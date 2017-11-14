Vodafone: There's Life In The Telecom World

Amid a tough competitive landscape, who would think of putting "telecom" and "strength" together in the same sentence?

This is exactly what the largest carrier in the Western half of the world did this morning. British giant Vodafone (VOD) reported what was perhaps its best mid-period results of the past several years.

Credit: Techlosofy

Service revenues, excluding the Netherlands JV and adjusting for currency impact, were up about +2% YOY once again, in line with last year's numbers. Compare this rate to AT&T's (T) -3% and Verizon's (VZ) -2% (organic) delivered in the most recent quarter, and one might start to appreciate Vodafone's moderate but consistent results. Growth outside Europe was key in providing top-line momentum, with a repeat of double-digit growth in Turkey and Egypt not surprisingly helping to drive a 7% organic increase in AMAP revenues. But even in Europe, where Vodafone had experienced weakness in virtually every major market in the past, Germany, Spain and Italy saw service revenues rise by at least 1%, with the large U.K. sub-segment still battling long-lasting regulation headwinds.

Further down the P&L, Vodafone once again used cost management to drive a welcome improvement in adjusted EBITDA. On an ex-FX and M&A basis, this metric was up a strong 13% for the period, dwarfing last year's 6% increase. As much as I remain optimistic about the company's return to growth on the top line, I continue to see cost containment playing a crucial role in Vodafone's earnings growth going forward. The Street currently expects EPS to rise 16% next fiscal year (see chart below), but I project this rate to increase after analysts update their models for the stronger-than-anticipated 2018 outlook delivered this morning.

Very importantly to my investment thesis, Vodafone managed to produce a healthy stream of cash, with FCF pre-spectrum falling near €1.3 billion on the back of improved earnings and better working capital management. As I have presented in the past, I find VOD enticing for its rich dividend policy. Seeing the company back it up with sufficient cash is crucial for the forward dividend yield of nearly 6% to remain attractive.

On the Vodafone stock

I have to admit, I might have jumped into VOD a few months too early. I had been eyeing the company since early 2016, when it showed early but clearer signs that, despite pockets of softness and a few missteps in emerging markets, the carrier was on track to return to revenue and EBITDA growth once again after a very long time. The June 2016 Brexit vote that sent Vodafone shares below $30 was the trigger that I had been looking for to buy the stock just above $29 apiece.

But as money continued to chase growth in the back half of calendar 2016 and a few company-specific challenges persisted, VOD continued to dip fast, reaching $24/share territory by the end of the year. Following strong fiscal 2018 first-half results, however, I'm finally above water once again, one year and a half after my initial investment. Interestingly, VOD stock has performed better than its U.S. peers during the period (see blue line below).

Despite the 22% price run YTD, I continue to believe that VOD has legs. The company's operations seem to be back on their feet, with India no longer a central threat, softness in Europe subsiding and monetization opportunities in higher-growth areas like consumer IoT possibly bringing in some upside in the future.

With adjusted EBITDA now forecasted to grow at about 10% and FCF pre-spectrum set to reach €5 billion in fiscal 2018, I believe VOD stock could move closer to $35/share over the next year. I believe, therefore, that a welcome total return (i.e. including dividends) in the mid-to-high teens by the end of 2018 is not out of question.

