Transocean: Is Deepwater Doomed?

In this article, I share my views on the impact of EVs and shale on deepwater in general and Transocean.

This article is inspired by comments to my previous article on Transocean (RIG) titled "This Key Comment From Transocean Was Unnoticed By Investors." In the article, we started a discussion on a very fundamental issue: Is there a future for deepwater production in the future? If the answer to this question is "no," then deepwater specialists like Transocean and Diamond Offshore (DO) should be avoided or even shorted after each major rally.

Why deepwater drillers might be in terminal decline

Here, I will try to formulate the most common arguments against any future perspectives for deepwater production.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a hot topic now, so let's start with them. The theory goes that soon the auto market will be dominated by EVs, which will dramatically decrease the demand for oil. Making things even worse, the auto market will switch to robo-cars that don't need humans at the wheel.

In a logical step forward, several leading companies will accumulate fleets of these vehicles, providing them on demand for passengers (transportation-as-a-service). This will increase efficiency and further decrease the demand for vehicles. No one except die-hard car fans will own a car anymore. Oil prices will drop through the floor, and no one will need deepwater production anymore.

The second blow comes from shale. Shale will grow and replace deepwater. Due to its short-cycle nature, shale will easily beat deepwater in a battle for investment dollars. Also, shale oil is not limited to the U.S., so you can expect production growth elsewhere. No major oil company will invest in deepwater anymore as all the money will be going to shale.

The third blow is a push toward renewables. Solar, wind, etc. will take over oil's market share. Once again, deepwater is at the higher end of the cost curve, so it will fall first.

Also, we should not forget about the oversupply of rigs in the deepwater segment. It will take years before drillers achieve any pricing strength, and by that time the game for oil will be over due to the reasons described above.

I believe that these four key elements (EVs, shale, renewables and rig oversupply) are a good summary of long-term deepwater bear arguments. If you see other reasons why deepwater is doomed, please share them in the comments section. In the meantime, I will share my views on why I believe deepwater has a future despite the growing electric vehicle market, surging shale production, the push toward renewables, and the current oversupply of rigs.

Electric vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) gets the lion's share of market attention, but there are many producers who already have developed -- or are in process of developing -- their own electric cars. Nevertheless, the actual size of the electric vehicle industry is still small. Take a look at deployment scenarios for the stock of electric cars published by International Energy Agency:

Source: International Energy Agency

The world is obviously early in the electric game, which gives life to all kinds of projections for the future of the electric vehicle market. Nobody has a crystal ball, so market enthusiasts are free to make rosy forecasts regarding the speed of EV adoption.

I see two major problems with these projections. The first one is that nobody seems to take into account cost escalation, which will surely occur as the number of EVs grows. The second one is that many projections are based on the assumption that the whole world resembles the major metro areas of highly developed countries, which is obviously very far from the truth.

Think that's an exaggeration? Let's take a quick look at the RethinkX report on the future of transportation, which was widely discussed back in May. In short, the report speculated that disruption by self-driving EVs will lead to a decrease in oil demand to 70 million barrels in 2030 and a corresponding collapse of oil prices to $25.4 per barrel. I had many questions after reading this report but I'll limit myself to two points, which, in my view, are characteristic of the quality of many "visionary" predictions in the EV space. Here's the first one:

The obvious question here is why Saudi Arabia, which is a very low-cost producer, has to limit its production while much more expensive oil is produced by others. The answer is simple: Oil is a strategic resource and the oil market is not a fully competitive market -- and will never be a fully competitive market. Oil is so much more than gasoline in your car -- it's in planes, ships, various chemical products, and even in your clothes. In this light, basing a model on an assumption that "X million cheapest barrels will be produced" is making the model invalid right from the start.

Here's another assumption from the RethinkX report:

So, when the U.S. adopts electric vehicle transportation-as-a-service, China does it the same year and the rest of the world follows with a four-year time lag. Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, Johannesburg, and maybe even Kinshasa follow a model adopted in New York in just four years -- if you believe the RethinkX report. Meanwhile, the actual map of Electric Vehicles Initiative, a multi-government policy forum established in 2009 to accelerate the deployment of EVs worldwide, looks like this:

Source: International Energy Agency

The world is growing, both in terms of GDP and in population. The United Nations is projecting that the world population will grow from the current 7.6 billion to 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. While the year 2100 is too far away to make a reasonable forecast, I have no doubts about the 2030 population projections. The population growth comes together with GDP growth and is much more pronounced in developing nations, most of which are not pushing EVs:

Source: World Economic Outlook, IMF

This means that more and more people in developing nations will be able to take a step away from poverty and will want a starter, cheap car. Used ICE cars will likely be imported from the developed nations' markets. I see zero chance that developing nations outside of China, which has painted itself into a corner with huge environmental problems, will push EVs and EV infrastructure in the foreseeable future. You can certainly expect that people who, for the first time in their life, are able to afford something beyond their basic needs will want a car to drive and meat on the table and will completely ignore any green agenda. Extrapolating major metro area trends to the big and very diverse world is a huge fallacy that makes the EV era look closer than it is in reality.

To sum up: Economic and population growth in developing nations will support demand for oil for transportation and other uses. In all likelihood, the absolute majority of developing nations won't be supporting EVs through subsidies. Also, EVs will likely see cost escalation as their number grows. I see no reason to believe that EVs are disrupting the next investment cycle in deepwater with an investment horizon between 10 and 15 years.

Shale

U.S. shale oil has been the major disruptor to the oil industry. Suddenly, it became easy to invest in an oil project with a quick payback in a favorable investment climate. Oil has historically been linked to the world's less stable places, be it the Middle East or West Africa, but shale has offered the opportunity to invest in short-term projects in comfortable surroundings.

Shale is not immune, however, to oil price decline. The abundance of shale oil has put a ceiling on WTI oil (USO) prices and created a significant discount to Brent oil (BNO). As a result, the U.S. rig count as reported by Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), has been mostly in a decline in recent weeks:

Speaking about longer-term perspectives, the International Energy Agency is projecting that U.S. shale oil production will grow from 6.5 mboe/d in 2015 to 11.6 mboe/d in 2025:

Source: International Energy Agency

Such projections will certainly inspire expectations that shale will "fill the void" and replace deepwater completely. However, I find several problems with this thesis. For IEA's projections to come true, oil prices must be $60-plus. I don't see how shale oil will show such growth in, let's say, $50 oil world. Recent months showed that shale is not immune to oil prices and that producers want to see higher and more stable oil before committing to more drilling. At the same time, at a stable $60-plus oil is sufficient enough to generate significant interest in deepwater programs.

Source: Transocean

As you can see in the slide from Transocean's presentation above, breakeven oil prices for major offshore projects have been significantly cut in recent years. Transocean used this slide to state that deepwater is competitive at $50 oil, which is hardly true as the decline in costs is based on major concessions from supply chain members, including offshore drillers. However, in a $60-$70 oil world, deepwater will attract the necessary investment.

Also, we should take into account that the demand for oil grows on the back of world's economic growth:

Source: OPEC

One could argue that using OPEC as source is a poor choice because the organization is biased, as it consists of oil producing countries that are interested in higher oil price. However, the IEA is biased as well because it mainly consists of oil consumers who are interested in lower oil prices. Investors' daily task is to take everything with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, I believe that OPEC's demand projections are close to reality.

Let's also not forget that oil fields do not produce forever -- they have decline rates and some production has to be replaced each year. Due to the long-term nature of the majority of oil projects, the effects from low investments in 2015-17 have yet to be seen in the oil market. However, the void created by the lack of investments will have to be filled someday, and shale is not sufficient enough to fill this void.

As Platts reported last year, the average decline rate in non-OPEC fields has grown to 5%. At current production rates, this means that 2.88 mb/d of production should be replaced each year. Obviously, shale cannot solve this task and conventional oil projects, both onshore and offshore (including deepwater), are necessary to provide a stable supply of oil.

To sum up, shale is certainly eating deepwater's lunch in the short term. However, shale cannot fill the void created by the lack of investment in recent years in the longer term. The reasons for this are the growth in oil demand on the back of world's economic growth and declining rates in existing fields.

This article has already exceeded the average Internet attention span, so to keep discussion focused, I'll discuss the impact of renewables and rig oversupply in the next part. Fundamentally, I do not believe that EVs and shale will make deepwater production uneconomic for the time being. Therefore, Transocean is investable in a sense that it does not belong to the dying industry, as many EV and shale enthusiasts want to portray.

Currently, Transocean shares are struggling to continue their upside trend due to lack of positive momentum on the oil price front. In case a correction continues, I expect Transocean shares to find short-term support just below $10.

