Kinross Gold: A Promising Turnaround Opportunity

Revenues for the quarter came in at $828 million, beating Street expectations. However, revenues were down 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), the world’s fifth-largest gold miner, owns nine producing mines worldwide. The company experienced technical issues in the past, and this has been a difficult stock to own for long-term investors.

However, the balance sheet looks much better after the company made notable improvements, especially over the past two years. Kinross is showing a long-term debt going down significantly, with no debt maturity until 2021, while carrying a strong cash position totaling $1 billion with total liquidity of $2.5 billion.

Kinross looks attractive and could be a promising turnaround opportunity given a solid project pipeline which is fueling the company's future growth. With its strong liquidity position, Kinross can invest in its future development opportunities without incurring new debt. Three to four projects are promising now:

Tasiast mine Phase I. Tasiast mine in Mauritania started as a mediocre project riddled with problems - acquired in 2010 - but the prospect turned out to be an exciting endeavor, with Phase I on track to achieve full commercial production towards the end of Q2 2018. Tasiast has delivered 62,065 Au Oz this quarter and 246,694 Au Oz in the past four quarters. Recently, the company decided to move ahead of Tasiast Phase II, now 25% complete, with annual production expected to be 812k Au Oz (2020-2024).

More recently, Bald Mountain and Round Mountain Phase W in Nevada.

Finally, in Russia, the development of the twin declines at Moroshka satellite deposit near Kupol (the company has completed the construction of surface infrastructure at Moroshka).

The question for investors now is to choose the right timing to start to accumulate.

M. Paul Rollinson, the CEO, said:

In mid-September, we released results of the Tasiast Phase Two and the Round Mountain Phase W feasibility studies and announced that we are moving ahead with both projects. Both of these projects leverage existing infrastructure, benefit from considerable at site operating experience, strengthen our longer term production profile and are expected to generate significant cash flow.

Note: Tasiast Phase I expansion is progressing well and remains on budget and on schedule. Plant construction is now 77% complete, with the past three months running at peak staffing and construction activity levels.

KGC data by YCharts

Company Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2017

Kinross Gold 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total revenues in $ Million 755.2 809.4 706.2 782.6 876.4 910.2 902.8 796.1 868.6 828.0 Net income in $ Million -83.2 -52.7 -841.9 35.0 -25.0 2.5 -116.5 134.6 33.1 60.1 EBITDA $ Million 143.5 236.4 -502.8 247.3 276.4 179.0 201.7 383.2 313.9 289.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 4.5% 0 0.3% 0 16.9% 3.8% 7.3% EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 -0.05 -0.74 0.03 -0.02 0.00 -0.09 0.11 0.03 0.05 Cash from operations in $ Million 167.2 232.1 182.2 214.5 315.9 266.2 302.6 207.8 179.7 197.7 Capital expenditure (TTM) in $ Million 620.9 638.7 610.0 600.0 585.5 568.0 633.8 673.2 759.9 810.8 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million 38.7 60.8 21.5 75.0 201.9 112.4 76.1 28.9 -21.0 -7.0 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 1,118.0 1,116.0 1,044.0 750.4 968.2 756.4 827.0 819.0 1,061.3 992.1 Long-term debt in $ Million 2,030.0 1,981.0 1,981.0 1,982.0 1,983.0 1,732.5 1,733.2 1,733.8 1,734.5 1,732.0 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,146.0 1,183.0 1,244.0 1,256.5 1,245.0 1,255.1 1,257.4 1,257.1

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details for the Quarter

1 - Gold production

Gold production was 653,993 Au Eq. Oz, down 4.6% from a year ago and 5.9% sequentially. M. Tony Giardini said in the conference call:

Despite strong cash flow generated during the quarter, our net operating cash flow was impacted by two factors.



One, seasonality, particularly in Russia where we both procure and make deposits for supply during the third quarter for the winter delivery cycle.



And two, unsold inventory produced at Maricunga that would continue to halt and expect to sell throughout 2018.

As we can see, Paracatu has been a big drag this quarter due to lack of rainfall. CEO M. Paul Rollinson said in the conference call:

Paracatu operation, I’m pleased to report that we restarted mining and processing activities in early November following the production curtailment due to lack of rainfall.



Our team at Paracatu has continued to work hard on permanent mitigation solutions for the lack of rainfall. This site is well prepared to ramp up to normal production levels during the fourth quarter and Lauren will provide you with more detail on the situation shortly.

Outlook

Kinross Gold's 2017 guidance for gold equivalent production is 2.5-2.7 million Au Eq. oz, at the low end for both production cost of sales ($660-720 per Au Eq. oz.) and all-in sustaining cost ($925-1,025 per Au Eq. oz.).

The company expects to be within its capital expenditures guidance of $900 million (+/- 5%).

Note: Kinross reported that it had 31 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves as of December 31, 2016.

Kinross Gold: Balance Sheet

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the quarter was $828 million, beating Street expectations, but was down 9% from the year-ago quarter and 4.9% sequentially. Capital expenditures rose to $204.7 million in the quarter from $153.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One important financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, FCF is now $77 million. However, in the last two quarters FCF was negative.

Free cash flow is an important factor that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and, of course, positive for the business model to be regarded as sound for a long-term investment.

KGC is not really passing the test here, in my opinion. We need to see if the company can improve this situation in 4Q'17 and particularly in early 2018, when Tasiast Phase I will be completed.

3 - Net Debt

The net debt is now $740 million, which is good, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40 and debt-to-EBITDA of 1.49, according to Morningstar.

Recent Debt Offering

On July 6, 2017, Kinross closed its offering of debt securities, which consisted of $500.0 million principal amount of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2027.

Recommendation and Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold presents an exciting potential for future growth and presents a solid balance sheet. The stock is confined to a tight rising channel pattern with a slowly rising support now around $3.80. Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish.

However, it is of a paramount importance to study KGC in correlation with the future gold price. Often, gold price and gold stocks hit seasonal lows in late October before rallying higher, and I see this pattern possibly repeating itself this year as well.

Gold price will be dictated by dollar strength until the end of 2017. If gold trades above $1,350 per ounce before the end of 2017, I see a potential rally, and KGC could reach a target around $5.25.

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

However, I do not see gold price as being sufficiently supportive in the next few weeks, and I think we may experience some weakness for KGC, pushing the stock below $4 instead - at which point it will be a buying opportunity.

You can read my articles about 3Q results for Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) here, Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) here and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) here.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on KGC and other gold stocks. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I eventually buy KGC if the stock trades under $4