Twitter (TWTR) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

UBS Global Technology Conference Call

November 14, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Ned Segal - CFO

Analysts

Eric Sheridan - UBS

Eric Sheridan

Okay, great. If everyone could just sort of take their seats, we’re going to start with the next session. It’s my pleasure that we have the new CFO of Twitter, Ned Segal here today. Ned, thanks so much for doing it.

Ned Segal

Thanks, for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eric Sheridan

So, one of the things I wanted to start with in terms of maybe setting the stage and framing it was, there has been a lot of debate amongst investors around the development of the product, what it’s meant for user growth, what it’s meant for user engagement over time. Maybe talk about some of the things the Company has done over the last 12 months, 18 months to look at -- relook at the product as a way to sort of engage people on the user side and drive engagement higher from here?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, Jack’s been back for a couple of years now. And if you look at the product and the experience then relative to what you see now is you see pretty significant improvements but hopefully, we’re just getting started on what we can do to make the experience better to drive audience and engagement. I look at a handful of things, one is the on-boarding experience for the time, the benefit and the timeline is so much better than it used to be. We ask you a handful of questions and get you in a timeline relatively quickly and then continue to recommend topics or subjects to you that might be interesting and might help you stay their longer or comeback more frequently.

The second is, the timeline itself where it used to be fairly chronological, once you open it up to be not just chronological and you had and in case you missed a component to it, there is so much that you can do to drive relevance for users. We’ve done a lot there, but we know that there is a lot more that we can continue to do. The notifications that people get through email or badging on the app are also a big opportunity and it’s something that you really have to make sure you get right. Because, once you start sending people emails at the wrong time or emails that aren’t relevant, they may stop opening them and then they stop driving audience and engagement the way that one might hope.

Final thing I’d point out is the Explore tab. The Explore tab is something, which -- it’s a great place for us to try new things around putting content in front of people that might be relevant to them in the moment, and your should be different than mine in the moments that you see in the topics that we recommend to you. But, it’s a great place for us to continue to drive audience and engagement outside of the timeline experience.

Eric Sheridan

One of the things that we’ve talked a fair bit about with the Company over the years is sort of the logged-in versus logged-out experience. Can you help people understand a little bit about where we are in incentivizing people who are logged-out to logged-in to become users? What sort of incentives or what sort of programs you have in place to sort of drive people to sort of adopt the program more -- the platform more logged-in?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, although we’ve made some improvements there over time in making the experience better for people, so that they might stay and engage more with the service, while they are logged-out. There is still more that we could do both on the monetization side and on the conversion side. I think the big change was when a couple of years ago when we improved the logged-out experience, but there is more for us to do over time.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. You have posted four consecutive quarters of double-digit DAU growth. I think that goes to some of the product changes you referenced. Can we unpack a little bit what in the individual changes might have been, some of the key drivers? Is there any way to get some increased color about what some of those changes were that drove that increased DAU?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, we talk about three different things that can drive growth in audience and engagement, which one of the ways that we measure that as DAU. The first one is organic, and those are the events that happen in the world that we don’t really have control over. But once they happen, whether people come to Twitter to learn about them, whether they engage around those topics on Twitter, it’s something that certainly we can have some impact on. The second is product improvements. I went through some of them before. The main thing about product improvements is they ought to compound on themselves. So, the improvements that we made three quarters ago and the on-boarding experience for example ought to continue to drive benefit for today’s new users; and the improvements that we make today in the timeline or notifications ought to benefit users from who came to Twitter three quarters ago, just the same. So, they ought to build upon each other. And then, the third one is marketing. We have more control over the latter two than we do the first one. We said that this past quarter we really saw benefit from all three. And the product is the one that we think ought to drive continued DAU growth over time.

Eric Sheridan

Let’s stick with the marketing for a minute, just to understand a little bit of where the efforts are on marketing to drive adoption and engagement. What are some of the things that Company is doing on the marketing side to make people either aware of the platform all the way down to aware of the actual nuance and changes from an engagement standpoint of the platform?

Ned Segal

Sure. There’s pretty good awareness of Twitter. But, there’s always opportunity to help people understand how or when they might use it, to help them get comfortable that they might be somebody who could Tweet, not just somebody who could consume. And those are areas where we’ve invested over time, but you will continue to see more investment from us on the product side where we want to drive a great experience for people to get them to come back more frequently where we can get them to stay longer when they are there, then you will on the marketing side. There is a stat that we’ve talked a bit that I just love that got me really excited about Twitter over the summer, and it is that everyday more than 2 million users come to Twitter that haven’t on the service for 30 days or more. Of those, two-thirds have been on Twitter before but they haven’t been for 30 days or more and a third have never been to Twitter before. There’s two sides to that coin. One is, it just gives you a sense in both the stability and the size of that opportunity that there are so many people who know a lot about Twitter already but that we have a big opportunity in front of us to get them to stay once they are there. And the second is, if you think about our MAU and DAU that we’ve talked about, there’s still opportunity to get a lot more of them to stay than we do today.

Eric Sheridan

You’ve have also talked a lot about the vision and the idea for the Company to get more into video content over time, video content that’s published, live streaming content. Maybe just frame the content strategy for both, especially anchored around video.

Ned Segal

Sure. So, video is an important part of the content strategy for us. There are so many things about live content that are highly pertinent to the way people use Twitter. When you are watching an event, whether it’s on Twitter or not, if it’s boxing that’s off Twitter or it’s a baseball game that’s on Twitter, being a part of the conversation with people who are happy of it, people who are on one side or the other of the game waiting for one person or another or one team or another, being able to be part of the conversation while you are watching the game or the live event, whatever it might be, is something that’s pretty differentiated.

We have a lot more content on Twitter as far as live content goes than we did a year ago when we were just getting started in this area. And you’ll generally find that our strategy is going to be more about extending an audience and getting broader reach to content owners than they otherwise might get. The person watching it on Twitter might be somebody who doesn’t have a large screen available to them at the moment, but still cares about the event and also wants to be a part of the conversation or see the conversation in a way that they may not be able to somewhere else. So, that opens up content to us and ad budgets to us that we otherwise might not get and gives us a way to help people come to Twitter and stay longer, once they are there.

Eric Sheridan

To that point, what have you seen as you shifted to more content of a video nature on the platform? What has that done to either user engagement or user acquisition, like how has that brought people back sort of into the platform?

Ned Segal

So, we haven’t broken out video and how live video has driven audience and engagement, but you know, we talked about the numbers more broadly. And when you see the consistent improvement in DAU with double-digit growth over the last four quarters and continue to trend in early Q1, 3%, 5%, 7%, 11% over 2016 and then 14%, 12%, 14% this year, video is definitely one of the things that contributes to that. But, you’d have to look at the product improvements and other organic events and other marketing things that we’ve done to really understand what’s driven all that audience and engagement improvement.

Eric Sheridan

When you think about what content works best on Twitter, I think we saw the move to do the NFL streaming a year ago; now, we’ve got partnerships with Bloomberg that were announced at Adweek this year; you saw presidential debates streamed on Twitter; you see long tailed content like college sports. What’s the sweet spot for content on Twitter as you see it?

Ned Segal

You also see user generated content, right?

Eric Sheridan

Yes.

Ned Segal

So, all of those ought to be opportunities for us to get the right content in front of people at that time that it’s relevant to them and get them to engage with that content and stay longer and look at other things. So, we tend to think about as we want to have all kinds of content on Twitter. And we’re not going to try to pick size, and when we think about what it is that would be there, but you tend to find things that where -- the live events are things that because they are live, people maybe get more benefit as they’re topical, because the day they happen are the topical because if you watch it later, it may not be as interesting because you may have found the results of it.

You haven’t asked about it, but it leads to thinking about how these deals work. And you’ll typically find that our deals are going to be revenue shares, not something else, revenue share implicit in that is that we’re extending the reach for the content owner. And so they think that they can get access to viewers at a time or in a place that they otherwise might not get them. And so, the ad dollars that they’re sharing with us are ad dollars that they may otherwise not get.

Eric Sheridan

Got it. So, we should think if it more as a rev share model than necessarily a right large check model for licensing and acquisition?

Ned Segal

That’s generally going to be the approach, that’s right.

Eric Sheridan

Okay, perfect. And then going forward, how much do you see that as part of the forward investment curve for the Company? So, it drives revenue but then there is obviously a share component to it. How much video do you think there should be on Twitter? Mark Zuckerberg talks at Facebook about it eventually maybe becoming all video over time. How do you think about it, what the right mix is of video versus non video on the platform, maybe into long-term?

Ned Segal

So, we think about being content agnostic. We want to have all kinds of content for people and whatever it is that’s most relevant to them in the moment or for the event or the topic that they’re learning about on Twitter. But, remember, when you talk about video and Twitter, it’s so many different things. It could be an ad that you see when you scroll up through your timeline that was rendered in advance, so it’s fair to -- it’s loaded quickly and you can see it and benefit from it. The advertiser knows that you got to see enough of it to get their message across. It could be a video clip from a content owner, it could be live video or stored video that has advertising which would also be video before or during the event. So, there are so many different ways that video can be -- we talked about user generated content before as well. There is so many different ways that video can manifest itself on the platform. We don’t just think about one component and we don’t just -- we don’t think about video relative to other things. We think about having the technology, so that people can put whatever the content is that they want on Twitter, and so that we all as users can benefit from that content, whether it’s video, a 140 or 280 characters.

Eric Sheridan

I am sure we’ll get into that. Advertiser demand. I thought one of the most interesting things on the last earnings call was calling out that the top 100 global advertisers were up 23% year-on-year in terms of their spend on the platform. Maybe talk a little about what the dialogue and the conversation is like, sticking with that cohort of advertisers first? What are they seeing on Twitter that they want to spend that much more money year-on-year and how you think that feeds into where the advertising platform can move medium, long-term?

Ned Segal

So, we have a much better message for the advertisers than we did a year ago. And we are doing a much better job executing and delivering that message. Let me talk about each of those.

On the message itself, the ROI is much better than it was a year ago. CPEs have come down quite a bit; ad engagements are up quite a bit. There are brand and relevance studies which suggest that the ROI can be as much as 40% better on Twitter than what you can get somewhere else because we can both put the advertiser in front of their customer at a time that’s highly relevant to them and show the right ads at the right time, and also that we can put them in front of users at a time that they otherwise might not be able to see the content. An example would be all the content -- the live video content that doesn’t have ads against it, 28% of live video -- or a video content rather, doesn’t have videos against it. So, if you want to advertise to somebody while they are watching Game of Thrones, Twitter is going to be a pretty good place to do it; it’d be hard to find them on a broadcast network at that time.

So, those are a few examples that we think about where the message is much better than it was before. On the execution side, we are doing a better job getting in front of advertisers with better measurement studies, both our own and external studies. We have a better ROI message to share and we are doing a better job measuring how and when and how frequently and what we are pitching when we are talking to an advertiser to make sure that we can go find the next bunch of advertisers who look like that top 100.

We think there’s -- we continue to be demand constrained and there are lot more advertisers who should like those top 100 and we got to go out and get the message in front of them as well.

Eric Sheridan

What are some of the key friction points to improving the breadth of advertisers on the platform? So, when the team goes out and engages with potential advertisers, what’s the feedback back to the Company of we would like to see this improvement, so we could either allocate budget or more budget to Twitter as a platform?

Ned Segal

So, there are a couple of things that come to play, and I will talk about larger advertisers, then I will talk about smaller ones. On the larger advertisers, they want demonstrable ROI, and we both have a better story now and we are doing the better measuring the ROI, and that makes it easier to tell the story to them but we have to get in front of them to tell the story. And I think folks know that there was a decent amount of disruption in our sales force last year. We got a lot more stability this year and we’re actually selectively hiring the sales force to make sure that we’re in front of the advertisers at the right times. So, it feels like things are headed in the right direction there, but still lots of work to do with the larger advertisers. With the smaller advertisers, a lot of this is about technology and making sure that we have to support for the largest of the self-serve advertisers. So, you may have seen last week we went to public beta on a subscription service for smaller advertisers, $99 a month and we run the campaign for you. It’s something that we have been experimenting with for some time, going to public beta, is a nice step along the way. It’s obviously very early in that product, but that’s something that we think -- that’s a way that we think we should better be able to help the smaller advertisers get in front of their customers.

Twitter should be highly relevant as a place for local advertisers to get in front of their customers, if I consider the use cases and how I use Twitter and you might feel the same way so much of what we use it for is for things that are happening right around us. And we haven’t made it as easy as we should for smaller advertisers who are typically local to get in front of their customers at highly relevant times, and this subscription product should be, one of the ways we do it. Second one is, we’ve talked about a customer success team that we’ve got that now works with the largest handful of the self-serve customers to make sure that they’re getting everything that they need out of Twitter. So, lots of opportunities still at both the largest advertisers and who with those who are smaller who may not even be on the platform yet.

Eric Sheridan

And with respect to self-serve as well, is there a component of that that’s only just on-network but off-network as an opportunity for Twitter?

Ned Segal

Yes. Hopefully, there is opportunity in the Twitter audience platform, so they don’t just buy on Twitter, but they buy off the Twitter as well. But, I think the first step is for us to just get them into the door and to get them committed to advertising on Twitter in a subscription or in another format that -- where they’re committed and where we’re able to help them find their customers and hopefully we can grow up from there.

Eric Sheridan

Maybe just one more sticking with smaller advertisers and self-serve. Is the key friction point still tools for people to understand measurement and attribution on the platform, at this point, or is it price, or is it just knowing who to talk to? Sometimes it’s on-boarding is the biggest hurdle for some time to self-serve. What are some of the -- to close out on the small advertisers, what are some of those friction points you’re still solving?

Ned Segal

Well, the friction points you’re describing -- this could be friction points for any advertiser and you could add to the list. The pricing comes to a place where the ROI is much better than it was a few quarters ago. However, sometimes advertising decisions are made a year at a time. And it might be harder to get an advertiser to reconsider on media mix model in the middle of the year than it might be at the end of the year. And so, sometimes they’re just getting into half the conversation in the middle of the year, even though you know you’ve got a great story to tell. When they hear our audience and engagement metrics and how they have improved over the last year, when they see the ROI improving, when we’re in front of them as opposed to not having the meetings with them, that can make a big difference, whether they are larger advertiser or they are smaller one, that will find us through self-serve.

Eric Sheridan

Is -- the outlook, as we go into 2018, I know it’s about something -- we’re going to talk about outlook per se. But, is this the right time to start having those 2018 advertising conversations, because you’ve now proven out double-digit DAU growth for the last three quarters, pricing has come down to where the ROI has improved. Has that made those conversations as we’re in this crucial forward year ad budgeting period a lot easier for the team to have?

Ned Segal

We hope that’ll make them a lot easier. This is the time when those are happening and those are the drivers that hopefully will improve those conversations.

Eric Sheridan

In terms of those conversations, as people look out over 2018 and 2019, is the video first approach -- is it a move to direct response as getting that mix right between direct response and brand? What’s resonating the most with those large advertisers and where they want to put an incremental dollar?

Ned Segal

It really depends on the advertiser. One of the great things about Twitter is whether it’s brand advertising for the right advertiser or they are launching an app in a new country or a new app or a new game and they want to get it in front of people, we should be able to get them in front of their customer at a highly relevant moment. So, video’s now our largest ad format. But, we actually had success this past quarter on the direct response side as well. The direct response isn’t just deprecated TellApart business to us. It’s also a website click cards or mobile application downloads, both of which defined this past quarter.

Eric Sheridan

And in terms of some of the key drivers, I just want to make sure we understand the messaging right. Price has come down a fair bit, that’s improved ROI. How does the Company think about what the right mix of ad load is per user? So, you are seeing engagement growth which should grow the ability for impressions, but do you still want to bring ad load down or is going forward it’s price that’s more of a lever or ad impressions that’s more of a lever, and what’s going to be the driver of the business?

Ned Segal

Glad you asked the question. So, it clearly is a few different levers that ought to come to play at once. You mentioned CPEs have come down a bunch, and that’s true. Adding agents have gone up a lot, and that’s a lot of the ROI. So, it’s not just price, it’s that people are actually -- the advertising is resonating with the people who are seeing it. But, there are other levers as well, such as the right advertising formats or having a conversation around a launch of a product or an event or an app that people want somebody to know about and making sure that they are using Twitter at the right time for them.

Eric Sheridan

I think turning to video, that’s something we sort of talked about touched upon a little bit during the conversation. How people understand how video monetizes differently potentially on Twitter than other ad products? Is it a higher priced ad product over time, is it something where you see that much higher engagement, therefore your modernization and ROI trends are driven by engagement? What drives the adoption of video and makes advertisers want to advertise against video more?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, video can be great for a lot of different things. One of them is for brand. If you think about an ad that you might see in your timeline that has video in it, it’s counted as an engagement across the industry when you see it for two or more seconds and 50% or more of it is on your screen. And so, inherent in that is that advertisers and the industry have agreed that you get the benefit of having seen the ad, if you see it for that long and you see that much of it. And so, that means, it might be priced differently than a -- call the action, clicking to download an app, which you might do much frequently but might be of more value to the company that paid for the advertising dollars for. So, ads often will be cheaper on an individual engagement. But, you may get a lot more of them than you would, downloading an app for example.

Eric Sheridan

What’s the proposition, when the team goes out to have a conversation around video on Twitter compared to let’s say video on television where there is still tremendous amount of ad dollars that are still against that engagement? What’s the pitch? Is it a more highly engaged user, a cheaper price, the higher ROI, more engagement, all the above? So, what’s the framework that the team goes to market with?

Ned Segal

It should really start with relevance. We should be able to put the right ad in front of a user at -- during the event or at the time that might be most relevant to them because we know a lot more about than another ad format might, whether it’s television or something else. And if we can do that, whether it’s a video that they are watching on Twitter or video that they’re watching somewhere else where they’re engaging around or about that video on Twitter, that should be pretty differentiated. Price and other things will come up as well but the advertisers ought to be thinking about ROI. And so, the price is going to be just one component of that. They’re really going to have to know that their ads are getting in front of people at the right time and they’re engaging with them and being able to measure that better and having a better ROI story than we’ve had in the past, helps a lot.

Eric Sheridan

Great, okay. We talked about direct response a little bit, but I want to go a little bit deeper there. So, the decommissioning of the products and TellApart that weren’t a part of the future roadmap, as we exit 2017 and go into 2018 that will be predominantly behind us, is that correct?

Ned Segal

It’s behind us in the sense that there is no -- there won’t be revenue going forward, but it will still be in the comps. So, remember when we talked about the third quarter and the fourth quarters and we said there was about $20 million of TellApart that impacted the comps in Q3 and about $40 million that impacts our comps in Q4, you can tell by that that TellApart was a seasonal business. And so, you should expect that Q1 and Q2 look a lot more like Q3 than they did like Q4 and how do they impact the comps.

Eric Sheridan

Got it, perfect. And then, the products that do remain that are sort of on the long-term product roadmap, direct response, website clicks, mobile app install ads, maybe talk a little bit about what investments are being made to both educate advertisers and continue to ramp the remaining direct response products on the property?

Ned Segal

So, direct response will continue to be an important ad format for us. You may know that we have a new General Manager of the revenue product side of Twitter named Bruce Falck who joined us in the summer, shortly before I did. And he has affirmed our priorities in the space where video being our largest ad format will continue to be an area of big investment, but supporting the other ad formats where -- which we know are important to our advertisers is also something that we’ll continue to do next year. So, you’ll see mobile application downloads and other direct response formats continue to be areas where we -- that we support and invest against while we’re also working to make video better and making sure that whatever the next ad format is that comes up that we’re ready for that to.

Eric Sheridan

One of the things that we were fairly optimistic would help you scale in direct response about a year or so ago was the partnership with DoubleClick. It stayed in beta for a while, now you’re talking about a little bit more as being part of the broader -- part of the DR arsenal for the Company. Give us an update on that partnership with DoubleClick? What do they do for Twitter and what does it sort of improve in terms of your go-to-market strategy with direct response?

Ned Segal

So, there is DoubleClick Campaign Manager and the Double Click Bid Manager partnerships. It’s still pretty early in both. I haven’t quite reached their potential yet. And as we ramp each of them, hopefully we find more success. One may help us more on the real time bidding side and other may help us more in filling inventory in other ways. But, it’s still pretty early in both. I recognize by the way, you asked the question about ad load before, and I didn’t -- unintentionally didn’t answer your question. So, let me go back to it.

We really think about ourselves as the demand constraint, not supply constraint. And when we think about supply, we don’t just think about ad load on the timeline. We think about all the other parts of Twitter that can be monetized and we think about being thoughtful about the price that people pay in delivering them a good ROI, so that they don’t just want to run that campaign in that period, but they want to run many more campaigns with us over time. So, there will be a time when hopefully we will be having a conversation about being supply constraint as opposed to being demand constraint but right now, we are really focused on the advertiser and helping them see the ROI they can get on Twitter and the relevance they can get on Twitter and now that’s differentiated.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. You referenced earlier local that that was an area where you felt it was a pretty big greenfield opportunity for the Company. Talk about some of the investments you need to make to get local right. That would be the first question on that area.

Ned Segal

So, self-serve where we have invested and announced that public beta last week is a great example of what we can do to help local advertisers. There is a lot more we can do over time as we learn better how to segment the advertisers, as we learn better how to articulate the ROI to them, as we figure out how to continue to better support the largest of those local advertisers. Another component of local is just making sure that we have the right content on Twitter from a local perspective, so that we can deliver relevance to those advertisers. We think that’s something that’s strength of Twitter today but it’s something that we can’t take for granted, and we have to continue to make sure that we are supporting.

So, things that we do to reduce friction, so that people Tweet more for example, it might at first to us seem, you might not see the connection to local, but the more we can do to make it easier for people to Tweet whether it’s adding more characters or doing other things, the more likely we are to have the right content for people around local or any other topic, so that we can help advertisers get in front of users at the most relevant times.

Eric Sheridan

And is it -- on the advertisers side, is it an education curve that has to happen? Is that where some of the, maybe higher touch has to happen in terms of customer service support or helping people understand how to use the platform? Is that because there’s sort of an education curve that has to happen?

Ned Segal

There may be some education that has to happen. We could start with -- we are open for business for local advertisers in some cases; in others, it could be, don’t worry, we will run the campaign for you. For others, it could be, let us explain the value and hopefully this isn’t bespoke conversations but something that we can do in a more technology friendly way, but helping them understand how we can get them in front of their customers at highly relevant time for them and how we can segment their customers in a way that we can find them at the moment that’s most relevant. Those are things -- those are all really opportunities for us on the local side. It’s really early in local, lots to do there.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. I continue to have questions for Ned. We have about 10 minutes left. If the audience have any questions, please use the approximately, the instructions are on the table, send the questions up to me here on stage, I will work them into the conversation. One of the things we continue to struggle is sort of understand the addressable market or the TAM for is the data business. It’s growing very nicely. It looks like the business has probably high margin, at least from the outside looking in. Who are your typical data and enterprise customers today, what are they using Twitter for and what do you think that opportunity is?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, we’re really excited about the data business for a lot of reasons. One is, for some time, it was an under-monetized opportunity that we are now making better progress against. Two is, there is -- it’s a way to generate revenue which we can use to invest in the business or generate profits that isn’t a tax on the timeline, it’s not ad load or tax against the experience that user might have. Third is there is so much tremendous data in there that people can benefit from that where we -- before we really invested in this opportunity, people weren’t getting the benefit of it. So, the typical customers would be either a business who is creating a business around the Twitter data and perhaps other data as well that they are then selling to their customers that tells people or businesses what they want to know about their customers; that tells them what they need to know in order to better market their products as example. And then, a second example of a customer would be one who uses it to better run their own business, to know their own customers better or it to understand signals that help them figure out how to market better or roll out or invest in products better than they do today.

We actually have -- we have fewer customers than we did before, as we’ve invested in the business and as we’ve figured out and articulated the opportunity with the number of our customers. They may be paying more than they were before and we may be investing more time with them than we were before. And we found that helping them to have a differentiated offering as opposed to investing and having many, many more relationships has been a successful endeavor for us so far. We think that business ought to continue to grow as a percentage of revenue. And as you suggested, it is much higher margin than the rest of the business because you’re selling an API to a bunch of data that already exists as opposed something that has -- that requires more investment.

Eric Sheridan

So, maybe just a few follow-ups, so I understand. So, there is components of it of people who are informing their own data feed like a Bloomberg, and make it better. I know, you haven’t talked about the individual customers, but that could be an example or something like that, or someone on the either the CRM side or the B2C marketing side, just trying to understand better how to micro target or target to their end customer that are using the data to sort of inform their broader CRM process possibly?

Ned Segal

Those are two types of examples, yes. So, somebody who’s selling the data along with other data perhaps, packaged in an app or in a terminal or however it is that people want to get it on in the way that works best for them where we’re not telling them how to use the data, we’re telling them what the constraints are, but we’re not telling them how to use the data and how they sell it to their customers, that would be one. And then, second, it could be a consumer packaged goods company, it could be a bank, it could be an investor, it could be anybody who thinks that having the Twitter data might help them better run their business than they came without it. So, they’re not reselling it, they’re using it for their own benefit.

Eric Sheridan

Yes. And just maybe just one more follow-up. Is that a separate go-to-market strategy team?

Ned Segal

It is.

Eric Sheridan

Separate from ad sales?

Ned Segal

That’s absolutely right. So, they -- certainly, the left hand talks to the right hand when they can help each other, but they’re separate ad teams or separate sales teams which report to different people. The data business is -- we acquired a company called Gnip a few years ago, they’re based in Boulder, they actually sit separate from the other ad sales folks do. They certainly talk whenever there is opportunity and they help each other.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. One of the urn and pivot to the cost side of the equation, I think one of the interesting narrative that came out of the last earnings report was continuing to rationalize costs, but not necessarily cost cutting. It appeared the message was more just realigning costs with what you think you can do well over the next two, three, four, five years, and that’s really the exercise that’s going on right now. So, help people understand, where we are, maybe use the old baseball analogy in terms of where we are in realigning the cost structure of the Company for what you think you wanted to look like two years from now?

Ned Segal

So, the game of cutting cost has ended. We’re not in the baseball game doing that. We went through a lot of really tough decisions over the last couple of years in cutting costs and realigning teams and being much more disciplined around what we were prioritizing and executing really well against the smaller handful of things. We had a harder -- we had a more difficult story to tell advertisers. We had fewer people telling the story as a result of doing, like we had a more difficult story to tell. We are now at the point where we are selectively investing in the business, both in sales and marketing, and in products. And that’s point itself out, not yet in the P&L where you saw OpEx down in Q3 but headcount was up and headcount ought to be up again in Q4; that’s a both a function of retention improving, retention is not yet where we want it to be but it’s getting better, and it’s a function of us selectively hiring people in the teams where we think they can have the most impact. So, to the extent margins get better from here, it will be because we are growing the business as opposed to because we are cutting costs.

I’m so glad; when you brought up the baseball analogy, I was afraid I’d have to pick an inning and you made it really easy.

Eric Sheridan

So, it’s really the way people should think about ‘18, ‘19, ‘20 is leveraging the model with an moving output of the growth dynamic in the business going forward?

Ned Segal

I don’t want to put a timeframe on it but I will tell you, just as we sit here right now, we see opportunities to invest that we think can drive growth. We are aware and mindful of the long-term margin targets that we’ve given to investors and there is no change to those. But the way that we want to get there would be through growing the business right now and after cutting cost out.

Eric Sheridan

And maybe just to wrap that up with one more follow-up. If we were to lay out what the top priorities are for an invested dollar in the business, if we were looking at the white board, what would be those top three areas where an incremental dollar will go to drive the business medium to long-term from an investment standpoint?

Ned Segal

So, it all goes back to audience engagement. If we have more audience and they’re more deeply engaged, that makes a lot of good things happen at Twitter. Underneath audience and engagement, there is making the platform, more-safe; there is making the content that we see, more-relevant; there is making the notifications that we get, more-relevant, so there continues to be lots of opportunity for us and audience and engagement. And the second one is just continuing to do work on the revenue product side and what advertisers see to make sure that’s easy for them to buy ads, to make sure that we are doing the right relevance studies inside of Twitter and outside of Twitter to go have a constructive conservation with them about the ROI that they are getting on Twitter. So, those are really the two priorities that we think most about out.

Eric Sheridan

One that came in from the audience is just bringing it back to measurement. How much of measurement at Twitter is done internally versus how much -- what provide advertisers on measurement is third-party or outside?

Ned Segal

So, it’s a good mix. It depends on the situation and it depends on what we have to offer relative to what the advertiser might prefer to see. We are doing a much better job internally, and you may find every once in a while as you go through timeline that you get a best survey, a better brand. Those are tremendous value to advertisers. I probably get a lot more than you do because I fill them out and I am pretty disciplined about doing so.

Eric Sheridan

I fill them all out.

Ned Segal

I love hearing that. That’s terrific.

Eric Sheridan

I try to be a good user of the platform.

Ned Segal

Thank you. Those are great way for us to deliver to an advertiser. External surveys are also important and it just depends on the advertiser and the situation, what they prefer to see frequently. We will share both to somebody to help them understand the value and make sure they know that there is bias in a study that they’re getting.

Eric Sheridan

So, there’s been -- I want to end on this, just because I think Jack has been fairly vocal publicly about Twitter’s efforts to protect users, protect content on the platform. Maybe talk a little bit just about some of the steps you are putting in place, some of the investments you are making, some of the changes you are doing to the platform to sort of address some of the broader issues that social media companies generally are facing as the lines are blurring a little bit between social media and media and publishing over time?

Ned Segal

Sure. So, safety is a really important area for us, it has been for a long time, but it’s definitely one of renewed focused today. Just as a frame of reference, for some time, we have removed over 3 million accounts a week that were suspicious or spamming or didn’t -- or duplicate accounts from Twitter. You can imagine that not by people sitting in a room doing it one at a time, but that’s technology being brought to bear to make Twitter safe for the people who ought to be there. That’s an example of what we’ve done over time. But, it’s become clear in the last couple of months to us that we both need to be more dynamic in our thinking about our policies that we need to communicate them more clearly and we need to make sure that they’re being applied appropriately. It’s all for the benefit of the users who should be on Twitter.

I would just encourage everybody to go look at our blog. There has been a tremendous amount of activity over the last months that we’re really proud of, but it’s indicative of a lot more work that’s in front of us to continue to make Twitter safe for the people who should be there and to make sure that folks who aren’t supposed to be there are gone.

Eric Sheridan

Perfect. That’s a good place to stop. And we’re out of time. Please join me in thanking Ned for being here and part of the tech talk.

Ned Segal

Thank you, Eric.

