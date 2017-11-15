Party City Holdco's (PRTY) CEO James Harrison Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Brokers Conference Call

November 14, 2017 3:00 pm ET

Executives

James M. Harrison - Director and CEO

Daniel J. Sullivan - CFO

Analysts

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Simeon Gutman

Good afternoon everyone. I'm Simeon Gutman, Morgan Stanley's Hardline/Broadline analyst. Pleased to have Party City with us, represented by Jim Harrison, CEO, and Dan Sullivan, CFO. Interesting model; for those that don't know, the face of the business is this party stores that I think we all know and have shopped at, but the guts of this business is a wholesale manufacturing operation more akin to some of the steady CPG businesses that we know. It's very productive, it's a big pool of EBITDA and highly free cash flow generative, and arguably misunderstood at times and currently. So, to shed light on the story I'm going to sit down and conduct a fireside chat and we'll try to leave, I don't know, 10 to 12 minutes for your good questions.

So, first question for Jim. How would you describe the long term strategy for retail and wholesale and then the implication of how that fits into the evolving retail landscape?

James M. Harrison

Sure. So, I think if we look at our business, [indiscernible] for a second [indiscernible] retail and wholesale, we see tremendous opportunities really on both sides of the equation. In our retail business we know that the consumer wants to shop in our stores for product. This past Halloween there were several surveys done which clearly indicated that the consumer wants to shop in store for the Halloween products, wants to go experience the party store, party store gives them the ability to get ideas. They use the Web for inspiration.

So, 65% to 70-plus percent want to shop at stores, 30 odd percent want to use the Web for inspiration, and a little over 20% this past Halloween tended to buy their party goods online. Good news is PartyCity.com is the largest online party supplier. So we've got that covered as well.

And as we look at our stores, the stores will continue to perform well. We've got a number of initiatives in our stores to improve the customer experience, improve customer engagement and build the basket, and thereby accelerate comps. We also see continued opportunity in whitespace as well as the opportunity to continue to buying franchisees.

Our recent earnings call this past week we announced that we have entered into LOIs to acquire 23 more franchisees beginning of next year. We anticipate doing some additional ones next year. There are currently over 100 franchisees. We bought them at roughly 4.5x EBITDA. And on a net cash on cash basis, since their large customers are wholesale business, is about a 3.5x cash on cash cost to buy a franchisee.

So, [indiscernible] whitespace, buying in franchisees, making selective acquisitions of independents, we continue to see square footage growth, store growth, and we believe these opportunities to grow our comp sales by customer engagement.

On the consumer product side of our business, we have got open international as well as the domestic component. Our international consumer products business is roughly a $250 million business, growing in double digits, low double digits, and we see that sustainable growth as the consumer internationally becomes more aware of the category. Categories [indiscernible] development financial right now, so building consumer awareness in stores has been a key part of our strategy and will continue to be a big part of our strategy.

Domestically, we have a very unique opportunity to leverage up that which we have done over the past five years after rolling up the entire party goods industry. Over the past five years we have broadened out our manufacturing footprint. Today we operate nine separate manufacturing operations. We manufacture latex balloons, costumes, metallic balloons, we have got a 60% worldwide market share, injected molded plates and plates, cups and bowls, extruded plates, cups and bowls, paper plates, napkins, piñatas, as well as a number of party décor items in our operation in Mexico.

Leveraging up that manufacturing footprint which has been the key component of our margin expansion, which Dan will talk about in a moment, will also give us the opportunity to get into a number of other venues and broaden where we bring products to.

Historically, our focus has been the party specialty business for the past 20 years, and now as we broaden our view of the world, we can leverage these capabilities to provide us opportunities and entree into promotional products, theme parks, zoos, various venues where our products serve both a functional as well as a decorative use. That was long. I'm sorry.

Simeon Gutman

No, it's good. I want to talk about the vertical model, but just to level set, we were looking at our model the other day thinking about valuation and playing with some of the parts and then this revelation came. The retail business reported is about 70% of the operating profit, wholesale less so. But if we strip away the retail business and look at it standalone as if you didn't have the vertical side of the business, how does the profit structure change?

Daniel J. Sullivan

So, I think the profit that we generate through our business is generated either from the wholesaler standalone business, which we estimate is about 35% of our EBITDA, or it's generated through the retail standalone business, which we estimate is about 25% of our EBITDA, or it's generated through the vertical which is about 40%. So, the simple answer to your question, Simeon, our profit is disproportionately generated outside of our retail business.

Simeon Gutman

Right, even though the reported shows the opposite?

Daniel J. Sullivan

Yes, that segment's footnote reporting and that's GAAP accounting basically.

Simeon Gutman

Right, okay. And then, so two important pieces of the vertical strategy, you are the largest distributor of party goods and then you have manufacturing an increasing portion. So, on the portion that you distribute to the industry and to yourself, I think the share of shelf that you are nearing this 80% target, how much more upside is there? And on the manufacturing side, the goal is about 50% over time. When do you get there and then is there upside beyond that?

Daniel J. Sullivan

So our gross margin picture is one of the two or three or four key characteristics of our business that separates us from others. So if we look back, we have generated about 200 basis points of margin accretion over the last four years. We will generate another 30 to 40 basis points of margin gain this year and 30 to 40 basis points the year after and the year after.

The single biggest contributor to that, to your point, is growing, the vertical growing our manufactured share of shelf. So, today, roughly 25% of what we sell in retail, we self manufacture, and over the next four to five years that number will be double, largely based on the assets that we have in place today. So, the first opportunity for us in terms of margin growth comes through growing the manufactured share of shelf, expanding the vertical.

The second piece, equally as attractive, is running the vertical better, improving the economics on that which we manufacture, and more importantly, improving the economics on that which we source. So we have a 500 person sourcing organization operating through nine offices in various parts of Asia. Sourcing expertise, product expertise, is actually a core competency for us and we see that play through in margin gain. So, the two offer us the biggest opportunity going forward to continue to grow gross margin.

Simeon Gutman

And if we think about, I don't want to go too far down the road in terms of guidance, but if we think about the next 6 to 12 months, the acquisitions that you have made to verticalize, is there enough runway from those where you are still harvesting some of the profit gains to drive the EBITDA growth of the business or is there more that needs to happen in order to get there?

Daniel J. Sullivan

So I think it's both. We have made recent acquisitions. Our strategy in acquisition is simple. We look for highly accretive bolt-on acquisitions that pay back very quickly at very attractive economics. Those acquisitions provide us with competencies, so manufacturing competencies that lead to product, that lead to top line growth.

And so, we have made some recent acquisitions that are already starting to pay back in terms of our share of shelf gains, acquisitions in recent years around our costume business, recent acquisitions in Mexico that is basically print-on-paper capabilities, all of those are starting to deliver now in terms of our manufactured share of shelf gains. But the broader way that we think about it is, if 25% of our retail sales are self manufactured today, we think we can get that to north of 40% just based on existing assets and existing capabilities.

Simeon Gutman

And on the topic of these tuck-in acquisitions, how does the pipeline look in the wholesale business today and are there specific areas that you are targeting?

James M. Harrison

The pipeline is always robust because the acquisitions we do tend to be people we do business with. What we are doing is we are taking our inherent demand of our retail business and our consumer products business, and leveraging up that demand so that when we do an acquisition, we are not looking for and hoping for sales or revenue synergies, rather we are delivering those revenue synergies and simply leveraging up the assets that are already in place and expanding the profitability of the acquisition.

And so, there is always a pipeline out there for us, whether it's on the distribution side, manufacturing side, or as I said a moment ago, on the retail side, the ability to acquire independents and acquire franchisees at very attractive multiples.

Simeon Gutman

And franchised by us, you mentioned earlier, can you talk about the timing of these deals and you mentioned LOI for I think next year but is that a number, is there a goal that you are going to be targeting consistently over the next few years?

James M. Harrison

Sure. So, we announced on our call that we have an independent acquisition in Oklahoma City of nine stores.

Daniel J. Sullivan

Seven.

James M. Harrison

Seven stores, seven stores in Oklahoma City that could be out closed the end of this month, which we'll convert to Party City, which is a market, this Oklahoma City market which we currently are not in. We also have LOIs on another 23 stores which we will close in the first quarter of 2018. I would anticipate that we would close some additional franchise acquisitions next year. Without LOIs I don't want to put a number on it and make a commitment to a number, but I do expect that we will do additional franchise acquisitions next year.

And then I would imagine a cadence similar to what we have done, which was 30 something this past year, 23 so far and a few more next year, to follow the next couple of years. As I said earlier, it's a pipeline of overall 100 out there.

Simeon Gutman

And then two I guess adjacent or add-on type of deals that you did, Punchbowl and Kazam. Punchbowl, for those who don't know, it's a personalized digital invitation business. Kazam is a complete party good service that's I guess based online. So can you talk about the overarching strategy and then how do these businesses coexist with stores ultimately, how does it fit into the funnel?

James M. Harrison

It's actually both Punchbowl and Kazam have similar dynamic as it relates to our stores, but very different dynamic as it relates to our share of the party wallet. So, focusing on Punchbowl for a second, Punchbowl we acquired a minority interest in this digital invitation business, which we will begin offering as a free service to our online consumer. By virtue of doing that we will have access to the party-thrower and the party-goer much earlier in the buying process for party goods than we had in the past.

Historically, the consumer shops for party goods like before the party. And oftentimes when there is a customer intercepting and customers ask, why did you buy your party goods at X, Y or Z and not Party City, the answer is almost invariably 'convenience'. And so, by becoming aware of this party thrower well in advance of the party, we can utilize our assets to direct market to that consumer and get that consumer actively thinking about sourcing her party goods and the supplies for her party well in advance of the normal buying cycle and give us the opportunity to market to her and market specifically to the type of party she's throwing.

In Kazam, which is the party marketplace, which is an entirely different effort where we are greenfielding and developing in conjunction with a partner [indiscernible] we are developing a party marketplace for party services.

So, if you think about the Ubers, I call it the Uberization of party, if you think about Uber, Uber has no assets, it has drivers and it has consumers who need a ride and Uber does provides the marketplace that puts them together. Kazam by Party City is a similar marketplace. So we are currently in prototype into end rolling out beta in Dallas and we have got over 400 listings, 300 vendors right now in Dallas where we have got them signed up as party service providers, down to castle, caterer, DJ, clown, magician, my favorite the hypnotist, and all of these party service providers are now on our Web-site and available for a party thrower to access as he or she plans her party and looks to get those relative services.

While we'll generate some revenue off the marriage we create, equally if not more importantly, once again we'll get visibility to the upcoming party and visibility to the consumer and exactly what type of party, how many people, what the theme is, and we would be able to market directly to that consumer as Party City to satisfy their party supply needs. So, it's both really interesting, very different but very much the same as it relates to our stores.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. Switching topics to online competition, maybe two avenues here; first, just broadly, have you seen any changes in the landscape? You are also supplier to online players and then you obviously have your own Web-site. And then as one side avenue of this question, just thinking about Halloween and given its importance, are you seeing any greater activity on your own Web-site such that Halloween is itself moving more online in your own business?

James M. Harrison

So, to answer that question I'd like to separate the business between party and Halloween. On the party side, we have not seen a dramatic change in the party consumer going and shopping online. The consumer continues, as I said earlier, to come to our stores, they like the environment, they are being inundated around with and see all the products, and as you know, we are fortunate enough to hold all the major I think. And so therefore, anyone who is in the party business is effectively a customer of ours. We have good visibility to the broader market. We have not seen a dramatic change on the party side.

On the Halloween side, there are certain elements of our business which are item business, which is more adaptable to the Web, and that would be costumes in the bag, which is very much like an apparel item, and we've seen a growth of costumes in the bag as an option online, both in our own PartyCity.com as well as on other Web-sites. We have not seen a dramatic change or sense of dramatic change with the consumer. We have seen in the past Halloween some greater competition from a pricing standpoint. We've seen when we've responded to our pricing approach, when we responded to it, we have seen a demonstrable reaction in our conversion rate. So, we see some additional competition in terms of costume in a bag, which in the context of our total retail business is actually fairly small.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. Your retail business, there is a pretty important initiative, I think it's been about six to nine months in the works and it feels like it's getting rolled out where there is a transformation to enhance the service on the store and make a push on service like you haven't had before. So, can you talk about it, the nature of the pilot, and then I guess it's early, but expected timeframe if a successful rollout [indiscernible]?

Daniel J. Sullivan

So, think about, we grow retail square footage about 7%, 8%, 9% per year, and that might be taboo to folks who are definitely afraid of Amazon, but we are incredibly bullish about our stores, we are incredibly bullish about how customers like to shop this category, which is in-store, 22,000 SKUs, unmatched [indiscernible]. The challenge for us is we have to run a better store, we have to run a store that is easier for our associates to manage and easier for our customers to shop.

So we have been sort of looking at this work through two lenses. The first was how do we simplify store operations, how do we take unnecessary tasks and therefore unnecessary labor out of our stores. We have developed about 20 different initiatives that we have been refining over the last few months and we will roll those initiatives out to our full fleet of stores by the end of this year. That will simplify our operations. That will take labor and cost out of our store. That is step one.

The second step, which is by far the more important step, is being able to reinvest that labor in a different store experience with different associates who can sell the category, who can help you as a customer navigate the store. So we have developed initiatives in five stores that involves different type of labor, it involves different use of technology on the shop floor, it involves a much more trained and developed associate, and that five-store pilot based on the results is now being rolled out to 50 stores, which will be done by the end of this year, and we'll follow a similar cadence as we go through next year.

Not surprisingly, when we help our customer, when we greet the customer, when we inquire about the celebration, when we help them navigate the store, we see a noticeable, a meaningful change in comp, we see a meaningful change in basket size, and we are getting terrific feedback from both customers and associates. So, again, five-store pilot is a very small piece, but we obviously know where the opportunity lies and we are going to roll that out pretty aggressively over the next 12 months.

Simeon Gutman

To follow up on that, we have heard a lot of retailers over the last few years transfer task hours to selling hours. It sounds like it's a version of that. The iteration that you are working on now, is there even more task hours that are able to be taken out or you have taken everything out and moving it to the selling floor?

Daniel J. Sullivan

No, I think we will – I mean, first of all, good retailers are going to continue to do this, right. Part of retailing is continuing to look at what you do. We think that there is an opportunity to take cost out, better leverage OpEx, and invest a portion of that back in the selling experience. So, we think this will have a benefit to the top line and also deliver a meaningful impact on OpEx leverage.

Simeon Gutman

And then staying with you, Dan, how would you describe the promotional environment and what do you expect over the next 12 months?

Daniel J. Sullivan

We are not an overly promotional category like other retailers. I think the area that we obviously look at is the Web, and there I think it's partly the offer, it's partly the price point, and it's been partly being really smart and being very tactful with our promotion, whether that'd be basket-building, buy more save more, or whether that'd be free freight. So, we don't see promotional irrationality in the category, and given our size and scale, obviously a lot is going to follow what we are doing and we are just not heavily promotional.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. Now before I ask the next question, I see this disclosure that I didn't read [indiscernible], so I'm just going to read it real quickly if you can bear with me. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public Web-site at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk.

James M. Harrison

Well done.

Simeon Gutman

Thank you. So, Jim, I see that the wholesale business being a bigger part of the profit pool or structure than people expect. You have a lot of avenues for growth. I think they are underappreciated. Can we talk about opportunities for wholesale growth, whether it's alternate markets or new markets vis-a-vis the wholesale business?

James M. Harrison

Sure. So, I think I mentioned earlier about leveraging up our capabilities. So, I'll throw out a couple of specific examples. So, metallic balloons, we have owned Anagram which is our largest metallic balloon operation since 1998, and metallic balloons have historically been sold through distributors exclusively. Recently we purchased one of our largest distributors to actually bring the distribution of metallic balloons internal, into our own shop, and we now do our own metallic balloon distribution into our own stores.

But the distributor network has been in place really since the beginning of time for metallic balloons and the distributors' number one channel for metallic balloons is grocery, number two is florist, and then comes party stores. So, we have got a 60-plus percent worldwide market share and this is how balloons have gone to market.

Recently with the acquisition of the ACIM business in New Mexico, we found ourselves producing injected molded cups and injected molded popcorn buckets for distribution into movie theaters, AMC, Regal, folks like that. And so that's an alternative market application, that's a new business channel for us to focus on. But when we take a step back, it becomes rather obvious to us that why wouldn't we sell – why wouldn't movie theaters or why should movie theaters sell metallic balloons in their environment, not necessarily when somebody walks in because that will get in the way of the movie theater, but certainly on the way out.

If you stop for a second and think, in 2015 if every little girl who went and saw Frozen had the opportunity to buy a frozen metallic balloon, either shape or even a circle, on the way out, how many more frozen balloons would have been sold to all those little girls and would not have disrupted one dime or cannibalized one dime of sales anywhere in the entire supply-chain.

So, looking at these alternative markets through the prism of a wholesaler as opposed to the simple prism of the current channel distribution methodology, we believe opens up a huge range of opportunities for us. We will take what historically has been considered commoditized product and our capability to it and our manufacturing capability to it, and our distribution capability to it, and take it to another level where the consumer, the ultimate consumer which is the museum, park or the zoo, the theater, whoever it may be, is agnostic as to the cost, and so therefore it's not going to be viewed through a commoditized lens but really viewed through the lens of being accretive to their overall business.

Simeon Gutman

Can I ask, Dan, just the financial algorithm, something we were chatting about earlier, just high level, what it looks like and whatever conforms to your long-term guidance?

Daniel J. Sullivan

The way we think about the business is pretty simple. We think that a 4% to 6% top line growth algorithm would then deliver a 6% to 8% EBITDA growth, would then deliver an 8% to 10% EPS growth. That's the algorithm. Jim mentioned earlier the different levers of growth. So we are not overly dependent certainly on comp store sales, although that's an important measure to the retail analysts who cover us. We'll grow that revenue through a lot of different levers. The EBITDA growth will be driven by a combination of margin accretion, as I mentioned earlier, and continuing to refine our OpEx model, and then we think EPS growth of 8% to 10% is a good proxy for the go forward.

Simeon Gutman

And as a segue, this will be my last question and we can open up to the audience, on capital allocation, you recently announced plans for share buyback. Can you talk about the rationale for it and then how do we think about that versus debt paydown?

James M. Harrison

I'll talk about the rationale, you can talk about debt paydown. Rationale is really quite simple. We are very fortunate and we are well-positioned, generating $400 million-plus of EBITDA and free cash flow north of $225 million to $250 million. And we have aggressively paid down debt. Our leverage has been as high as 6.7x in the past, which is under 3x. Our target for the end of this year is 3.5x. When we first went public, our leverage was north of 4.5x. So, we have consistently paid down debt as a business over the last 20 years, most of which we were private.

When we look at how we use our free cash flow, paying down debt is always an option. We are investing in the business through acquisitions that are accretive, whether it's on the manufacturing side or franchisees. If that's a good use of cash for maximum return to our shareholders, we'll do that. If it's doing investing back in the business and investing more in manufacturing assets, we'll do that. If it's returning cash to our shareholders vis-a-vis a dividend, if that's the best use of cash, we will do that.

And we look at this opportunity, today where our stock is trading, as an opportunity for us to buy what we believe is an underappreciated and undervalued asset, which provides an opportunity for us to support our shareholders who understand our model and our standard of business and it's a great use of capital for us.

So, we look at $100 million authorization on the share repurchase. That's less than a quarter turn of EBITDA and certainly doesn't do anything at all to adversely affect our ability to do lots of other things in our business.

Daniel J. Sullivan

Nothing to add. Well said.

Simeon Gutman

We're going to open it up to the audience if there are questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Participant

Two questions or two parts to it. Could you elaborate a little on the vertical strategy, and I apologize because I'm relatively new to this story, but how much of that is manufacturing profits that are captured for sales at the retail store, your retail stores versus elsewhere? Then the second part of the question is just on the wholesale side of the business. How much of the wholesale business would be a Party City branded business or branded business in general versus a pure commoditized business where there wouldn't really be a brand associated with the sale?

James M. Harrison

I'll let Dan take the first part. I'll take the second part. In terms of Party City brand, nothing is branded Party City. We have several brands in our stores, none of which mean anything to anyone other than us. All the licensed party goods are branded Designware [actually four brands are branded Designware] [ph] and you will find the Designware brand not just in Party City stores but anybody who carries licensed party goods, whether in mass market or in the broader specialty market.

We have a brand on our balloons called Anagram, which has value within its channel, which is selling to the grocers, the florist as well as party service, as representing a high-quality metallic balloon. But once again, it's not sold – the Anagram brand, the only one concerned about that is the retailer or the distributor.

Additionally, we have a brand of costumes called Costumes USA, which has zero brand value. It's just how we delineate and identify the costumes that we create and design ourselves. So, at the end of the day, the Party City brand is the store, it's not the product.

Daniel J. Sullivan

So, the way I think about the vertical, so 25% of what we sell through retail is self manufactured. Another 50% of what we sell at retail, just over 50%, is sourced through our wholesale business. So we quote a number Simeon quoted earlier, 80% share of shelf as an objective, that would include that which we source through wholesale and that which we manufacture through wholesale, and right now we are about 77% or so roughly.

James M. Harrison

And 40% of the total profit comes from the vertical model. So, on a standalone basis the wholesale business would be roughly 35% of $400 million, the retail business would be $100 million, and then the vertical is the contributing factor to the balance.

Unidentified Participant

I think I realize that the business is pretty different since your roll-up at the time is much smaller, but could you just talk about that type of cyclicality you would expect? And I mean many people see this as being rather long in the truth in terms of the economy. So, what would be your kind of expected cyclicality and expected flow-through on margin if there was a consumer downturn? Thank you.

James M. Harrison

Sure. I [indiscernible] Company, this has been 20 years…

Daniel J. Sullivan

21.

James M. Harrison

21, going on 22 years, and had the good fortune or the misfortune of living through a couple of economic cycles. Over the past 15 years other than 2009, our sales have for the most part been up. 2009 we were down I think $80 million in sales on the base of 1, 1.2 and that included shutting down a whole slew of outlet stores which we had planned to do. We still made more money that year. Over the past 15 years we have had year-on-year earnings growth, maybe [indiscernible] 15 years.

So our business has proven to be fairly recession-resistant. And by that I mean there is strengthening in birthdays give or take 25 million in America every year. There is X number of graduations, X number of baptisms, X number of [indiscernible], X number of bar mitzvahs, X number of confirmations, certain number of anniversaries, baby showers, wedding showers, and girls night out.

So, we have got enough variability to seasons and the occasions which we help people celebrate in special ways. And what we are dealing with is a very low price point. Our AUR is $2, our average basket is $26, $65 on the Web. So, we are not selling refrigerators and cars. We are selling small incremental approaches, which enhance and create a special element to people's celebrations for life's special moments.

So I think we have a very fortunate position in that we represent happy times, and if you think about it, if the economy is bad and Wall Street bonuses aren't what they normally are supposed to be, you are still going to have Johnny's seven-year-old birthday party. You might actually buy more [indiscernible] seat, recognizing since you can't go to a really nice spot to do it. There's probably more vulnerability to a great economy than there is sort of to recession.

Simeon Gutman

Any final questions? With that, we're just about out of time. We're having a breakout in rooms 405 and 406, walking over there, same floor. Thank you.

James M. Harrison

Thank you everybody.

Daniel J. Sullivan

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.