Is Consol's Spin-Off Of Coal The Answer To Its Problems?

Aside from traditional debt, there are contingent liabilities that could further erode the financial health of the spun off coal company.

Consol's Spin-Off of Its Coal Assets

Consol Energy (CNX) is a Pittsburgh based energy company that owns an E&P business as well as a thermal coal business. The thermal coal business is owned through a combination of direct ownership interests and various stakes in CNX Coal Resources (CNXC), an MLP. A strategic initiative for Consol Energy in 2017 is the separation of its E&P and coal assets. The company tried to sell the coal assets, but will now spin them off to shareholders this November. There seems to be some obvious benefits to executing this initiative. First, the E&P company will receive some cash in the transaction, which it could use to fund the growth of the E&P business. In the case of a spin-off, this would come in the form of a dividend from the coal company prior to spin that is funded by new debt.

Second, the E&P company would not be responsible for debt associated with the coal company, specifically, the debt associated with Baltimore Terminal - an asset being spun with the coal company. Third, the E&P company's multiple may expand; there is a view that Consol is valued like a coal business, not an E&P business. Fourth, the E&P company would rid itself of exposure to coal originated legacy liabilities. These benefits look good for shareholders. However, are there drawbacks to a spin that could imperil the value of coal stock the shareholders will receive, as well as the value of the E&P stock?

In order for the spin-off to work, at least from the E&P company's ("Parent") perspective, the spun off coal company ("SpinCo") will need to remain solvent. However, SpinCo is taking on additional debt in order to fund a dividend to Parent. SpinCo will also assume coal-related legacy liabilities from Parent. Additionally, as per the Form 10, SpinCo will indemnify Parent for the Parent's current exposure to Murray Energy. More on this below. Given the burden of SpinCo's existing debt, plus debt from the Baltimore terminal, new debt from the spin, assumed legacy liabilities, and potential liabilities from Murray Energy, is SpinCo in a position to remain solvent? What does it mean for shareholders if SpinCo files bankruptcy post-spin?

The precarious financial position of the coal company post spin, and the negative ramifications to gas company if the coal company fails, leads me to believe that post spin, both Parent and SpinCo are short candidates.

SpinCo Solvency

To determine how much headroom the SpinCo will have post spin, I built the below income statement and free cash flow analysis. The assumptions for them are as follows:

Estimates for tons, EBITDA, and capital expenditures are from management as provided in their 10/30/17 Consol Coal Resources press release

Revenue are similar to recent history and operating expense is plugged to reach management's EBITDA guidance from 10/30/17 Consol Coal Resources press release - this is likely aggressive, recent history has higher operating expenses

No increase in per ton selling price or operating expenses in future years

No income from Baltimore Terminal - for simplicity's sake, let's assume they offset with the below bullet

No additional corporate expenses - CNXC's estimates likely do not include some corporate-level SG&A expenses

No expenses, initially, from Murray Energy related contingency obligations

$903 million of new debt from the spin transaction ($800 million new debt as per CNX's 11/1/17 Q3 earnings slides, plus the Baltimore Terminal debt)

Legacy liabilities cash outlay of $85 million per year, sourced from CNX's Lender Presentation found in a Consol Energy 8-K filed on 10/16/17

No amortization of debt - likely an aggressive assumption

The below chart shows that SpinCo will only be able to weather approximately $2.56 to 3.20 per ton of cash flow reductions in 2018 before being FCF negative. Negative FCF events can come in many forms. Falling prices is the most obvious source - I've heard that there was some coal in Consol's market that sold in the teens over the last couple of years. It doesn't need to get into the teens before SpinCo gets into trouble. Additionally, rising expenses will also hurt free cash flow. This could come from normal operating expenses or a bankruptcy of Murray Energy.

If negative free cash flow events occurred, what is SpinCo's ability to react to it? Consol announced its "Zero-Based Budget" initiative on their Q2 2015 earnings call. Presumably, there is not much cost left for current management wring out of the coal business, especially if you look at the limited mining experience of the new company president.

Source: Company filings, OC Value estimates.

Murray Energy Contingent Liabilities

Recently released letters to the Trump Administration from Murray Energy did not present a company on solid financial footing. In addition, the letters included a recent view of Murray's legacy liability and obligations; I assume that most of those obligations were derived from Murray's 2013 transaction with Consol. It is useful to break out the liabilities in the following two classifications, Coal Act Liabilities and Non Coal Act Liabilities, to understand how the liabilities may come back to Consol and their magnitude.

The Coal Act Liabilities are mostly healthcare expenses for retirees covered under the Coal Act and administered by the United Mine Workers (UMWA). According to Consol's Form 10, it is estimated that at the time of the 2013 transaction, the value of this liability was $307 million and the 2017 servicing cost for it will be $26 million. According to Form 10, Parent is secondarily liable for Coal Act Liabilities. If Murray goes bankrupt, the UMWA will likely immediately hand the bill to Parent. Parent will hand the bill to SpinCo, which will chip away at SpinCo's ability to remain solvent.

The Non Coal Act Liabilities include retiree healthcare obligations and obligations to the UMWA 1974 Multiple Employer Pension Fund. These obligations are not covered under the Coal Act, so there is no secondary liability relationship as above, so Parent is not clearly and immediately liable for them; however, if the UMWA can prove that the company sold to Murray was not sufficiently capitalized then it can seek damages. According to the company's investor deck on the 2013 transaction, all of the healthcare obligations assumed by Murray were $2.1 billion. Less the Coal Act Liabilities above, you have $1.8 billion in Non Coal Act Healthcare liabilities at the time of the deal.

The same deck listed pension obligations of $941 million with $33 million annual expenses; note, Murray in his letter lists annual pension expenses of $30 million. The company will obviously claim that the company they sold to Murray was appropriately capitalized and that they owe the UMWA nothing. The UMWA may claim the opposite. I don't know how this will shake out in court but I would bet that it would be some place in the middle of the two positions.

Lastly, Form 10 lists $39 million in guarantees for leases and subleases on equipment, which likely return to Parent in the event of a Murray default.

Conclusion

Under current conditions, and assuming SpinCo is capitalized with $900M in debt, there is not much room for error. This financial condition is even more precarious if one accounts for the contingent liabilities from Murray Energy.

A situation could occur where a downturn in coal prices could hurt SpinCo's free cash flow, cause a default at Murray, which would exacerbate SpinCo's financial situation. SpinCo's expenditures would go up, as it pays for Murray's Coal Act Obligations. SpinCo may end up in a legal battle to prevent the Non Coal Act Obligations from coming back to them. If SpinCo goes bankrupt, then the UMWA will likely try to take these obligations back to the Parent (the E&P company). If successful, this would be a disaster. Parent would be stuck with liabilities that it thought it got rid of, while the assets that could service the liabilities would be tied up in one or more bankruptcies.

The SpinCo will price in the coming weeks. Given the small margin of for error inherent in debt-laden commodity companies, particularly ones with legacy liabilities (actual and contingent), SpinCo is likely a short once it is distributed to Consol Energy shareholders. If they stumble operationally, they will quickly be in a position of financial distress. If SpinCo stumbles, then Consol Energy may end up with the legacy liabilities of which it was trying to rid itself. However, in this case, it won't have its former coal assets to support the liabilities. This would be disaster for Consol Energy equity holders making Consol Energy a good short candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.