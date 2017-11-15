Clean Diesel Technologies' (CDTI) CEO Matthew Beale on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Cathy Mattison - Assistant VP, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Matthew Beale - CEO, President & Director

Tracy Kern - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Matthew Koranda - Roth Capital Partners

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Cathy. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In the third quarter, we achieved several important milestones in our development as a technology provider to the global emissions catalyst market. Near-term revenue opportunities for our technology materials business with partners in China and India are gaining visibility and certainty as OEM customers complete validation testing and pursue final certification with local regulators. We will discuss though exciting progress in converting our commercial pipeline into revenue in a moment, but our momentum in China and India has also energized our discussions with global OEMs regarding our low PGM catalyst design opportunities. Preliminary work completed with one such OEM over the last year resulted in a joint development agreement, the highlights of which I will outline later in the call.

The very promising commercial outlook for our unique technology continues to be supported by a highly favorable macro environment, beginning with a dramatic upward movement in commodity prices for key automotive catalyst cost inputs. Rhodium prices have nearly doubled over the past 12 months, while palladium prices are up by 1/3, strengthening even further CDTi's value proposition as a provider of low PGM catalyst technology.

CDTi's advanced materials business is now beginning to take shape and is poised to contribute important revenues and margins during 2018. This high-growth, high-margin powder business is on top of our existing specialty emissions activities for retrofit oil and gas, mining and materials handling applications where CDTi continues to generate $8 million to $10 million annually in high-margin revenue.

With our revenue stream from specialty emissions and the dramatically reduced cost base with which CDTi will enter 2018, the business is positioned to achieve breakeven once it reaches $10 million in powder revenue. Our current commercial pipeline is successfully converted will support a multiple of this revenue level on an annualized business. Revenue visibility in our advanced materials business continues to improve, and milestones to be achieved during Q4 and early Q1 will provide clear indicators of 2018 business volume potential. In the meantime, the impact of fixed-cost reduction efforts are already highly visible.

As highlighted in our press release earlier today, we completed the realignment of our operating footprint during the third quarter with the sale of our DuraFit and private label aftermarket business to APC Technologies. The transaction provides CDTi with several key benefits. It enables us to take another $1.5 million out of our annual cost base. It improves gross margins as business volumes are now concentrated in higher-margin activities. It greatly reduces our working capital requirements as we no longer have the need to hold finished goods inventory to support downstream distribution. Also, very importantly, a portion of the sales proceeds enabled us to eliminate the remaining debt in our balance sheet, making CDTi completely debt free.

Also important to note the realignment actually expands our sales opportunities. We can now offer materials to other downstream players, such as APC Technologies, as we become a supplier to this market. To put that another way, those who were previously our competitors are now our potential customers.

With our leaner, more focused organization and clean balance sheet, CDTi now has a very solid foundation to grow our advanced materials business. Key to that model is the high-quality commercial pipeline that has been developed over the last 18 months that I would like to now discuss in detail. As emphasized in previous calls, we have focused on building the pipeline in China, India and the European aftermarket. We believe these regions offer the most immediate revenue opportunities for advanced materials technology. The rollout of our powder business in these markets involves completing technology validation work and establishing supply agreements with leading domestic coaters and, in certain instances, directly with OEMs. Durability testing is the final step prior to homologation and launch and, as such, is indicative of elevated customer commitment to commercialization.

During the third quarter, we successfully completed durability testing for two customer programs in the Chinese and Indian markets. As mentioned in our press release earlier today, together with our coating partner, Kailong, we have won our first OEM vehicle program in China. It is light commercial vehicle with a QuanChai diesel engine. With durability testing completed, documentation was submitted for final certification, and start of production is expected in early 2018. We anticipate shipping initial production powder sometime in December or January. Also with our partner, Kailong, we have two additional vehicle programs in durability testing that are expected to start production in late Q1 and early Q3, respectively. Taken together, these three programs would put us well on our way into the first $1 million in powder revenue in China, a very important milestone.

And another important milestone, durability testing was successfully completed for a motorcycle program with our partner, Süd-Chemie or SCIL. We will provide greater detail once the certification process has begun, but we expect volumes to approach 1/4 million bikes for a leading domestic OEM. SCIL is very strong in the motorcycle market in India, producing catalyst for around 2 million bikes a year for producers such as Hero, TVS and Royal Enfield. Without the motorcycle programs set to enter durability during Q4, visible business volumes in the two-wheel market in India are set to drive our first $1 million in powder revenue in that market.

Our pipeline of projects in the validation phase continues to grow with several projects progressing towards durability. We have a number of programs in validation at the moment in China, both with our coating partners and directly with OEMs. All of those, we believe, will enter durability testing during Q4 and early Q1. Perhaps most importantly, from a volume perspective, though, that includes participation in final scoping for China's fixed new vehicle platforms with three OEMs. We expect to have results from testing work currently underway at the OEMs before the end of Q4. Success in one or more of these programs would represent a step change in our China revenue outlook and accelerate our path to profitability.

In India with SCIL, validation work for a global automotive OEM is yielding positive results for a passenger car platform, and we are confident that our solution will enter the decisive durability testing phase by early Q1. Success in that project provides not only an additional source of 2018 revenue in India, but would also open the door for deployment of our technology with the same OEM in global markets.

Our partnership with Panasonic in the Chinese heavy-duty market is also an important source of pipeline revenue. We are making progress on a handful of OEM programs with promising results from validation work where our focus is on China's six programs with late 2018, early 2019 revenue profiles. In Europe, we are marketing solutions to deploy our material systems in the aftermarket, including SCRD NOx and DOC technologies. We are in the process of finalizing agreements with downstream distribution and coating partners in this market, and we'll provide additional details as those discussions are completed in the coming weeks and months.

Last but not the least, while outside the scope of near-term revenue opportunities, our continued technical engagement with global OEMs regarding our materials systems over the last 24 months has started to pay important dividends. As mentioned in our press release, we recently signed a joint development agreement with a major global OEM to pursue catalyst design opportunities that include our technology. While clearly very early stage development work, the commercial ramification for CDTi would be transformative as it could involve the deployment of our technology in several million vehicles a year. Based on the project time line, we will have a better sense of progress towards the latter part of Q2 next year, and we will report it. As durability testing is successfully completed for key programs, our commercial pipeline is beginning to offer greater revenue visibility and certainty for our advanced materials business. When those opportunities are added to our existing specialty emissions systems business in retrofit, mining, oil and gas and materials handling, we see a path to achieving profitability before the end of 2018.

We look forward to discussing this dynamic further as part of our Q4 earnings presentation.

With that, I'd like to pass the word to Tracy for a review of the financials.

Tracy Kern

Thank you, Matthew. For the third quarter of 2017, as compared to the same period in 2016, revenue was $6.9 million compared to $10.1 million the same period in the prior year. Coated catalyst revenue was $3.5 million compared to $7.1 million during the prior year. Emission control systems revenue was $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million during the prior year. Technology and advanced materials revenue was $453,000 compared to $244,000.

Gross margin was 22% compared to 27%. The decrease is due to the allocation of overhead across lower sales. Our overhead burden will decrease in the fourth quarter as a result of headcount reductions made in September and November. Total operating expenses were $3.3 million compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. SG&A was $1.9 million compared to $2.3 million. R&D was $1.2 million compared to $762,000 and included significant outside testing costs incurred as we partnered with OEMs to implement our Powder-to-Coat process.

Severance and other charges were $235,000 compared to $571,000 for the third quarter of 2016. Third quarter severance costs included headcount reductions in response to both the DuraFit product sale and a decrease in our high-volume coating activities. Due to headcount reductions and cost cutting measures, we anticipate our operating expenses will decrease to $2 million per quarter in 2018.

Operating loss was $1.8 million compared to $948,000 in the same period last year. Net loss was $360,000 or $0.02 per share compared to a loss of $12.6 million or $2.14 per share. The prior year included a noncash charge of $10.8 million related to the extinguishment of debt during the first quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet. At September 30, 2017, we reported cash of $3.3 million as compared to $7.8 million at December 31, 2016. Also as Matthew noted, a portion of the DuraFit sale proceeds enabled us to eliminate the remaining debt on our balance sheet, making CDTi completely debt free. In terms of guidance. Based on our current business configuration as well as third quarter results, we now expect full year revenue to be approximately $28 million, and gross margin of approximately 22%.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Matthew.

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Tracy. Our materials and technology business is demonstrating important initial traction in our key markets of China and India. Revenue visibility from vehicle programs in these markets will gain momentum as we enter the new year and accelerate in the second half of 2018. In the interim, we will continue to have an important revenue contribution from our specialty emissions systems activities, including retrofit, mining and other specialty applications.

With our streamlined operations and cost base, CDTi is set to achieve profitability as its advanced materials business reaches an inflection point in 2018.

With that, we'd like to open the call to questions. Operator, please.

Matthew Koranda

Just wanted to start out with the guidance. So can you quantify the near-term overhead takeout in the last couple of months? I'm just trying to get a sense for - I guess your implied guidance for Q4 is that there's a large ramp in gross margins. You got revenues stepping down pretty substantially, so I just wanted to get a sense for the puts and takes there.

Matthew Beale

Sure. In terms of the step-down of cost - and again, the guidance was for revenue and for what we thought gross profit would be for the quarter. It wasn't an OpEx-related item there. But let's just talk about OpEx for a second. So during the third quarter, it's a little messy because we had about 9.5 or 10 weeks of the old configuration, including the DuraFit business. In the fourth quarter, we won't have that. We retained some activity that we performed as part of the transition service agreements, so that will come out of the OpEx numbers that we have in Q3. As Tracy noted, just in her discussion of the numbers, we did have some very significant outside testing numbers as well.

We feel like if you take those two items out, the normalized number is closer to $2.5 million, puts us on our way to getting down to that $2 million. During the fourth quarter, we will have additional reduction in some of the overhead relating to the high-volume coating activity is also worked through the system. By the end of this year and close to now, actually, we're closer to a 50-people organization, whereas about two years ago, we were 150-people organization. So that gives you a sense of the magnitude of - and how we get to that significantly reduced OpEx, Matt.

Matthew Koranda

Okay, got it. And then just what is the driver behind the increased gross margin, though? I mean, if you're going to hit the 22% mark for the full year, I guess that would imply something in kind of the low 30s. Is that just the better mix of revenue for more powder sales and less coated catalyst? Or how do we get there?

Matthew Beale

The biggest drag on gross profit margins was our aftermarket product line, just given some of the inefficiencies that we had. So you should take that out of the mix, and it has now been out of the mix since - whatever it is, the 8th of September. So that makes a significant contribution to margins even with lower revenue.

Matthew Koranda

Got it, okay. If we could turn to the Kailong win. So one program, one that's entering production, I think you said in Q1, but then you have two additional programs in durability testing. So could help us understand how those eventually convert to revenue? And then is it reasonable to assume that those three programs are roughly equal in size so that they would roughly be somewhere a little bit north of $300,000 per program annually?

Matthew Beale

Yes. The last part is confirmed. So the durability has begun. As you mentioned, the first program with the QuanChai diesel engine started production and is actually, for February. So we will need to begin shipping our powders to China in possibly December, could be in January as well. That will be our initial shipment of production. So then we will see revenue from that program - we will begin to see revenue from that specific program as that takes place. The other two programs, assuming we're successful with durability testing, start of production for one is in, I believe, it is in April of - and again, it would fall to the same sort of profile where we will begin in the month preceding to ship production powders. The other program has a start of production slated for, I believe, early Q3 or July and that would follow a similar sort of profile. They are very much of a similar size. And I think on an annualized basis, with the three of those, those put us very close to our - kind of that first $1 million in powder revenue.

Matthew Koranda

Okay, got it. And then the Süd-Chemie, you've completed durability testing, I guess, on a motorcycle application that would be about 250,000 units on an annual basis. So could you give us a sense for the start of production on that program and the probability of conversion there? And then content per vehicle, I don't believe you guys mentioned that for that program.

Matthew Beale

Yes. Just to back up to complete the picture, I think if you want for the light commercial diesel, we're probably anywhere between kind of $8 and $12 sort of range in terms of content. The motorcycle market is far smaller. These are small catalysts. You can be as low as $0.50 to as much as $2 kind of depending. Maybe $1 or a little bit less being a decent average. So I think the 250,000 is just one initial program for an OEM. And I think with our partner, we're hesitant until the OEM has signed off and has submitted the paperwork for final certification. We're hesitant to name names, but that would start of production there, which can happen very quickly, particularly in the motorcycle market, the turnaround is fast, will happen in the first quarter, probably early in the first quarter.

Matthew Koranda

Okay, got it. And then I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks likely you'll tap the profitability by - was it late 2018 or did you say second half? Could you clarify the language there? And then are you relying on conversion of all of these programs to essentially hit that profitability target?

Matthew Beale

No. I think the point here is we have an existing base of business that's - from the business that have remained, the ones that - you have the lower-volume specialty emission activities that we can perform profitably. And that's a base of revenue, and I think it gets lost in all of this, it's about $8 million to $10 million. The powder pipeline right now, these are the initial - we talked about durability testing and certification is providing some visibility into revenue certainty, and we talked about the light commercial programs and the motorcycle programs, that's a starting point.

And that number will continue to grow and gain certainty and ramp as some of these other programs that we talked about get through durability and move into the certification phase, at least as far as cost down programs are concerned. Our pipeline, we - sorry, we also talked in the prepared remarks about what it takes from a powder perspective to get this business to profitability. And if you kind of add our existing businesses with the powder businesses is we hit a threshold of about 2 - about $10 million in powder revenue. With our revised cost breakeven margin outlook, we're going to be hitting breakeven. When that happens, we're not providing - we haven't - we're not in the position really to provide revenue guidance right now for 2018. But as - we now have some good visibility for some initial programs, and we think that's extremely exciting. As things are added over the fourth quarter here, that initial number will continue to grow. And as we get into the first quarter here, hopefully, we have a very good feel of whether or not in calendar '18 we're at that - we're able to achieve that $10 million threshold, which would get us to breakeven based on the current operating metrics that we have.

Matthew Koranda

Okay. And do you have $10 million currently in the pipeline? I guess, what would be helpful to us to get some visibility would probably be to quantify that pipeline and a bit more tangible of a way. Is that something you can do for us?

Matthew Beale

The pipeline - and I think we mentioned in the remarks is our pipeline is a multiple of what we have right now in - obviously, in terms of that breakeven threshold. There is - that is for sure. Some of the things that we're working on in the heavy-duty market, the big OEM programs, these are $5 million revenue opportunities for us. Obviously, the smaller light commercial things that we're doing with some of the domestic OEMs are smaller in profile. The diesel volumes tend to be a lower. But when you're talking about a passenger vehicle program with one of the major OEMs, and we talked about being in scoping for three of those, those become multimillion dollar revenue opportunities for us in powder terms. And just one of those would catapult us very quickly towards hitting that threshold.

Matthew Beale

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone who joined us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and to discussing our results in our Q4 presentation. Thank you very much.

