OHA Investment's (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 01:30 PM ET

Executives

Steven Wayne - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cory Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steven Martin - Slater Capital Management

Operator

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today’s remarks may include comments, which could be considered forward-looking statements. And such statements are subject to many factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as expressed in those forward-looking statements. Those factors are described in more detail in the Company’s SEC filings, and I refer you to the Company’s Web site or to the SEC Web site to review those filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today’s date. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Steven Wayne, the Company’s President and CEO.

Steven Wayne

Thank you, Operator. Good morning. I would like to welcome all of you to OHA Investment Corporation’s third quarter 2017 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation we’re about to review was posted to our Web site earlier today under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

I’ll now turn to page four and provide a summary of the developments for OHAI for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. NAV declined $0.42 per share in the third quarter of 2017 to $2.34 from $2.76 at the end of Q2 ‘17. This decline largely stems from $7.6 million write-down of our investment in Castex, a legacy energy portfolio investment, which filed for bankruptcy under chapter 11 on October '16, 2017. I will cover the Castex write-down and other portfolio investment developments later in the presentation.

From a financial standpoint, we finished the quarter with $323,000 of net investment income or $0.02 per share and declared distributions of $0.02 per share. Cory will provide more detail on the financial results later on in the call.

During this quarter, we sold $8 million par amount of our $10.1 million investment in TIBCO Software’s unsecure notes, which generated a realized capital gain of $1 million or $0.05 per share. Also, during the quarter, we made four new portfolio company investments, totaling $10.7 million of principal amount.

Subsequent to September 30, 2017, there were three events that I would like to mention. First, as noted earlier, Castex announced that it, together with certain affiliates, had filed for bankruptcy under chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. Second, last week, we entered into an amendment relating to our credit facility with MidCap Financial. As part of that amendment, we made of a voluntary pre-payment on the credit facility of $4.5 million, which we made from available cash and amended certain covenants. There is now $36 million outstanding under our credit facility.

And finally, last week, we entered into an incentive fee waiver agreement with our external advisor OHA, whereby OHA has agreed to waive any incentive fees earned relating to 2017 and 2018. As you will note from our financial statements, our capital gains incentive fee of $104,000 was accrued in the third quarter, which under our investment advisor agreement, would not have been paid until 2018. With this waiver agreement now in place, any capital gains fee 2017 that would have otherwise been payable will be waived.

As a brief backdrop of the market environment in which we operate, private equity activity, which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below investment grade credit markets, continued its recent decline in the third quarter of 2017, as private equity deal count declined 22% and capital invested declined 27% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date through September 30, 2017, both the yield count and capital invested have declined 17% year-over-year.

Performance in the U.S. high yield market continues to be strong as the broad high yield index ended the quarter up 2%. Year-to-date through September 30, 2017, the U.S. high yield market was up 7% and high yield spreads continued to tighten to levels near their post financial crisis types. In the past few weeks, however, we have seen some pullback. And through yesterday, the year-to-date gains stood at 6.6%.

In the leverage loan market, U.S. institutional new issue activity is at record highs. Although, a significant amount of this activity has been repricings and refinancings rather than new money deals. Year-to-date, through September 30, 2017, this market has returned to 3.5%.

Activity in the middle-market picked up in the third quarter of 2017. Issuance of syndicated middle-market loans, those with deals with loan amounts of $350 million or less, increased in the third quarter to $10.2 billion from $9.2 billion in the second quarter. Similarly, issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less increased from $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017 to $3 billion in the third quarter of 2017. According to LCV, the primary driver of this increased fine in the third quarter of 2017 was attributable to dividend loans, which totaled $1.7 billion in the quarter, up 88% from the second quarter of 2017. In both the broadly syndicated and middle-markets, new issue yields have continued to decline.

I will now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the third quarter.

Cory Gilbert

Thank you, Steven. The financial summary for the third quarter can be found on page five. Our investment income for the quarter totaled $2.75 million or $0.14 per share. Base management fees were $440,000 or $0.02 per share and we accrued $104,000 of capital gains incentive fee in the third quarter. As Steven noted earlier, with the incentive fees waiver agreement with OHA now in place, any capital gains incentive fee payable for 2017 will be waived.

Our net investment income totaled $323,000 or $0.02 per share. We recorded net realized gain of $1 million or $0.05 per share. We’ve recorded net unrealized losses totaling $8.5 million. This excludes the $1 million of reversals as a result of realization or $0.42 per share during the quarter. These unrealized losses related to $8.6 million of write-downs in our legacy investment portfolio. Steven will provide additional commentary on these write-downs and other portfolio activity in a moment.

Altogether, we reported a net decrease in net assets from operations of $0.42 per share after our $0.02 per share distribution declared in September and paid in early October, our net asset value declined to $2.34 per share, a 15% decline from the end of the second quarter. We continued our practice to see positive assurance from a third party evaluation firm on all of Level 3 assets which were valued in excess of $10 million on a quarterly basis. We will also seek positive assurance on other Level 3 assets with any fair value below $10 million at least annually. This quarter, we saw and received third party positive assurance on 99% of our Level 3 assets with any fair value.

Turning to page six. Page six shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the third quarter of 2017 compared to our results for the second quarter of 2017, and for the third quarter of the prior year. Investment income increased by $276,000 from the second quarter of 2017 to $2.75 million, primarily due to the $297,000 of royalty payments received from our investment in ATP/Bennu limited term royalty interest in the third quarter of 2017. These payments related to the 2016 fourth quarter production prior to Bennu’s bankruptcy filing.

Compared to the same quarter prior year, investment income decreased $1.6 million or 36%. The decrease from the same quarter prior year is primarily a result of placing our investment in Castex on non-accrual status in the first quarter of this year and lower cash payments received from our limited term royalty investment in ATP/Bennu in 2017. We continue to not recognize any dividend income from our investment in Castex during the third quarter of 2017.

Interest expense for the quarter was $1 million or $0.05 per share compared to $984,000 or $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2017 and $768,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Quarter-over-quarter, interest expense increased $28,000 or 3% as the average amount borrowed on our credit facility remained unchanged at $40.5 million but LIBOR increased quarter-over-quarter. Compared to the same quarter prior year, interest expense increased $244,000 or 32% due primarily to the higher borrowing cost under our new credit facility.

Management and incentive fees to our advisor were $48,000 higher in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the prior quarter as a result of the $104,000 capital gains and incentive fee, which were partially offset by lower base management fees. Compared to the same quarter prior year, management and incentive fees were lower by $344,000, driven by lower base management fees and lower investment income incentive fees. Our capital gains incentive fees is determined and payable in every year as of the end of each fiscal year, but we are required under GAAP to accrue the fee during the period. This is the first quarter we have estimated any capital gain fees since our investment advisory agreement went into effect on September 30, 2014.

As noted earlier subsequent to quarter end, we entered into an incentive fees waiver agreement with OHA. Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $865,000 or $0.04 per share compared to $840,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of 2017 and $971,000 or $0.05 per share in the same quarter prior year. Quarter-on-quarter G&A expenses increased $25,000. Compared to the same quarter prior year, other G&A expenses were lower by $106,000 or 11% due to lower legal cost.

As a result, our net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $323,000 or $0.02 per share compared to $145,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior quarter. In comparison, net investment income for the third quarter of 2016 totaled $1.7 million or $0.08 per share.

Turning to page seven. You can see the summary of realized and unrealized gains and losses in the event and portfolio for the relevant quarters. As Steven mentioned earlier in the presentation, we sold $8 million of the senior unsecured notes of TIBCO during the third quarter, resulting in a realized capital gain of $1 million or $0.05 per share.

Now, let’s look at the net unrealized losses on the lower half of the page. There, the significant driver of the unrealized loss is from Castex, a legacy energy related investment and our investments in OCI, a non-energy legacy investment. Steven will provide more commentary on the portfolio valuation changes in a moment.

On page eight, you will find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly results and their respective impact on our net asset value per share. Net asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $2.76 per share. Net investment income was $0.02 per share. This was offset by the third quarter distribution of $0.02 per share and then net negative adjustments in the value of our investment portfolio, totaling $0.42 per share with $0.38 of that related to our write-down in Castex. These all combined to reduce our net asset value per share to $2.34 for a quarter-over-quarter decrease of $0.42 per share or 15%.

Now, let me turn the call back over to Steven.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, Cory. Let’s go to page 10. As shown here, OHA has been able to invest $139.4 million in 18 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014, which we believe demonstrates OHA’s origination capability for OHAI. Since closing the new credit facility just over a year ago, we have made investments in six new non-energy portfolio companies, totaling $27.6 million at par value.

Turning to page 11. During that same period, we have realized $128.4 million of investments, including $89.8 million due to the full or partial realization of OHA investments. $60.2 million of this has come from the full realization of seven investments, which generated a $1 weighted average unlevered gross IRR of 14.6%. At the end of the third quarter, the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $78.7 million, excluding our un-invested cash and is noted at the bottom of the page of our investment portfolio is 80% and 20% between floating rates and fixed rate investments. Also, 65% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as level two.

We ended the quarter with $16.6 million in cash. Although, we have $6.4 million due to brokers for unsettled trades on our balance sheet at September 30, 2017, making $10.2 million of net cash available. As previously mentioned, we did pay down $4.5 million of our credit facility last week from available cash.

Moving to page 12. While we have previously provided return information on a deal-by-deal basis as investments have been realized, we added page 12 this quarter to present the realized and unrealized returns for the 18 portfolio company investments OHA has made since becoming OHAI’s investment advisor. This page further underscores OHA’s ability to originate investments for our OHAI.

As I mentioned earlier, the seven fully realized investments generated a dollar weighted average IRR of 14.6%. And when you include the $8 million of TIBCO that we sold in the quarter, the dollar weighted average IRR increases to 15.1%. The remaining unrealized investments based on prices as presented in our September 30, 2017 financial statements, have a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.4%.

I will note that even though these investments are still classified as unrealized, as shown in the prior slide, several of these investments Apres, Royal Adhesives, Berlin and Equinox have had partial realizations to-date. The returns shown in this presentation and discussed today are unaudited and provided for informational purposes and these growth IRRs are presented on an unlevered basis and before any fees or expenses.

Turning to Page 13. Despite investing $141.2 million over the past three years, which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy portfolio companies, the size of our portfolio by fair value had decreased 54% through September 2014, driven by $117.3 million in net negative valuation changes and $128.4 million of realizations.

Let's now go to page 14. Page 14 is an update to the slide we added to last quarter's presentation, which better illustrates and explains the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014 when OHA became the investor manager of OHAI. As shown here on that date, the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in 10 portfolio companies, concentrated heavily in the energy industry. The price of West Texas Immediate crude oil, or WTI, was over $90 barrel, but almost immediately started dropping, falling to around $50 a barrel at the end of the 2014.

In early 2016, WTI was under $30 a barrel and today it is recovered to the mid 50s. This commodity price movement, in conjunction with similar movement in the price of natural gas, took its toll on these legacy energy assets. Over the past 12 quarters, we’ve had a write-down of approximately $111 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or almost 65% of the fair value. Most of that $111 million of write-downs, $108.2 million of it, has come from the seven legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $171 million of investment assets.

Put another way, we have written off over 85% of the legacy energy assets. As noted below, the amounts written-off shown here do not take into account any additional investment paid in time interest or dividends, or discount accretions subsequent to September 30, 2014.

Let's now go to page 15. While the portfolio maybe smaller, this chart does show material difference in the composition and diversification of today's portfolio. Although, our energy exposures is now under 10%, as I just discussed, too much of this reduction in energy exposure has come unfortunately from the write-down of legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions we have substantially diversified our portfolio into a wide range of industries.

I will note that our legacy position in OCI, shown here as therapy services, does constitute nearly a quarter of our investment portfolio to-date, which we generally consider to be two larger position in the credit portfolio.

Turning to page 16 for more detailed look at the Company’s portfolio changes during the quarter, I’ll focus my comments on the meaningful changes in the portfolio during the quarter. The most meaningful change in the portfolio was with regards to Castex. In the quarter, we wrote-down the remaining $7.6 million of book value we had at the end of the previous quarter. As I mentioned earlier, on October 16, 2017, Castex announced to add, together with certain affiliates, had filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.

According to the filing, Castex and its affiliates have entered into a restructuring support agreement or an RSA with prepetition lenders holding approximately 86% in principle amount of claims under the prepetition credit facility. The RSA outlines the plan of reorganization for Castex and its affiliates in bankruptcy.

As currently proposed, the RSA does not provide for any recovery to OHAI as a holder of preferred limited partnership units of Castex. Even though, we previously exercised our put rights with respect to our investment, and that liability has not been satisfied. OHAI is not parting to the RSA and is exploring all available options in and out of bankruptcy for recovery on its investment in Castex.

As this time, we are unable to determine the form and value of a recovery if any we expect to receive due in large part to the inherent risks and uncertainty associated with bankruptcy and litigation. Therefore, as we are not yet in a position to determine the form value and likelihood of recovery, we are estimating a zero fair market value for our investment in Castex at September 30, 2017 for financial stage and purposes.

The only other significant change in portfolio value occurred with OCI, our last non-energy legacy investment. During the quarter, we executed a 10th amendment to our note purchase and security agreement with OCI that allows the Company to continue to pick it's LIBOR plus 12% cash interest through December 31, 2017. Although, we kept the fair value of our subordinated note investment flat quarter-over-quarter, OCI continues to pay us big interest; thus, necessitating a $911,000 write-down to maintain a constant fair value. We also took $93,000 write-down in our OCI equity investment.

OCI, a home health provider of pediatric therapy services to Medicaid patients in Texas, has been negatively impacted by Medicaid reimbursement rate of reductions, which were initially proposed in June of 2015 and were officially implemented by the State of Texas, effective December 15, 2016. Even prior to the implementation of these reductions, OCI experienced pressures on rates in certain parts of its business and reductions in visit volumes.

As a result, operating performance and cash flow have continued to suffer. In May, the Texas Legislature agreed to the 2018-2019 Biennial Budget. The new budget, which went into effect on September 1, 2017, restored approximately 25% of the rate cuts subject to a number of specific provisions relating to pediatric therapy reimbursement. OCI has started to see the benefit of the rate restoration and management continues to address its cost base and pursue operating initiatives to best position itself for success in the new rate reimbursement environment.

As part of the effort to navigate the challenging rate environment, as posted on its Web site last month, OCI has entered into an agreement of intent with a nationally recognized healthcare maintenance organization for unique value based arrangement, utilizing its clinical resources and extensive independent research experience.

There were no other significant moves in the quarter across the rest of the portfolio. But as you see on our schedule of investments and as I mentioned earlier, we did have one divestiture and we invested $10.7 million par amount in four new portfolio company investments during the quarter, DexKo Global, Hayward Industries, MW Industries and Avantor Performance Materials.

As mentioned earlier in the call, in July, OHAI sold $8 million par value of our $10.1 million in TIBCO at an average price of 110.38%. OHAI generated 19.2% growth on levered IRR on the realized portion of this investment, which was originally purchased in July of 2015.

Throughout the quarter, beginning in July, OHAI purchased $3 million of DexKo Global second lien term loan at an average price of 992%, which paid cash interest of LIBOR plus 825% with 1% floor and matures in July of 2025. At quarter end, the second lead term loan was marked at 125%. DexKo is a leading supplier of highly engineered running gear technology, chassis assemblies and related components.

In August, OHAI purchased $1.3 million of Hayward Industries’ second lien term loan at a price of 98.25, which paid its cash interest of LIBOR plus 825 and matures in July of 2025. At quarter end, the second lien term loan was marked at 99.5. Hayward is a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories.

In September, OHAI purchased $1.4 million of MW Industries’ second lien term loan at a price of 99, which pays cash interest of LIBOR plus 800 and matures in September of 2025. At quarter end, the second lien term loan was marked at 100.5. MWI is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered machine critical springs and fasteners for Original Equipment Manufacturers and aftermarket applications, serving a wide range of end markets, including medical, heavy equipment, military and automotive.

Also, in September, OHAI purchased $5 million of Avantor Performance Materials’ senior unsecured notes at par. The senior unsecured notes matured October 25 and paid cash interest at 9%. At quarter end, the notes recorded at 102.25. Avantor is a leading provider of ultra-high purity materials and customized solutions for the biopharmaceutical, biomaterials, research, diagnostics, electronics, aerospace and defense industries.

Lastly, I do want to mention some recent events regarding our limited term, royalty interest and certain assets of ATP/Bennu. As in prior quarters, this remains a complex situation and my remarks here are qualified entirely by the detail in the September 30, 2017 10-Q. After Bennu and its production platform subsidiary Bennu Titan filed for bankruptcy and production was halted in the fourth quarter of last year, we wrote down the value of this asset to zero.

We have maintained that valuation for this quarter as production on these wells has not recommenced. As we fully described, more fully described in note six of our financial statements in our 10-Q, in August, Statoil USA E&P acquired the leases to certain wells on which we hold the royalty interest. On November 1st, the bankruptcy court approved the sale of the Titan production facility to Statoil. We believe that Statoil is seeking easements and regulatory approvals necessary to operate the Titan production facility, and it is possible that Statoil will resume production from one or more of the wells.

In addition, while the bankruptcy court is ruled in our favor regarding Phase 2 of the ATP litigation, which was upheld by District Court, the matter is still under appeal of the fifth circuit and at this time no arguments have been scheduled for this appeal.

Before I move on, I would like to note that we now have only two legacy investments left with any fair value; Talos, which has scheduled maturity in February of 2018 and OCI.

So let's move on to another snapshot of our investment portfolio, the yield comparison on page 17.

This table focuses on the yield in our portfolio, both as it relates to cost and fair value. Based on our current yielding investments, which includes any PIK component from performing investments, our portfolio yielded 12.4% and 13.1% based on weighted average cost and fair value respectively at September 30, 2017. This compares to 12.6% and 13% respectively at the end of the prior quarter.

As shown on page 18, we now have 16 active investments, including zero dollar investments in ATP/Bennu and Castex 2005 in our minimal residual CLO investment as compared to 10 investments at September 30, 2014. 12 of these are new investments made by OHA and they now constitute 67% of the portfolio on a fair value basis.

This ends our formal presentation for today. On pages 20, 21 you will see the current and selected historical price curves of both oil and natural gas, given the reduction in our legacy energy asset portfolio we don't expect to provide these slides in the future.

Thanks for your time today and for your continued interest in OHAI. Before I go to the Q&A, I want to offer some perspective as OHAI has completed its third anniversary under OHA management on September 30, 2017. I also want to share some initiatives we are taking in connection with the Company, going forward.

As both the investment advisor and the shareholder of the Company, we are surely disappointed by the magnitude of write-downs in the legacy investment portfolio. While we are proud of the meaningful success of new investments made under OHA leadership, these gains have only cushioned the substantial losses. When OHA took over the management of NGP Capital Resources Company, OHAI’s predecessor enemy, OHA’s plan at the time was to bring the capabilities of a large well-established $20 billion plus asset manager to diversify the investment portfolio away from energy, make new investments leveraging OHA’s origination capabilities and overtime raise additional capital to create a leading BDC, consistent with OHA’s credit platform, which now exceeds $30 billion.

The downturn in energy prices and other challenges associated with the legacy portfolio have dramatically challenged our ability to achieve this goal. And we fully recognize that the company is not operating at scale, especially given these write downs. It has always been OHA’s objective to maximize shareholder value and we are mindful to the expense burden relative to a subscale investment portfolio.

With the outcomes from legacy portfolio more in view, OHAI’s Board of Directors and management are in a better position to actively pursue options that could provide more scales to OHAI. These options may include, among other things, raising additional capital, a merger or joint venture with another party, the acquisition of the existing investment portfolios or other strategic transactions.

While we are committed to taking these actions that we believe we will maximize shareholder value, there is obviously no guarantee that the Company will execute on any of these options. No timetable or formal process has been set, and OHAI does not expected to comment further or update the market with any additional information unless and until its Board of Directors have approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Steven Martin from Slater Capital Management. Your line is open.

Steven Martin

Steven, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that Talos matures on February 01, 2018. Can you give us some qualitative comments or any comments that your expectation of repayment?

Steven Wayne

Just to be clear, I believe actual maturity is February 15, 2018 but yes, it matures in a couple of months. Look it is always hard to hit and we have expectations that it’s going to repay us at par. There is no reason to believe that otherwise. But obviously, it's still operates in the energy area and has a highly levered capital structure. But our expectation is that we will be repaid.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Jacob Hidecamp, Private Investor. Your line is open [Operator Instructions]. This concludes today’s Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Steven Wayne for closing remarks.

Steven Wayne

Thank you, Operator. I want to thank everybody for their time today and I look forward to speaking with you next year. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.