Philip Morris International's (PM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 01:40 PM ET

Executives

Jacek Olczak - CFO

Martin King - President, Asia Region

Analysts

Matthew Grainger - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Grainger

Thank you, everyone. So we're extremely happy to have Philip Morris International back with us at the conference again this year. It’s been an eventful year for the company as they have managed through a challenging cigarette volume environment, continue to rapidly expand iQOS' manufacturing capacity and market share in a number of countries, and remained on track to deliver roughly 10% constant currency EPS growth.

So we're joined today by Jacek Olczak, who at the beginning of next year will be transitioning from CFO to COO overseeing both combustible and reduced risk products, and Martin King current President of the Asia Region who will be transitioning to the CFO role and will be presumably taking us through the quarterly results for years to come.

So with that, I’m going to hand it over to Jacek to take us through a few introductory comments before we shift over to a fireside chat. And as always please feel free to call for the microphone at any time. So Jacek thanks again.

Jacek Olczak

Hi thanks Matt. I guess this is a last time in a near future I'm presenting a forward-looking and cautionary statement and encourage you to [Indiscernible] we have posted in our website as well. Very quickly just couple of slides to remind audience of where we are after three quarters and how we see the year. This is a bit of repetition but I think is worth doing this.

First for the year we expect the topline net revenues ex-excise ex-currency to be above 7%. I have said it on a number of occasions this year, I think that 7% of the net revenue growth line should become a sort of normal for PMI going forward which we are very happy and pleased with.

There is obviously some inflation if you like in this number coming from the device sales which today as a business stands doesn’t yeild margins [Indiscernible] the margins we are making a lot on the devices but this is for a time being and I think we’ll be addressing this in the near future.

Good thing is [Indiscernible] on the quarter we've been taking a little bit by surprise by the speed by which converted consumers are acquiring a second device. If I just take Japan today, the multiple ownership of devices approaches the ratio of about 1.5 which means that 50% of the converted users decided to own a second device which is good from the mid-term perspective.

It’s a bit of a pressure in the near term time horizon because otherwise [Indiscernible] explain that the people want to invest into second or third device is not that they are absolutely happy with the choice which they have made and that's a very good sign for the strong [Indiscernible] and adoption of iQOS people would like to have a device at home, at office, in the car et cetera.

So really there is a very good proxy for the future growth and the loyalty of the consumers [Indiscernible] obviously also in a view of the slowly but surely intensifying competition from some of our competitors at least at this stage is also a good [Indiscernible].

Volume decline combined categories both by Combustibles and the HeatSticks. We expect to be around [3%] [ph] and that’s obviously includes all the cannibalization components et cetera the way we reported. We had a pretty good momentum on the international markets share both on iQOS but quite importantly also on the combustible business. We started the year relatively low but I think the second, third quarter and fourth quarter should demonstrate that we maintain the right focus on [both] [ph] parts of the business.

The strong performance of iQOS continues I had couple of slides and update you where do we stand on October data in the first [Indiscernible]. All the challenges we had the situations in Russia with a difficult pricing environment at the beginning of the year when we’re giving - guiding the street on a 9% to 12% EPS growth which has been highlighting that there are some delays in implementation of the pricing in Russia et cetera to be frank we didn’t assume that the lack of pricing or industrial pricing will persist for such a long period in a year.

There are some recent price movements in Russia but they won’t impact in any material way the current year result. So the lack of pricing in Russia clearly puts the pressure on our overall results.

We had excise tax introduction implementations, GCC started for Saudi Arabia in the third quarter, it’s highly profitable from a unit perspective margin and from the overall size of the market perspective for PMI as a result of excise implementation which essentially equals 100% of the retail price, the price have to be doubled in the market.

Today we observe the industry volume decline somewhere in the range of 30% to 40%, it's still a very early days after such big price implementation taken place. [Indiscernible] somehow seem okay. The famous minus 0.3 for the tobacco product but having said so, it is on 100% price increase. So the 30%, 40% the volume decline at least for now hurts. Obviously there was some mix deterioration et cetera. This very likely will persist for at least the first half of next year [Indiscernible] we’ll have to see how the consumer will adapt to the new situation.

We have the continuation of the good development in Philippines after a good few years of a negative from Philippines we have I think a second year with the good news from Philippines. I think actually it’s one of our competitors JTI entering the market [indiscernible] positive from a overall compliance situation which was a drag on our results in the past.

One thing we just have [Indiscernible] on the Philippines, we all know 50% of the business will help in obviously revenue performance in Philippines helps our CI but we'll pick up 50% on the net earnings basis.

And obviously as the traditional [Indiscernible] at this time we’ll talk about the 2018 guidance you will have to stay patient and then both [Indiscernible] until February. Now it just a reminder what I said we had a pretty good - quarterly showed developments [Indiscernible] tobacco units and on the cigarettes are very often investors are asking a question too much focused on reviews of this product and we are not paying right attentions to combustible business I think that this chart demonstrates very well that we do keep an eye on the two [balls] [ph] which we have in the field as we speak.

One thing very important heated tobacco units are essentially in the Q3 almost approach 1% international markets and that is this is really big and then a much bigger than we could have ever anticipated in such a period of time.

I had a couple of charts on the market share, so Q3 I start with Japan, in Q3 total market share was for iQOS 11.9%, October first month of this quarter [17.3%] [ph], Korea from a 2.5% a jump in a quarter 4.5% first month of the Q4. Italy continues nice growth, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, I won’t read the numbers, you can see on the chart. Clearly there are differences between markets as you could see some markets advancing faster, some markets are advancing relatively to those markets at a slow pace.

One thing is for sure that category or that product grows in every geography and this is what we’re being focused on, there are obviously some differences and that will remain as such as you remember on a quarterly basis we also disclosed the market shares in Japan they have differences between a city, provinces et cetera, prefectures in Japan but that [Indiscernible] treated as a proxy how far the category at this stage can go. These are just the unit [Indiscernible] from the market which we are much less presented from the total coverage, the national coverage perspective, Germany 0.7, Spain 0.3 relatively the lowest in Europe despite the fact that the Portugal, neighboring Portugal has a such a good performance and Italy is nicely coming up.

So even among the group of the market which are on a conventional business we would classify them as the one cluster with a lot of similarities, when we go to this categories there are differences. Russia which is very nicely accelerating and this is just Moscow but we also present in St. Petersburg’s and few other main cities. Ukraine 1.7%, Colombia, will also going to the market outside the developed regions, Colombia very nice progress within less than a year from nothing to almost 2% market share.

So all of this as I said is category today Heat-not-Burn category if I take altogether alternatives to the conventional smoking by far it’s the most successful from the market penetration perspective, it’s the most successful from a profitability perspective. Remind you that we said that this year we will break even on a category and actually in Q3 we already touched the point.

So in Q4 we obviously will start generating the net profitability from the category and it’s also very important from the growing intensity of the debate about the harm reduction but there is no data today which would lead to the conclusion that the promotion of a Heat-not-Burn category and iQOS will lead to any unintended consequences meaning relapse of the people who quit smoking of initiation.

And I think this has to be taken very seriously into consideration when you see various regulators like FDA a few weeks ago et cetera announcing the plans about harm reduction and what are the intended plans with regards to the conventional cigarette but also opening hopefully the markets to innovations.

That's it from my prepared remarks, and I suggest we go to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Grainger

Sounds good to me. Why don't we start off by going back to the issue of the health of the core combustible business; you are still on track to deliver 9% to 10% EPS growth this year but I think relative to initial expectations and you walked through the specific reasons why cigarette volumes and pricing have both been a bit softer than expected leaving aside the impact of iQOS cannibalizing a small portion of cigarette volumes. Is there anything you see that suggests broader cost for concern or slower transit at macro level for the cigarette category?

Jacek Olczak

Well still the pricing variance for the year up till the nine months of this year will be somewhere in the north of 5% close to the 6%. If we would have a realized pricing in Russia, Russia which normally - to the level which we normally realize in the past years would have a pricing variance at the level of 6.5% this is combustible business. I have said on the call if not the Russia and the GCC we’re going to be well above 12% EPS growth this year. So that’s the magnitude of what we had.

Finally, the other part of the business which came timely like an iQOS success but also a good performance in our geographies. So the final guidance for the year as announced in the Q3 at the end of the Q3 9% to 10% I think is still a stronger, stronger performance.

What really we are very pleased with is that we can start lifting the topline growth, because I think the moment when you start generating revenue growth at the level of a high single digit and that’s sustainable. And this is based on the loyalty of consumers which we're getting in a marketplace then you start obviously thinking about the other components of [global growth] [ph] for the future et cetera.

So for us the focus is secure that growth - as I said I don’t see today the reason why PMI shouldn’t be able to deliver well above a 7% year-on-year revenue growth. I know on the call there were some skepticism around [Indiscernible] inventory buildup in Japan et cetera. And I have said it very openly the growth rates of revenue for the next year shouldn’t be lower for this year and this year is only in the base.

So we’re not adjusting the numbers for any inventory movements in Japan and in other places. I feel very confident about the whole thing that finally we’re moving to that territory of the topline growth and I think the other components of our profitability will follow the revenues as well.

Matthew Grainger

And you mentioned the accelerated revenue growth and then if we go back to the 2016 investor day you talked about having plans to revisit the long-term revenue and OCI growth targets in 2018 based on the assumption that RRPs would become accretive to the bottom line as well so that’s already reflected in 2017 in revenue expectations as we look forward to 2018 without going into specifics or guidance how are you thinking directionally about the opportunity to also accelerate OCI growth for the business?

Jacek Olczak

I think the revenue so I’ll go back to revenues I don’t think we have said the final word on the growth of revenues and I think the number might be higher than just 7% if I go forward but this will very much depend on our ability to secure that growth vis-à-vis the competition and secure that growth vis-à-vis the loyalty of the consumers. And I think we have to be very careful that we have this tendency that immediately we’ll take the uptake the revenues and we immediately try to convert it for operating margins et cetera to the bottom line. This will force the business to grow the short-term without securing the critical components of the algorithm going forward.

So what I am saying if the company has a potential to grow topline as a high single digits or may be lower double-digit revenue that this would require some investments to be made in order to make that growth sustainable at least for the few years. Otherwise we’re moving the companies into the situation that yes we can move the revenues by one or two or three gross points more attractive in a year but we cannot really guarantee that this is becoming [Indiscernible].

And I think an opportunity which we had in front of us is actually to lift the growth of the company from a topline to as I said high single digit maybe on occasions to lower double-digit but then make sure that this is sustainable from the consumer perspective, from a loyalty which we built with the consumers et cetera.

There is a competition and there will be a competition in his category because as I said Heat-not-Burn category today is the most promising alternative to the conventional cigarette also from a perspective of a harm reduction both to the individuals and to the public as such. This obviously require the investments in the science et cetera, et cetera which we are still committed to continue, remember the other platforms which we want to bring to the marketplace.

I think the speed of adoption in different places and the feedback which we’re getting from consumers makes us believe that the whole discussions about the smoke free world is not the discussions about the next three or four decades for the industry it might be the question maybe just for the one decade, maybe a little bit more than a decade.

And how we build our share of the new category is very much dependent on our ability to secure strongly in his position with the consumer as we speak rather than trying to bring this short term into equation but I think look net-net is a very nice quality problem to have. I mean we’re debating here 10 PMI growth from the past algorithm of 4% to 6% revenue to 7 plus, 8 plus, 9 plus may be 10 plus in a sort of a sustainable [Indiscernible] over a period of time. So the business model is not broken on the new category heated tobacco units, consumables, margin attractiveness is as good if not better which we know very well versus conventional cigarettes.

Yes there are pressure coming because we have an electronic device et cetera on the way. This requires quite a lot of investments into one-to-one contacts of the consumers, requires logistics. There are defects in the devices, I mean everyone has to be taken care off, but we also feel that completely different quality of relations which we have now with the consumers compared to what we have ever built with the consumers over the past 50 years in a conventional business. And I think if we get it right at the execution level, we will be very happy with the future which is in front of PMI.

Matthew Grainger

So we’ve just come through in a number of investor presentations and earnings reports by your peers who are generally taking a more agnostic view of the potential of heated tobacco on a global basis, and you showed positive market share momentum in a wide range of geographies in a number of different regions. I guess what are your latest observations on the category in terms of the types of investment that are needed to stimulate trial and adoption, some of the differences and the pacing of penetration growth across those different regions outside Asia.

Jacek Olczak

We’ve got challenge, which we have confronted over the last two or so years since we actually embarked on the platform 1 in the [indiscernible] products category. It is that we’re moving the business from a business classical business-to-business type of a model and setup to the business to consumer. And that business to consumer has to be taken literally, I mean really going direct to consumer. Most of the products that they sold outside of Japan is done through our own network either being online, being on our own shops, or our own representative, that is iQOS cultures into different markets.

There are places in which we have recruited those people to the tune of 1,000 or more people per market, and we bring a classical one-to-one [indiscernible] marketing building the relations with the consumers from the first moment he or she is exposed to the messages about an iQOS, about trying the product, assisting them for the first two or three weeks of the conversion, and until this tie essentially tying this [indiscernible].

We're digitalizing all of these contacts and that’s something which we never even had an opportunity in the conventional business, in a combustible business to do. That’s the skill set not only the dollar spend and the number of people we will put around, but this is a skill set which we never had to have in the combustible business, and we have to make it.

I mean there is a great opportunity of how we can further start monetizing the relations which we have with the consumers which goes beyond just a classical exchange which we have on the conventional business, I sell your consumable like a packet of cigarette, you pay the price I take the margin, and from time to time I assure with some promotions, give you a lighter for free, and this was essentially the marketing of conventional products.

So, these investments have to be made, and until you have a critical mass in a marketplace and you now have the word of mouth et cetera, et cetera coming out of the consumers, you have to keep on investing. Every single contact is essentially paid by us.

We have said that the quarter -- that we actually now presumably have about 4 million converted smokers, I might be wrong by a 50,000 people okay. 4 million smokers fully converted to iQOS, which means that we have sold 4 million devices. We know that the adoption rate is about 70% plus or minus in most of the markets. It tells you that in order to have the 4 million devices sold, consumers converted, I presumably had to have sales of about 7 million, okay.

In order to sell the devices to 7 million, I presumably had to talk to about 10 or more million of people in order to generate awareness, because in most of the countries we still cannot use any mass type of communication tools et cetera. This does give you the scale of the investments which we had to make last year and continue this year, and we’ll continue next year in order to secure that growth.

Matthew Grainger

And I guess from a competitive standpoint, you’ve talked about the increased effort with some of your peers in making within the category, and in some of their recent comments, they've suggested that they’ve been able to capture relatively large percentage of incremental consumers in the category once they fully entered a market or a given city. So I know this is something that’s evolving month-to-month, but just curious to get your latest thoughts on the impact of competitive launches within Japan and Korea at the moment, and I know it’s very difficult to put a number on this, but if we think about heated tobacco as a discrete category, what’s a realistic aspiration for your share of that market over time?

Jacek Olczak

First, it may sound a bit strange, but actually we are very happy that the competition is moving into this category, because it helps tremendously to further building awareness of the categories alternative to the conventional smoking among consumers, and it’s another important component of a normalization of this category in the minds of a consumer, so obviously the word would be better without the competition, but let’s be realistic, there will be competition; and in this case, actually competition coming to the category adds a lot of value at least in our mind.

Now, I think we have triggered a number of competitors to rush into the category for the reason as we are ourselves very excited about the performance of iQOS. Very early, we have demonstration that the product, i.e. the category, because it was the only or is the only product in the category in most of the places has legs [ph], and the product creates the attention of the consumers and creates adoption and it creates new purchase.

So I am not surprised that the competition also is doing a lot of shortcuts of whatever in order to get into the marketplace. These are the consequences which you have a sudden emergence of sudden creation of a new category, and the people want to participate.

Today, as the product stands in the marketplace, I think iQOS is by far the better proposition, and this is not just my own assessment, which has never been objective if you like working for Philip Morris, but if I hear and I listen to what the consumers are saying, yes people are trying for obvious reasons another product in a category because so far they have been only exposed to the one product within a category. So it’s quite normal that consumers want to try the alternatives and the vast majority of those people are coming back to iQOS. This is today, but there will be intensified competition in this marketplace.

Matthew Grainger

Your competitors are - everyone is trying a slightly different mix of products, I would say at the moment, you have platform two, you’ve platform three, to match technology and platform four. The vast majority of the investment and commercialization right now is behind iQOS but has your enthusiasm around platform two waned at all. Do you still expect these to be five, 10 years from now, a material part of your RRP portfolio as well?

Jacek Olczak

No, I wouldn’t say five to 10 years, and this is not about an enthusiasm, I mean the platform one was ready, so we just went with platform one to the market. There are different opinions to hold the platform to another platforms, maybe [indiscernible]. We have said during our last Investor Day that the way we look at this thing is may be the market will not be about dividing the consumer growth behind the platforms, may be a consumer would like to have an access to all of these platforms depending on the moment of the day, occasion, et cetera.

As long as I give a consumer an opportunity to enjoy the different ways of delivering the pleasure, the nicotine, and the sensation without jeopardizing the risk which we have established with platform one, then the consumer may decide to stay with platform one for weekdays, maybe platform two is something which will appeal to consumers during the weekends, et cetera, et cetera.

So, I think the word might be from a customer perspective more complicated, they’re not trying to segment the theme that there was one segment platform 1 and another segment platform 2, and those two segments have a very little bit of an overlap. I actually think – we actually think that there will be more interactions between our platforms the moment when a consumer will regain the trust, will build the trust that there was a science behind their product versions in each of the platform. I no longer have to sacrifice on the risk [ph] continuum from a health perspective, and I can go back to the different forms of consuming the nicotine product et cetera, depending on how do I feel in which environment I am, which social occasions I might have et cetera.

Matthew Grainger

And I guess key to establishing credibility behind the health claims is some sort of governmental sanctioning of the data that you’ve collected over the course of the past several years, and we're at a point in time now where at some point within the next 3 to 6 months at the very, very earliest, we could start to see the FDA's response to some of the applications you’ve made and I know it's difficult to predict and it is still very early in the process, we’ll have [indiscernible] meeting in January.

Do you see a reasonable probability that the FDA could rule on your application in 2018 or closer to the statutory deadline or at this point would you expect there to be a bit more give and take and have it be a more extensive process?

Jacek Olczak

Well, we have no information today which would indicate that the FDA shouldn’t be in a position to stay with the statutory deadlines; okay, so [indiscernible] we should hear in the first quarter and MRTPA we should hear before [indiscernible] next year.

But the package which we have submitted to FDA is a quite sizable package of information, and obviously, you know the way FDA approaches that thing with regards to the process and the resources which they put around us, our understanding is that as I said at the beginning, I don't think there was any indications today which would indicate that the FDA shouldn't be in a position to meet this deadline, but we’ll have to see. We’ll have also few other events in the very near term this quarter or beginning of next quarter.

We will have Germany Risk Institute also talking about assessment of iQOS, and we'll also have a committee on toxicology which at the request of the public health UK should also publish the report on Heat-not-Burn products with regards to the UK market.

So, there’ll be more and more coming from institutions or governmental agencies like FDA. As I said, I will in the course of the next few months and definitely more in 2018/2019, which further should help building the right awareness among those smokers who cannot quit smoking and desperately looking for alternatives.

Matthew Grainger

Okay. And as we’re starting to run a little bit low on time, I think Martin should get a question to warm up a little bit.

Martin King

Thanks Jacek

Jacek Olczak

Well proud of this change, Jacek Olczak here, in the history of Philip Morris International as a public company, it’s the first we will have a CFO with a proper English accent, an American accent.

Matthew Grainger

Well Martin maybe you can just from a combustible standpoint, just curious to get your thoughts on the type of evolution and the profitability and sort of the rationality of the market in the Philippines now that we have started to see things moving more of a duty pay direction. JCI has closed on the transaction. I know that price points are not going to adjust overnight. But maybe just talk us through how you see the profitability and sort of the dynamics in that market trending over the course of the next year or two?

Martin King

Well actually the price points are adjusting quite quickly. This was a very good development that JT brought Mighty, and immediately as they had to pay full taxes, they took a price increase several weeks ago, a very small one and more recently they have increased prices again up to nearly 500 pesos per carton on the low end.

And that results in the whole low-end market going to 3 pesos per stick with Marlboro sitting at four. And so, it will benefit Marlboro obviously, but it will also benefit Fortune which is our brand that’s been losing the most volume and share. So the Philippines market is going in the right direction very quickly, and it's going to make a nice difference going forward.

Now the total market size will continue to come down because as you raise prices at the low end, it has an impact on total consumption, so with the rate of price to be paid in total volume but from the point of view of profitability, it is very favorable.

Matthew Grainger

From the standpoint of your lower-priced brands in the market, you mentioned the benefit to Fortune or perhaps Jackpot and it seemed like just the economics of supporting those plans for a period of time didn't really make sense. So you sort of now, and at I guess in a competitive equilibrium where you can spread the marketing and promotional support a bit more broadly across the portfolio or is it still more about Marlboro?

Martin King

We’ve always invested more in Marlboro obviously and Fortune, Jackpot was a means to an end, but it was important for us to be participating in those lower-priced tiers in order to not allow Mighty to run away with the market. And in the end, while it was painful, the difficult decisions that were made over the last few years have put us in a much better position where we are able to benefit now from the up trading and to help move the bottom of the market market upwards. So it's been a difficult last four or five years, but the market is now in a very good position to benefit from those decisions.

Matthew Grainger

I think we’re out of time in this room. Thank you Jacek, thank you Martin. And we will end it there. Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.