Philip Morris International's (PM) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

November 14, 2017, 01:40 PM ET

Executives

Jacek Olczak - CFO

Martin King - President, Asia Region

Matthew Grainger - Morgan Stanley

Analysts

Matthew Grainger - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Grainger

Thank you, everyone. So we're extremely happy to have Philip Morris International back with us at the conference again this year. It’s been an eventful year for the company as they have managed through a challenging cigarette volume environment, continue to rapidly expand IQOS's manufacturing capacity and market share in a number of countries, and remained on track to deliver roughly 10% constant currency EPS growth.

So we're joined today by Jacek Olczak, who at the beginning of next year will be transitioning from CFO to COO overseeing both combustible and reduced risk products, and Martin King current President of the Asia Region who will be transitioning to the CFO role and we’ll be presumably taking us through the quarterly results for years to come.

So with that, I’m going to hand it over to Jacek to take us through a few introductory comments before we shift over to fireside chat. And as always please feel free to call for the microphone at any time. So Jacek thanks again.

Jacek Olczak

Hi thanks Matt. I guess this is a last time in a near future I'm presenting a forward-looking and cautionary statement and encourage you to list it here, and I have posted in our website as well. Very quickly just couple of slides to remind audience of where we are after three quarters and how we see the year. There is a bit of repetition but I think is we are doing this.

First for the year we expect the topline net revenues exact size like say currency to be above 7%. I have said it on a number of occasions this year, I think that 7% of the net revenue growth line should become a sort of normal for PMI going forward which we are very happy and pleased with.

There is obviously some inflationary if you like in this number coming from the device sales which today as a business spends both in the ongoing margins by looking for the margins we are making a lot on the devices but this is for a time being and I think we’ll be addressing this in the near future.

Good thing but you also mentioned on the quarter we've been taking a little bit by surprise by the speed by which converted consumers are acquiring a second device. If I just take Japan today, the multiple ownership of a devices' approaches the ratio of about 1.5 which means that a 50% of the converted users decided to own the second device which is good from the midterm perspective.

It’s a bit of a pressure in the near term time horizon because otherwise how would you explain that the people want to invest into second or third devices not that there are absolutely happy with the choice which they have made and that's a very good sign for the strong modernization and adoption of IQOS people would like to convert device at home, at office, in the car et cetera.

So really there is a very good proxy for the future growth and the loyalty of the consumers reach obviously also in a view of them slowly but surely intensifying competition from some of our competitors at least at this stage is obviously a good start.

Volume decline combined categories say both by Combustibles and the HeatSticks. We expect to be around 3% and that’s obviously includes all the cannibalization components et cetera the way we reported. We had a pretty good momentum on the international markets turn both on IQOS but quite importantly also on the combustible business. We started the year relatively low but I think the second, third quarter and fourth quarter should demonstrate that we maintain the right focus on both parts of the business.

There was a strong performance of IQOS continues ahead of couple of slides and update here that we stand on October data and the first map after you pay. All the challenges we had the situations in Russia with a difficult pricing environment at the beginning of the year when we’re giving guiding at street on a 9% to 12% EPS growth which has been highlighting that there are some delays in implementation of the pricing in Russia et cetera to be frank whether and to assume the lack of pricing or industrial pricing will persist for such a long period in a year.

There are some recent price movement in Russia but they won’t impact in any material way the current year result. So the lack of pricing in Russia clearly puts the pressure on our overall results.

We had excess tax introduction implementations in a GCC's started for Saudi Arabia in the third quarter at a highly profitable from a unit perspective margin and from the overall size of the market perspective for PMI as a result of excise implementation which essentially equals 100% of the retail price the price in fact to doubled in the market.

Today we observe the industry volume decline somewhere in the range of 30% to 40%, it's still a very early days after such big price implementation taken place. Elasticity somehow seem okay. The famous minus 0.3 for the tobacco product but having so, it is on 100% price increase. So the 30%, 40% the volume decline at least for now are heard. Obviously there was some mix deterioration et cetera. This very likely will proceed at least the first half of next year surely for them valuation and have to see how the customer will adopt to the new situation.

We have the continuation of the good development in Philippines after a good few years of a negative from Philippines which I think a second year with the good news from Philippines. I think actual is one of our competitors JTI entering the market in the back of [indiscernible] we did a positive from a overall compliance situation which was a drag on our results in the past.

One thing we just have towards on the Philippines, we all know the 50% of the business would help in obviously revenue performance in Philippines helps our CI but we'll pick up 50% on the net earnings basis.

And obviously as the traditional results never at this time we’ll talk about the 2018 guidance you will have to stay patient and then both pass until then several ways. Now it just a reminder what I said we had a pretty good earnings for the quarterly showed developments above what tobacco units and on the cigarettes are very often investors are asking a question too much focus on reviews of this product and we are not paying right attentions to combustible business I think that this chart demonstrates very well that we do keep an eye on the tobacco which you have in the field as we speak.

One thing very important heated tobacco units are essentially in the Q3 almost approach 1% international markets and that is this is really big and then a much bigger than we can set up anticipate in a such period of time.

I had a couple of charts on the markets, so Q3 I start with Japan in Q3 total market share was IQOS 11.9% October first month of this quarter 17.3%, Korea from a 2.5% a jump in a quarter 4.5% first now of the Q4. Italy continues nice growth, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, I won’t read numbers you can see on the chart. Clearly there are differences between markets if you could see some markets are advancing faster some markets are advancing develop I feel to those markets at a slow pace.

One thing is for sure that category or that product growth in every geography and this is what we’re being focused on then obviously some differences and that will remain as such as you remember on a quarterly basis we also disclosed the market so in Japan there are differences between a city, provinces et cetera prefectures in Japan but we never treated as a proxy how far the category at this stage can go. We will adjust the unit of the shelves for the market which we are much less presented from the total coverage international coverage perspective Germany 0.7, 8.3 relatively the lowest in Europe despite the fact that the Portugal neighboring Portugal has a such a good performance and Italy is nicely coming up.

So even among the group of the market which are on a conventional business we have classified them as the one cluster with a lot of similarities when we go to this categories there are differences. Russia which is very nicely accelerating and this is just Moscow but we also present in a St. Petersburg’s and few other main cities. Ukraine 1.7%, Colombia, will also going to the market outside the developed regions, Colombia very nice progress which in a less than a year from nothing to almost 2% market share.

So all of this as I said is category today Heat-not-Burn category if I take altogether alternatives to the conventional smoking by far it’s the most successful from the market penetration perspective it’s the most successful from a profitability perspective. Remind you that we said that this year we will break even on a category and actually in Q3 we already have touched the point.

So in Q4 we obviously will start generating the net profitability from the category and it also very important from the growing density as a debate about the home reduction but there is no data today which would lead to the conclusion that the promotion of a Heat-not-Burn category and IQOS will lead to any intended consequences meaning relapse of the people who keeping smoking or initiation.

And I think this has to be taking very seriously into consideration when you see various regulators like FDA a few weeks ago et cetera announcing the plans about harm with actions and what are the intent that the plans with regards to the conventional cigarette but also open hopefully the markets to innovations.

That's it from my prepared remarks, and I suggest we go to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Grainger

Sounds good to me. Why don't we start off by going back to the issue of the help of the core combustible business you are still on track to deliver 9% to 10% EPS growth this year but I think relative to initial expectations and you walk through the specific reasons. Why cigarette volumes and pricing of both been a bit softer than expected leaving aside the impact of IQOS cannibalizing a small portion of cigarette volumes. Is there anything you see that suggests broader cost for concern or slower transit at macro level for the cigarette category?

Jacek Olczak

Well still the pricing variance for the year as up till the nine months of this year we’ll be somewhere in the north of 5% close to the 6%. If we would have a realized pricing in Russia, Russia which normally - to the level which we normally realize in the past years but what kind of price in variance at the level of 6.5% which is combustible business. I have said on the call if not the Russia and the GCC we’re going to be well above 12% EPS growth this year. So that’s the magnitude of what we had.

Finally as other part of the business reach came timely like an IQOS success but also a good performance in other geographies. So the final guidance for the year has announced in the Q3 at the end of the Q3 9% to 10% I think is a stronger, stronger performance.

What really we are very pleased with is that we can start lifting the topline growth, because I think the moment when you start generating revenue growth at the level of a high single digit and that’s sustainable. And this is based on the loyalty of consumers which we're getting in a marketplace when you start obviously thinking about the other components of global growth for the future et cetera.

So for us the focus is secure that growth - as I said I don’t see today the reason why PMI shouldn’t be able to deliver well above a 7% year-on-year revenue growth. I know on the call there were some skepticism around this year's inventory buildup in Japan et cetera. And I have said it very openly the growth rates of revenue for the next year shouldn’t be lower for this year and this year is only in the base.

So we’re not adjusting the numbers for any inventory movements in Japan and in other places. I feel very confident about the whole thing that finally we we’re moving to that territory of the topline growth and that’s in the other components of our profitability we’ll follow the other industry as well.

Matthew Grainger

And you mentioned the accelerated revenue growth and then if we go back to the 2016 investor day you talked about having plans to revisit the long-term revenue and OCI growth targets in 2018 based on the assumption that RRPs would become accretive to the bottom line as well so that’s already reflected in 2017 in revenue expectations as we look forward to 2018 without going into specifics or guidance how are you thinking directionally about the opportunity to accelerate OCI growth for the business?

Jacek Olczak

I think the revenue so I’ll go back to revenues I don’t think we have said the final word on the growth of revenues and I think the number might be higher than just 7% growth if I go forward but this is will very much depend on our ability to secure that growth vis-à-vis the competition and secured vis-à-vis the loyalty of the consumables and I think we have to be very careful that we have this tendency that immediately we’ll take the up taking their revenues and we immediately try to convert further operating margins et cetera for the bottom line. This will force the business to grow the short-term over the securing the critical components of the algorithm going forward.

So what I am saying if the company has a potential to grow topline as a high single digits or may be lower double-digit revenue that this would require some investments to be made in order to make that growth sustainable at least for the few years. Otherwise we move in the companies into the situation that yes we can move the revenues by one or two or three growth points more attractive in the year but we cannot really guarantee that this is becoming and you know.

And I think an opportunity which we had in front of us is actually to leave the growth of the company from a topline twice I said high single digit maybe on occasions the lower double-digit but we’re going to make sure that this is sustainable from the consumer perspective from a loyalty which we built with the consumers et cetera.

There is a competition and there will be a competition in his category I heard because as I said Heat-not-Burn category today is the most promising alternative to the conventional cigarette also from a perspective of a home reduction both to the individuals and to the public as such. This obviously require the investments inter science et cetera, et cetera which we are still committed to continue remember the other platforms which we want to bring to the marketplace.

I think the speed of adoption in a different places and the feedback which we’re getting from a consumers makes us believe that the whole discussions about the smoke free word is not the discussions about the next three or four decades for the industrial it might be the question maybe just for the one decade maybe a little bit more than a decease.

And how we build our share of the new category is very much dependent on our ability to secure strong in his position with the consumer as speak. Robert and they’re trying to bring this shelter this into equation but I think look net-net is a very nice quality problem to have. I mean we’re debating here 10 PMI growth from the past algorithm of 4% to 6% revenue to 7 plus, 8 plus, 9 plus may be 10 plus [indiscernible] sustainable mentor over period of time. So that the business model is not broken on the new category heat tobacco units, consumables margin attractive even as growth is not better which we know very well versus conventional cigarettes.

Yes there are pressure coming because we have an electronic device et cetera on the way. This requires quite a lot of investments into one-to-one contacts of the consumers. So if there was logistic they are factoring the devices and then everyone has to be been taken care but we also feel that completely different quality of relations which we have now with the consumer compared to what we have every built with the consumers – past 50 years in a conventional business. And I think if we get it right like the consumable level we will be very happy with the future which is in front of PMI.

Matthew Grainger

So we just come through in a number of investor presentations and earnings reports by your peers, who are generally taking a more agnostic view of the potential of heated tobacco on a global basis and you showed a positive market share momentum in a wide range of geographies number of different regions. I guess what your latest observations on a category in terms of the types of investment that are needed to stimulate trial and adoption some of the differences and the pacing or penetration growth across those different regions outside Asia.

Jacek Olczak

We get challenges which we have confronted over the last two or some years since we actually embark on this a platform 1 in the review of this product category is that we’re not doing business from a business classic business-to-business type of model and setup to the business to consumer. And that business to consumer has to be taken to each one I mean it really got it direct to consumer. Most of the product that they sold outside of Japan is done through our own network. I will be online being our on-shops or own representative that IQOS culture in a different of markets.

There are places and we have recruited those people to the tune of 1000 or more people for market and we did classical one to one literally marketing building their relations with the consumers from the first moment he or she is expulsed to the messages about IQOS about trying the product, assisting them for the first two or three weeks of the conversion and until this tie essentially eyeing respect if you like to ask for the word of now.

We're digitalizing all of this contacts and that’s something which we never even had an opportunity in a conventional business in a combustible business to do. That’s the skill set not only the dollar spend and the number of people we will put around but this is skill set which we never had to have in the combustible business and we have to make it.

I mean there is a great opportunity of how we can further start monetizing the relation which we have with the consumers which goes beyond just a classical exchange which we have on the conventional business I sell your consumable like a packet of cigarette. You pay the price I take the margin and from time to time I assume some promotions give you light for free and this was essentially the marketing over conventional products.

So these investments have to be made and they until you have a critical mass in a marketplace and now if the word of mouth et cetera, et cetera coming out of the consumers you have to keep on investing every single contact is essentially paid by us.

We have said that the quarter that we had we’re actually now presumably have about 4 million converted smokers I might be wrong by a 50,000 people okay. 4 million smokers fully convergence to IQOS which means that we have solved 4 million devices we know that the adoption rate is about 70% plus minus in most of the market it challenges you but in order to have the 4 million devices solved - consumers converted I presumably have to sell about 7 million okay.

In order to sell their devices to 7 million I presumably had to talk to about 10 or more million of people in order to generate awareness because in most of the countries we still cannot use any mass type of a communication tools et cetera. This does give you the scale of investments which we have to make last year and I continue this year and we’ll continue next year in order to secure that growth.

Matthew Grainger

And I guess from a competitive standpoint you’ve talked about the increased effort with some of your peers in making within the category and some of the recent comments they've suggested that they been able to capture relatively large percentage of incremental consumers in the category once they fully enter the market or given city. So I know this is something that’s evolving month-to-month but just curious gets your latest thoughts on the impact of competitive launches within Japan and Korea at the moment and I know it’s very difficult to put a number on this, but if we think about heated tobacco as a discrete category what’s a realistic aspiration for your share of that market over time?

Jacek Olczak

First it may sound a bit strange but actually we are very happy that the competition is moving into this category because it helps tremendously defendable building out the awareness of the categories alternative to the conventional smoking among consumers and it’s another important component of a normalization of that category in the minds of a consumer. So obviously the word would be better without the competition but let’s be realistic there will be competition and in this case actually competition coming to category adds a lot of value at least in our mind.

Now I think we have triggered the number of competitors to actually into their category for the reason as we are ourselves very excited about the performance of IQOS. Very early we have demonstration that the product i.e. category because it was the only or is the only product in a category most of the places had a lacks. And the product creates the attention of the consumers and creates of adoption and creates repurchase.

So I am not surprised that the competition also is going a lot of shortcuts whatever in order to get into the marketplace these are the consequences which you have a sudden emergence of the sudden creation of a new category and the people want to participate.

Today as the product stands in the marketplace, I think IQOS is by far the better proposition and this is not just my own assessment which was never been objective if you like working for Philip Morris but if I hear and I listen to what the consumers are saying, yes people are trying for obvious reasons another product in a category because so far there have been only exposed to the one product within the category. So it’s quite normal that consumer wants to try the alternatives and advance to vast majority of those people are coming back to IQOS this is today but they will be intensified competition in this marketplace.

Matthew Grainger

Your competitors are - everyone is trying a slightly different mix of products, I would say at the moment you have a platform two, you’ve platform three to match technology and platform four. The vast majority of the investment and commercialization right now is behind IQOS but has your enthusiasm around 5.2 waned all do you still expect these to be five, 10 years from now a material part of your RRP portfolio as well?

Jacek Olczak

No I wouldn’t say a five to 10 years and this is not about the NTS I mean the platform one was ready so we just went for the platform one to the market. We have different opinions to hold the platform to another platforms maybe Italy. We have said that during the last Investor's Day that the we look at this thing is maybe the market will not be about dividing the consumer growth behind the platforms, maybe a consumer would like to have an access develop this platforms depending on the moment of the day occasion et cetera.

As long as I give a consumer an opportunity to enjoy the different ways of delivering the pleasure they he got and the sensation without jeopardizing the risk which we have established with platform one, then consumer might decide to stay with platform one for a weekdays maybe platform two is something which will appeal to consumers during the weekend et cetera, et cetera.

So I think the word might be from a customer perspective more complicated enough trying to segment the things that there was one segment platform 1 and another segment platform 2 and those segments had a very little bit of an overlap. We actually think that will be more interactions between a platforms the moment when a consumers will regain the tries or build the trust that there was a science behind that product versions in each of the platform I am no longer have to sacrifice on the risk continuum from a health perspective and I can go back to the different forms of a consuming the nicotine product et cetera depends on how do I feel in which environment I am which social occasions I might have et cetera.

Matthew Grainger

And I guess key to establishing credibility behind now claims is some sort of governmental sanctioning of the data that you’ve collected over the course of the past several years and we're at a point in time now where at some point within the next 3 to 6 months at the very, very earliest we could start to see the FDA's response to some of the application you’ve to made and I know it's difficult to predict and it still very early in the process we’ll have one tip sac meeting in January.

Do you see a reasonable probability that the FDA could rule on your application in 2018 or closer to the statutory deadline or at this point would you expect there to be a bit more give-and-take and have a deal more extensive process?

Jacek Olczak

Well we have no information today which would indicate that the FDA shouldn’t be in a position to stay with the statutory deadlines okay so PM today we should hear in the first quarter and RTPA we should hear before they rent next year.

But the package which we have submitted to FDA's quite sizable package of information and also delay FDA approach that thing with regards to the process and the resources which they put under sticks our understanding is that as I said at the beginning, I don't think there was any indications today which would indicate that the FDA shouldn't be in a position to meet this deadline, but we’ll have to see. We’ll have also few other events in the very near term this quarter or beginning of next quarter.

We will have Germany Risk Institute also talking about assessment of IQOS. And we'll also have a committee on toxicology which at the request of the public health, should also publish the report on Heat-not-Burn products with regards to the okay market.

So there’ll be more and more coming from institutions or governmental agencies like FDA. As I said I were in the calls of the next few months and definitely more in a 2018/2019 which feathers should help building the right awareness and long for well smokers who cannot quit smoking's and disparately looking for alternatives.

Matthew Grainger

Okay. And as we’re starting to run a little bit low on time, I think Martin should get a question to warm a little bit.

Martin King

Thanks Jacek

Jacek Olczak

Well proud of this change Jacek Olczak here, in the history of Philip Morris International is a public company, it’s the first we will have a CFO with a proper English accent and American accent.

Matthew Grainger

Well Martin maybe you can just from a combustible standpoint just curious to get your thoughts on the type of evolution and the profitability and sort of the rationality of the market in the Philippines now that we have started to see things moving more of a duty pay direction JCI is closed on the transaction I know that price points are not going to adjust overnight. But maybe just talk through how you see the profitability and sort of dynamics in that market trending over the course next year or two?

Martin King

Well actually the price points are adjusting quite quickly. This was a very good development that JT brought Mighty and immediately as they had to pay full taxes, they took a price increase several weeks ago very small one and more recently they have increased prices again up to nearly 500 pesos per cot on the low end.

And that results in the whole low end market going to 3 pesos per stick with Marlboro sitting at four. And so it will benefit Marlboro obviously but it will also benefit Fortune which is our brand that’s been losing the most volume and share. So the Philippine market is going in the right direction very quickly and it's going to make a nice difference going forward.

Now the total market size will continue to come down because as you raise prices at low end has an impact on total consumption. So with the rate of price to be paid in total volume but from the point of profitability is very favorable.

Matthew Grainger

From the standpoint of your lower-priced brands in the market you mentioned a benefit to Fortune or perhaps Jackpot and it seemed like just the economics of supporting those plans for a period of time didn't really make sense. So you sort of now I guess in a competitive equilibrium where you can spread the marketing and promotional support a bit more broadly across the portfolio or is it still more about Marlboro?

Martin King

We’ve always invested more in Marlboro obviously and Fortune, Jackpot was a means to an end but it was important for us to be participating in those lower-priced tiers in order to not allow Mighty to run away with the market. And in the end while it was painful but difficult decisions that we’re made over the last few years have put us in a much better position where we are able to benefit now from the up trading and to help move of driving the market upwards. So it's been a difficult last four or five years but the market is now in a very good position to benefit from those decisions.

Matthew Grainger

I think we’re out of time in this room. Thank you Jacek, thank you Martin. And we will end it there. Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.