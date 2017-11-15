IBM Down As Warren Buffett Sells

After the bell on Tuesday, shares of IBM (IBM) were about a percent lower on the news that Warren Buffett has significantly slashed his position in the company. For those that thought things were finally starting to improve in the technology giant, the post-earnings rally has disappeared, and this negative news will only add to the pain shareholders are currently feeling.

According to the latest required filing, Buffett sold more than 17 million shares of IBM during the third quarter of 2017, which represents almost $2.5 billion worth of shares if you look at where the stock traded on average during the three-month period. For those that are new to the market, this filing represented his holdings at the end of September; so there always is a delay on positions unless we hear otherwise.

This isn't the first time in 2017 that Buffett has sold IBM in a big way. As I detailed back in May, we had heard how the Oracle of Omaha had slashed his position by about a third from 81 million shares at the end of 2016. Given that Buffett's holding was about 37 million shares at the end of Q3, it means that he has now sold more than half of his position this year, although we're still talking about an investment of nearly $5.5 billion.

Last month, shares of IBM rallied after the company's third-quarter earnings report, one that featured top and bottom line beats. However, the EPS number was not that impressive given such a large revenue number, as margin pressures continued to weigh on a number of business segments. After rising more than 10% in the days following the report to more than $162.50, IBM shares have come right back down to where they were going into the report, as seen in the chart below.

At the moment, IBM is still considered a decent value play, as the name has an annual dividend yield of more than 4.00%. The company did recently add $3 billion to its buyback, which seemed a little light. It's possible that this is just a bridge to get to early next year when the next dividend raise comes, instead of another large buyback plan that takes a few years to execute. While the stock trades for less than 11 times expected 2018 non-GAAP earnings, revenues are still flat to slightly lower and the bottom line isn't really moving.

I'm sure that IBM will be under a little pressure the next few days as investors digest the news from Warren Buffett. With him selling more than half of his position already this year, one must wonder if he will exit the name completely in the next couple of quarters. While the annual income the name provides looks good at face value, it doesn't work when the stock continues to decline. IBM is the third-worst performer in the Dow this year, down more than 10%, which says a lot considering markets have been racing to new highs.

