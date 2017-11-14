Editors' Picks Daily: Is FOMO Responsible For Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise In Price?

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Our editors' selected articles for Tuesday include an interesting discussion on Bitcoin, a few speculative plays and a compelling income idea.

The following article is a summary of our editorial team’s picks for the previous trading day.

Articles get tagged with an Editors’ Pick award when they appeal to a broad audience and demonstrate convincing analysis and a clear actionable takeaway.

Our Editors' Picks Daily is now available for all Seeking Alpha readers! Each article listed below has been selected by our editorial staff as a widely appealing and highly convincing analysis with a clear actionable takeaway. Please use the comment box at the end of this article to express your thoughts. We are grateful to hear your feedback.

Picks of the Day

Altria's Dividend Brewery Simply Remains Smoking Hot by Stefan Redlich

While Altria Group's (MO) stock has beaten the S&P 500 over the past six years (not including 2017) and richly rewarded investors with an excellent dividend track record, it's now almost 16% away from its 52-week high and broadly lagging the market. Does that mean it's a buy? Read contributor Stefan Redlich's article to find out.

Tags - Long Ideas

REIT Rankings: Apartments by Hoya Capital Real Estate

While expectations were low for apartment REITs heading into 2017, they have surpassed expectations. However, according to contributor Hoya Capital Real Estate, investors should be cautious heading into 2018. There are many reasons why and, hint, they're listed in this article.

Tags - REITs, Income Investing

In every issue, SA explores a dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlighting recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis. This week, contributors answer the question: "Thinking back to when you started investing for retirement, what would you do differently knowing what you now know?"

Tags - Dividend Ideas, Income Investing

The Advisor's Role In Retirement Advice: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

The topic is investment advice in today's Financial Advisors' Daily Digest. While directed at retirees, any investor could always find Weinreich's advice helpful.

Tags - Retirement, Wealth Management

Famous Dave's Excellent Q3 2017 by Courage & Conviction Investing

According to contributor Courage & Conviction Investing, Famous Dave's (DAVE) is a compelling investment opportunity. It shred its recent earnings and management's outlook remains optimistic. How should you play the name? Read this article to find out.

Tags - Long Ideas

The Perils Of High Growth by Yuval Taylor

In this valuable lesson, contributor Yuval Taylor explains the benefits and costs of operating growth. While one shouldn't avoid growth, there are some things to look at to ensure it is sustainable.

Tags - Fundamental Analysis

Momentum As A Bearish Signal by Ploutus

In this article, contributor Ploutus explains how the recent positive performance of momentum stocks (MTUM) might mean the market is about to turn ship. The contributor's article sparks an interesting discussion in the comments section. Click the link to participate.

Tags - Market Outlook

SHU Portfolio: 22nd Century Group Could Join The Ranks Of Big Tobacco by Shareholders Unite

According to contributor Shareholders Unite, 22nd Century Group's (XXII) recent conference call should give investors optimism. While the stock is likely to remain volatile, it remains a compelling investment opportunity for growth investors. Read the article to learn why.

Tags - Long Idea

Is Redhill Worth Our Green Bills? by Kenneth Pittman

Redhill's stock (RDHL) has underperformed recently and, according to contributor Kenneth Pittman, deserves attention. In the end it's a speculative play but one that can lead to a potential huge payoff in the future.

Tags - Growth Investing, Long Ideas

Is FOMO The Real Reason For Bitcoin's Run-up? by SA Marketplace

Bitcoin's price has increased roughly 814% over the past year, so what gives? John Rhodes, author of the Digital Coin Collective on Marketplace, joins the Roundtable to explain what the hype is about. One thing's for sure: Cryptocurrencies aren't going away. So how can investors reap the benefits? Read on to find out.

Tags - Cryptocurrency, Digital Currencies, Bitcoin

Pro Pick Of The Day

Town Sports International Is Cheap - But Should It Be? by Vince Martin

In today's Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Vince Martin discusses the long-term view of Town Sports International (CLUB). The company has significantly appreciated since recovering from almost going bankrupt, but is a little too expensive for many investors. According to the author, it's a speculative play at best.

Tags - Small Cap,

Have any thoughts about these articles? Email us at editorspicks@seekingalpha.com and we'll do our best to get back to you quickly. In the comment section below, let us know which articles you thought were the most convincing and valuable to our community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.