Neovasc: When Management Is Fraudulent, You Are Toast

I would like to remind everyone that I wrote two articles see here and here prior to this one regarding Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN). Many thought I should hide under a rock, seeing that I called Neovasc worthless just hours before Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) invested in them. As it turns out, I have been correct in everything I've written so far. Even though I still believe that both the Tiara and Reducer work, that's worthless to the common shareholder.

When a company's management is found guilty of fraud, good things don't come from it. I tried explaining to everyone that Boston Scientific only wanted to purchase the tissue business from Neovasc. They needed to in order to protect their own valve studies (all of these things are more thoroughly explained in my previous articles, linked to above). After being brilliantly forced into also buying some shares of Neovasc stock, the public took this as a sign that Boston Scientific actually wanted to invest in the company. I hope that everyone now sees that Boston Scientific did not invest in this last round of financing. This is a company that paid $75 million for a tissue business that was worth about $3 million.

Now there is a $65 million financing in which they are taking no part; this proves my earlier point. This would also mean that they aren't looking to buy it out. From what I can tell, Dr. Frost, who I personally know, didn't touch this deal either. I also noticed that Leerink did not do the banking deal. I can only imagine that Leerink's internal affairs asked them to stop dealing with Neovasc once the appellate court agreed that management was guilty of fraud, in addition to the fact that Leerink simply doesn't do deals that are this horrifying. Canaccord Genuity Inc. acted alone on this banking deal.

I have personally participated in approximately 100 private deals in my lifetime. I do admit that I have done some that many would call a "toxic" deal or financing. Let me make it clear that I certainly have made a mistake or two, so please don't hold it against me. This financing is the most insanely toxic deal by far I have ever seen, with more warrants and terms than I have ever seen. To the best of my recollection, the largest amount of warrants I have ever received or have ever been offered was 200%. This means that for every share of common I purchased, I was able to get two warrants.

The current deal appears to have more warrants attached than I can keep track of. I want to joke and say that Neovasc had to file a Form Ext. 26 (I made this up) to increase the number of letters in the alphabet to accommodate all the different warrants issued. I believe the company had approximately 78 million shares outstanding, and this is going to add about 600 million more shares. A little under 800% dilution is very concerning.

If Neovasc was to be bought out prior to this financing for $1 billion, then it would have been done around $13/share. After this deal, anything above the warrant price basically all goes to the investors of the Canaccord deal. With this deal being so complex, I believe that the same $1 billion buyout will only get shareholders $2.75. At $1.60 the market cap would be about $200 million, and from that price up there would be almost 700 million shares outstanding. That doesn't bode well for shareholders. All of this horrible news doesn't even take into consideration the added toxicity of everything adjusting down to $.50/share. If this were to happen, then current shareholders would be getting a price closer to $1.60 if it was bought for $1 billion.

Please remember that I believe that both the Tiara and Reducer work and are worth a lot of money. Unfortunately, this is true only for those holding the incredibly toxic paper. Because I have written these articles, management no longer includes me in their offerings. I would have certainly done this deal, as all the upside was given to those who participated. The common stock has all the risk if the valves don't actually work, and if they do shareholders get very limited upside. That is not a smart investment, so I think everyone should sell their stock at any price.

Everyone should try to understand the magnitude of this deal. The derivative component of this transaction and the complexities of the warrants play a massive role in the future of the stock. If one were to buy a share of this name and get eight warrants for every share that they purchased, they would have a position that is very long in simple terms. The buyers of this deal could sell the stock and will sell the stock down to $0.50 virtually with zero risk. Their goal will be to have everything ratcheted down to that price.

It is extremely hard to explain, but I will attempt it. If I bought 1,000 shares of stock for $1.5 and received 8,000 warrants at $1.65 and was a sophisticated trader, I would sell all my stock attempting to get out my $1,500 at the least and then sell whatever my delta is at the current market price. For some that means they will sell their 1,000 shares for sure, and then about 40% of their warrant shares. In Neovasc terms, that would mean all the shares bought in the deal plus 40% of 600 million or 240 million shares of stock.

There were approximately 78 million shares outstanding prior to this deal. Try to understand that getting delta neutral would mean selling over three times the entire float of the company. As the price falls, the delta falls. Normally, this stops selling but, in this case, they have the ratchet to adjust everything down to $0.50. This fact opens up a whole new can of worms. Now, all of the risk-free selling short that they do against their warrant position will become all profitable on every share sold over $0.50. Basically, every share bought in the market over $0.50 is feeding the buyers of this deal with risk-free profit. Once it's certain that the warrants will be ratcheted, then the warrant holders can sell even lower than $0.50 because, once again, they have the protection of the warrants, which would now be at $0.50, to continue with the pounding of the stock.

The short position in this stock will rise tremendously. There happens to be debt in this financing, and I want to make sure everyone knows that they get the IP when this stock goes into bankruptcy. The good news about this deal is that it was Neovasc's only option besides bankruptcy, so they took it. I believe the most likely scenario for the cap table is that there will be 700 million total shares of this stock and, after being ratcheted to $0.50, it won't bring in as much cash when exercised as currently thought. I have always -- and continue to -- believed that the Reducer and Tiara work beautifully. You just can't profit when your management is guilty of fraud, which was confirmed by the appellate court. Don't forget that management gets warrants, so their personal dilution is more manageable than the rest of the common shareholders.

