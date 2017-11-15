Endologix's (ELGX) CEO John McDermott at Stifel 2017 Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone is finding day one of the conference helpful and productive. Let me first introduce myself. My name Mat Blackman, I work on Rick Wise's medical device team here at Stifel. And it's my pleasure this afternoon to host a chat with Endologix's CEO, John McDermott and CFO, Vaseem Mahboob. Since, we have fireside chat, so please feel free to throw up your hands and join the conversation.

But, with that why don't we just get started? So, John and Vaseem, I was just reflecting on the last time we sat down here about a year ago at the Stifel Healthcare Conference and a lot has happened since then. So, while we certainly wanted to discuss and dissect everything that's happened in the last 12 months, I think I would also like this conversation to focus on why things would get better from here as well. So, John, if you could sort of maybe be helpful sort of level said everybody and just give us a quick recap of the last 12 months, what's happened with the three brands, the AFX and [Ovation] [ph] I know we can dive into what's going on today and how we should think about the next several years?

John McDermott

Sure. Yes. It's actually to the day we left the conference a year ago, walked back to the Hilton, which is where the VEITHsymposium occurs which is one of our biggest annual meetings. And as I was approaching our booth, I saw the look on the face of my Head of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs; I could tell something was wrong. Well, in fact, she had just gotten off the phone with the FDA and we have been working with the agency diligently on this Nellix approval. And she just gotten off the phone and learned that the FDA, we'd seen the signal of migration in some patients and they requested two-year follow-up. So that night, we worked through the night to get out our press release first thing the next morning to inform the world that there was going to be pushback in the timeline and the clinical requirements. So, that was a bit of a tough week.

Followed unfortunately, couple of weeks later, we had our CE Mark spend it for the AFX product and that was a result of legacy version of that device and some clinical complaints that were reported to the notified body. They didn't distinguish between the old version and the new version of the device, so they put the entire product line on hold. And then, to finish the year we ran into a manufacturing challenge in our Ervin manufacturing plant and had to temporarily suspend the manufacturing of AFX, so that all happened in about 30-day period of time that was a pretty difficult situation.

Really to kind of round out 2017 just to flush out all the dirty laundry; in May, we got back together with the FDA, shared the two-year follow-up and although there was a good signal that the new IFU for Nellix was positive, they still wanted some confirmatory data. So, that's kind of full circle of what I would say the disruption or the challenges faced in 2017.

End of 2016 and 2017 and kind of fast-forwarding, if I go back, we were able to get the CE Mark reinstated relatively shortly thereafter.

We made all of changes on the manufacturing line with AFX to get those issues addressed. We have, of course, subsequently met with the FDA now and recently have a confirmatory IDE approved, a smaller study about -- not half the number of patients required to be submitted as the original IDE. So, we feel like we are on a good path there.

We've also brought in some new executive leadership. So, we've got a new Head of Quality and a new Chief Operating Officer as well as during this past 12 months of debt refinancing Vaseem led an effort to refinance some converts and get us a little bit more liquidity.

So, while it's been eventful. We've put a lot of the challenges behind us and feel much better looking forward.

Mat Blackman

That's a great recap. If we could start maybe on AFX and sort of where that business stands today, as you sort of rebuild capacity. The senses of that in the last couple of calls, that the trajectory of capturing or recapturing somewhat. While share has not been as steep as you would have hoped. So, maybe, what's going on there, what's some of the state of the AFX business and Vaseem here is willing to get some contacts for people here, so the present-ish of sales that franchise represents on Endologix's might be helpful?

John McDermott

Yes. So, I can start, when were going through the disruption that I just talked about. So, we had manufacturing on hold. We knew we are going to have limited availability of some codes of the product and in some cases no availability of AFX-2 for the larger sizes. We were forecasting. We expected when we got back doing again that we would see some level of recapture in the AFX-2 business. And we've forecasted that to occur in the second half. And that doesn't happen and that's what let us to pull down our Q4 numbers is, we thought we would get more of a bounce back there. And what's effectively happened is, we look at areas where we have not been successful at recapturing it. It's been the small accounts and what I would characterize is that, infrequent users, people that were using AFX and AFX-2 occasionally, we have been effectively countered detailed and those small accounts have been tough to get back.

Our more stable long-time users came right back and that's been great and we are grateful for that. But, we have struggled getting the other. So, if there is any good news there is that we have been basically flat over the three consecutive quarters in AFX. So, we don't see any erosion occurring there but we have been able to get the growth that we had originally hoped for earlier in the year.

Vaseem Mahboob

Let me just add to that a little bit. When you think about three captured discussion and we have said it and consistently, you had Q1 when you had a massive disruption and you had positions in the U.S. that's why I went back to the AFX-1 graft. We did about -- there is round numbers, we will take a few because we don't do product line reporting about $20 million.

Second quarter, we got the approval from the FDA to ship the large diameter AFX-2 a month earlier, but still a lot of disruption again the base about $20 million. Third quarter, we have the hurricanes, seasonality, we still had that $20 million. So, while we kind of look at the trend and say it's forming the base of that $20 million John is talking about. We still kind of trying to get a read on Q4 to see what's that business going to do in Q4 where the -- you don't have any disruptions, you don't have any seasonality and it will be one clean quarter to kind of get a sense on that number for the whole year.

Mat Blackman

And to be clear that the disruption or the lack of -- where we captured most of the U.S. phenomenon?

Vaseem Mahboob

Correct.

Mat Blackman

The $20 million of U.S. basis business.

Vaseem Mahboob

Absolutely, so I'm talking the U.S. numbers only. So, 20 out of $32 million, so that's the size of the AFX franchise. But, the great news is, that AFX that use to be about 2030 cases a month business when we acquired TriVascular is now anywhere from 150 to 200 cases per month.

John McDermott

The combined company -- Ovation is actually at a higher level.

Mat Blackman

Okay. That's helpful. And so, how do we think about obviously got to the fourth quarter, I'm not going to ask you for 2018 guidance. How do we think about that franchise for the next several years? Is it sort of the best case scenarios, you hold steady and maybe there is a little bit of growth. Could this become or recapture sort of a low-single digit market like type growth? What sort of the best case scenario when you think about AFX plays out.

Vaseem Mahboob

I honestly think that we got to get a read on Q4 and get comfort. And then, we can have those conversations about that in the time we give other guidance in February and March. And I know, people have mistake in that for lack of visibility, it's not about lack of visibility, it's not about not having the sense on which account sort of impacted. It's just us trying to get a read on our business and understanding that fundamentally what is the AFX business wanted to do here in Q4 like I mentioned earlier.

And then, how is Ovation do in Q4 and then give you a pretty good number. The last thing we want to do is put something out there and had to walk back from it, so it's more constructive to have that conversation at that time it's supposed to.

Mat Blackman

Fair enough. But, I think, I'm going to put words in your mouth, but, we should walk awake from this AFX discussion again to sort of focus on the fact that, it's been a tough few years. But, the businesses are not eroding, we should have found the -- we hope we have found the base. It's not -- the concern is not that there is degradation. It's just the question of what this -- it couldn't just grow again?

John McDermott

Yes. If I wanted to be a pessimist the worst case scenario today might be other business is just kind of is what it is today?

Vaseem Mahboob

It's established to new baseline is the way we are thinking about.

Mat Blackman

And I just want to be clear and I don't know if [indiscernible] maybe it is. But, you did sort of midst of all this -- there was some attrition on the sale force that you did not sort of backfill. And I just to be clear that that what we are seeing here is not -- a function of a smaller footprint out there that the -- now this box cases perhaps could be because people out of accounts something like that -- is there anything like that going on?

Vaseem Mahboob

Well, yes. I would say that we have adjusted the sales team from about 125 down 110 in round numbers. That factors into getting the recapture that you hoped. The good news is we have been able to keep it flat with 15% fewer territories filled. So there is some leverage that goes along with that and you have seen that in our OpEx improvements. I still think even though with this slower number at 110, perhaps in clinical specialists again, we are talking about just the U.S. that there is still capacity there; there is growth potential within that size, sales organization, but I would not say that attrition adjustment down to 110 was a completely benign experience. Any time there is turn over in relationship intensive business that will have some top-line impact.

Mat Blackman

Okay. And so maybe close the FX conversation, Europe may just sort of state of affairs for the AFX franchise, they are smaller in Europe, but instead of any commentary there?

Vaseem Mahboob

Growth rates in AFX in Europe is actually they are back to higher than where they were previously CE Mark. And I think that's -- what we think is the most impacted by the fact that the sales team in Europe is really looked at the progression with Nellix and realized that they got to get into the game with AFX. And also the fact that we haven't launched AFX doing most markets in Europe and we are in the process of launching and relaunching AFX doing most of those markets, so that's really driven it.

Mat Blackman

AFX, do you have a premium over AFX..?

Vaseem Mahboob

No.

Mat Blackman

Okay. What -- it's user to use?

Vaseem Mahboob

Price kind of a bottom line in terms of the adoption profile.

Mat Blackman

Okay. Maybe we shift to ovation which is a real feel story. I think. And maybe helpful to give like a just 20 second sort of what is ovation, how does it differentiate so the crowd understands, you can walk into. I think the most important question is, is this 30% growth you are seeing the U.S. sustainable?

John McDermott

Yes. So, we completed the merger with TriVascular in February 2016, the attractiveness of that merger for us was this platform called ovation is what we would characterize this polymer enabled EVAR. So we have traditional EVAR which would be more like the AFX device.

And then ovation is really a next generation system that utilized polymer to seal if you were to connect and has been able to generate some free good clinical data over the last 5 years. So, it's also slow very profile device and has the broad indication. It was a perfect fit for us and broadened our portfolio in terms of patient we can treat within the portfolio.

And it took it while to after the merger there was still our legacy reps had kind of biased and a preference toward AFX. But, when we ran into some of this disruption, the sheer, they turned more of this addition to ovation and you are starting now to see what that looks like. So, as you pointed out, we grew 30% through the third quarter. And I would say they're still gaining their confidence with their products.

So, I spend a time in the field, and as I'm interacting with reps, I can tell that they are gaining more and more confidence all the road in terms of -- when you use the device, when to recommend it, tips and trouble shooting and just all the clinical nuances of rolling out an implantable medical device. So that looks good.

I would also say that it's a product that's well set-up for the next few years, because we had good clinical data but we have more good clinical data coming. So there is some good clinical that comes in March, there will be more good clinical data on ovation in June. And we will also complete in enrollment in the alto clinical study which is called Everest, around the end of this year and announced the six months follow-up for that device in the third quarter of next year.

So, you've got a nice cadence of clinical data for that product leading to them the lunch of alto device in 2019.

Mat Blackman

What part of the ovation message do you think is starting to resonate with clinicians, I was [starting to resonate] [ph] with the sales force, they actually in. Is it we talked a about in the -- is the profile, meaning you got ability to access a lot of patients that perhaps were much more difficult. Is it, you don't get neck expansion because using a polymer not a radio stand. What's sort of venue or is it no that precise?

John McDermott

Well, no. It is that precise, but it's very individual for each physician. So, the device is gaining a reputation for being really the best product for female and individuals with small difficult and tortuous anatomy. So, when there is access, challenges and you need a low profile system Ovation is clearly the lowest profile. I think there has been growing appreciation for neck dilation story. And what that means for those of you who aren't as familiar with platform, all of the other devices except Nellix, the way they achieved seal in the aortic neck of a patient and that is that, the healthy tissue just below the renal arteries between, -- the renal arteries and where the top of the aneurysm starts. All of the traditional devices have a stent which has got radio force ongoing outward radio force which pushes the graph materially against the wall of the aorta and that's how it gets sealed.

The problem with that is that outward force continues until that graft reaches it's nominal diameters. So, as an example, you would put a 34 millimeter device in an aortic neck that's 32 millimeters. Over time you will stretch out that aortic neck. You don't want to put an expanding thing in an expanding disease. The unique advantage of ovation is that it doesn't have a stent that puts outward force on the aortic neck. So, we don't see that same kind of neck dilation.

That story is now starting to resonate more and more with physicians, there has been more articles published. And so, in addition to the low profile advantage, you see more and more traction with the neck dilation conversation. And of course the alto device as that same benefit, but the sealing ring has been moved up near the top of the graph. So, we will be able to treat even more patients.

Mat Blackman

And so, we walked about sort of the messaging that's starting to resonate, what are the -- describe the either sort of a common thread in the accounts that are now becoming more sort of ovation heavy, are these prior Endologix accounts or these -- when we are talking about this sort of -- back in the day -- I'm not sure it's the right way to sort of parse things out. But, where is the gaining traction and I assume starting with cannibalizing your AFX business and I think that's obvious. But, you did say that that your total case volume is higher today. Is there a common theme among your accounts?

John McDermott

No. There isn't a single common theme. No, there is just some raw growth. So, new accounts where we have been successful at penetrating competitive accounts that typically done with low profile. So most of those times, they will have a difficult access case and they will try ovation and they will go geez, that wasn’t as hard as my Medtronic rep told me, right? And will start to get some traction there. Other situations is, in an existing account where we have a mix of AFX and other business where we will introduce it and be able to pick up some share.

And then, in addition to that there has been situations where we have lost AFX business in the disruption and we have been able to pivot to and get some traction with ovation. So, it's -- there isn't and we are not heavy in one of those segments over another. We have actually been able to get a little bit in all three of those buckets.

Mat Blackman

And so, some of the beachhead, I can't get this into a 90-year-old woman, so, let me try ovation that sort of the beachhead, can ovation be a workforce, I mean, no it can't. But is it possible with six other and another 10 grafts in the market. Can Ovation be a real workforce…

John McDermott

I think it can, when it was first introduced a few years ago, it had a bit of a stigma as a little bit more of a technically demanding graft, harder to put in. The next generation of the device which is the one we sell today called IX had some design improvements to make it easier and also as more design improvements to make it even easier. So, I think what happens is, people have some -- maybe they have heard stories of the early version or they had some experience with the early version and there is a little bit of a headwind on adoption for IX until they try it. And then, typically the story is, geez, that wasn't this bad as I remember or I thought and we get a little bit of traction.

Mat Blackman

Okay. And then, so that's the U.S., how is ovation doing in Europe and sort of -- they sort of common…

John McDermott

It's the same clinical position. It tends to be used for these kind of special anatomy. It's a small base, but it's growing nicely. They are excited about it and the introduction of alto as well.

Mat Blackman

And that was my next question, alto has been delayed, and so -- is that tendering adoption there?

John McDermott

No, they didn't. There has been a lot of focus in Europe historically on Nellix. So, we originally the feedback from the notified body was, we wouldn't need clinical evidence to get alto approved. Then, with the adoption of the new medical device regulations, there was a change in perspective on those requirements that's what let to the push out. And now, we are needing to use the same data set for the U.S. approval as we are for Europe. But, it hasn't negatively impacted that product line, it's just postponed the growth opportunity.

Mat Blackman

Got it. Instead of closing the Ovation discussion, now, is that 30% growth, I mean that's impressive, it's also small base. But, it sounds like there are a lot of positive momentum behind it. There is more coming with more data. I mean why can't this be a 20% type franchise grower over the next several years. Is there something that I'm not thinking about or just blocking and tackling? Or Mat, you are asking for 2018 guidance, again, stop.

John McDermott

Yes. Well, what I will do is, we won't use the number, the growth range, but we will say that it does look like that growth is sustainable. There is a nice cadence of clinical articles. There is a new product Hardy and Harper, I mean, it's sort -- you have a sales force that's gaining confidence and momentum with product. So, it's got all the right ingredients to have a nice run here.

Mat Blackman

And you are still getting a premium price on a relative…

John McDermott

I think the pricing is good.

Mat Blackman

Okay. So, let's shift to Nellix, and we will start in Europe. You think a month or two months ago, was the official sort of sign-off change of the narrower label, it's also been digesting this for sometime, and the investment community, I'm sure the [indiscernible] community as well. Has there been an incremental reaction since the actual physical change of label, and you sort of more intense pressure on utilization and there was a prior, let's call it 6 to 9 months, anything sort of…

John McDermott

I wouldn't say there has been a big increase or correspondingly a decrease in utilization because of the official IFU certification, but it has been a fairly gradual progression. Physicians once we sent out, the first field safety notice in the fall, not everybody quickly adopted the new indication. So, that's kind of been a gradual process really over the full course of 2017 so far. So, what we've been doing is really reinforcing the importance of staying on the new IFU and the great clinical results that you get by doing that.

Mat Blackman

And the -- sort of back to the same theme, as the FX, have you reached sort of a stable level, have we bottomed out, is there a little bit more to go?

John McDermott

Like Vaseem said earlier, I think we will feel more confident in commentary around that as we give guidance for next year like to get through the fourth quarter and just see where that flush is out, but it feels that way. The other thing that we've done is, for given the revised IFU now, if you treat about 30% roughly in Europe other patients, for small accounts that doesn't make as much sense. So, if a physician only does 10 a year using Nellix 3 times a year, it's just -- so, what we have done also is, we've kind of redirected a bit of our targeting efforts to the larger centers. And those centers that have an interest in complex because they will be perfect when ChEVAS is available to treat more complex patients.

Mat Blackman

And that sort of the two part follow-up there. Do we have to wait till ChEVAS hits and that's seemingly going to be a few years from now before it starts growing again, Nellix is still growing on its own?

John McDermott

I think it can, but we want to set pretty modest expectations for that. We do expect some very encouraging new clinical results to be presented at Chair & Cross meeting in April.

Mat Blackman

So, you maybe go to London, again?

John McDermott

Well, that's your choice. So, we are -- there has been some -- for those of you who have followed the story, you've heard maybe from the podium or seeing in the articles some potential indication that Nellix might offer a mortality benefit. We have commissioned an independent evaluation of the EVAS data versus contemporary EVAR databases. And the results of those investigations will be presented at Chair and Cross.

Mat Blackman

Great.

John McDermott

So, that might -- if that -- if those data are positive, that might be supportive.

Mat Blackman

Yes. Now, that changed the story a little bit. Yes.

John McDermott

Yes.

Mat Blackman

And I just want to be clear for ChEVAS, we initially thought end of the year European regulations and sort of the threshold, who have become more stringent. You took it off the timeline, then suddenly goes a 100% off the table, I know I'm assuming it's off the table. Is there a point where we will know definitely there is no go, it's not going to happen in the next, if we do, have to wait for the U.S. data supplemented?

John McDermott

Yes. So, let me give you a little bit more color on that. We knew we have to move it out because it wasn't going to happen in the fourth quarter. So, at this last call, we had to move it. The decision was, do we move -- do we make an interim move without great clarity from the notified body or do we move it all the way back and work hard to see, if we can get it done sooner. We choose that approach, right?

We should get a read from the notified body sometime I would say in the middle of 2018 on whether or not it's going to be sooner or if it's in fact going to be where we put it which is in 2021.

Mat Blackman

Shifting to the U.S. clinical roadmap for Nellix, may give us an update or reiterate the update you've given on timing? And you got the ID approved, we know that, so, waiting for the first patient to be enrolled, maybe just help us understand what sort of happen between now and that first patient being enrolled, was sort of a blocking and tackling things that need to be done and I assume it's still on track for year-end?

John McDermott

Yes. We are. With all of the clinical study sites have been identified. So, we are done with the site identification process and now we are going through IRB approvals and contracts. Once that gets completed then they will start screening patients and will get those -- we will start the enrollment process, not all of the sites come up at one-time. so, you will focus on 10, get them through their process, then we will focus on another 10 and that's -- so, we will -- what will happen is, we will get a few sites up and running by the end of the year hopefully get our first patient by the end of the year, or first part of January. And then, more sites will come online over the course of -- really the first half, you would be surprised, some centers take a long time.

Mat Blackman

Right.

John McDermott

With contracts and IRBs and stuff. That's why we currently estimate that it will take about a full year to enroll the trial.

Mat Blackman

Yes. I wanted to delve into that a little bit, I appreciate that a lot of things have to happen. You have to see all the enrollment phases, but I think the first point is, how much overlap is there in -- in the clinical sites through -- 2.0 versus the original. So, how much familiarity is there with it and sort of the --

John McDermott

About half. But, we will have a little more than half of the study sites that are in, EVAS 2 or in EVAS 1.

Mat Blackman

And does that help, I got to think at least helps?

John McDermott

Certainly helps on the training side. We are -- this study is with the Gen 2 device, so there are some subtle differences, but procedurally it's very, very similar. So, there is familiarity with the procedure and how the device works.

Mat Blackman

And how do we think about sort of the -- I think I don't if they offset, but there is someone is a plus and sort of ones are minus, when I think about the rate that you can enroll and I think most obvious one is the smaller trial and I'm comparing it's on a relative basis to your original. It's a much smaller trials that's half the size. So that is of itself should make it enroll a little bit faster. But, you are now looking at a more sort of restrictive label?

John McDermott

Right.

Mat Blackman

Are you those patients had to find, I guess is the question.

John McDermott

Yes. While we have been enrolling in a limited way patients under the new IFU in the global EVAS registry outside, we don't have a lot of centers up and running yet, so we don't have a really good read on that. But, I feel like the one-year estimates are reasonable estimate at this point. We will just update it after we get -- you get have to 10, 15 centers actively streaming before we can build a reliable trajectory on that total enrollment time.

And the other thing that will happen is, we are in the middle right now of pre-submission process with FDA for ChEVAS. So, for those of you who aren't familiar with it, Nellix EVAS 2 is this confirmatory trial to further broaden the indication for the Nellix device we will do another study [Technical Difficulty]

Mat Blackman

Similar sites that are going to be in ChEVAS as they are in 2.0 trial and you can somehow use that as incentive to get them to enroll one faster.

John McDermott

Well, you would like to think that there would be a lot of motivation to be enrolling rapidly anyway, right? Most of these institutions who want to participate in clinical research and they have to meet certain enrollment targets to actually get their name on the final publication. So that tends to be a motivating factor. Some but not all of the EVAS 2 centers will be participating in ChEVAS. The ChEVAS centers will be more targeted centers at complex periodic repair. So, there are some overlaps but not a 100%.

Mat Blackman

Okay. That makes sense. We're going to shift, and give you a two second break, let's catch breath. Once you talk about sort of all the work on the balance sheet, I think it's been impressive what you've been able to do in the last 6 to 9 months. But, I think also on the OpEx side of the equation as well sort of the -- one of the overhangs has been -- are we going to run out of money before Nellix comes. And I think you have done a good job of shoring up on local funds, the company's cash position and touch maybe give us a little update on where you are in terms of OpEx leverage and rationalizing costs and what sort of -- shape the balance sheet as in and how you are thinking about that margin to profitability?

Vaseem Mahboob

Sure. So, I think there is two parts to the -- as we kind of came into the year, we had the 2018 converts to retire and then also some context for you guys, when we did the TriVascular deal combined basis, we were at $228 million of OpEx. Last year, we did $197 million. This year's guidance was $170 million to $175 million and at the last call, we said we probably going to be in the $165 million to $170 million range. So, we have taken a significant amount of cost out of the business. And when you are talking about cost out at these levels, this doesn't come by tweaking or just careful cost management, right? I mean, this is a broader look at what we do, what we do well and what we stop doing.

So, I think the team is actually rallied really well and come together and kind of help us on the cost side, so, I feel really proud of that work that we have done, so essentially burning, reducing the cash burn.

The second piece of it was on the refinancing of the debt, we did in the term-loan with Deerfield and it was very important to have an investor versus just a lending arm. They were investors in the company. They had $52 million of the convert. They have $40 million of the 2020 converts. So, they would always lawn the story, so they came into the transaction with $120 million of debt at a very attractive coupon. The cost of capital between the revolver and the coupon was less than 10%, which was fantastic and by the way that was part of a very competitive process where we had five term sheets and they were the lowest.

So, I think from a risk mitigation perspective, as risk managers we did that ahead of the Nellix data. And we have the money in the bank. And we feel very confident that with the new levels of OpEx and the cash burn that we can still get to that second half 2019 cash flow breakeven goal, with the promise that we got a start to see some good top-line growth. And 2019, will be very important as John mentioned with the launch of alto and some of the positive read outs on the data that's going to come out in 2018 year that we have to stabilize the business. I think we are set-up nicely for achieving that goal and also gives us a pretty good flexibility on how we handle some of our future debt maturities.

So, I feel very confident that the work that we have done, we are really short of the balance sheet, we have bend the curve on our cash burn and we got the OpEx levels to the right. And I keep telling people too, I think 165 is a good number tot be thinking about, what we think is the safe level to run this business because you don't want everyone to compromise -- exactly, so it becomes a -- it could get to a bad outcome. So, we think 165 is a pretty good number and we've got a pretty good chance to penetrate on that business at that level.

Mat Blackman

Okay. And our last couple of minutes, these are telescope out and maybe talk about unit CEO and sort of what role that John 2.0 will play? And then, maybe just kind of wrap up as you do often on your calls, so how you're thinking about the priority in the next 12 months, what's top of mind and top of your list to get one?

John McDermott

Yes. Well, John [indiscernible] has a very successful great career in medical devices, spent time at General Electric Healthcare and then a good bit of time also at Johnson & Johnson. Then, was on the board at Volcano and then moved into an operating role as Chief Operating Officer there. So, he has got a lot of great experience in his responsibility is going to be really focused on the products. So, operations, quality and supply chain, after having this hiccup that we had at the end of last year, obviously, that can happen again. So, we wanted to bring in very seasoned executive to help manage that side of the business and provide additional debt and leadership and give me the capability to free-up some capacity and focus those efforts on the commercial side. So, like Vaseem said we have got the P&L now structured very nicely that growth will provide some very nice leverage.

So, John, will really lead our efforts on the product side, I will lead our efforts with the commercial sales and marketing folks, we will get the top-line going again and that's kind of everybody's role and responsibility.

In terms of how to think about the next 12 months, in the very near term we will complete enrollment in the Elevate study and we will file the P&A supplement in the third quarter that sets us up for a first half 2019 approval. So, that's an important kind of one-year objective. Obviously, getting this first patient enrolled and getting the EVAS 2, clinical trial enrolled and also getting the ChEVAS IDE, so the Nellix franchise has got a strong pipeline and clear direction there, that's another key objective and then, the last thing is to continue with the stabilizing the AFX business with the focus on growth innovation.

Mat Blackman

Okay. Any questions? No names. I think we've covered a lot. Thank you.

John McDermott

I appreciate it.

