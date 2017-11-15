Recro Pharmaceuticals: Prescriptions For Pain Are A Prescription For Gain

Thesis

Rarely do I come across an investment so compelling as to offer 5:1 upside opportunity vs. downside risk. Recro Pharmaceuticals (“REPH,” “Recro,” or the “Company”) is one of these rare gems. Recro is a classic investment that fits the “good business, bad business” model – those with one money-losing segment obscuring the value of another. In many of these situations, management simply needs to shut down the money-losing operation in order to create value for shareholders, and indeed, that was my initial focus when I began my research.

However, in Recro I found something even more exciting. Recro operates two business lines: one a contract drug development and manufacturing operation (CDMO) and the other a pain drug development business known as Acute Care. Acute Care has been losing money since the company’s IPO in 2014. Although I was initially attracted to the valuable CDMO asset, I believe the hidden gem is in the Company’s Acute Care segment, which will soon begin generating cash and should revalue Recro higher accordingly.

Recro’s CDMO business, NOL value, and net cash alone justify today’s price. The second, money-losing segment is nearing commercialization of a low-risk non-opioid pain drug that is worth another $11+ per share, in my opinion. My base case estimate of intrinsic value today is $20+ per share on a fully diluted basis, offering approximately 140% upside from recent prices, even using conservative estimates. Over the next several years, assuming continued execution, I believe Recro has the potential to return 3x-4x money invested. I believe REPH is an outstanding long investment for the following reasons:

High quality CDMO operation worth nearly the consolidated company’s trading value

Underlying cash flow characteristics masked by the temporary cash burn of drug commercialization

Commercial launch of IV Meloxicam asset likely to highlight strategic value

Time bound catalysts likely to unlock value in the next 6 to 12 months

Sources Of Mispricing

I think it is worth beginning this analysis with an explanation of why I am willing to invest in a biotech company for the first time in my life. When I mentioned this investment opportunity to a friend, his response was, “How do you even begin to analyze a biotech?” Normally, that would be my reaction as well. However, in this case, that sort of knee-jerk skepticism is a source of mispricing for a company that is eminently understandable, but operating in an industry that (to me) is generally not.

The second source of mispricing, which I mention above, is the consolidated financial reporting. This company screens poorly because of the consolidated cash burn, but there is a highly profitable business hidden within that ugly financial statement and a second about to be born. Finally, the company is small and illiquid. As one would expect given those characteristics, there is almost no sell-side research coverage. For these reasons, Recro is drastically mispriced.

Business Overview

Recro is led by Gerri Henwood, CEO, a longtime pharma executive with a track record of successfully building and selling businesses, as detailed below. Henwood took Recro public in early 2014 with the goal of developing early stage pain management molecules for which Recro owned the intellectual property. At that point, the company was a speculative bet on the development of those early stage drug candidates, which remain in the Recro IP portfolio today. These drugs were in a relatively early stage of development and the company was facing a long road to its first commercial launch.

Then, in 2015, the company did a transformative transaction. Gerri was serving on the board of Irish pharma company, Alkermes [ALKS], when the board began considering the sale of two assets. The first was a CDMO plant in the United States, which was producing mostly pain and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) drugs on contract for other pharma companies. Alkermes, a $9 billion company at the time, was paring non-core assets to focus on its two key manufacturing plants and its Central Nervous System (CNS) drug development effort.

This CDMO operation was suited to drugs outside of their CNS focus and had been acquired as an ancillary asset through their purchase of Elan Drug Technologies in 2011. The second asset was intellectual property and the associated rights for developing intravenous (IV) Meloxicam, a non-opioid pain management drug. Importantly, Meloxicam in oral form has been on the market for nearly two decades, so this was not a speculative play on a molecule with unknown prospects.

Recognizing an opportunity for Recro, Gerri immediately recused herself from the sale process and bid on the assets through Recro. Recro’s bid was initially rejected in favor of another, higher bid that eventually fell through due to lack of timely financing. Alkermes subsequently awarded the win to Recro subject to a short timeline to closing. Recro scrambled to secure the financing, which it did, and ultimately acquired the Alkermes assets.

The deal was a game changer for Recro, transforming it from a speculative, pre-revenue development operation into a multi-segment pharma company with a high-quality CDMO business and a very high probability development program for IV Meloxicam.

Management

CEO Gerri Henwood – Gerri began her career with pharmaceutical company Smith Kline & French (later acquired by Glaxo) where she served in a variety of business roles (vs. science roles). She developed expertise in brand management, regulatory affairs, and marketing. She later founded IBAH, a contract research organization that she later sold to Omnicare. She has served on a number of boards, including MAP pharmaceuticals, which was sold to Allergan in 2013 for a ~100% return in the public market during her tenure.

CFO Mike Celano – Mike has previous CFO experience at medical device, specialty pharma, and healthcare services companies. He is an accountant by training and had a 14-year career at Arthur Anderson/KPMG where he led its life sciences practice. In examining Mike’s background and qualifications I noted he served as a board member or CFO for at least two companies, Kensey Nash and Performance Health, that were sold during his tenure. The one transaction on which we have full information indicates a 22% CAGR during his tenure. Anecdotally, I spoke with one former colleague of Mike’s who spoke highly of him.

The CDMO Segment

Recro’s contract manufacturing operation consists of a 97,000 square-foot facility located in Gainesville, Georgia. Currently, the facility manufactures ADD, blood pressure, and pain medications (including opioid drugs); all of which are considered “legacy” in the sense that in aggregate their volume and revenues are likely to be flattish to down over the medium term as new drugs slowly replace them in the market.

Interestingly though, REPH has exclusivity in the production of its formulation of Ritalin and Focalin, so is likely to maintain that business through the long-tail decline of those drugs. Here is an overview of the customer base and drugs produced:

(Source: Company filings.)

Remarkably, management estimates the CDMO facility is operating at only 40-50% utilization. The incremental margins in a fixed asset business like this can be very high and I think new CDMO customer acquisition should be the top priority. For example, the gross margin for the CDMO business is in the mid-40% range relative to a segment EBITDA margin in the low 30% range.

Even getting the facility to 75% utilization, holding all else equal, would increase EBITDA by 70%+ due to the high fixed-cost nature of the business – a dynamic management seems to understand. In investor calls, management has stated they recently hired additional business development staff for this purpose as well as an additional dozen or more scientists for the formulation development team. We can see this spate of hiring in press releases announcing inducement grants for new hires.

One of the new business development staff was hired away from Patheon [PTHN], a well-respected and large CDMO. Diligence calls with industry participants who have visited the facility indicate it is a good, well-maintained plant that should be competitive in bidding on new business. Additionally, management noted in the most recent investor deck that the company upgraded the facility in 2017 with new high-speed tablet presses that increased capacity.

My positive view of the CDMO operation is supported by its record with the FDA. For example, over the past 13 years, it has passed all seven of its FDA inspections. The facility has also not had any 483 letters, which are warning letters from the FDA inspector requiring corrective action, since 2004. The 483 was also received well before Recro acquired the facility.

I think it is important to emphasize the reasons Recro’s CDMO segment saw a decline in recent years, along with why I do not expect it to decline going forward. The business was a neglected asset for Alkermes, which considered it outside of their core focus – the same reason they ultimately divested it in the sale to Recro. According to REPH management, the CDMO business had exactly zero personnel devoted to business development when it was acquired.

REPH now has 5 professionals devoted to building the business, as well as the additional formulary scientists noted above, and the Company has commented that they are making good progress. The sales cycle tends to be long because it requires formulary research, test runs, and refinement of the formulation for potential customers. However, within the next 6 to 12 months I believe we will begin to see positive results from this effort.

CDMO Competitive Dynamics

Drug manufacturers are very high-quality business with a high degree of customer captivity due to regulatory and business risk barriers to switching. If a pharma company switches drug manufacturers it risks quality control problems and a potential disruption to supply. Given the challenging odds (only 9.6% of developmental drug candidates make it from Phase 1 to approval according to a study conducted by a biotech trade association), large sums of capital invested, and a limited lifecycle of commercial volume due to limited patent lives, pharma companies are very hesitant to take any risks related to supply.

As a result, switching manufacturers once a drug is in its commercial production phase is rare. In fact, the production of some drugs requires a DEA license, which REPH holds. This licensing requirement further limits switching options as only certain CDMOs are legally able to manufacture opioids and other tightly controlled compounds, which results in this competition-limited corner of the already favorable small molecule manufacturing market. Management has indicated, and additional diligence calls have confirmed, that switching CDMOs would generally be a 12 to 18-month process.

Further, as pharma companies focus on developing drugs versus manufacturing them, the outsourced manufacturing market is growing at rates above the overall pharmaceutical industry. One estimate, from healthcare advisory firm Results Healthcare, puts the future revenue growth of outsourced manufacturing at 6.6% per year versus 5.5% for the overall pharma industry.[1] Additionally, given quality concerns and increased regulation around drug supply chains, there has been a growing trend of pharma companies favoring US or European drug manufacturers.

These dynamics provide contract drug manufacturers reasonable pricing power and the ability to earn high returns on invested capital. In fact, I estimate the CDMO business ROIC at approximately 22%. Cambrex [CBM], the closest comparable business in my opinion, comes in around 23.5%. The next closest comp, Siegfried Holding AG [SFZN], earns a high-teens ROIC. These are very satisfactory returns and indicative of sustainable competitive advantage. I would expect Recro’s CDMO business to grow returns to a level similar to Cambrex as it increases plant utilization and gains scale.

Industry tailwinds support this thesis, as capacity is limited relative to demand for contract drug manufacturing. The management of Cambrex, a bellwether in the industry, commented on this dynamic in their second quarter conference call:

“Pharmaceutical companies continue to reduce their small molecule manufacturing footprint. And there is limited third-party large-scale GMP capacity in the U.S. to fulfill this demand.” – Cambrex Q3 2017 Conference Call

“For 2017, we now expect net revenues from Controlled Substances to grow by high single to low-double digits percentage range compared to the full year 2016, an increase versus our prior guidance.” – Cambrex Q2 2017 Conference Call

“We have been running at high-capacity utilization levels recently and expect utilization levels to become more manageable as we bring on additional capacity.” – Cambrex Q2 2017 Conference Call

This is a good environment for REPH to add to its book of business in this segment. Additionally, the industry is large and remains fragmented. CDMO assets have been acquisition targets recently and I would expect continued consolidation over time. Note Patheon [PTHN], listed below, was acquired by Thermo Fisher [TMO] in August of this year.

(Source: Cambrex company filings.)

CDMO Segment Financial Summary And Estimates

(Source: Company Filings and my estimates)

Note in the above table, the decline in revenues in the CDMO segment in recent years is due to some legacy contract revenue rolling off. Management has suggested they expect slowly increasing EBITDA over the near-term years. In my discussions with the management team I have emphasized the importance of business development in the CDMO segment to raise utilization and grow the business. They have been receptive and I believe we may see even stronger growth than I modeled going forward.

However, in order to remain conservative, I assume only minimal EBITDA growth in my base case estimates. I suspect I have erred too low on both revenue growth and EBITDA margin over time. While the track record is short, management seems to be conservative in their own estimates for the business. The company beat estimates and raised guidance in both of the last two quarters.

The Acute Care Segment

The Acute Care segment is the drug development operation and is currently focused on the commercialization of IV Meloxicam. Recro also owns rights for the development of Fadolmidine (“Fado”) and Dexmedetomidine (“Dex”), as well as some early stage neuromuscular blocker compounds. However, expenditure on these other molecules is currently minimal. As I explain below, there is every reason to believe IV Meloxicam will be successful in the market.

Multiple industry participants with whom I have spoken have confirmed that opinion. Independent of the specifics of Meloxicam, as can be seen in the figure below, statistically the odds are generally good once a molecule has reached the FDA application phase. Recro submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for IV Meloxicam in July of this year.

(Source: Cambrex company filings.)

The long record of safety and efficacy for Mobic, the brand name version of oral Meloxicam, provides further confidence in a positive outcome. Moreover, the market for the drug is large and the policy winds are supportive of opioid alternatives. To understand the potential for this drug we need to examine the backdrop of the opioid crisis in the United States.

The Opioid Crisis

Coincidentally, I am writing this immediately following the President’s declaration of a national emergency due to the opioid crisis. One must only search “opioid crisis” online to find endless data about and the tragedy caused by the addiction to derivatives of the lowly poppy plant. Let’s look at the data to better understand why solutions to this crisis, including new non-opioid treatments like IV Meloxicam, are so desperately needed in the market.

The increase in deaths due to each of these classes of opioids is remarkable. Note the approximately 5x increase in deaths from prescription opioids through the range of this data. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more people died of overdose in 2016 than either car accidents or firearm related incidents. Overdose deaths have increased so dramatically that they were a major factor in causing the first decrease in the US average life expectancy in twenty years.

What is perhaps even more striking than the general trend though, is the explosion in heroin and synthetic opioid deaths post 2010 and 2012, respectively. The data here tells us a couple of things. One, is that prescription opioids may indeed be a “gateway” drug to heroin and other illicit opioids. In 2010, increased regulatory enforcement and a move to more difficult to abuse extended release forms of painkillers caused the rate of increase in prescription opioid deaths to slow (though note the continued increase).

Unfortunately, heroin and synthetic opioid deaths exploded in a manner that more than compensated for the relative improvement in prescription painkiller deaths. There is strong evidence that people formed an addiction to painkillers post-surgery, and then resorted to heroin and / or synthetic opioids when they could no longer access pain pills. This is a simplification of course, but illustrates the issue. Unfortunately, as long as opioid painkillers are used for appropriate medical applications, some patients will become addicted.

In addition to the human tragedy, the economic cost to society is unbelievably high. At least two studies have attempted to quantify this impact. The first, a study of 2007 data published in the journal “Pain Medicine” indicated the aggregate costs to society to be in excess of $55 billion annually.

A more recent study, published in 2016 in the journal “Medical Care” and based on 2013 data, calculated the aggregate cost at $78.5 billion annually. The implication of that figure is the opioid epidemic cost the country nearly 0.5% of economic growth in that year. Given that US GDP growth has been in the sub 2% range generally in recent years, that is not a trivial figure. If were to assume all of this expense was entirely lost to society, opioid addiction would have reduced our economic growth by 25% in recent years. I find that data point staggering and the cost has surely only risen in the years since 2013.

The solution to the opioid crisis will be multi-pronged, a combination of intelligent healthcare policy and private sector innovation. A detailed examination of the way-forward is beyond the scope of this article, but the obvious relevance here is the need for effective, non-opioid pain management.

The FDA has begun pushing for this solution. In June of this year, for example, the FDA granted “fast track” status to Tanezumab, a drug that will be used to treat chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis and back pain. In the same month, the FDA asked Endo International, a pharma company, to pull its opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market due to abuse concerns. The policy trend is very clear.

The Market For Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) first approved in oral form by the FDA in the year 2000. It is non-addictive and has been proven safe and effective through nearly two decades of patient use. Recro intends to address the peri- and post-surgical pain environment with its IV formulation. The company estimates the post-operative pain market at around $6 billion in sales per year and believes this drug could be applied in roughly half of annual procedures.

(Source: Company filings.)

The IV formulation of Meloxicam has a unique role to play in that it is the only post-surgical pain drug that can be administered only once and effectively mask pain through the critical first 24 hours. As a result, it will contribute to reducing the number of newly created opioid addicts, and consequently, future opioid overdose deaths.

In the case of many surgeries, and perhaps most outpatient surgeries, opioid drugs are only medically justifiable in the first 24 to 48 hours. Beyond that period, over the counter analgesics will often do the trick. If doctors can provide a one-time injection, post-surgery, and provide pain relief through this critical period, it could be a game changer for post-surgical opioid use.

(Source: Company filings.)

Currently, there are no effective, long-lasting, injectable pain drugs for this application. Per the data above, competing drugs provide significantly shorter duration pain relief. Consequently, patients must be sent home with additional, oral pain medications. Frequently, the oral medications prescribed for post-surgical pain are opioids, and too often, patients become addicted to these opioids. Alternatively, IV Meloxicam provides superior pain relief through the critical first 24 hours. This is a tremendous advantage given the burgeoning policy response to the opioid crisis, which will likely further restrict opioid use.

Of the non-opioid alternatives, one of the closest competitors in my opinion is Ketorolac, which must be administered every 6 hours. IV Meloxicam has been demonstrated as superior to Ketorolac in Recro’s clinical studies. Further, even when compared to a post-surgery Morphine injection, Recro’s research indicates IV Meloxicam is superior over every increment beyond the first half hour, as seen in the data below.

(Source: Company filings.)

Again, the key is reducing or eliminating prescriptions for oral opioid medications as supplements to post-surgical pain medication applied at the point of care. Recro’s clinical studies indicate IV Meloxicam significantly reduces post-surgical use of opioids. Below, I include both the data for knee replacement surgeries, which was particularly dramatic, as well as the total population data for all surgeries studied.

(Source: Company filings.)

Cadence Pharmaceuticals

In examining the commercial opportunity for IV Meloxicam I reviewed the publicly available pure play competitors and analogs for points of reference. Unfortunately, those that fit the bill were few. My assessment, with which management concurs, is the developer of Ofirmev probably provides the best analog. Cadence Pharmaceuticals developed and commercialized Ofirmev, and was similarly a company with a single commercial drug during that period.

(Source: Cadence Pharmaceuticals filings.)

Cadence hit some speed bumps in the form of poor execution in its commercialization of Ofirmev. However, to be conservative I think this is a good pattern on which to model Recro’s upcoming commercialization. Note, Mallinckrodt [MNK] acquired Cadence in Q1 of 2014 for ~12x trailing year revenue. I certainly do not assume such an outcome for Recro, but it seems like a real possibility given the growing market for pain management and the significant synergies achievable in pharmaceutical M&A transactions. Ofirmev has been a solid performer since its acquisition by Mallinckrodt and is running at approximately $300mm in annual sales at this point.

It is worth noting that Mallinckrodt was the manufacturer of Cadence’s Ofirmev formulation. This relationship was very much an analog to that of Recro and Alkermes, but there are many other potential acquirers, including Mallinckrodt.

The Post-Surgical Pain Market Landscape

There are several prescription, non-opioid drugs on the market that are direct competitors in providing post-surgical pain relief, along with many opioid options. For the purposes of this comparison I lump the opioids together because they tend to share common risk and efficacy traits.

Ofirmev – This drug is an injectable formulation of acetaminophen, a commonly used oral pain reliever. It is generally considered less effective in pain management and therefore indicated for milder pain than Meloxicam. It is also relatively short lasting with injections required every 4 to 6 hours. Sales are currently running at around $300mm annually. Importantly, because Meloxicam can treat more significant pain, it opens up a larger market opportunity that directly overlaps with opioids.

Ketorolac – Ketorolac is also an NSAID and is available in a variety of generic formulations and delivery methods. IV ketorolac was the first intravenous NSAID available in the US market and was the sole option for its indication until Ofirmev was commercialized in 2011. Like Ofirmev, it requires injection every 4 to 6 hours to manage pain.

Caldolor – An injectable form of ibuprofin, Caldolor is used for the management of mild pain in pediatric and post-surgical patients who are unable to take ibuprofin in oral form. This product will not directly compete with IV Meloxicam, as the latter is applicable to moderate and severe pain. Further, this drug is short-lasting requiring injection every 4 to 6 hours. Caldolor has been a commercial failure largely due to its availability in inexpensive oral form and unflattering pain management capability when compared to alternatives.

Exparel – Exparel is an injectable form of bupivacaine, an analgesic generally injected locally at a surgical or injury site. In the post-surgical market, it is generally used in conjunction with systemic pain relievers such as the other drugs I discuss here. This drug has been on the market since 2012 and currently has annual sales of around $270mm.

Opioid Drugs – For all their problems, opioid drugs are effective at masking pain and are cheap. Their adverse effects include: high risk of addiction, respiratory depression, and impaired gastrointestinal function. They are also generally short lasting, requiring frequent dosing. These drugs remain dominant in severe and moderate pain management. In 2014, there were 234.3 million doses of injectable opioid analgesics used in United States according to the IMS Health NSP Audit.

How is IV Meloxicam different? It is long lasting, with 18 to 24 hours of effective pain management, which is longer than any competitor. This longevity will allow many patients to avoid or minimize opioid use in the critical first 24 hours of pain management. Further, its pain masking is superior to other injectable systemic pain relievers such as Ofirmev, ketorolac (generic) and Caldolor.

There are also new molecules in the development pipeline that will compete in this space.

DepoMeloxicam – This is another form of Meloxicam being developed by the same company, Pacira Pharmaceuticals [PCRX], that developed Exparel. This is an extended release, local injectable form of Meloxicam that is in the pre-clinical stage and thus several years from reaching the market. This form also has a slightly different application in that it will replicate Exparel’s use – it will be injected locally at the site of surgery or injury instead of operating as a systemic pain reliever. While this drug will also be applied in the post-surgical context, the application is not directly comparable and it will likely be used in conjunction with systemic NSAIDs like Recro’s IV Meloxicam. I think it worth noting that Pacira Pharmaceuticals is developing a Meloxicam based product that will compete with, and potentially replace, its Exparel product. I see this as a positive data point more than a threat for Recro’s product as it further validates the industry perception of Meloxicam’s efficacy and safety.

Bupivacaine / Meloxicam Combination – Heron Therapeutics is developing HTX-011 which is a combined bupivacaine / meloxicam injection for local anesthetic use. This drug is currently in Phase III trials and, if successfully commercialized, will compete directly with local surgical/post-surgical anesthetics such as Exparel and DepoMeloxicam. Interestingly though, Phase II study results indicate statistically significant reduction in pain as well as supplemental opioid use for a period of 24 hours+ after surgery. As a result, this drug formulation could be a direct competitor to Recro’s formulation as it replicates the key benefit of extended duration pain management. However, HTX-011 has not yet been studied in direct comparison to systemic alternatives and it is unclear whether the pain management would be sufficient without additional systemic analgesics. To illustrate this point, in Heron’s phase II abdominoplasty trial 52% of patients were still taking supplemental opioid pain killers by day three post-surgery.

Next Generation Opioids – Cara Therapeutics [CARA] is one among several pharma companies developing next generation opioid analgesics that will be less addictive than those currently on the market. Cara’s compound, CR 845, is currently in phase III trials for use in IV form in the post-operative pain market. While the data seems positive thus far, it is unclear if CR 845 is non-addictive or simply less addictive. It also requires administration every 6 hours (based on its clinical study dosage) and so would not eliminate, or likely reduce, the need for patients to take oral analgesics post-operatively.

Valuation

There are a number of moving pieces so I will lay out several scenarios. A sum of the parts analysis makes the most sense given the divergent business lines. I suggest low, base, and high case estimates for value as a standalone company, alongside upside cases based on strategic acquirers purchasing Recro’s assets. It is again worth noting that over time, I do believe shareholders are best served with a strategic acquirer purchasing the Company, and the management team has a track record of building and ultimately selling companies.

CDMO Business - Comparable Companies

Interestingly, three comps for the CDMO business were acquired in the last six months, and at high multiples – I suspect more consolidation will come. There are two good comps in my opinion, which I lay out below, but I include some others to frame the relative competitive advantage of drug manufacturers.

(Source: Public filings and market data.)

The best comps are Cambrex Corporation and Siegried Holding AG. Cambrex is probably the closest in business similarity, while Siegried does more contract manufacturing of simple, bulk active ingredients, resulting in a lower margin for Siegried. Cambrex, though, has recently seen its valuation compress. This decline is the result of investor concerns over the revenue stream of one particular drug, Harvoni, which generates a large portion of CBM EBITDA and is facing declines.

While neither company is a perfect comp, both benefit from the same customer captivity due to regulatory and business risk switching costs. Further, a third close comp, Albany Molecular, was acquired this year for a multiple of normalized forward EBITA (proxy for “cash EBIT”) of approximately 16x.

The highest multiple comp set is a group of biologics manufacturers. They produce drugs from living cells cultured in their labs. This type of contract drug manufacturer has even higher switching costs to customers given the difficulty of replicating a manufacturing process employing live cell cultures.

The third comp set consists of contract research organizations, which do exactly what the name implies – they perform research on behalf of third party pharma companies. Switching costs here are lower simply because there is no customer facing product for which quality could be corrupted through switching.

CDMO Valuation

Management has suggested the segment should produce a low to mid-20’s EBITDA number in the near-term years. My multiples simply reflect the low and high of the two comp company multiples along with their average as my base case. The acquisition multiple is derived from the Albany Molecular deal. Note that my estimates for the CDMO segment are burdened with my estimate of corporate overhead for the segment.

My key assumptions are:

Near-term performance in-line with management comments.

Gross margin declines over time from the mid-40’s% range to 41%.

Incremental EBITDA margin of 40% in the near term.

CapEx returns to maintenance levels.

No customer losses nor significant customer acquisitions.

(Source: My estimates.)

Acute Care – Meloxicam Value

As discussed above, Cadence Pharmaceuticals provides the best guide to Meloxicam performance in the market. It’s impossible to know exactly how the rollout will play out though, and reasonable people will likely have differing viewpoints as to the trajectory. I provide here my best guesses for the low, base and high cases. Note, however, the company’s recent share price of around $9 is nearly covered by the CDMO business value plus net cash. Consequently, all we really need to believe for Recro to be a safe investment is that Meloxicam commercialization has minimal positive net present value (NPV) for the company.

(Source: My estimates.)

My key assumptions include:

A $45mm payment in 2018 that REPH is obligated to make to Alkermes as part of the acquisition deal for the Meloxicam rights. This payment is due upon FDA approval of Recro’s Meloxicam application, which was submitted in July 2017.

Meloxicam does not launch until end of Q2 2018, so I assume a partial year of sales in 2018.

Peak sales in 2024 and a decline thereafter due to probable challenges to patent protection

A 72% Gross Margin vs. a realistic 70-80% range provided by management.

A $300 to $350 thousand fully-loaded cost per sales rep, which is in excess of the $250 thousand rep cost the company expects.

Continued cash R&D expenditure in the high teens $mm range annually. However, I assume there is no value in the other molecules in the portfolio and no value created through the R&D through 2022. I believe this is very conservative.

Acute Care – Meloxicam Valuation

(Source: My estimates.)

Note the large gap between standalone base case and acquisition valuation. This is a business which, when acquired, can be stripped of essentially all overhead and plugged into a strategic acquirer’s sales force. I believe this is the likely outcome eventually, and as already discussed, management has sold businesses before. I think it makes all the sense in the world to ramp sales in IV Meloxicam first, before looking to sell the Company later. I don’t believe there will be a shortage of interested parties for either the CDMO asset or IV Meloxicam. I assume four years for the acquisition scenarios, but it may happen sooner.

Consolidated Valuation

So, what is Recro Pharmaceuticals worth? In my estimates I have included full dilution accounting for all dilutive derivatives (there are two classes of private warrants outstanding), my estimate of future insider stock based compensation, as well as my expectation of secondary offerings to fund the Meloxicam commercialization. I accounted for the derivatives using the equity method. To be clear, I do expect a future equity offering to help fund the Meloxicam commercialization, but I believe this is ultimately a great thing for shareholders and my estimates on the capital raise are sufficiently conservative. The valuation estimates below include dilution.

(Source: My estimates.)

Regarding dilution, I assume all cash required in excess of cash on-hand and the cash generated by the CDMO business is acquired through two secondary equity offerings. I believe I have been overly conservative in assuming 60%+ dilution through additional equity offerings and outstanding derivatives. The first offering I have modeled at $8.50 and the second at $10.50 with value divided equally between them for a total of nearly $60mm raised.

For reference, management seems to believe the cash burn will most likely be less than this amount. Further, the Company will likely be able to procure reasonable debt terms for a portion of this cash requirement post FDA approval. Additionally, I would expect REPH’s share price to rise over time and the average equity offering price to be greater than the ~$9.40 per share I have modeled.

Catalysts

There are several near-term catalysts for this investment.

Early 2018 Refi of Credit Facility – REPH has a roughly $25mm credit facility drawn from a healthcare investor, OrbiMed, which was the source of financing for the 2015 acquisition of the Alkermes assets. At the time, Recro was a pre-revenue pharma development company and borrowing options were understandably limited. The current facility is quite high cost with an interest rate in the teens. Management is likely to refi this facility in early 2018 with traditional bank debt collateralized by the CDMO operation. I expect they will be able to borrow at favorable rates at that time. The refi will increase cash flows available to cover IV Meloxicam commercialization costs.

FDA Approval of IV Meloxicam – Recro’s application was submitted at the end of July and the FDA has provided May 2018 as their target for providing a decision on IV Meloxicam.

Sale of Meloxicam – While I have laid out my expectation for the Meloxicam development going forward, it is possible a large pharma company makes an unsolicited bid earlier in the commercialization process. Healthcare policy seems likely to shift in a way adverse to the interests of opioid painkiller producers in the United States. Meloxicam would make a sensible target to fill the revenue gap left by likely stagnating or declining opioid sales going forward. The CEO seems to think so as well:

"I think that we recognize people could come [to] our door with the disproportionate value proposition, and we'll have to pay attention to them on behalf of our shareholders and make sure that we're making careful, right decisions" – CEO Gerri Henwood, 1/18/2017 Interview[2]

Sale of the CDMO facility – I hope management does not sell this business until they have increased utilization to something approximating capacity. However, at that time it would make tremendous sense to separate this asset from the unrelated Acute Care segment.

Risks

FDA Rejects Recro’s Meloxicam Application – All of the diligence I have done indicates approval is highly likely. However, there is the possibility of either irreparable rejection (which seems extremely unlikely) or rejection pending an additional clinical study. In the latter case, the value of Meloxicam to Recro would be reduced by the additional clinical development cost and the time value lost. In the event IV Meloxicam never makes it to market, the Company could immediately cease R&D development and attempt to sell the CDMO, which as previously discussed, covers today’s stock price.

Patent Durability – Recro has patents on composition, method of making, and method of treating for IV Meloxicam through 2022, and they license from Alkermes additional method patents for the drug that are valid through 2030. I have spoken with the company as well as pharmaceuticals specialists on the sell-side and all parties believe the patents will hold up through the mid-2020’s and may have to defend against competition to 2030. However, I have no expertise in patent law and assume a conservative case in my estimates.

Customer Concentration / Decline in the CDMO Segment – Four customers represented 97% of revenues in 2016. If the CDMO business loses a major customer and is unable to fill that revenue gap, results could decline materially. This would not only reduce the value of the CDMO business, but also expand the cash deficit through Meloxicam’s breakeven point. While I like this business for its high degree of customer captivity, there are no guarantees. I would expect new business development to eventually fill the gap, but it would take significant time. Some large branded and generic pharmaceutical companies, including key Recro customers Teva and Novartis, have in-house manufacturing capabilities. There is always some risk they decide to transfer the manufacture of their drugs in-house. However, for the reasons described in the CDMO section above I believe they are unlikely to risk the supply disruption of such a transfer. Further, the legacy nature of these drugs means likely flattish or declining volume in the medium term. It would seem illogical for either of these companies to go to the expense and effort of transferring these drugs in-house given their declining nature.

Excessive Insider Compensation – Insiders took nearly $4,000,000 in stock based compensation in 2016. Much of it went to top management. This is excessive for a cash-burning, micro-cap company. If management does not cut this expense item in the near future I expect we will see institutional holders engage with the company publicly on this issue.

Execution – Recro’s CEO has successfully commercialized one drug of which I am aware. This is arguably a thin resumé for the commercial launch phase. However, extensive diligence calls on Gerri as well as other key personnel have been positive. On balance, I have confidence in current management and look forward to sharing in their success.

Conclusion

I believe Recro represents one of the best risk/reward balances I have encountered in recent years. What started as research on a valuable CDMO asset has led to a positive surprise in discovering the value of Recro’s Acute Care segment. Both buckets of value – the CDMO business and IV Meloxicam – arguably individually justify today’s stock price. I can point to many reasons why my valuation cases are conservative as opposed to aggressive, certainly in the base case.

Any number of positives, including winning customers at the CDMO, shutting down non-Meloxicam R&D, or less dilutive sources of capital could easily raise my target price in my base case into the high $20s.

Additionally, as discussed above, there is no shortage of catalysts to realize value and the political backdrop is quite favorable with Recro a potential contributor to solving the opioid crisis. Importantly, even discounting Acute Care back to today and using conservative estimates, I get upside of ~ 140% in my base case. If everything goes wrong and the Company cannot execute, assuming IV Meloxicam gets approved, I think there is far more value than today’s total enterprise value of $143mm to a strategic acquirer for Acute Care alone.

In short, I can see many ways to win and win big, and long-term downside appears limited by the multiple sources of value. That of course doesn’t mean there won’t be negative announcements or down days… but I think the underlying value of Recro’s assets is substantially higher than the stock price reflects, and over time this investment is not likely to lead to permanent capital loss.

I expect REPH to trade toward intrinsic value in the coming months with FDA approval of Meloxicam likely to be a potent catalyst in the first half of 2018. I believe those who do the work to examine underlying value masked by the temporary cash burn of drug commercialization will be richly rewarded.

[1] Pharma & Biotech 2017 - Results Healthcare

[2] Benzinga Interview 1/18/2017 - Exclusive: Recro Pharma CEO Talks Meloxicam, Alleviating Investor Concerns

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.