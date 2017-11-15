Premium Brands Holdings' (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holding Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2017 1:30 PM ET

Executives

George Paleologou - President & CEO

Will Kalutycz - CFO

Analysts

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Gordon Nichols - CIBC Wood Gundy

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Bob Gibson - PI Financial

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Financial

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Adam and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Premium Brands Holdings' Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and after the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Thank you.

George Paleologou, President and CEO, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. You may begin your conference call.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Adam, and good morning everyone. I would like to thank you for joining us today for our 2017 third quarter conference call. I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz for an overview of our financial results for the quarter, after which, I will make a few brief comments. This will then be followed by the Q&A segment of the presentation. Will?

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George and good morning, everyone. Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that to the extent we make forward-looking statements during our presentation, our forecasts and assumptions are subject to change, and actual results may vary. Please see our 2016 MD&A, which is filed on the SEDAR Website www.sedar.com, for details on some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results, our revenue for the quarter grew by $76.6 million or 15.9% to $557.6 million. Acquisitions accounted for $56.3 million of the increase. Organic volume growth for $25.4 million and higher average selling prices for $1.1 million.

These increases were partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in the translated value of our U.S.-based businesses sales resulting from a stronger Canadian dollar. Our organic volume growth rate, which excludes the impact of selling price increases and changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar was 5.3% or 6.3% if you normalize for sales exited by our protein businesses as part of their ongoing efforts to focus the capacity on higher margin products.

While both of these growth rates were within or above our long-term targeted organic volume growth rate range of 4% to 6%, our growth for the quarter was lower than expected. This was mainly due to two temporary challenges.

The first of these were delays in the launch of several major new sales initiatives. These included a significant lead order for our new 212,000 square foot Sandwich facility in Phoenix Arizona, which began shipping at the very end of the quarter.

The second was unusually poor summer weather in Ontario and Quebec then impacted our sales of grilling and other outdoor activity-related protein products such as burgers, skewers, premium sausages and stakes.

Looking forward despite the challenges of the third quarter we remain on track to achieve our 2017 objective of exceeding our long-term targeted organic volume growth rate range of 4% to 6%. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $5.5 million or 12.5% to $49.5 million.

This improvement was largely driven by our sales growth as our margins, similar to our organic volume growth rate were impacted by several temporary challenges. These included a large increase in production overhead costs associated with the startup of our new Phoenix sandwich plant and a spike in the cost of certain pork and chicken raw material commodities in general, or sorry, in addition our adjusted EBITDA was impacted by incremental SG&A costs associated with investments we are making in the infrastructure needed to support our continued topline growth.

These included costs associated with the expansion of our distribution fleets and building additional management depth. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.9% as compared to 8.7% for the third quarter of 2016.

While we did show some improvement on a year-over-year basis, it was not as significant as in past quarters as the factors I mentioned above largely offset the benefits associated with our higher sales volumes and our protein platform's ongoing efforts to optimize its sales mix.

Looking forward to the balance of the year, we are on track to achieve our 2017 objective of an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9%. During the quarter we incurred $2.4 million in startup costs for the commissioning of our new Phoenix sandwich plant.

$1.5 million of these costs related to inefficiencies normally expected with the startup of new production lines and the balance was for various plant set up costs. Looking forward we're projecting for an additional $1.3 million in startup cost for this project, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

We also incurred $200,000 in startup costs for the reconfiguration of production between our legacy artisan bakeries of Langley BC and Delta BC and our newest artisan bakery in Richmond BC. which we acquired at the end of 2016 as part of the purchase of Island City Baking. Looking forward we expect to complete this project in the second quarter of 2018 at a total cost of approximately $1 million.

Our earnings for the quarter were $21.3 million or $0.72 per share. This was essentially flat as compared to the third quarter 2016 as the increase in our adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was largely offset by plant startup cost and additional depreciation associated with recent capital investments and acquisitions.

Our adjusted earnings which is before plant startup costs, acquisition expenses and accretion on contingent consideration was $23.3 million or $0.78 per share, representing a year-over-year increases of 8.9% and 6.8% respectively.

Turning to our financial position, we continue to be in very solid shape. Our senior debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1 to 1, while our total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, which includes our subordinated convertible debentures was 2.4 to 1.

Both of these ratios are well below our respective long-term targeted ranges for them namely eight 2.5 to 1 to 3 to 1 range for our senior debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and 4 to 1 to 4.5 to 1 range for our total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Furthermore, we had approximately $160 million of unutilized credit capacity at the end of the quarter. Looking forward, we intend to use a portion of our excess debt capacity to fund a variety of growth initiatives including capital projects and business acquisitions.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $12 million consisting of $8.3 million for project capital expenditures and $3.7 million for maintenance capital expenditures. $3 million or approximately 36% of our project capital expenditures were for the Phoenix sandwich plant, which commenced operations at the end of the second quarter.

An additional $2.1 million or approximately 25% of our project capital expenditures were for a new 105,000 square foot facility we are building in the Greater Toronto area to support the continued growth of our Foodservice and seafood initiatives.

In terms of corporate investments, we completed three transactions during the quarter, totaling $39.9 million. These included the acquisitions of 100% interest in Leadbetter Foods and Skilcor Food Products for $37.4 million and a 25% investment in Partners, A Tasteful Choice Company for $2.5.

Turning to dividends, during the quarter we declared a dividend of $12.6 million or $0.42 per share, which on an annualized basis were set to $1.68 per share. On a trailing four quarter basis, our free cash flow was $135.5 million as compared to dividends of $49.1 million, resulting in a payout ratio 36.2%.

Normalizing for full year at our new dividend rate, which was increased in the first quarter of 2017 by 10.5%, our payout ratio was 38%.

I'll now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Will. We're pleased with our overall progress for both the quarter and the year and are very excited about the many organic and acquisition growth opportunities that our business platforms are pursuing. These will not only drive strong top and bottom-line growth in 2018, but also for many years to come.

Our solid organic growth for the third quarter was fueled by our leadership in a number of niche specialty product categories and channels and our focus on developing segments of the food space that are benefiting from a variety of consumer trends.

Parties and sandwiches, meat snacks and breads as well as authentic deli meats and fresh seafood, all did particularly well during the quarter. As Will stated earlier, the short delay of our major lead order for our new standard plant in unusually poor summer weather in Central Canada negatively impacted our sales and margins for the quarter.

As you can tell, both of these factors were completely transitory and will in no way impact our core strategy and long-term plans. We're as excited as ever about the opportunities being pursued by our various growth platforms including those built around our most recent acquisitions Leadbetter Foods and Skilcor. Both of these companies fit perfectly with the general strategies of approaching platform as well as its specific objective of building a strong leadership position in Central Canada by partnering with successful, local entrepreneurs that share our values and our vision.

We're also very pleased with how things are progressing at our new Sandwich facility in Phoenix Arizona, which is now operating ahead of plan.

In terms of our distribution platforms construction both a 105,000-square foot state-of-the-art custom cutting and distribution facility in Ontario that Will mentioned earlier I am pleased to report that the permitting issues that have been delaying this project a result and that we now expect this facility to come online in the second quarter of next year. It too, will be another significant driver of our growth.

Not only will this facility support the continued development of our Ontario-based seafood operation, but it will also enable our Western Canada Foodservice business to expand business model into Ontario.

Furthermore, with our recent acquisitions of Belmont Meats, Diana's, Leadbetter Foods and Skilcor the growth opportunities associated with this project has increased significantly.

On the acquisition front we continue to enjoy a very robust pipeline of small and large opportunities and expect to be announcing a number of transactions in the fourth quarter.

We're finding that it's our reputation for providing successful food entrepreneurs into partners with unique and non-disruptive ownership solutions spread the number of business owners approaching us is rapidly growing both in Canada and the U.S. Correspondingly, we expect acquisitions to continue to be a major driver of our growth went into the future.

I'll now turn the presentation over to Adam for the Q&A part of the presentation. Adam?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] And your first question comes from line of Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Stephen, your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys.

George Paleologou

Hey Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi. I just wanted to drill down a little bit on the sandwich facility, can you just maybe sorry, let me take one step back, this sandwich facility and the weather impact. Are you able to quantify what the drag was from those transitory factors?

George Paleologou

Yeah, so interesting it was sort of a similar amount for each. Weather-related were again it's based on prior trends and what we expected for the quarter. We estimate the impact was about $10 million to $15 million and the impact on the sales initiatives including the sandwich lead order was a similar amount.

Stephen MacLeod

And that's the topline amount.

George Paleologou

That's the topline impact yeah and then again for the -- we don't provide specific guidance on the bottom line, but if you use our contribution margin that would give you a good number.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. And then you mentioned that on the sandwich drag, you had some of their two components, one would be the lead order and one would be just slower unexpected product launches. Can you just address, both of those issues independently and where we are -- what happened in the quarter and where we are now?

George Paleologou

Well hey, I want to make clear Steve is the lead sandwich order was one of the major sales initiatives. They weren’t all sandwich-related initiatives. They crossed our -- we had a major snack, meat snack initiative that we had expected to launch that was to later in the fourth quarter and several other type promotions across our businesses. So, it was much broader than just the sandwich division.

Stephen MacLeod

Oh, I see. Okay. That's helpful. And I guess you probably don't want to drill down much further than that, but I guess like of the $10 million to $15 million drag from slower than expected launches and the majority of that would be the sandwich launch.

George Paleologou

That's a fair statement.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's helpful. And then just the little thing that you cited as causing a bit of weakness in the quarter was higher chicken and pork costs. Have you seen that ease and/or have you been able to get price on not all?

George Paleologou

Yeah, yeah it was interesting? On the chicken side, we saw we've definitely seen these easing. It was sort of different issues in our different businesses. In Canada there was some important issues around some players, not us, but some other players cheating around importing file as chicken breast and the Canadian government clampdown on that.

That created a tremendous shortage of chicken breast raw material in Canada, which impacted several of our businesses that. That's normalizing as the supply chain is appropriately addressed through the supply management system.

In the U.S. it was more on the chicken thigh side and that since come often and prices have normalized. We expected normalization in both those commodities and as a result didn't put through price increases for them.

Effectively the chicken, the boneless chicken thigh price jumped about 50% during the quarter. It was a spike. We anticipated that it would come down and it has come down. And then on the pork side, there is a range of cuts. We're still watching it.

Some of them maybe still off. Some of them haven’t and just sort of making decisions as to what our pricing strategies will be around them. But chicken was the bigger factor and like I said, most of that is normalized. It was conducted too shortly.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's very helpful. I'll just leave I there and pass it back. I'll hop back on if I had any questions, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Derek Lessard from TD Securities. Derek, your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yeah, thanks and good afternoon, guys. Well, did you say that you did take some pricing for the chicken cost?

Will Kalutycz

No. We didn't. We were watching the market. We did like George mentioned, we expected it to just be a short-term left and as a result we didn't take pricing and that's why our margins were impacted.

George Paleologou

We effectively Derek came to the conclusion that the price increases were not sustainable. So, we made the decision not to take pricing and ultimately as Will mentioned we were correct. The prices have collected.

Derek Lessard

Okay. So, do you expect any impact on margins going forward as a result?

George Paleologou

There will be a little bit of spillover into Q4, but at this point, we're not expecting it to be part of the Q4 story.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Fair enough. So, you did highlight a major lead order for Phoenix. Just wondering if this is for a new client or an existing major for you guys and if you're able to provide any indication of what the Phoenix pipeline looks specifically?

I think you had said that you expect to have 10 lines open by the end of this year. Just wondering if you're on track to achieve that?

George Paleologou

With respect to Phoenix Derek, and this number includes the lead order, we have sales initiative in place in the range of $75 million to $85 million. So, these are new sales initiatives, the majority of which is the lead order. We're not in a position obviously to mention as to who the customers are.

Derek Lessard

Okay. That's fair and I guess on the -- on achieving be the 10 operational lines by year end and what's your outlook looking into next year?

George Paleologou

We are on target to do. We expect to be there by the end of the year.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And maybe one final one for me before I requeue, are you able to quantify where your organic sandwich sales were relative to your overall premium foods organic growth guidance?

Will Kalutycz

No. We don't go into that level Derek. Overall the growth in the quarter that 5.3% net organic volume growth, most of that actually was non-sandwich related this quarter. Again, we were a little bit disappointed about the lack of the lead order, but it's a nice blend of products making up that growth.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And I guess if you can maybe just comment on the competitive environment you're seeing in that business and what you're seeing in terms of market share?

Will Kalutycz

In that business being sensitive? Again, nothing abnormal there. We have state-of-the-art facilities. All of the facilities in the network are truly best in class and now that we have the luxury of additional capacity, we have a number of very exciting projects and we are hoping that a lot of those will materialize in the future and again a lot of the growth in that sandwich category Derek as you know the plan around Phoenix facility is it's not capturing market share, it's creating new markets by providing new types of solutions to QSR and retail customers.

As you probably know Derek, labor is tightening in the U.S. in certain parts of the U.S. in particular and the proposition that we offered to QSR is getting better and better because of that. We're able to give them assembly solutions and save them paying incremental labor cost. So again, the timing of the labor situation in the U.S. and I think a lot of companies are talking about that right now, is actually a very positive factor for sandwich capacity.

Derek Lessard

Have those discussions increased over the last little while?

George Paleologou

Certainly.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Thanks for answering my question guys.

Operator

And your next question comes from George Doumet of Scotiabank. George, your line is open.

George Doumet

Yeah. Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. I just have a quick follow-up on Phoenix. You mentioned about $75 million to $85 million sales with the majority of the lead order. Can you maybe tell us what end market it serves? Is it retail or QSR?

George Paleologou

At this point, it mainly QSR. We're QSR focused at this point.

George Doumet

Helpful. Thank you. I would just like to focus a little bit on the M&A if I could. Can you just maybe give us a quick overview of the three acquired businesses maybe what multiple you pay for them there?

George Paleologou

We don't talk about specific multiples on our acquisitions George. Again, our capital investment decisions are based on our IRR thresholds that we adhere to very closely. In terms of margins and stuff, again we've talked about the businesses we hired. We talk about the sales and the margins that have generally been in line with kind of PB averages.

So, you can do some math there, but we don't give specific guidance around.

Will Kalutycz

I think if you look at the 80 transactions we've done in the last 15 years George and you look at the average multiple range that we paid it's probably five to eight times and those transactions were within that range.

George Doumet

That's really helpful. You guys mentioned you have entered into a several letters of intent for significant acquisitions to be completed. Are you expected to be completed in November and December this year? If they all do close, will the dollar size spent be similar this year compared to last year?

Will Kalutycz

No, if they’ll close, it will be higher than last, significant higher than last year. These are some very significant transactions were looking at George.

George Doumet

Okay. Great. And they do close, just wondering if there are any other types of acquisitions that we will need maybe in later years to continue to offer our assortment to our current customers?

George Paleologou

Sorry George, I missed the last point of your question. Sorry about that?

George Doumet

Yeah, yeah, no worries. I was just wondering about and beyond the acquisitions in the pipeline right now, is there anything, any other categories of products or near the areas that we would like to service that our customers are currently denying from us?

George Paleologou

We have five platforms George and we have several live transactions for each one of them. We're always trying to grow these platforms geographically, either from West to East or from North to South etcetera, etcetera.

At this point we're focusing on finding transformational transactions for these platforms for growing these platforms. So, we're very busy. We have an unbelievably full pipeline. We have a lot of live transactions in the pipeline. As we'll set, we're hoping to close a few in the very near future and I believe that that process will continue well into the future.

George Doumet

Okay. Thank you. That's it for me.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Sabahat Khan

Hey hi. So just on the new sandwich business that you've added on, can you maybe talk to the margins on that business relative to the margins on your existing business directionally assuming the Phoenix facility is an awful capacity eventually?

George Paleologou

Yeah again if you look at that business, it's the contribution margin concept right because one is drags on our gross margin and our EBITDA margin towards the plateau overhead. So, the margin on that business from a contribution perspective it certainly above our average gross margin.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And then as you look into 2018, in addition to some of the new sandwich capacity you're adding on, can you maybe talk about some of the other categories are business lines that you think they're going to drive some of the organic growth in specialty food and also you can call out on the premium food distribution side?

George Paleologou

Yeah, the two primary drivers of our protein platform have been meat snacks and authenticate European style dry your daily meat. We are growing substantially in both of those areas and we hope to continue. Both categories seem to be invoked. We've been investing in these areas and we're seeing a lot of opportunities in these two years.

And on the distribution side of the business obviously seafood is a major growth area for us for many, many reasons including the very favorable demographic trend.

Sabahat Khan

And then just one last one for me, as you look forward into 2018 and the margin improvement opportunity on both businesses, is it still on track for long-term margin improvement across overall business or how are you thinking about that going forward?

George Paleologou

Yeah absolutely, again particularly in the Sandwich business where we have now a tremendous amount of capacity and as volume kicks in it's certainly going to drive down our drive up our margins in that business.

And similarly, you're seeing across the last several quarters as we continue to grow in our platform -- our bakery and our protein and our distribution platform. We've continued to expand margins just through the impact of volume.

Sabahat Khan

All right, thanks. And then just on the bakery, inefficiency that you have this cord largely behind your there still some more inefficiencies to work through in Q4.

George Paleologou

Yeah there's still going to be a little bit more -- sorry Q4 and then possibly even a little bit into Q1, but primarily Q4. I think you quantified that Will right, about $1 million.

Will Kalutycz

No. No, that's the startup costs but also, we have some additional inefficiencies affecting our margins.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thank you.

George Paleologou

But Saba, just one last comment, that is certainly a much lesser factor, the bigger factor on our margins and in terms of modelling going forward is the impact of the Samish facility overhead and the spike in the commodities as we talked about earlier in the call.

Operator

And your next question comes from Gordon Nichols from CIBC Wood Gundy. Gordon, your lines is open.

Gordon Nichols

Hi I wondered if you could tell me what the outlook is for your relationship with Starbucks. I see the announced relationship with a new bakery company. Does that affect you in any way?

George Paleologou

We don't generally comment on our relationship with any of our customers. Obviously, I think it's well known that we have a good long-term relationship with Starbucks and generally our business with Sammy is based on a long-term contract basis?

Gordon Nichols

Okay. And can you just tell me become I am not familiar, did you play in any hedging strategy for your U.S. dollar revenues?

George Paleologou

We don't because these are that young what we talked about earlier in the call terms of the impact. These are U.S. businesses selling and buying in the U.S. and it's just purely an accounting translation. So, it's not a hedge on a cash flow. We don't actually move a lot of product across the quarter. We generally manufacture in the country that we sell.

It's just -- the order can be quite tricky when it comes to food in and political whims in and various issues. So, our longer-term strategy is to produce in the country we sell.

Gordon Nichols

And do you think your future acquisitions are likely to be more concentrated in Canada or the U.S. or some sort of mix?

George Paleologou

I think at this point we will still do some acquisitions in Canada, but in the specialty food space, we're a significant player in Canada. So, I think that the larger transactions will probably be in the U.S.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bob Gibson from PI Financial.

Bob Gibson

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Just quickly, can you give me some color on the configuration of the DC bakeries times and any potential cost improvement once that's all done?

George Paleologou

Yes. So, the project is we have three bakeries now and what we're doing is each of them have kind of a specialty focus on and what we're doing is taking the product mix and moving it to the bakery that makes the most sense.

So, in the longer term, definitely there will be an improvement in efficiency, but in the shorter-term obviously it's causing a little bit of chaos with production, shipping production around, managing the workforce and adjusting workforces and those sorts of issues.

Bob Gibson

Okay. Great. If you were to add another sandwich facility what kind of lead time would you need and what sort of geography might you be looking at?

George Paleologou

Organically or by acquisition Bob?

Bob Gibson

I don't care.

George Paleologou

Well again we have discussed internally the concept of finding more capacity for the space. We are looking at the number of opportunities. You have to be looking at the number of opportunities in the sandwich space for quite a long time.

My guess is that that it would be Midwest to East with the Phoenix plant in place and the Reno plant in our Edmonton facility. We're fairly well developed in terms of capacity on the West side of North America.

Bob Gibson

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Operator

And your next question comes from Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial. Leon, your line is open.

Leon Aghazarian

Hey guys. Just to follow-up on some earlier question I am sorry it's going to sound a little bit redundant for you guys. So, on some of LOI that you have signed and you mentioned on the geography just now George, so thanks for that?

What vertical are you targeting? Are you in the still protein-based specialty foods or is it in the food distribution side or what's the mix of both I guess?

George Paleologou

More in our specialty food group Leon in terms of the North-South strategy. We've stated that our strategy with respect to distribution is to expand on a West to East basis, which is the reason we're building a state-of-the-art distribution warehouse cutting facility currently and the fact that we've done several acquisitions in that space recently.

So, the distribution segment will continue to grow on a West to East basis and our specialty segment on a North-South basis.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. That's helpful and then just to clarify on I think Will you had mentioned in terms of the size of what you are willing to spend, you said that it will be more than last year, i.e. what you spend from 2016 or what you spend so far, this year.

Just wanted to clarify what the timeframe that you were talking about there?

Will Kalutycz

More than 2016.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. That's helpful. And then lastly coming back to the question on your lead order, was there is a delay in terms of getting the going or was it a delay from your end or was it -- I am just trying to understand if it was from the customer itself that there hesitation or you weren’t ready to accept any order, just trying to understand what the delay was in getting that lead order started in the quarter?

George Paleologou

The delay Leon was with respect to the timing of the shipments to the customer.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. So, it wasn’t from -- it was at the plant itself. It wasn't an efficiency issue. It was really just in terms of getting it to the customer right.

George Paleologou

Yes.

Operator

And your next question comes from Derek Lessard from TD securities. Derek your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Guys, I guess in terms of financing these transactions, do you think powder with your current facilities and availabilities?

George Paleologou

Yeah, no we will be financing them through a combination of our senior credit facilities as well as issuing some shares as part of some transactions and some vendor takeback notes. But it will be a combination of all three.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And maybe just on your acquisition strategy, just wondering if you can update us on any opportunities for cost savings and asset rationalization or does the magic for lack of a better word really happen through increasing your sales and your ability to upsell to your distribution network?

George Paleologou

I think it's more of the latter Derek. I think is the market knows we're not a consolidator. We invest in a number of specialty food businesses and we availed them with our resources to help them grow. That's our business model. It's worked for us really well.

So again, it's not cost cutting driven. That's not our philosophy or our strategy.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And maybe just one last one for me on distribution, just wondering if you can maybe dig a little deeper or provide an update on your expansion into the niche retail segments and you talked about expansion of non-distribution sales to national regional restaurant chains and I'm not quite sure what that means?

George Paleologou

What's happening is our food service business has developed these incredible products that they produce in their own facilities and most of the sales occur through their own distribution network but what's been happening in a positive trend over the last couple years it's been driving the growth in our food service group is more and more of their sales of these products are going into the larger chain restaurants.

And these chain restaurants generally have what's called a one-stop shop. They use one logistics provider for all the things going into their restaurants. So those are normally a Cisco or Gordon Foodservice.

We can't provide that because we are approaching focused company, our distribution business. So, what's happening is as we're developing these relationships with these chains, selling our products to them, but we're not distributing them. That's what we call them non-distributive food service sales.

Derek Lessard

So, you're effectively selling them to Cisco, is that…

George Paleologou

We're a logistics provider but our sales relationship is directly with the chain. We deal with the end-user and then the end-user effectively chooses to our products and then instructs us as to which distributor to use based on their own relationship with that distributor.

Derek Lessard

Okay. So, then what has changed now versus how you used to do it again before, sorry?

George Paleologou

Well again it's just a growing part of the business, of our food service business traditionally evolved out of producing these products and selling them through their own distribution network to a wide variety of smaller restaurant chains, corners restaurants that sort of market and the high-end white tablecloth market.

As the chain restaurants have expanded, now this opportunity for them to go in there and sell the products to them, but again selling it through another distribution network.

And I think Will is referring more to the way that the business has evolved since we acquired Centennial, which was a major player in the space. When we acquired Centennial, they were mainly distributed -- they distributed themselves to independent restaurants in general and since that time, they’ve grown by selling more products to the national chains again on an undistributed basis.

And then also they have developed a specialty retail channel. They’ve leveraged their resources around the country to offer programs to independent retailers, smaller neighborhood butcher shops etcetera, etcetera. and that has been a major driver of their growth as well.

One of the things we're so excited about is going to talk to the Toronto market, the Ontario market is we have not a lot of these chains have wanted to take our products further East and we haven't been able to do that because of not having the processing capacity there.

So, when that facility hits a run, we've got a number of chains that from day one now we'll have immediate listings now that we can service them in Eastern Canada.

Derek Lessard

Okay. So, and maybe just a follow-up, so the large logistics guys, they're actually it's their trucks that are pulling up to your DC filling them up and distributing it to the end client.

George Paleologou

For the national chains, it's important to differentiate to the national chains to the independent restaurants or the specialty retail stores, we distribute directly, right. That's the difference between distributive and non-distributive.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Clear. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Stephen your lines is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. I just wanted to clarify one thing on the sandwich business, you mentioned that sandwich businesses was currently like the Phoenix plant is currently doing $75 million to $80 million in sales. Can you just clarify that U.S. or Canadian dollar and can you just also update on how many lines are currently -- how many lines are you using to generate that level of sales versus I guess the 10 that you expect to have and then 12 by 4?

George Paleologou

Okay. Sorry hey Steve, just to clarify that $75 million to $85 million was the new sales initiatives across our businesses that we had expected to start in Q3, but were delayed. So that includes the sandwich lead order, but that's a variety of initiatives and that number was Canadian dollars.

Stephen MacLeod

Oh, I see, Okay.

George Paleologou

And in terms of the Phoenix facility, I believe right now they're just in the process of installing the seven and eight line with the objective of being in that 10 by the end of the year, but we don't talk about sales specifically by plants because part of our initiative and I think we talked about this in the last quarter is, part of those lines are offsetting our Reno and Columbus plant production, which those plants are -- they're operating at levels that aren't ideal and so part of it is transferring some of that production to the Phoenix facility to balance production across the network as well as to optimize freight solutions for our customers.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Okay. Sorry from earlier in the call I thought that the drag was 50-50 weather and initiatives which was a combined $20 million to $30 million but it's actually $75 million to $85 million.

George Paleologou

That's correct. You're right, but the $75 million to $85 million is analyzed run rate of those initiatives.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That clarifies it. Great. Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Adam and I would like to thank everybody for attending today. Thank you very much.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.