown pretty dramatically to the point where we forecast this year will see approximately half of our CPU volume for our cloud customers as customized. And so what is that really mean. Well, these customers understand their workload better than anyone in the world. And so they are constantly optimizing for the metric of performance per TCO. How much performance can they get at the lowest possible total cost of ownership? And so we are able to modify various parameters and the CPU to the workload they care about, on the thermals, the core count, the frequency such that it delivers the best performance per TCO for their particular workload. And I think that trend you see there reflects that our partnerships with those cloud service provider is deepening year after year and month after month.

The other chart on the right hand side of the page shows the way in which the cloud service providers lead on technology transitions. This was simply plotting our Xeon Scalable ramp, our latest generation Skylake processor. And what you see the blue line shows that the cloud service providers started to ramp that capability much earlier than the enterprise and government on-premise customers did, almost the year ahead of our actual launch in July of this year, our cloud service provider customers were already taking early silicon starting to deploy it, starting to test it and validate it and actually put it into production.

And in the last month or so you've seen every single major cloud service provider going into full scale production on Xeon Scalable. Google has been in the market for some time. Amazon launched their C5 instances on Xeon Scalable last week. And Microsoft launched their Xeon Scalable instant I think the before that. So they are all up and running, they are all ramping that capability. And it's really no wonder that they are doing that when you look at the advancement that we delivered with Xeon Scalable. This represents this product the Xeon Scalable, Skylake platform represents the biggest advancement that we delivered in about a decade in terms of generation on generation performance games. We delivered about 1.65x improvement gen-on-gen. And that's more than we would typically do in a gen-on- gen advancement.

And so I want to show you a couple of charts to demonstrate the performance leadership we believe. We have this Xeon architecture, of course, has been in the market for over 20 years now. It's proven it's very much value-tested; it has outstanding performance on a wide range of workloads that are designed to optimize not only performance but security and agility of various workloads in the data center.

The chart on the top shows the Xeon Scalable versus other X86 offerings in the marketplace using published benchmark data we believe that Xeon Scalable outperforms on throughput kind of benchmarks by 34%, by 18% on performance per watt and benchmark by over 50% on performance per core which is an important metric when you talk to the cloud service providers, when you talk to software companies because they are deploying many cases on multi core environment. They want to know what is micro core performance look like. And that's one of the reasons why we see momentums starting to build. This is a chart of various companies that have now deployed Xeon Scalable into production in the cloud service provider segment, in the traditional enterprise and government segment and even the comms service provider segment companies like AT&T have deployed Xeon Scalable already. Most of the time you would see segments like the comms service provide lag a little bit in terms of the deployment but in this case they are beginning to deploy already.

Now that all that being said, I'd characterize where we are in the Xeon Scalable launch is really at the very beginning of the ramp. And we expect Xeon Scalable to ramp much more so into Q4, calendar Q4 this year and really all way through 2018.

Let me talk about AI for a minute. I believe the AI opportunity is really in the early innings for you baseball fans out there. I mean we are at the very infancy of this phenomenon. Intel is investing in a wide range of solutions to play from the data center all the way to edge from no watt kind of solutions all the way up to hundreds of watt. And our array and portfolio products here ranges from of course Xeon itself we are optimizing Xeon, I would say sort of reinventing Xeon to be more and more capable of running AI workloads. You saw that with Xeon Scalable where we delivered 2.4x gen-on-gen improvement on inference workloads for AI. We've done some work with jd.com in China as an example where they have achieved 70% gen- on-gen improvement with AI workloads for both training and inference. We also have a broader array of FPGA capabilities and you've seen companies like Microsoft announced their brainwave solutions where they are using FPGA for inference more kind of low latency real time workloads in their environment.

We talked a few weeks ago about our Nervana solutions, our Neural Network processor that we are using for training. This is a custom ASIC designed from the ground up for training kind of AI workload. This product will come out in the marketplace in 2018. And this will be multiyear journey will enter the market in 2018 and continue to improve on a yearly cadence in 2019 and 2020. We are collaborating with companies like Facebook on those kinds of workloads, training oriented workloads for the cloud. And of course we also have assets at the edge, very low power inference primarily kind of workloads with the assets we've acquired from Movidius and Mobileye. Google announced that they are running many of their advanced algorithms in real time directly on their Clips camera or example with the Movidius VPU inside. These kind of the workloads that the Edge demand that the processing happens right there. The latency required for autonomous car as an example. You don't have the time to take all that data move it to data center, process it and bring it back. You have to process things in real time at the edge. And so we think this broad collection of assets from the data center all the way through to the edge positions us to win over the long term in a -- so

So I talked a little bit of the cloud. I talked a little bit about AI. Let me talk about the third sort of growth area that we see that maybe isn't as well understood and that's what I would call the transformation of the network okay. If you look inside of the large comms service providers, all of the traditional telcos, as well as the telco equipment that sits inside of enterprises and even cloud companies. There is about $18 billion of silicon TAM in that market. That's roughly the same size as the server CPU silicon TAM. Okay and this is a highly fragmented market. One in which we have a very small percentage of. We have about 18% of that market when you combined DCG and PSG which is the Altera acquisition we did a few years ago. And so we think that over the next five years this segment of the market is in undergoing dramatic transformation. The proprietary old traditional equipment that fits inside of those comms service provider is rapidly shifting to server based technology. Why? Because they need to drive efficiency, agility just like the cloud companies has done. And so they will undergo a rapid transformation to adopt similar technology. And so we believe that over the next several years the investments we've been making here in network ASICs, as well as adding network features into our Xeon product line all the way from the atom, low end low power solutions up to Xeon positions us for growth.

In 2016, we outgrew the market by about 10x. So we expanded our market segment share in this market but we still have a very small percentage of this market. And you are going to see us aggressively invest to go after more and more of this market over the next several years. Tons of room to grow both in our DCG portfolio as well as in our FPGA business. The dynamic here is what I mentioned earlier the transition off of a proprietary hardware-dependent equipment into virtualized system that run software basically a server, right. So all those network functions can run on standard software, on server based infrastructure. The network operators are doing this to get the same efficiencies and economics that the cloud service providers have. Whether that be OpEx or CapEx efficiency, whether that be driving economy of scale, whether that be driving their own revenue growth through the ability to deploy services in a more rapid fashion. And so all the technology that start on the data center, on the right is now moving into the network, stripped first into the core of the network, then into the edge of the network and then ultimately into the access of the network. And so over the next several years particularly as the market move from 5G to 5G this transformation only accelerate. And all that technology that was developed for the right hand size of this page starts to move to the left. And that plays into our favor. And so you are going to see us make many significant investments to go ensure that we capitalize on this industry shift. And over time obviously our ambitions would be to grow our percentage of the market from 18% to something much higher than that.

Now after network let me talk about this portfolio of technology that I mentioned at the beginning. How do we expand into adjacent silicon areas beyond the microprocessor? Let me zoom into a couple of opportunities here in a minute but start at the 10,000 foot level. The Ethernet and fabric market is about $2 billion TAM. We have about 40 odd percent of that in 2017. We expect that as we go into time we can gain market segment share in that part of the market. Silicon photonic TAM, $2 billion TAM as well. We've a very small percentage of that market today at 7%. We are making significant investments to capitalize on our ability to integrate laser into silicon. We are the only company that can do that. When you can integrate the laser into silicon it allows you to achieve economic advantage lower dollars per bit, the highest bandwidth density. The lowest power per bit. Over time we think we can lead on all three of those metrics. And so we expect to be able to address the higher and higher percentage of that $2 billion silicon TAM over the next several years.

3D XPoint I am going to talk a little bit more about it in a minute. This is the unique Intel only memory technology that we think we can exploit in the data center. It's an $8 billion silicon TAM we believe in 2021. We'll enter that market with our 3D XPoint memory persistent memory technology in 2018. So I'll talk more about that. And then finally, we've the ability to do something in the data center that no other company can do. And that is take our microprocessor, our Ethernet and fabric assets, silicon photonics, 3D XPoint, FPGA or AI silicon and stitch them together in a unique way to deliver better economics for our customers. We call that notion Rack Scale Design. And how do we stitch these assets together to deliver superior performance and lower TCO? And over time what you'll see Intel think about is not these technologies in an individual fashion but these technologies optimize at the rack level as opposed to the server level. And when you do that what happens is you can start to imagine a large rack or set of rack that are optimized with compute pools and storage pools and accelerator pools that are all running independently. That is all running in higher levels of efficiency and higher levels of performance. And so our ability to do this somewhat changes the basis of the competitive dynamics that w face. Because of course no other company has that broader array of assets and all of these individual areas. And so over the next several years you'll see us increasingly talk about this notion of rack scale design using this broad array of silicon assets.

So I'm going to double click for a second on the persistent memory technology this 3D XPoint technology that we have. At 10,000 feet you all know what the DRAM industry does and the value proposition of DRAM. DRAM is a fast technology but it's volatile in terms of its technology nature and it tends to be expensive. And then of course on the other side you have NAND which is slower but it has the characteristics of being persistent. The data remains when the power goes off. And it's much cheaper. The unique thing we've invented with 3D XPoint is you have characteristics of both of those types of technology. You have the speed that you get with DRAM, you get the persistence that you have with NAND and you have high density that you have with NAND as well, even higher in some cases. And so we are going to apply this 3D XPoint technology in the data center with DIMMS that operate much like memory DIMMS, DRAM DIMMS do today starting in 2018. And we believe that there is going to be tremendous value add for workloads that are depended on low latency and fast IO. Things like in memory databases. So we've seen our many of our software partners Oracle and Microsoft and SAP, VMware start to build solutions and talk about and demonstrate value that 3D XPoint or persistent memory has for those kinds of solutions. So we are very excited about this technology. We are bringing into the market in the second half 2018. We think it dramatically expand the TAM that we can address as we go forward.

Okay, so let me summarize and then we'll open it up to some questions. We are shifting our investments in the data center to the areas of highest growth. Shift to the cloud, to both the public cloud and private cloud. Transformation of the network, the rise of AI and this vast portfolio of products we call them adjacent silicon products from fabrics and Ethernet and silicon photonics to 3D XPoint. For 2017, we've committed to you that we'll deliver high single digit revenue growth. We are on track for that. We've committed to you that we'll deliver greater than 40% operating margin. We are on track for that. And we expect to exit this year with greater than 60% of our business in the cloud segment and the comms service provider segment as a percentage of our total data center revenue. That's a huge change from just a few years ago when the enterprise business made up 67% of our revenue. And we've seen that shift happened as these other segments have grown. The enterprise segment is declined. This year we expect to be around 60% in those fast growing markets. That's good for us as we think about future growth.

Looking forward, you'll see us focus on delivering this broad product portfolio, optimize for this high growth segments, and of course as you would expect we are laser focused on ensuring that as we invest in these new segments we continue to deliver highly profitable growth in the data center.

So thank you guys very much and turn it over I guess to some Q&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thanks Navin for very comprehensive presentation. So just to remind you can ask questions using UBS conference app. If you go to the fifth icon on the left, you'll find this quite easily. Navin, let me just start with a very general question. I mean you've been knowing sort of DCG four, five, six months. What is your perspective coming with your past experience at Intel before on the business?

Navin Shenoy

Well, first of all, it's a great business. And it's an $18 billion business with 40% operating margins growing at high single digit. I wouldn't trade places with anyone. That's a pretty good business. I think as I think about the attractive opportunities that we have ahead of us, the cloud network, AI I think the portfolio that we have is very well positioned to help us continue to win there. I think as we broaden our approach and add new capabilities like 3D XPoint and silicon photonics; we can expand the TAM that we go after. Our mindset is really important. I think historically we may have had overly limiting mindset where we thought about ourselves as a server microprocessor business, right, it's not. It's a data center business where we have only 34% share and tons of room to grow. It's growing market. Our share is only 34% and we have an opportunity to grow it. So I think its super exciting, competitive intensity I expect to be high but it's not something that we are not used to. So I think we are well positioned to continue to deliver good growth for our customers and for our shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

And then actually just to -- I mean you frame the growth of TAM going forward and the five pillars, you explained your market share somewhat redefined versus what you had for CPU of course very high in service, so what is your expectation for DCG revenue growth, specifically and profitability in the long run.

Navin Shenoy

Well, right now hyper focused on delivering high single digit growth in 2017 greater than 40% operating margin. You saw us do that in Q3. We had 7% revenue growth. We had 46% operating margin. So you've seen us be able to do that. We are laser focused on making sure we deliver on that for the full year in 2017. Long term, we'll give you guys forecast for 2018 sometime in early part of next year. But I do think its important maybe to just talk a little bit about some of those trends I mentioned. When you think about growth drivers for DCG, they will be things like the transition from older technology to newer technology. The Xeon Scalable solution I talked about should be a growth driver for us well into 2018. The addition of new assets like silicon photonics and 3D XPoint should be a growth driver for us. I'll give you a couple of examples of why having both the CPU and those technologies are an advantage. I talked about Xeon Scalable delivering 1.6x improvement gen-on-gen. Well, that's good but when you add something like an Optane SSD to Xeon Scalable on workloads like SAS right and analytics workload, you see that the performance gen-on-gen moves up from not 1.65x but to 2x. At Oracle OpenWorld, few weeks ago Oracle demonstrated a 3D XPoint solution combined with Xeon Scalable and what they were able to do is show a 3 terabyte in memory database running 100% in 3D XPoint. And that's simply isn't possible in a DRAM only system. And the ability to run all of that workload that database in 3D XPoint delivers incredibly beneficial economics for them. And so the combination of the microprocessor and those other capabilities is what will fuel our growth in the future. So I didn't answer your question directly but we'll give you guys a sense for our prospect for growth especially for 2018 and early part of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So we have a quite a few questions coming through is a couple which unsurprisingly relate to the announcement with AMD we just had. So I'll just try to put them together. So one part of the question is really why work with someone who competes with you on the CPU side? And secondly what this AMD relationship could do in expanding of data centric business or your opportunity basically that you explained including AI of course in the long term?

Navin Shenoy

Yes, look, I think we owe it to our customers to give them the best intellectual property that we can. We have a unique ability to mix and match intellectual property in our fabs. What we did with that AMD product that was refer to is we took our EMIB technology, this is our unique packaging technology that allows us to take something that is fabricated somewhere else that has intellectual property that's developed somewhere else combined it with our microprocessor technology and build in a very optimized package, single chip to deliver superior product for our customers. Whether that be on performance or whether that be on performance per watt. And so we were essentially exploiting the advantages we have in our manufacturing capability to allow us to mix and match IPs. We've talked about this before. This notion of heterogeneous intellectual property integration. We don't have to invent everything ourselves. If we find intellectual property out there that delivers a better solution we have the ability to integrate it in our fabs. And so that's what we did with that particular capability. It's unique to us. We will be the only ones in the world that sell it. We did a lot of the engineering behind bringing those two capabilities together. And we'll see how it goes. For now that first generation product is really centered around the client business for gaming and for other workloads and the client that require high performance graphics. And over time we'll see whether we can apply that capability into other segments of the market.

Unidentified Analyst

And expanding on that is sort of couple questions coming on obvious debate on GPU versus other in being or not being the technology of choice for deep training in particular and your network so what is your perspective on that and again I think that does relate to some extent what you just talked about in terms of bringing the best of IPs incremental solutions with Intel as we look at --

Navin Shenoy

Yes. I think maybe broaden your question little bit to talk about AI more generally and then I'll answer. AI is really one of these -- once in a decade kind of transition. It is going to be a demand driver that really rises the entire market. And the way we think about AI is sort of three big buckets of AI. One bucket of AI is a notion of inference, right. The decision making part of AI. The decision making part of AI is largely done on general purpose microprocessors. And Xeon is sort of the de facto standard for data center inference. The edge inference is sort of emerging still and I talked a little bit about some of the new capabilities we've added there, Mobileye and Movidius for edge inference. For data center inference, Xeon is somewhat of the de facto standard and what you'll see us do is aggressively invest to improve our inference capabilities on Xeon. Year after year after year, we improved inference by 2.4x on Xeon Scalable. We are making a number of investments in the future to grow dramatically improve inference performance of Xeon. The other thing we are doing is applying FPGA for inference and companies like Microsoft and Bai du and Alibaba have decided to use FPGA because their algorithms are changing so rapidly. They needed a more programmable way to do deal with their inference part of AI. So that's one part of AI that we have a good position in and we are going to invest to continue to try stay ahead of the rest of the market there. On training, certainly you've seen GPU establish itself in the training part of AI. There is nothing inherently better about GPU than any other capability for training, okay. We think that the actually the best way to deliver training solution is to develop grounds up new architecture for training and training workloads. That is why we acquired Nirvana, that's why we've developed Neural Network Processor that we are collaborating with Facebook on and others on because when you think about the GPU is really developed for 3D graphics and the ability to just push more pixels onto screen. And there is nothing inherently better about GPU than something developed from the ground up for training. In fact, if you develop something from the ground up for training it will be better over time. And so that's really what our belief is that it make more sense to us to take something unique that was optimized from the ground up for training and attack the market in that way. And that's why kind of the path that we are on. That isn't to say that there isn't role for GPUs in the cloud, there is. I think you are going to see GPU be used more for like what I would call visual cloud workloads whether that be VR or AR or media trans coding right those kinds of things I do think that there is a role for media and graphics kind of capabilities in the cloud. And so Intel will have role in really all three of these things. CPUs for inference, FPGA for inference, uniquely developed capabilities for training, our bet there is our Nirvana portfolio and visual cloud kind of workloads where we have some media intellectual property that we've developed that we are going to apply for that segment of the market. The third part of AI is really the future. And that's things like neuromorphic computing and quantum computing and that maybe outside of horizon of most of the investors in this audience but 5, 10 years from now I think we'll see applications for neuromorphic which is really just a simple way of saying increasingly mimicking the way the human brain functions. We've demonstrated our first neuromorphic chip already. We've demonstrated our first 17 qubit quantum computing solution; expect to see more news from us on the long term later this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So I think we've ran out of time in full today on this very exciting note. But I think debate on training is still wide open for AI. But thank you very much Navin for your time.

Navin Shenoy

Great to see you. Thank you very much.

