Occidental Petroleum: The Undisputed King Of CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery

Occidental continues to expand its CO2 portfolio through the recent purchase of Hess's working interest in its Seminole San Andres Unit as well as the initiation of CO2 injection into its newly created West Sundown Unit.

Much of the CO2 portfolio comes from the $3.6 billion acquisition of Altura Energy Ltd in 2000, and these assets continue to produce over 106,000 boe/d (gross).

CO2 EOR projects have become an increasingly important part of Occidental's overall production profile as they are low-decline-oil-weighted assets.

On March 7, 2000, Occidental Petroleum entered into an agreement to acquire control of Altura Energy, Ltd., a partnership created in 1997 by BP Amoco and Shell Oil to jointly manage their Permian Basin assets in West Texas and eastern New Mexico. The transaction was valued at $3.6 billion. At the time Altura (now named Occidental Permian, Ltd.) was the leading producer of oil in the Permian Basin. Approximately 50% of those assets consisted of fifteen CO2 flood projects and immediately catapulted Occidental to the forefront of CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2 EOR). And over the next 17 years, Occidental has continued to expand its CO2 EOR portfolio to the point where it now consists of thirty-six projects including the recent acquisition of a controlling interest in Hess Corporation's Seminole San Andres Unit.

As a shareholder of Occidental, I have long-wondered what exactly are the CO2 assets Occidental mentions in its presentations and what role do they play in Occidental's overall production profile. To that end, I needed to take a close look at each project in order to gain a basic understanding of these assets.

Unfortunately, Occidental does not provide a convenient running list of its CO2 projects but rather lumps them together with its 70 waterflood projects under an umbrella titled "Permian EOR." However, through a little digging I was able to identify and study all of Occidental's CO2 projects. The overarching question I had was: do these assets contribute meaningfully to OXY's production profile, and if so, how? To help answer this question, this article will examine the legacy of the Altura acquisition, the current state of Occidental's CO2 EOR operations, the recent Seminole Unit acquisition from Hess Corporation and Occidental's new West Sundown Unit CO2 project.

But first a little review of the basics of CO2 EOR.

Basics of CO2 Tertiary Enhance Oil Recovery

Although there are many different methods of tertiary EOR, the injection of CO2 into an oil reservoir followed by injection of water is the most common method used in light oil reservoirs. In this method, the injected CO2 dissolves in the oil (i.e., becomes "miscible") and swells it. This literally makes the oil more "slippery" allowing it to move away from the rock pores where it has been trapped. I liken the process to spraying each oil molecule with WD40. The CO2 injection is followed by injection of water to push the oil to a production well. The entire process is called water alternating gas, or WAG, for short. This basic WAG method is illustrated in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Basic WAG EOR Schematic



2000 Altura Acquisition: Existing CO2 Projects

As stated above, Occidental acquisition of Altura Energy included fifteen existing CO2 projects. A list and profile of these projects is set forth in Figure 2 and the locations pinpointed on Figure 3 (using Occidental's current acreage map).

Figure 2: Altura Energy Purchase CO2 Lease List

Figure 3: Altura Energy Purchase CO2 Lease Map

Key Point: There are several things that stand out regarding these legacy Altura CO2 assets. The first is that the list is dominated by two very large projects: North Cowden Unit in Ector County and the Denver Unit in Yoakum County. Together they account for 42% of the legacy acreage and 47% of the production. If you add in production from the Wasson ODC Unit, these three leases account for over 60% of production from these legacy assets. Also, it is striking how old these projects are. They have an average age approaching 30 years. That is remarkable longevity.

Figure 4 is a list of these same legacy CO2 projects showing their gross production history dating back to 2000.

Figure 4: Altura Energy Purchase CO2 Production History

Key Point: These legacy assets are still producing more than 73,000 boe/d with an oil cut of 87% (excluding the gassy North Cross Devonian Unit) Also, the decline rate hovers between 2%-3%. Overall these assets are the epitome of "long-lived-low-decline" oil-weighted assets which most producers like to have as part of their asset portfolio.

2000 Altura Acquisition: OXY Developed CO2 Projects

The Altura acquisition included six waterflood projects which Occidental has developed into CO2 projects. These projects are listed and profiled in Figure 5 and pinpointed on Figure 6.

Figure 5: Altura Energy Purchase Now CO2 List

Figure 6: Altura Energy Purchase Now CO2 Map

Key Point: What stands out in these newer CO2 assets is that there has been no decline in production between 2016 and 2017 and, except for the Canyon Reef Unit in Scurry County, they have an average oil cut of approximately 90%. Again, low decline and high oil cut are two positive attributes.

Non-Altura Energy CO2 Projects

Figure 7 is a list with the profiles of OXY's thirteen other CO2 projects.

Figure 7: All Other CO2 Projects List

The locations of these projects are pinpointed on Figure 8.

Figure 8: All Other CO2 Projects Map

Key Points: Once again we see that the majority of production is coming from just a small number of units. In this grouping of CO2 projects, the Willard Unit and Salt Creek Unit account for over 65% of production. Also, there is an uptick in production between 2016 and 2017. The increase appears to come from OXY's South Hobbs Grayburg/San Andres Unit project, which is starting to see increased production from the CO2 project Occidental began in the San Andres main pay zone in September 2015.

Total Gross CO2 Project Production 2016/2017

Figure 9 has two parts. The top section shows gross Permian Basin production which Occidental reported across its three operating subsidiaries: Occidental Permian, Ltd, OXY USA WTP, and OXY USA. The bottom section shows gross CO2 Permian Basin production from these subsidiaries.

Figure 9: Gross Production 2016/2017

Key Points: As you can see in the top section, overall gross reported production is on a path to decline 6.8% between 2016 and 2017. Interestingly, the bulk of the decline is coming from the OXY USA segment which is supposed to be Occidental's production growth engine. Also interesting is the fact that the Occidental Permian segment, which contains all the legacy assets acquired in the 2000 Altura Energy acquisition, still contributes significantly to overall gross production.

In contrast to overall gross production, the CO2 assets are declining at a significantly slower rate than all the other assets combined. And the legacy assets acquired from Altura Energy (now Occidental Permian) have little to no decline rate right now, thanks in large part to the discovery of the "residual oil zone" discussed below. Finally, Occidental's CO2 projects contribute over 41% to the company's gross hydrocarbon production. So even though Occidental does not disclose its net working interest in its CO2 assets, it is apparent to me that the CO2 assets contribute significantly to Occidental's production profile.

Acquisition of Hess Seminole San Andres Unit

In June, 2017 Occidental entered into an agreement to purchase Hess Corporation's interest in its Seminole San Andres Unit, a 17,221-acre CO2 project located in Gaines County, Texas. Occidental already had a 53% working interest in the project, and the agreement increased Occidental's working interest to 87% and it became operator of the unit.

The Seminole San Andres Unit (SSAU or Unit) has had a long and important history in the development of the use of CO2 in the Permian Basin and, in particular, in the San Andres formation. As recounted by Stephen Meltzer of Meltzer Consulting in his 2010 white paper, the field was discovered in 1936 and unitized in 1969 by Hess Corporation (then known as Amerada Hess). Waterflood operations began at that time.

In 1983, Hess began CO2 injection. During this time period, as Hess explored some of the deeper zones below the San Andres, it observed that a zone below the oil/water contact (OWC) in the San Andres formation had essentially the same oil saturation as the intervals above the OWC. This zone ultimately became known as the "residual oil zone" or ROZ which has added years of productive life to many legacy San Andres oil fields. Importantly, Occidental has leases in most of these fields across the Permian Basin and is starting to develop into this zone.

The basic mechanics of the ROZ is depicted in Figure 10. Additional information on the origins and potential of the ROZ can be found in an article I wrote for Seeking Alpha last year on Kinder Morgan's Tall Cotton project. Here is the link: Tall Cotton Project.

Figure 10: Schematic of Basic ROZ

According to Meltzer, CO2 injection into the "main pay zone" of the SSAU was implemented over a three-year period starting in 1983. Development of the ROZ is taking much longer. Figure 11 is a Hess plat map of the Unit from a 2010 presentation showing the early phases of ROZ development.

Figure 11: Hess SSAU Plat Map

The initial pilot project was in 1996 and the first large scale project in 2007. According to reports, full development of the ROZ has been hampered by availability of CO2 and, according to Meltzer, is now not expected to be completed until 2022.

Figure 12 is the projection history of the SSAU. Note the slight uptick in production over the last three years. Most likely, this is the result of additional development of the ROZ.

Figure 12: SSAU Production History 2000 to 2017



Occidental's Newest CO2 project: West Sundown Unit

Finally, I wanted to take a detailed look into Occidental's newest CO2 project: the West Sundown Unit (WSU or Unit). As a new project it offers investors an excellent opportunity, not only to learn how these CO2 projects are set up, but also to follow the development of a CO2 project from start to full development.

Located in Hockley County in and around the town of Sundown, Texas, the Unit consists of 17 consolidated leases totaling approximately 3,900 acres. Historically, most of the acreage was drilled by Sid W. Richardson in the 1940's. Richardson was one of the key early operators in the Slaughter oil field (of which the West Sundown Unit is a part).

After Sid Richardson passed away, most of his oil and gas holdings (including these leases) passed to Perry Bass and then into Bass Enterprises. Those are names probably familiar to most.

Occidental (through its subsidiary OXY, USA) acquired the leases in April, 2011. In January, 2016 Occidental applied to the Texas RRC for unitization of the seventeen leases into a new unit called the "West Sundown Unit," as well as for approval to start CO2 tertiary EOR.

Figure 13 is plat from Occidental's application upon which I have highlighted the outline of the Unit. As you can also see, many of the Unit's neighbors are existing CO2 flood operations.

Figure 13: West Sundown Area Map

Figure 14 is a map I created in order to illustrate West Sundown's CO2 injection well pattern. As you can see, the injection wells form a diagonal pattern through the Unit. In the West Sundown Unit, all these wells are former producing wells which were converted to water injection wells over the years. Most, if not all, will now have CO2 injection capability added.

Figure 14: West Sundown - Injection Wells

Figure 15 shows the Unit with both injection and production wells. The diagonal lines are production wells which were recompleted by Bass Enterprises as horizontal wells in the 2000s. Together the injection and production wells look like strips of penny candy.

Figure 15: West Sundown - Injection & Production Wells



Figures 16 and 17 are exhibits from Occidental's West Sundown Unit Application which show the expected future recovery from the CO2 project as well as the expected revenues and cost.

Figure 16: West Sundown - Projected Future Recovery



Figure 17: West Sundown - Economic Justification

In sum, Occidental estimates recovery of an additional 32 million barrels of oil equivalent worth an estimated of $1.221 billion. Occidental also estimates that the incremental capital and operating costs of the CO2 project will be $742 million, resulting in incremental revenue of $479 million. The estimates were based on SEC 2015 average prices for oil, gas and NGLs. Although the future is obviously uncertain, the economics of the WSU project look pretty good.

Final Thoughts

To my mind, there is no question that Occidental's CO2 assets are an important component of the company's overall production profile. As I said above, they are the epitome of low-decline oil-weighted assets which provide a good foundation to the balance sheet. The low decline rate provides a predictable rate of cash flow for years into the future and oil-weighted assets are more desirable than gas-weighted assets.

Furthermore, I see great potential in Occidental's continuing development of the ROZ in the San Andres. We are already seeing the fruits of this from increased production from the South Hobbes Grayburg/San Andres Unit, the Seminole San Andres Unit and the West Sundown Unit. And continued development of the San Andres ROZ should add years of productive life and help flatten the decline curve.

