Steven Madden's CEO Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer Conference. I am very pleased to be able to introduce Mr. Ed Rosenfeld, CEO of Steve Madden. It's great that you are here today. Also I want to point out, [Daniel McCoy] [ph], who is sitting right behind Ed. Daniel, would you raise your hand. She is the new Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. So first time that we have met in person today. I am sure many of you already know her but without further ado, Ed, Rosenfeld.

Edward Rosenfeld

Great. Thank you, [Jay] [ph] and thanks to all of you for joining us this morning for the presentation on Steve Madden. What I would like to is to start it off by taking you through what we see is some of the key investment highlights for the business.

So first, I will tell you about our strong and diversified brand portfolio, led by our flagship brand Steve Madden which is a market sharing leader with strong growth characteristics. And I will tell you about our unique capability in footwear and how it is we have been able to get the passion right so consistently, season after season over a long period of time. Then I will walk you through our business model, which has become increasingly diversified over the last several years as we have expended into new brands, new product categories, new distribution channels, and new international markets. Then I will walk you through our financials, showing you our strong track record, financial performance, as well as our pristine balance sheet. And finally, I will spend a few minutes taking you through some of the meaningful growth opportunities that we believe will enable us to continue to drive strong top and bottom line growth in the years to come.

So, first, let's start with a quick snapshot of the company. We currently do about $1.5 billion in annual sales. A little over $1.2 billion of that total is done in the footwear category. Most of that is women's footwear. And we are the market share leader in the women's fashion footwear market in the U.S. Across all of our brands and private labels, we currently account for about 8% of that U.S. women's fashion footwear market.

We also do approximately or nearly $300 million in accessories. About two-thirds of that is in the handbag category, the remainder is in cold weather accessories, belts and sunglasses. Approximately 82% of our business is done in the wholesale channel. We utilize our diversified portfolio of brands and private labels to sell into all tiers of distribution, from luxury down to mass. The balance of our sales come from our company operated retail stores. We currently operate 198 bricks and mortar locations and four web stores.

We are becoming a global company. International represents 10% of sales today. We are in over 80 countries and we go to market through three distinct business models. In Canada and Mexico we operate directly through subsidiaries and we also have joint ventures in South Africa, much of Europe and most recently China and Taiwan. And in the balance of the world, we have distributors and our distributors operate another 145 stores and over 50 shop in shops around the world.

So the Steve Madden brand is of course the core of our company. It accounts for about $867 million in net sales in the last 12 months and it's a clear leader in its market. You can see on the left hand side of this Slide that Steve Madden as a brand has the number three market share in the U.S. women's fashion footwear market, according to [MPD] [ph], behind only Skechers and Nike. And on the right hand side of the Slide amongst its key customers, Steve Madden has the leading market share in its department across the board.

The brand has also enjoyed remarkably consistent growth over a long period of time. Since 2008, Steve Madden brand net sales have more than doubled. Good enough for a compounded annual growth rate over that period of 10% per year. And you can see that includes a nice acceleration in 2017. So how is it? The Steve Madden brands operates in what is a notoriously challenging and fickle junior and contemporary footwear space. How is it that we have been able to hit the trends so consistently year after year?

Well, number one, it is a testament to our design team. We believe we have assembled the best design team in our industry led of course by our founder Steve Madden, who is a unique talent. But in addition to that, there are a couple of things about our business model that we think differentiate us from our competitors and help us to mitigate fashion risk. The first is our test and react strategy. We test products in limited quantities in our retail stores and on stevemaddon.com and utilize the information that we learn there to inform which products we take into the wholesale channel.

We have been utilizing some form of this test and react strategy almost since the company's inception and it's been absolutely critical to our ability to get the fashion right, to avoid inventory mistakes for us, and to ensure that the products that we sell to our wholesale customers are going to work for them. We then marry that up with an industry-leading speed to market capability. We manage a shortened lead-time. So as short as six to eight weeks versus industry standard of three to four months, that enables us to work closer to season than our competitors which has been another primary competitive advantage in the fast moving trend business in which we operate.

So the Steve Madden brand is clearly the foundation of our company but it's not the entire story. Because of the last several years, we have worked to expand and diversify the brand portfolio, adding brands that enable us to address different price points, different tiers of distribution and different product categories. And I think this chart illustrates how we have done that. Mostly through acquisitions but on occasion through license as well as by creating brands in-house. And the result is a business that’s becoming increasingly diversified by brand.

In the last 12 months the Steve Madden family of brands accounts for about 56% of our sales. The balance is split evenly between the other brands you saw in the previous page and the private label work that we do, primarily for our value price retailers like Target, Wal-Mart and Payless. And that diversified portfolio of brands and private labels in turn enables us to have a business that’s nicely diversified by distribution channel. Looks like we lost the label on the green but that’s ecommerce at about 16% and you can see here that no single channel accounts for as much as -- no single major channel accounts for as much as 20% of our sales and between off price and ecommerce that’s about a third of our business, off price and ecommerce obviously being the channels that are exhibiting the best growth in the United States currently.

So now let's take a quick look at the numbers. You can see we have a long track record of sales and earnings growth. Since 2008 sales have more than tripled. Earnings have more than quadrupled. So the compounded annual growth over that period is 14% per year in sales and 18% per year in EPS. We also have a very strong financial foundation. As of the end of the most recent quarter, we had $177 million in cash and no debt. We also turn our inventory in industry leading 8 times a year. That contributes to very strong free cash flow generation which in turn enables us to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

And you can see in the last 12 months we have spent over $90 million to buyback our own stock, buying back more than 4% of the company. That’s a little bit about where we are today. Now we would like to talk a little bit about where we are going and some of the key initiatives that we are focused on to drive continued sales and earnings growth as we move forward.

First and foremost, our number one priority this year as it is every year, is to continue to maintain and build upon our fashion leadership position in our core Steve Madden women's footwear business. And on that front, we really couldn’t be happier with how we have been executing. You can see that Steve and his design team have really done just a pretty extraordinary job of creating a trend rate product assortment that are resonating with consumers and enabling us to outperform the competition by significant margins.

Now you can see that the Steve Madden women's wholesale footwear business in the U.S. is up 21% in the last 12 months. And that would be a pretty impressive number in any year for a brand that is large and widely distributed as Steve Madden is in the U.S. But I think when you think about the context and the retail environment where so many of our wholesale customers are seeing their sales contract and are attempting to shrink their open to buy budgets, it's pretty remarkable. And so I think what's happening here is pretty clear, we are taking a lot of share in this core brand and so continuing the momentum here is going to be job one for us going forward.

Another part of our business where we are taking a lot of market share right now is in Steve Madden men's. That’s an area where we have put more emphasis. Recently ,we made a leadership change at the beginning of this year, brought in a new President of Steve Madden men's. He and the team have done a great job of improving the product assortment, making it, I think, more strategic and balanced with strength across the range of categories and we have supported that effort with an increased marketing investment.

Historically, our marketing has been heavily focused on women but we have introduced some men's focus marketing campaigns this year. We also did our first significant collaboration on the men's side which launched in August. That was between Steve Madden -- a collaboration with Steve Madden men's and the men's magazine, GQ. And we introduced a capsule collection of men's footwear and bags cobranded with GQ, with elevated materials and styling which is doing quite well. Again, great reaction from consumers and also really just provided a nice halo for the rest of the Steve Madden's men's collection. And I think this increased investment in men's is really paying off and you can see this business as well is up 21% in the last 12 months.

Next, we are going to continue to focus on developing the newer brands and business that we have added to the portfolio through acquisitions. And our most recent acquisition was of Schwartz & Benjamin. That’s a company that we acquired earlier this year, late January 2017. It's been around over 90 years and is known for its expertise in the contemporary and accessible luxury footwear space. And so we think this adds a really complementary capability. It's a tier of distribution where we have historically been under-penetrated and creates a real nice opportunity for us. And we also see pretty significant opportunity for operating margin expansion with this business as well top line growth.

Most recent acquisition before Schwartz & Benjamin was Blondo. This is a waterproof brand that was based in Canada. This has been a transaction, a small deal for us but one that turned out to be an absolute home run. We took the brand which was known for its waterproof technology. We added a little bit more fashion into the line and incorporated more fashionable styling and the brand has just taken off, particularly in the U.S. with key customers like Nordstrom and Zappos. And continuing the momentum of this business is going to be an important initiative for us going forward.

Next is international. And this is what we believe represents our number one long-term growth opportunity at Steve Madden. It's just 10% of sales today but we believe it should be double or even triple that over the next several years in terms of penetration. And a big part of the strategy here has been transitioning key markets from a distributor model to either a joint venture or a subsidiary model. So prior to 2012, we conducted all of our business through -- internationally through distributors. We would find a partner in the local country and they would take all the financial risk. They would build the stores, they would own the stores, they would own the inventory. We would just sell them the goods on a direct from factory basis. They were also responsible for doing the challenging, pioneering work of raising awareness for a brand in the market. Building flagship stores, making big market investments etcetera.

So it was a great low risk capital like way for us to enter a new market. But over time, we have begun to transition some of these markets to an ownership model so that we can better control the merchandizing and overall brand presentation in the market as well as capture the upside when the brand succeeds. So in 2012 we bought our Canadian distributor. In 2014, we did our first joint venture in South Africa. Later that year we also bought our Mexican distributor. And then over the last two years, we have really started to attack our biggest long term opportunities which are Europe and Asia and we have formed new joint ventures in those regions.

We did a joint venture for much of Europe in the middle of 2016, after a very strong start there well ahead of where we expected to be in terms of sales and brand development in that region. And that will continue to be a major areas of focus for us going forward. And then perhaps even bigger opportunity is Asia. And so we terminated our distributor in Asia at the end of 2016 and earlier this year we have formed new joint ventures. One for mainland China and one for Taiwan. We launched in both of those markets in August and very excited about what we have seen so far there. We are expecting to end the year between 22 and 24 Steve Madden locations in Asia, primarily shop in shops but also a couple mall stores, as well as a strong ecommerce presence. And we are very excited about that. We believe that greater China should be the second largest market for Steve Madden in the world over time.

Now, of course, across all of our brands and businesses and geographies, we are very focused on growing our digital commerce presence. That includes obviously our own ecommerce properties like stevemadden.com and we continue to make a number of investments there. Those are vitally important for us not only as sales and profit centers but also as what we believe our most and effective marketing vehicles. But even more impactful in terms of the financials is the wholesale business that we are doing with our ecommerce customer. And that includes both the pure play etailers like Amazon or Zalando, as well as the ecommerce sties of the traditional brick and mortar players like nordstrom.com and macys.com. And we have built a dedicated team to run this business. It's run by former executive from Amazon and Zappos and they have got this business on a very strong upward trajectory and we expect this to continue to because a much more meaningful percentage of the business over time.

And finally, we will continue our commitment to utilizing our strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation to drive returns for shareholders. As I mentioned earlier, we currently have about $177 million in cash and no debt. We also generated roughly $130 million of free cash flow annually. And so what that does is provide us the flexibility to simultaneously pursue strategic acquisitions, which has been a very effective part of the growth strategy for us over the last several years, as well as return significant amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. And you can see roughly $350 million in acquisitions since 2010 and over $500 million in share repurchasing over 20% of the company.

And continuing to execute a capital allocation strategy to benefit shareholders will obviously be a key priority for us going forward. So when you put it all together, it's in a very challenging retail environment Steve Madden has really emerged as one of the outperformers, one of the winners. And we feel very good about how we are positioned and our prospects going forward. We have strong brands. We have a proven business model and we have the whole host of meaningful growth opportunities that should drive sales and earnings growth in the years to come. Thank you. And I would be happy to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Ed. So if you think about what your vision is for the company five years from now without giving guidance, obviously, but can you give us an idea of where you would like to see the sales and the earnings growth either in terms of dollars or growth rates. Like what you picture is possible given all the different initiatives, both on line, in stores, U.S. international, men's, women's different brands.

Edward Rosenfeld

Sure. Yes. I think that if we think about what our earnings algorithm should look like or what our targets are, we really like to think over that period roughly five years that we can achieve sales growth of mid-single, potentially mid to high single digits. At that level, we should be able to get some operating margin expansion so that would push operating profit on an organic basis into the sort of high single digit growth annually. And then by utilizing the balance sheet either for share repurchases or acquisitions, as we have done in the past, we think that gets into the sort of low double digit to EPS over that period.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just one follow up before we move there. You mentioned that you turn inventory 8 times a year, which is far ahead of what many other competitors do. Can you talk a little bit about why you have been able to maintain that lead over everyone else? What is so unique about how you manage the company and develop the inventory and turn the inventory that has created such a sustainable advantage in that regard? And how you see that developing going forward?

Edward Rosenfeld

Sure. Yes. I mean I think it's all part of the overall model of test and react and speed to market that I touched on earlier. But one of the things that we have is very unusual at Steve Madden is we have a little factory right in our office in Queens. We don’t know if any other domestic shoe company that does that. We make samples there every day and I think one of the, it's obviously much more expensive than making samples over in China but we think it's a competitive advantage. Because what it enables us to do is, Steve or one of our designers has an idea for a shoe in the morning, we can literally get a sample made up by lunch time, make corrections in the afternoon and have the finished prototype by the end of the day.

If that’s something that we think is a good shoe, we will sometimes make up a couple of cases right there in Queens and get them out to stores and get a quick read and within a week we will have a very good idea about, hey, guess what, we have got a winner. Let's place this sample on salesperson, kind of take to Nordstrom and also place the mass production order in China. Or conversely, guess what, we like the shoe but the customer didn’t, let's move on. Let's make any inventory mistake for us. Let's not sell something at Nordstrom that’s not going to work for them.

So the reason I point that out is because that speeds up the product development process but it also helps you stay lean on inventory because you don’t make commitments to things until you know, until you know what you have. And then by marrying that up with that flexible sourcing model on the speed to market that I touched on earlier, it enables us to work leaner from an inventory standpoint and that’s been really important for us in this sort of trendy business that we play in.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions. One is, given the high return rate for -- or the difficulty of women finding the right pair of shoes for them, right. You know the high return rate for ecommerce. How are you thinking about your margins in your ecommerce part of the business longer term and the optimal model for you to sell them like an omni-channel universe. And then secondly, like how do you think about your -- or what is your preference again working with off price versus department stores and in terms of getting paid one price upfront that might be more of a discounted price versus vendor allowances. What's your optimal way of working with your different customers and do you have anything, any requests at how you would like to see them evolve over the future.

Edward Rosenfeld

Sure. So the first question was about the returns in ecommerce and what that means for the profitability model. Yes. It's certainly a challenge. At this moment, if you look at our own ecommerce properties like Stevemadden.com, while they are profitable, their profit margins are slimmer than our bricks and mortar. And a big part of it is the returns. It's also the high variable cost associated with this business because of the fulfillment and of course all the traffic driving activities that we have to engage in with Google and everybody else.

So that does pose a little bit of a challenge. The good thing is that our wholesale business through the online retail which is much bigger at this moment, is actually a higher profitability model then selling to some of the traditional bricks and mortar players. Now I am not sure how long that will sustain itself but at this moment that’s actually margin accretive. And the second question was would the off price, do we prefer selling as we do to them where we have perhaps a shorter margin upfront but there is no give back.

Unidentified Analyst

Related to that on -- you know it seems that the customer now, that the prices --[indiscernible] are department stores often are very similar to what it is in off price. So do you also from a brand building perspective like have -- are you pretty much ambivalent because you are getting the same price at the end of the day or do you wish that you sold more, I don’t know, through traditional retailer than you do sell through off price at this point, or vice versa.

Edward Rosenfeld

Yes. I still that there is -- that’s it's important to have the regular price distribution and to have the right balance between those channels. And there is still, for the most part, better, I think brand presentation in the regular price stores, even if they do sell things often on discount and sometimes at an AUR not much higher than the off pricers. So we want to keep those things in balance. That being said, we also want to do business with the off pricers. We do a lot of business there. You are not a brand if you are not in T.J.Maxx. And that’s an important part of our strategy going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

One more from me. There is lot of talk about how people will buy footwear in the future and obviously you talk about the growth of online pure play websites whether it's Amazon or Zalando. But a lot of brick and mortar companies are investing in the omni-channel capabilities where you can find it online, reserve in store and pick up the same day. The argument is that, that’s more frictionless than having to buy three and return two. And there is argument that maybe consumers aren't really aware of how much easier it is and the value that that kind of service provides. What's your view on how the way the consumer will buy footwear evolves over the next couple of year with all the different services that are going to be available to them.

Edward Rosenfeld

It's a good question. I think that there is a lot of value in what you are talking about in having an omni-channel offering and having the customer be able to shop with you however they choose to, and to move seamlessly back and forth from your ecommerce to your store experience etcetera. If we try to -- I think it is very difficult though to forecast exactly where -- how business is going to look five years out and which distribution channel is going to be the winner. Meaning we have certain ideas about, I think Amazon is going to be all right. But our philosophy at our company has always been that we know -- what we do know is that people are going to want great brands and great products. And so we have tried to make sure that we distribute in all the sort of relevant channels and can grow with them as they grow. And that’s been very successful for us over the years. So we managed to participate with Target as Target expanded because we are doing private label there. We participated with DSW as they expanded because we were there with Steve Madden. We are participating with Amazon and they are growing because we have aligned with them. And we also tried things that didn’t work.

We did business with some of the online continuing clubs when that was sort of a hot category. And most of them didn’t pan out. But we were positioned such that if they really took off, we will be aligned with them. And so that’s kind of how we think about that. It's not that we are not paying attention but we don’t feel that we have to know exactly what's the distribution channel breakdown is going to be five years from now to be successful.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question surrounding retailers. On the retailers there are several that are in bad shape and how to you protect yourself against possible bankruptcies? That’s the first question. And then secondly, do you think that if we transition from a brick and mortar wholesale to an ecommerce wholesale, do you think that there is less inventory in the system so that there could be a difference between selling and sellout.

Edward Rosenfeld

Okay. So in terms of protecting ourselves against bankruptcies, one thing is that we are factored. So we generally have protection on our receivables. Obviously, you reach moments with certain companies where the factor no longer is going to prove it and then you have to determine whether or not ship and that’s something that we have experience at managing that. So that’s something we have to just be cognizant of and we obviously are. The second question though, in terms of -- you said if there is less inventory in the system with wholesale ecommerce, what do you mean by that?

Unidentified Analyst

So what you see in other parts of the retail space is that you need less inventory that it is more -- it's higher turning in ecommerce, which means that effectively that you don’t need as much inventory. You don’t need to ship it to the retailers and he doesn't need to store it into his brick and mortar. So you have a lot of steps that you can cut out which means that the lead time from you to the customer is shorter, meaning less inventories in the system.

Edward Rosenfeld

Yes. I would say, I agree to that to some degree. I think that, frankly, the bigger issues that we are seeing as a wholesaler is that with the growth of the ecommerce, you have seen a lot of retailers who want you to drop ship. Who essentially are trying to push the inventory risk on the wholesaler. And so they would like to display your products but have you carry the inventory until the sale is made. And that’s something that we are, frankly, pushing back pretty hard on in many cases. Because that’s a great model for the retailer, not so great for the wholesaler.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have a couple of questions. The first one is, there was a Slide up here that showed Steve Madden brand up 21%. Could you just clarify if that was Steve Madden women's, kids or just the whole portfolio of everything called Steve Madden? Because I know that labels goes out to a variety of places.

Edward Rosenfeld

Yes. So that was Steve Madden women's wholesale footwear in the U.S. So that’s what we were talking about in that Slide. Now Steve Madden men's also happens to be up 21%, we showed that in the following Slide. But we are just talking about Steve Madden women's wholesale footwear.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then, so what is the Steve Madden brand itself? So men's, women's, I know like Madden girl, I don’t know if you classify that as Steve Madden, but when you take all the Madden label together, what is that as a percentage of total revenues now in terms of the portfolio because you have got lots of different things.

Edward Rosenfeld

56%.

Unidentified Analyst

And so how much is that portfolio up this year? If have disclosed.

Edward Rosenfeld

Well, there is a chart earlier in the Slide, I don’t remember the numbers, it's definitely double digits. But I don’t know the number of the top of my head but it shows the -- you can see the LTM sales versus last year and you can probably sort of get a beat on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And so what is it that’s driving the success in that portfolio that doesn’t necessarily translate to some of the other things? Accessories, I understand area a different business but like the wholesale footwear channel outside of the Steve Madden family. Meaning the Steve Madden family footwear and in total is up 21%, once you take out the Benjamin and Schwartz acquisition, I am not sure what revenue is but I am sure it's less than 20%. So just like what -- like are there certain things that you are doing that are translating on to that particular label that you can't like extend to like target or other area? Or just like what explains that...

Edward Rosenfeld

Sure. So I think there is a significant drag from private label this year. Private label business is down on an organic basis, If you exclude Schwartz and Benjamin, versus the branded business is up low double digits. And the big factor there is the Payless bankruptcy. So that was the big drag. Now even if we exclude Payless, in fairness, I think we are up sort of low to mid singles on private label. So not growing the same way the branded is but still a decent number.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then lastly, in terms of looking forward, I think the same store sales in the most recent quarter for the Steve Madden stores were a little soft but a lot of that I think had to do maybe with weather. Just how do you calculate it, look at it like an entire season, say boots sales, boots versus [whole line] [ph] foods and plan for that. How do you see that progressing now that the weather is...?

Edward Rosenfeld

Yes. We have been pretty clear about the fact that while weather was not helpful, we don’t think that was the primary issue that we believe that boots are in a soft part of the fashion cycle. So even coming into the season, before the season even started, we were forecasting boots to be down 10% for the season. We are now saying that we think in wholesale they will be down 10%, but then in retail they will be down mid to high teens. And that’s a function of, probably the fashion being a little bit weaker even than we thought but also the negative impact that we saw.

