TerraForm Global (GLBL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brett Prior - Head, IR

Peter Blackmore - Chairman and Interim CEO

Becky Cranna - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the TerraForm Global Investor Call to Review Q3 2017 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Brett Prior, Head of Investor Relations of TerraForm Global. Sir, you may begin.

Brett Prior

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining TerraForm Global’s investor update call for 3Q 2017. I’m joined today by Peter Blackmore, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer; and by Becky Cranna, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As is customary practice, I will now review our disclosure statement.

Our discussion today will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, or CAFD. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in our call presentation published on TerraForm Global’s website today.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today’s presentation for a more complete description. In addition, this call includes only information available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note this information may be outdated or incomplete.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Peter Blackmore. Peter?

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Brett. I’m pleased to be able to report once again that our fleet continues to perform well. We filed our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2017 on November the 8, 2017 and we remain current in our periodic SEC filings. We held a special meeting of stockholders yesterday in which the Brookfield acquisition was approved by our stockholders and by majority of our Class A stockholders, excluding Brookfield, SunEdison and their respective affiliates. We are working to satisfy the one remaining condition to closing the Brookfield acquisition, which is the settlement or final dismissal of our securities litigation. We continue to expect the Brookfield acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2017.

With that, I would now like to turn the presentation over to our CFO, Becky Cranna, who will walk you through our reported results. Becky?

Becky Cranna

Thank you, Peter.

Let’s turn to page five. Revenue and fleet production increased compared to the previous year, primarily due to stronger wind resource in Brazil and China. Net loss widened versus third quarter 2016 due to the difference between the timing of recognition of certain litigation expenses and insurance receivables. Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year driven primarily by higher revenue. CAFD improved compared to the same quarter one year ago, driven primarily by stronger revenue, partially offset by larger settled FX losses. As a reminder, TerraForm Global continues to maintain strong liquidity with an unrestricted cash balance of $632 million as of September 30, 2017.

In closing, as our results demonstrate, our business continues to perform well. We have made meaningful progress on meeting the closing conditions for the Brookfield acquisition and remain focused on satisfying remaining closing conditions.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now, I’d like to turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, operator. And thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. I appreciate you joining the call. Let’s close the call, operator.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.