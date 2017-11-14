Tesla Solar Roof May Not Have Meaningful Volume In 2018

Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 conference call was largely about Model 3 and most investors did not pay much attention to a small bit of revelation at the end of the call about Solar Roof.

Solar Roof, which we have covered extensively in the past, is nowhere near production a year after unveiling. It became clear in 2017 that the originally showcased square shaped tiles never made it out of the drawing board and those tiles were promptly replaced with a new generation rectangular design. Even the new design appears to be highly problematic and has yet to see production.

In many ways, the story of Solar Roof parallels the story of Powerwall. Powerwall was released to much hype and fanfare in early 2015. It was clear from the beginning that the product was not ready and was economically nonsensical and was discontinued promptly without ever reaching volume production. Even the much improved follow up product, Powerwall 2, has very little to show for it.

Tesla's storage effort is barely off the ground more than two years after it was unveiled with “off the hook” demand and with dreams of billions of dollars in business. In Q3, per SEC filings, the Energy Generation and storage had $317.5M in revenue and $237.3M in cost of goods sold. Of these, SolarCity contributed to $273M in revenues and $178.1M in cost of goods sold.

In other words, Tesla storage revenue was $44.5M but cost of goods was $59.2M. The Powerwall and Powerpack business had an abysmal gross margin of -34%.

With negative gross margins, it is no wonder that Tesla has not ramped the business yet. With ongoing problems at Gigafactory and with Tesla resorting to using Samsung cells for this application, we do not believe there is much near-term future for this product line.

So much for Tesla having competitive advantage in storage! The Company cannot even cover cost of goods sold let alone delivering a positive net margin. By the time Tesla ramps this product line, we suspect the company will be lucky to get double-digit margins for the product line.

Back to Solar Roof

In the Q3 conference call Mr. Musk said:

" The Solar Roof stuff, we expect is going to be – we're confident it's going to have extremely high demand. And we're just going through the validation process for the solar tiles.

And they're working right now, I should point out. So I have the Solar Roof tiles on my house. And I didn't even notice that they're there that they blend in so well. So look really good but a roof is expected to last a long time, at least 25, 30 years. And so there's a certain rate at which we can do accelerated lab testing on components and maybe try to accelerate lab testing on a 30-year roof in sort of six months, but it's hard to do it less than about six months and then we got to pack that into the production process.

So, I have no doubt that this will be a very significant part of the business down the road. It just takes a little while to get these behemoths rolling. But once it gets rolling, it's going to be a behemoth."

As confident as Mr. Musk is, it is quite telling that the product unveiled over a year back is still in validation. So far, the only installations in field appear to be alpha installations at a handful of Tesla employees including Elon Musk. At this point, given the current status, we are highly skeptical that there will be meaningful volume of Solar Rood systems in 2018.

Solar Business Continues To Flounder

In this context, it does not help that SolarCity is having a difficult time and Tesla’s solar business is shrinking rapidly.

The Tesla/SolarCity solar business, after peaking in Q4 2015, is now at 2013 levels. Assuming the company can sustain the current business level of about 100MW a quarter, it implies an annual business of around 400 MW.

With the Buffalo fab being rated for 1 GW, and with Mr. Musk making claims that the fab can be ramped up to 2 GW, one has to wonder what Tesla will do with the additional production. Is Tesla obligated to Panasonic for a minimum business level? If so, things could get worse for Tesla as it may have to deal with the excess production that it has no use for.

As such, stories from the SolarCity acquisition or Gigafactory build out inspire any trust or confidence in what Tesla is set out to do. In addition to considerable amount of wasteful spending, and running over budget, it is unclear if Tesla will suffer further expenses by having to pay the $41M annual penalty to state of mark.

Prognosis

As 2017 comes to an end, Solar Roof is still in validation stage and the solar business as a whole has shrunk to a point where the Buffalo fab makes even lesser sense than in the past.

All things considered, at the current rate of progress, it does not appear that there will be meaningful volumes of Solar Roof in 2018.

