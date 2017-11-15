Should You Buy Sleep Country After Its Shares Lost 18%?

However, the firm is well-positioned to continue to grow its revenue through its e-commerce platform and its newly launched Bloom brand.

Investment Thesis

After its stock recovered from a two-month slide in much of September and October, Sleep Country Canada's (OTC:SCCAF) [TSX:ZZZ] shares dropped by 18% following its disappointing third-quarter earnings release. Investors were concerned about its higher advertising expense and the decelerating revenue growth rate. However, I believe Sleep Country Canada’s outlook remains positive. In addition, its business should continue to grow through its newly launched e-commerce platform and the new Bloom brand. In addition, its 244 stores make the retail chain well-positioned to capture the mattress market that Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SHLD) left behind.

What Went Wrong?

Below are three factors that I believe contributed to Sleep Country Canada’s share decline lately:

Higher incremental advertising cost

To support several of its new growth initiatives, including both the launch of its e-commerce platform and the new Bloom brand, Sleep Country Canada increased its advertising spending quite heavily. Its media and advertising expenses as displayed in the table below grew to C$10.1 million in the third quarter from C$7.7 million in the same quarter last year. This spending is necessary to help grow its top line, but the growth in revenue was not what the market had hoped for.

Growth Rate Decelerating

Despite healthy 10.1% total revenue and 7.3% same store sales growth rate from the same quarter last year, we do see signs of deceleration in Sleep Country Canada’s sales. As we can see from the chart below, its total sales growth rate showed three straight quarters of decline. After years of fast expansion and strong growth, the firm’s growth appears to be approaching saturation. Its total revenue growth rate of 10.1% was the lowest since the first quarter of 2014. Its same store sales growth rate of 7.3% was the lowest since the second quarter of 2015.

Higher margin accessories revenue growth rate decelerating

Another area which we think may have contributed to the slide of the firm’s share is the continual deceleration of revenue growth of its accessories segment as the segment enjoys higher profit margin. To be fair, its accessories’ 20~30% growth rate in 2016 makes it difficult to maintain that same growth rate this year. However, the modest single-digit growth rate for back to back quarters is a continual concern.

Sleep Country Canada's Outlook Still Strong

Despite some concerns from Sleep Country Canada's third-quarter earnings release, I still have a positive view on its outlook. Here are the reasons:

Liquidation of Sears Canada will result in customer gain

As Sears Canada exits its business, Sleep Country Canada’s 244 stores are positioned to take over customers who tend to shop mattresses at Sears stores. Prior to the closing, Sears Canada carried mattresses in most of its 122 full-line department stores, and its 47 Home stores. Sleep Country Canada would add C$48 million in new mattress sales as estimated by National Bank Financial (click here). However, I think fourth-quarter sales could be impacted as the firm will have to contend with liquidation sale of mattresses. Overall, C$48 million in new mattress sales would be an 8.4% addition to its trailing 12-month revenue.

Dividend Hike and Share Repurchase Likely

The company’s balance sheet is sound with a low leverage. Its net debt to total capitalization ratio is only 20%. Sleep Country’s free cash flow in the trailing 12 months was C$75 million. This was much better than 2016’s C$52 million. Its dividend payout ratio based on trailing 12 months was 32%. This was lower than 38.5% in 2016. As its growth rate stabilizes, the company may decide to use its excessive cash and perhaps increase its leverage a little bit more towards returning cash to shareholders. If the firm chooses to do so, it will mean an increase to its dividend payment and/or stock repurchases.

E-commerce Platform will ensure long-term growth

Despite the fact that Sleep Country Canada spent heavily on its e-commerce platform, I think it is a necessary cost and that the company will be rewarded in the long run. Its relocation of four distribution centers, though costly, will improve efficiency and grow distribution capacity. Through its e-commerce platform, the company can now penetrate to its satellite markets (cities and regions where there is no access to its stores).

Valuation Attractive

Sleep Country Canada's average P/E ratio in the past 3 years was 21.7x multiple. The firm's trailing 12-month EPS was C$1.46 per share. If we account an organic EPS growth rate of about 10% (based on latest growth rate in the past quarter) and 8.4% of potential sales gain from liquidation of Sears Canada, its future 12-month EPS would be C$1.73 per share. Using the average multiple of 21.7x, we have a target price of C$37.5 per share. With today's trading price of about C$32, we have a total return of 19.2% including dividend.

Investor Takeaway

While Sleep Country Canada may have a poor quarter due to higher advertising expense and a declining trend in revenue growth, I think the company is well-positioned to grow its business through e-commerce and capture the market left by Sears Canada. Moreover, with strong cash flow generation and low leverage, I believe the company will be able to return cash to shareholders either through dividend increase and/or stock repurchases. Its target return of 19% makes the stock attractive. I still like Sleep Country Canada and its outlook.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

