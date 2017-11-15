Celgene (CELG) Presents at 2017 Stifel Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG)

2017 Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 14, 2017 02:45 PM ET

Executives

Scott Smith - President and COO

Terrie Curran - President, Inflammation and Immunology

Analysts

Tom Shrader - Stifel Nicolaus

Tom Shrader

Okay. Welcome back, everybody. So, this is the Stifel Healthcare Conference. I'm Tom Shrader, one of the biotech analysts. Next, we have Celgene. Quite a treat. It's quite a complicated story. So, the more time you can get with them, I think must feel the better. We have Scott Smith, the COO; Terrie Curran, Head of I&I; and Lisa Hayes from IR. And I'm glad to have all the audience questions you want. My plan is to more or less step through the therapeutic areas and try to see what we can learn. It will be a little bit pipeline-focused. I'm sure you're tired of questions about what you're going to use your balance sheet and for what so I won't ask any of those.

So, we'll start with multiple myeloma, a field you own but you may not own forever or you're certainly working hard to make that not the case. Maybe just your thoughts on how you see the field evolving because one of the things that you have a huge blockbuster that you won't have forever, but the plan is not really to replace it with another improved version. It is to get deeper into the biology. So just your thoughts about how that field will unfold.

Scott Smith

So, thank you, and good afternoon to everybody here. Let me start off more broadly first and then I'll try to go more specific to answer your question around multiple myeloma. One of the questions that I get a lot and I had a lot at this particular conference is tell me what things look like 2020 and beyond.

And I think integral of that is this idea of what we’re going to do in the multiple myeloma marketplaces 2020 and beyond. And one of the things, to me there's the three basic areas of focus as we move into 2020 and beyond and the first being the multiple myeloma marketplace. And it's one that we obviously have a very strong position in and the one that we're very involved with.

And we want to make sure that we're in a position to move forward the strategy with a number of assets to have the potential to transform the treatment space of multiple myeloma 2020 and beyond.

There are a couple different legs to that stool right now and there's the BCMA assets including Bluebird bb2121, a BCMA focused CAR T product. We’ve got a bio-specific antibody focused on BCMA that required for acquisition of the company called EngMab also again BCMA focused and tremendous potential.

And then we've got what I refer to often as sort of the third generation of CELMoD, very potent, very focused, very targeted. And so, our idea would be not just to continue to add assets in the multi-refractory space for multiple myeloma, but trying to find assets that really can come up early that can be potentially curative, that can be where we can get MRDs where we can get very deep good thorough fundamental responses early in patients in that space.

So, we would see transforming the multiple myeloma space with the assets that we have and participating that in a real way, but different than we are now. And, again we got a tremendous number of assets, I think, in multiple myeloma that could really have a chance to play and transform in that space, so that's sort of one of the buckets of assets that we see in 2020 and beyond.

The second will be sort of what I call the diversified portfolio, and Terry can talk more deeply about ozanimod and the potential that it has not only in multiple sclerosis but IBD and other and other inflammatory diseases. In OTEZLA that did $1 billion in sales in the second full year. It has got lot of growth potential and further indications there as well, including the chest disease, scalp psoriasis potentially ulcerative colitis and others that we see tremendous growth there.

We've got CC-220 focused, I think, initially in lupus, we've got luspatercept and MDS and beta-thalassemia and focused on glioblastoma and also importantly JCAR017, the CD19 product CAR-T right now as well in that space.

So, we've got a number of sort of assets that diversify the portfolio away from multiple myeloma bucket have tremendous impact as we move into the 2020 and beyond space.

And then we've got the third bucket would be assets that we would acquire through business development, products, technologies that we would partner, acquire, license some of those things, they would also generate revenue in this way 2020, 2030 period, it’s estimated a remark Alice often talks with the fact that we're likely to generate around the $100 million in cashflow between now and the time the REVLIMID was disclosed exclusivity and how we turn that into really productive assets in that time frame is very important for us as well.

So, it's not only for me, that’s sort of the stage, the multiple myeloma segment is one of those and how we transform that marketplace, but there's also diversification away and the asset base there and then the business development that we would do as well.

Tom Shrader

Okay. And simplistically, REVLIMID is not a perfect drug. Is it a drug you could improve enough on that people would adopt it? Or do you think it will always be the backbone of it? So, for instance, in lymphoma, just to jump ahead, people are worried about trying to combine it with so there's a place where maybe tox is limiting? Is that an opportunity? You've talked about it doesn't take decks. How interesting is that or is that kind of not a major thrust?

Scott Smith

It’s interesting, I think REVLIMID is a tremendous asset for the company, it’s the backbone of therapy, it’s continuing to grow in market share and duration after all these years, it really is not only for the company, its tremendous asset, but for patients, and its survival advantage everything else.

Certainly, when we take a look at this marketplace, we see room for improvement and that improvement would be again not just the obvious which would be assets for multi-refractory patients, but things could be used earlier, things that you’ve get better, deeper responses over time, things that could actually lead to real curative long term care. There's tremendous unmet medical needs still in that space to be able to get patients into minimal use activity or to get someplace where there really is intent of cure there. So REVLIMID is an amazing asset, there's great outcomes for patients, but we want to be able to significantly improve on those outcomes and that's where we see the transformation in the marketplace.

Tom Shrader

So, the question is really cure.

Scott Smith

Yeah. I think so, I think cure or better, longer duration responses and there's always room, I mean these are rough figures but the duration of the patient diagnose of multiple myeloma, their life cycle of 10 years ago, was very, very different than it is today and we’ve moved that on, we started to move it a little bit more like a chronic disease and we want to continue to push that envelope and then we’ll continue to get better responses, deeper responses and potentially cures.

Tom Shrader

Okay. So, the clinical hold and I know you're not going to say a lot, but there is an even good hypotheses for these drugs would be difficult to mix? And isn't likely it's not all PD-1s? I mean, we have never heard anybody say anything other than they're just all the same. So just some your thoughts if you're willing to share

Scott Smith

Of course, I am willing to share, we haven't seen the same toxicity that it came from the MR program in our particular program. And so, there is some unique mixture there. I think there are some questions about, is that a good combination in hematologic malignancies long-term do you get the right kind of benefit risk out of those patients, out of those programs and are those programs going to have legs in the long term, but we did not necessarily in our program to the same type or frequency of liability that you saw on some of the MR programs.

Terrie Curran

I think, we’re still working with the agency to look through the data and answer the question.

Tom Shrader

And how much of that data is public. I'm not sure. Is it really clear there's something wrong with the trial? Or is it just noise because there's so many trials?

Scott Smith

Specific to [indiscernible]. There is a subset of data, not certainly all the data sets, but there is some that data that we are looking, people will look at. And I think it’s pretty clear that there is something going on there. Exactly what it is or the reason for it is, I think we’re a little bit uncertain at this time. But again, and that’s a program that they were leading. We did not see the same thing in particular program. So, I don’t know if it’s small feel specific exactly, what it is a lot of digging to do. There are discussions with regulatory agencies, but I don’t know that there is one answer to fit everything I actually, you do see different data with different molecules.

Tom Shrader

So maybe just a few questions about your other drugs. The drug, we don't hear much anymore. Early on, it performed extremely well, essentially in the POMALYST trial. Is that still a high priority for you?

Scott Smith

I think the next -- we’ve got some data sets coming out in the coming months on that. We’ll take a look and see how that data is evolving or not evolve. I don’t have any comment on the data until we get to some point where we’re able to make it public and talk about see how it evolves data to late data.

Tom Shrader

Is it just a combinable data or is it?

Scott Smith

Yes, potentially.

Tom Shrader

Same question with the PI. I would imagine given near the number of PIs. It's oral, but there are a lot of them. Is the bar very high for that drug? Or what would you have? Which specific -- marizomib?

Scott Smith

Well, I think the differentiation in the play there with elotuzumab is the idea that potentially may be brain penetrant, that you can use in glioblastoma. There is an idea that maybe there is utility for the drug and bring that of other cancers and things. And I think its focused-on areas of what I would considered to be very significant unmet medical needs. And so that’s a drug that although there maybe others in there taking them focused on the right diseases and with the right characteristics for that particular molecule. I think that can be a very, very impactful molecule for the company if it continues in development and we see strong pivotal data there.

We’re hoping to initiate a pivotal trial in glioblastoma GBM sometime in the next three, four, five months I believe. So, some time by the end of this year or early as we get into next year. So, I mean that’s a very interesting molecule, again it’s a successful and have a major impact on the company.

Tom Shrader

And we see as a GBM molecule.

Scott Smith

Yes, and that's the initial focus where we may take it, it's the GBM and then second stage will be potential bring meds from other cancers. That's where we see it initially because of the specific characteristics of that particular molecule.

Tom Shrader

Okay. So, to talk a little bit about T-Cell therapy, I think as you’ve gotten pretty deep, pretty quickly with the bluebird molecule. I was wondering, if you just take a minute to describe multiple myeloma partial responses are viewed as useful where same lymphoma they are not, because the disease goes back. So just your sense of how different the diseases are. How valuable would a very good partial respond be in multiple myeloma, if you get a lot of those, because I say in leukemia they don’t need anything in lymphoma, they don’t mean very much. So different diseases…

Scott Smith

Of course, if we're talking specifically about bb2121 and what we're seeing with at BCMA-focused CAR-T. I think the reason that there's so much excitement about that particular asset is the level of response you see, the level of complete response you see. We're seeing a high percent of complete responses that seem durable. Safety profile looks good. You're seeing this in a very multi-refractory patient population. Many of them have up to 7 lines of therapy. So, for me, the game is in our population. In a multi-refractory patient population, partial responses can be a good thing but the reason we're so excited about bb2121 and the reason we had so much hope for, I'm excited about the data and moving that program forward is a very strong priority for us is because of the level of response and specifically complete responses that we're seeing in that multi-refractory patient population.

Tom Shrader

And I’m afraid I know lymphoma much better, but if you get a six-month response in lymphoma means an enormous amount. If there is similar cut off and when will we see more data to how many people made six months things like that?

Scott Smith

So, I think, what we’re looking at in multiple myeloma is certainly one of responses complete in a large portion of population like them to be durable, 3 months, 6 months beyond that. The length of time that a response is considered to be appropriate for or impactful depends a little bit on the line of therapy. If UC duration early being much, much longer than that in a multi refractory patient population, you certainly would like to see three months, six months and longer. And we hope and we’ll have some interesting longer-term data including six months data coming up in a couple weeks.

Tom Shrader

And just a kind of theoretical question. Why so much focus on BCMA? Why antibodies? At least in lymphoma, if you get the cells to work, they really profoundly outperform antibodies. Why so many different approaches?

Scott Smith

Well, I mean, I think, we see whether it's pre-clinical and after end the clinic, we see some really profound response characteristics these molecules targeting BCMA. And from a pathophysiologic standpoint as you can see the reason why the BCMA targeted therapy may be highly effective. Then you start to see in the clinic, UC these type of responses, particularly, multi refractory patients and that really sort of brings it all together to the board.

For me, I like redundancy in programs. If there is a target, if there is a disease, if there is someplace you want to go the company, I think, one type of technology is very risky. And I think we like to have multiplicity and redundancy in the way that we look and attack the target if we think it's really important.

We've got more than just the two that I'm talking about, but some of them are a little earlier, but the two main initial programs here that we're focusing that either in the clinic and going pivotal or quickly in the clinic would be bb2121 CAR T product and the mAb bispecific product as an antibody.

There could be theoretically if you had the same level of efficacy some advantages to an antibody, easier to produce, easier to deliver. But we would like to take multiplicity of different approaches to attack BCMA because we think it really is a key to long strong durable responses.

And again, we're excited about what we see from bb2121 in these multi refractory patients because you are seeing a very high degree of complete responses. But I think the real potential to unlocking the value here is finding a way to move up bb2121 early in therapy, early for patients, get them into good long term durable responses earlier. And I think that's the key to really unlocking value in the multiple myeloma marketplace with the CAR T like BB2121 or potentially with the amab.

Tom Shrader

And then the side effect profile relative to lymphoma and leukaemia?

Scott Smith

Side effect profile of BB2121 in this patient population?

Tom Shrader

Or any of the CAR-T, because I’m going to ask about the CD19 CAR-Ts which also work in multiple myeloma, are they safer than?

Scott Smith

So, safer than…

Tom Shrader

…than CD19 and lymphoma or leukemia.

Scott Smith

Yeah. There is different patient populations, there's different safety profiles, when I take a look at it and we can get into it with the JCAR017, the CD19 product, but in terms of what we're seeing with Bluebird and the safety profile from that BCMA, so we're very pleased with where it's at, you’re seeing -- you have to go with the CAR-T programs, you have to go a little bit slow to make sure you're doing the right things, you don't want to see too many side effect issues I think the profile that’s emerging for BB2121 and is very, very solid with efficacy and I think a good safety profile is emerging there.

Tom Shrader

And just your thoughts on JCAR017 in multiple myeloma has had some remarkable data so again just your thoughts -- are you opted in for that or ...

Scott Smith

So right now, with the focus of the Juno CD19 program is not multiple myelomas in DLBCL. We’re seeing some very, very interesting data responses, we're going to have more data as we go forward at ASH as well for that particular program.

I think what you're seeing emerge there, it’s early, but in DLBCL, what you’re seeing is you're seeing I think profound response rates in this population again and you're seeing sort of differentiated safety. So, there’s the potentials early, there’s a couple of assets in the space from the data that we're seeing emerging here, there really is a potentially differentiatable asset here DLBCL with CD19, we’re very excited about that.

There's a whole other dimension I think it's in the CAR-T and to cells here, which is not only, I mean I think the success or failure is largely due to the clinical data that you're generating, what kind of impact that they’re having in patients with the safety profile look like, but then there's a whole other dimension of being able to manufacture and deliver reliably the products and be able to supply the marketplace in a way which you've got reproducible products and some of those things. So, there’s some of those dimensions that runs through and I feel very, very good about where we are from a BB2121 perspective and also from the JCAR017 perspective, I think those programs in our eyes have gained a lot of momentum and did a lot of additional value over the last twelve months as data start to emerge. So, we're very, very pleased with both.

Tom Shrader

And if the JCAR017 took off, your current deal covers all that so part of your [indiscernible]?

Scott Smith

We’ve got a commercial deal with them which has rights, differential rights. But we would have a right for that product and we would be moving forward, we would be co-commercializing the product with Juno. I think our strategy looking back to when we started to make these investments in the CAR-T space, take a look back three, four years ago, so it seems to be a space that had some pretty interesting potential and there was a lot of theory there was a lot of hope in this area, not an area that we were focused on at the time. So that's why we make these partnerships and we make these investments in a couple of companies and some partnerships with Juno and Bluebird to sort of give yourself an opportunity to have a front row seat in this space as it evolves and see what comes out of it, and there’s always been tremendous potential and we've been waiting for data to the emerge and over the past 12 months or so, the data have emerged and the data has been very positive. We’re very, very pleased with the partnerships that we have and the assets both with bb2121 and Juno and with JCAR017 products.

Tom Shrader

$100 billion so to speak, that’s an interesting life, isn’t it? Yes. Sorry, so I’m done with multiple myeloma if anyone would like to ask questions. Like to take it from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Scott Smith

So again, there is some data, some pre-clinical data. So that particular product, which I think just now have the CC number, but I’m not sure where it is, which is why we're refer to as bispecific. We saw some differentiated data, which we thought, it would be good pre-clinically, it’s moving the IND filing is happening presently and will be moving into the clinical in the next year and that’s when we’re going to be able to see whether there is actual differentiation and increasing effectiveness. There is a lot of hope in that particular asset. Again, so what UC in pre-clinically, what UCn in animal model to other things. So that could be really a very highly effective, highly potent agent in this particular area.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]?

Scott Smith

Well, clinically, I don’t know, we’re going to have to find that out. We’re able to some put in the clinic and generate some data from that.

Tom Shrader

Anybody else. Moving to myeloid disease, which is much shorter. Is luspatercept the most interesting thing you've had in beta talk a little bit about the opportunity? And also, is it in your 2020 guidance? Is it ...

Scott Smith

[indiscernible].

Tom Shrader

If you don't reveal that, feel free to tell.

Scott Smith

No, I think there is a little bit, which don’t know, I don’t know it’s a lot, I think it’s not necessarily material to the 2020 guidance. But there is a little bit in there. The two programs of luspatercept and beta-thalassemia and MDS right now. It looks like a very interesting agent, and we’re very helpful. It’s one of those agents that we see contributing a tiny bit in 2020, but really being something that will last through the 2020, I think there will be good exclusivity and market exclusivity through that 2020-2030 period and we’ll see that where that program goes, it’s exciting.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Scott Smith

We are evaluating other opportunities other than what’s just in Phase 3 or going in Phase 3 you’re talking about late-stage MDS and beta-thalassemia can we move it up in therapy or other indications and things. Yes, I think we’re evaluating a whole host of those, we do thing there are other places that luspatercept is going to go ultimately. And we can provide some more clarity on that, as we finished that evaluation. But certainly, right now the focus is executing on beta-thal, getting the MDS study going in Phase 3 and then initiating other areas after that.

Tom Shrader

Good point. Front-line MDS, [indiscernible] a little bit. When you say it works, it works pretty well?

Scott Smith

Earlier lines, different patients can you provide an alternative CDSA in patients who may not be able to take sort of things? So, we’re evaluating the potential of that this point in time.

Tom Shrader

Okay. I'm not going to ask about IDHIFA because I'm not sure I can pronounce it.

Scott Smith

[Indiscernible].

Tom Shrader

The oral hypomethylator, why is that interesting? It seems like you'll be competing against pretty good drug that would be generic. You'd be competing against hospitals not getting fees and just what's your thought around that drug?

Scott Smith

CC-486, I think, we are talking about, I think there is some pretty interesting potential there in our products. We've got some data again at ASH coming out in a relatively short period of time, which I think was pretty striking and very interesting. It's not something that we get a lot of credit for within the pipeline, there's not a lot of attention but we're generating some data and again we're going to have some data at ASH, which I think is pretty interesting on the molecule. And hopefully once that data is out and available people get a chance to see it. The reason for developing allocation therapy, I think, it’ll be pretty obvious.

Terrie Curran

We are backing to have data on AML maintenance next year Phase III data.

Tom Shrader

But again, it’s somewhere where an injectable drug couldn’t go or?

Terrie Curran

It has a longer half-life and have a good profile than injectable.

Tom Shrader

All right. So, there is it could be a better drug.

Terrie Curran

Yes. So, there's a different profile.

Tom Shrader

And AML maintenance is where we might see that.

Terrie Curran

That’s going to be the first data that we’re going to see and that will be some time 2018.

Tom Shrader

Very useful. disease? Going once? Lymphoma. So, a lot going on. What's your thought about relevance frontline follicular lymphoma? What's the bar there? Does it have to be much better? Just your thoughts to add another drug. Is there any guidance as to -- RCHOP is already pretty good?

Scott Smith

Yes. And you hope to be better, right? And there are some pretty interesting Phase II data that we have on that that data should be reading out in a very short period of time and we’ll see what that looks like we’ll see what advantage you have from PFS in that perspective. How much better is better, I think, is a little bit in the eye of beholder, what we would hope is to be able to get that data show that it’s differentiated and take a look at how discussions with regulatory authorities to see if that’s fileable and how that would go.

But at this point we’re pretty close to data, those are big studies that have been going on for a while and it’s pretty exciting when you’re getting within a couple of weeks or months of being able to get that data. We’re close to it. How many days? 28 days, right. We’re getting close there and then the augment study, which originally, we thought might read out by the end of this year. It looks like it’s going to read out as we get into next year, probably a good sign to the med driven trial being a little bit delayed. That might be a good thing for us. We’ve got those two big lymphoma readouts coming in the next couple of months.

Tom Shrader

Is that the one you see as the biggest opportunity? I mean KOLs are very excited about that one.

Scott Smith

I think when our models in the way we look at things, we think those two opportunities as being closer relevantly equal in size, not necessarily huge difference in the opportunities. There are different opportunities, but to me the opportunity what the data looks like how differentiatable it is. Certainly yes, there's a lot of KOL excitement about the potential in that more refractory population. But I think there’s opportunities in both places.

Tom Shrader

Okay. And then DLBCL, this is a place where we find KOLs to be nervous about adding REVLIMID to RCHOP that the tox might be too heavy. Just your thought, is this in an experimental trial? Is it more interesting if the BTK inhibitors fail? Just your sense of what's the opportunity here, how excited should we pay about this one relative to the other 2?

Terrie Curran

No, we have Phase II data - we do have Phase II data and how effective the R-squared chop regimen does work in a ABC subtype.

And so, I think the efficacy has really intrigued KOL quite a bit. And how that works I think they viewed the side effect is manageable.

Tom Shrader

So, you think if it's a better than -- certainly, what we hear is because you think you can cure here, the side effects are tolerable. So, you think if it's better than ibrutinib RCHOP, it has a good chance of being a significant ...

Terrie Curran

I think it does have it, if that trial was successful, I think it will be an important regimen in those patients, I also would like to guide people towards looking to CC data that’s going at ASH this year and this large B cell lymphoma that was a small IT, its early data. So, it’s early cut, but the responses on that, there is 91% overall response rate, high 60% or low 50% and that’s something also, of course, looking on lymphoma.

Tom Shrader

This is Phase II data?

Terrie Curran

I think, its Phase Ib.

Tom Shrader

Okay. Good And then maybe a few words on JCAR017. You think it's the best of the cell line? think it's better than T-cell line?

Scott Smith

I think we feel great about it. I think the data is differentiating itself. You’re going to want to generate more and more longer-term data, you’re going to want to make sure there’s durability I think from a side effect profile and from an overall response perspective, I think we're seeing a little bit different outcome, I think from the data that I see right now, it looks like it’s differentiatable, I think it looks like the best in this space. And we're very excited about it, but there's a way to go there. Yeah, I do think it has the potential to be best in this class.

Tom Shrader

And if you’re -- I mean if the goal here that this is the most usable of the drugs than the outpatient setting et cetera?

Scott Smith

I think that’s one of the goals. I think first and foremost the primary goal is to have a better benefit risk than the other products in the same space, better efficacy, more durability, better safety. I think there is something about delivery and manufacturing here which could be a tremendous competitive advantage as well in this space, right, if you're able to deliver it in a more easy, more rapid, less shorter timeframe, more reproducibly, with lower cost of goods and more immediate to where the patient is. I think all of those things represent potential and significant advantages for the product.

But ultimately again the most important thing from my perspective is that you're generating efficacy data and safety data which looks differentiatable and some of the other things will be important but the most important thing is for me it looks like right now, it's got the potential to be best-in-class from a benefit risk perspective.

Tom Shrader

And you're about to start Phase III. Imagine a trial like or there's an early cohort to make sure manufacturing -- are you -- I think they did it because they were changing some things.

Scott Smith

Yeah. We think the manufacture, Phase II has initiated for that in the U.S. portion of the trial, which is being executed mainly by June, we’re taking the international portion of that and that will initiate in the coming months. That’s one I would say five or potentially six pivotal programs we will be initiating in the next few months.

Tom Shrader

Okay. Questions? Solid tumours. Anything you have a burning desire to say? And you have many assets as the rest of the field combined so how do you prioritize?

Scott Smith

Well, so from a solid tumor perspective of ABRAXANE we are chugging along. There is potentially some interesting combination data coming up in the coming months and we’ll see what that looks like. I think importantly A317, the compound that we acquired through the Beijing transaction, we’ve got in-house and we’re taking a look at and we’re going to be unveiling a full clinical plan for that assets and where we’re going with it at ASH again in just a couple of weeks. So, we’ll be able to really talk about that particular program, what was it like, where we’re going to with it, what are our approaches, unique combinations and unique disease states that we can study with it. So, I think for me, that’s going to be a very interesting event to be able to really talk about that asset in a deep way.

Tom Shrader

And then ABRAXANE in IO is pretty intriguing or if toxins in general are kind of immune sparing relative to other stuff. Is there any chance you're going to generate new IP there?

Scott Smith

I don’t think there is new IP that’s going to come out of that, no I think what I could do though, help continue to generate some more interest in the brand take it into different direction, change the trajectory of curve a little bit. And so, we’re waiting on that data to see what it looks like, we’ll see where it goes.

Tom Shrader

How long do you have ABRAXANE for?

Scott Smith

So, we’re talking about and again it’s variable as you’re going into different countries obviously right. Just in through past 2020 and beyond that.

Tom Shrader

Okay. All right. And then infection and immunity. So, what's going on here in a relatively short time. I guess start with the OTEZLA guidance. So again, my sense is that you made some aggressive moves to try to move up formulary, and there were some comments on the call about there being very few new patients and some problems in the market. I'm just curious why you cut guidance so quickly. You cut guidance 3 years.

Terrie Curran

Yes. I think we look at the guidance originally so it was just a small reduction in guidance. I think as we look at some of that market dynamic particularly in the U.S. things have changed before using the brand in the U.S. and the market as quite contracting slightly.

In addition to that, this year, we implemented the three large contracts, which is infected our growth. So, looking at the market moving forward we are moving around market growth rate is kind of 4% to 9%, particularly in this market in the U.S. So, we would to make that adjustment. I think importantly, if you look at the underlying dynamics of the business both in the U.S. and outside the U.S. it’s really positive.

Market share continues to grow in the U.S. despite several of our competitors into the market and our ex-U.S. business particularly in some of the core markets is really starting to pick-up. Reimbursement took us a little longer outside of the U.S. and so some of those markets really in their first year of launch, for example, in France, were really having some positives up taking those markets where we have kind of different share growing business condition.

Scott Smith

Yes. And again, I think, there always been the change in the model and all was U.S. growth rate of the market have moderated. The growth rates were in the high teens. They’ve moderated down, so changed as a model, and I think as Terrie said, relatively minor change from originally taking 2.2 to 2. And the other thing about OTEZLA, I think, it's really important is there is a long way to go there, we’re early in the game, there's a lot of growth that we can get out of OTEZLA. It’s a multi-billion-dollar asset for us in the future. We're continuing to invest and develop in new indications including the chest disease, scalp psoriasis potentially UC and what data seem. So, I think it’s going to continue to be a blockbuster molecule in an area of significant growth for us as a company.

Tom Shrader

So, I think I don't the answer to this, why is ozanimod different in IBD? Or just describe how different the markets are in your view?

Terrie Curran

So, I think as we look at the size of the data that are reported at just recently we really are seeing a differentiated kind of profile. I think if you look at the type of profile required to be a blockbuster and then you need to have high oral efficacy we’re seeing the market move towards an oral market, as Scott said, is tolerable with a good size of profile. I think if you look at the data in terms of efficacy, very strong efficacy with high annual rates, reductions in brain volume loss. If you look at tolerability we didn’t have any of the flushing or any of the kind of increases in with…

Tom Shrader

Apologize, I'm actually in IBD. I'm looking for the same answer in IBD. But just your thoughts on why the same thing won't happen in IBD that you'll get...

Terrie Curran

All right. Okay.

Tom Shrader

Looking green lots. But just your thoughts on why the same thing will happen in IVD that you'll get…

Terrie Curran

Sure. I think, I mean in current we just reported on the size to is occurring and looking at the imports there where we will look at the industry data or you look at some of the clinical data was really compelling. And what UC we’re enrolling the Phase III programs again and we look to the data for UC and across multiple manifestations of the disease, UC some really completing results.

Scott Smith

When I take a look at the IVD market, there is tremendous unmet medical needs, there is a lot of patients what's in there both in Crohn's and UC from a therapeutic perspective right now. It doesn’t really work particularly well, patients don’t get long-term remissions, half of those that get remissions are gone within 12 months. And the idea of an active effective oral molecule in the stakes, I think, is a great idea. There is lots of room for one, two, three oral entrances. To me one of the big biggest areas of unmet medical needs because the treatment is just pretty unsatisfactory at this point in time. And the patient demographics are very large, about a million patients in the U.S. between UC and Crohn’s and the same in Europe.

Tom Shrader

Right. Okay. And to the question you were answering. Last question, ozanimod in MS. It's viewed as another GILENYA? Is it? Or is it another because in my view is the only drug that's growing, a very safe oral drug. So just your thoughts on where this drug is likely to end up.

Terrie Curran

Yes, I think, if you look at the market efficacy, we've seen the market move towards an oral market it's tolerable, and I think if you look at the emerging data from the Phase III program, we really are seeing differentiation from the compound across a number of whether you look at or cap again the tolerability of the compound I think it's very differentiated and we could see, I think position as we look at the second-line position as we look at the profile and its fatality. There is no reason why anyone wouldn’t be positioned in the first-line.

Scott Smith

And to me, that’s a real challenge that we have as a company and the real opportunity here is not, is it differentiated from generic Gilenya which I think clearly the answer is, yes, that the safety data was quite different. The real challenge here for me is how do we move into real first-line, how do we compete with them for a large share of the first-line oral patient base. And to me that’s what I could see the product going depending on the label and depending on strategy and other things, but I think that's where the real opportunity is.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Terrie Curran

We don’t have data on that compound yet. So, we don’t have an update on that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Terrie Curran

Yeah, I think if you look at risk benefit profile of the two compounds, they’re very different. I think, yeah, I think if there's real differentiation this is subject and the compound is really playing out in the first-line.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Terrie Curran

I wouldn’t want to compare the safety profile of the two compounds directly.

Scott Smith

I think from my perspective, the JAKs have not played out in the market particularly well commercially successful. I think UC the things that are concerning about people and the JAKs that are available from the I&I space right now and imbalance potentially malignancies that UC, with a specific compound you’re talking about being developed and, I think you see some [indiscernible] and some other things.

And so, there's a different benefit risk for the JAK products. More importantly, when I take a look at it, this market can use three or four or five different orals to play in this space. I don't think it's a matter of you can only have one inhibitor to be successful. I think a bunch of different molecules; a bunch of different mechanisms could be very successful in this space.

Tom Shrader

Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate all the answers. It was terrific.

Scott Smith

Thank you very much.

