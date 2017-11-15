Standoff In The 2 Most Popular Precious Metals

Gold and silver are presently facing the legacy of the past two years of their price histories. In December 2015, the multi-year bear market that took both precious metals from highs in 2011 found a bottom. After rallying to peaks for the year in July 2016, both silver and gold fell to a higher low than the previous year in December 2016. Both precious metals remain above their December 2016 lows with just six weeks to go in 2017. Gold and silver find themselves at a watershed moment, and over coming weeks a standoff between the two precious metals and other markets could be what is in store for the metals that thrive in the environment of fear and uncertainty.

Neither gold nor silver could reach their 2016 highs during 2017. While gold remained above the December 2016 low, silver traded to the lowest level since April 2016 in July after a flash crash took the price of the volatile metal to a bottom of $15.25 per ounce. However, with one and one-half months to go in this year, both metals are above their December 2016 bottoms, but price action has been hardly exciting for those looking for higher prices over recent weeks.

Gold and silver have been weak

The last time gold and silver made highs and looked bullish was back on September 8. Since then, both precious metals have been making a series of lower highs.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX December gold futures highlights, the price hit a high of $1362.40 on September 8, fell to lows of $1262.80 on October 6 and was trading at the $1281 level on November 14.

Source: CQG

Silver traded to a peak of $18.29 per ounce on September 8 and a low of $15.345 on October 6, and was trading around the $17 level on November 14.

Over recent weeks, both of the precious metals have traded in narrow ranges. In November, gold has settled into a band from $1265.90 to $1289.50 while silver's range has been from $16.67 to $17.27 on the December futures contracts. The standoff in the precious metals is the result of competing factors. Technical signals are not telling us much these days, but the state of affairs in the world continues to provide support for the two metals.

The geopolitical landscape supports prices

The world tends to be a volatile place filled with problems that result in uncertainty in markets. However, these days the global scene is a minefield of issues that threaten to impact markets each day. North Korea is now a nuclear power which is unacceptable to the United States. While Kim Jong Un has not test fired any missiles since September, the rhetoric between the leader of the hermit nation and President Trump continues to fly back and forth. With the President returning from his 12-day trip to Asia, he has scheduled a significant announcement for Wednesday, November 15. It is likely that he will report to the American people about the results of his talks and the pressure put on President Xi of China when it comes to the nuclear ambitions of the rogue state that continues to threaten the Korean Peninsula and the world.

The Middle East always tends to be a political mess, but recent events have heightened tensions to a new high. The standoff between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the proxy war in Yemen with the potential for another in Lebanon could cause dangerous flare-ups in the region. Additionally, there seems to be no end in sight for the blockade of Qatar by KSA and their Gulf State allies. At the same time, within Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince, and successor to the throne began a purge of corruption and dissent affected government officials, business leaders, and members of the royal family. Russian-U.S. relations remain problematic, and while President Trump appears to have a warm relationship with the Chinese leader, China's military expansion continues to cause tensions over the South China Sea.

Any one of these issues, or others smoldering below the surface, could erupt at a moment's notice which is supportive for the prices of the two precious metals that tend to thrive on fear and uncertainty. At the same time, all standard measures of inflationary pressures remain under control, but almost a decade of accommodative monetary policy and artificially low rates of interest in the United States, Europe, and around the world have flooded the system with unprecedented amounts of liquidity. The potential for an inflationary spike at some point in the future is also a supportive factor for precious metals prices.

Over recent weeks, the dollar had been recovering from lows made in September, but this week the dollar turned south once again, and precious metals prices have yet to respond.

The recovery in the dollar weighed on the metals but deviance on November 14

The dollar index spent the lion's share of 2017 falling after trading to the highest level since 2002 during the early days of January.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows that the greenback declined from highs of 103.815 during the first week of this year, to lows of 90.795 on September 8, the day gold and silver made their most recent high. Since then, the dollar recovered to a high of 95.07 on November 7.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the index illustrates the recent corrective rally. However, on November 14 after the release of positive economic data from Germany, the dollar declined. Technical support for the index now stands at the October 26 low of 93.365 which stands as a line in the sand when it comes to keeping the pattern of higher lows since September 8 intact. The December dollar index futures contract settled at 93.723 on November 14.

The upside correction in the dollar weighed on the prices of gold and silver. However, on Tuesday, November 14 the index broke down and fell by 665 points after the release of the German economic data. Gold and silver ignored the move in the greenback as gold posted a gain of only $1.80 per ounce and silver lost 3.5 cents.

Time will tell if Tuesday's price action was an aberration, but gold and silver reaction to the most significant downside move in the dollar in months was disappointing for the bulls. The move down in the dollar was likely the result of economic growth and strength in Germany and Europe instead of economic weakness in the U.S. Therefore; it is likely that the ECB will reverse its accommodative approach to monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Prospects for higher rates

The U.S. Federal Reserve has made no secret about its plan to hike rate by 25 basis points at their last meeting of the year in December. At a recent meeting of the FOMC, twelve of the sixteen members of the committee favored a rate hike in December, and eleven members see three more 25 basis point increases in the Fed Funds rate in 2018.

The Fed hiked interest short-term rates for the first time in December 2015 which was liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate. The second hike came at the final meeting of 2016. Coincidentally, gold and silver prices moved to lows during the last months of the past two years.

2015 and 2016 trading pattern is problematic

The next few days will be enlightening when it comes to the path of least resistance for gold and silver for the final six weeks of 2017. The lack of response to the move to the downside in the dollar on November 14 was not a bullish sign for the metals that thrive during periods of fear and uncertainty and tend to decline when the dollar rallies and real interest rates move higher.

Another coincidence between the past two years and this coming December is that in each of the preceding years, the Fed prepared markets for the rate hikes. In December 2015 rates went from 0-25 basis points. In 2016, from 25-50 points. So far this year, the Fed has acted twice, and the Fed Funds rate stands at 100 basis points on its way to 125 and likely higher in 2018. President Trump recently appointed Jerome Powell to lead the Fed starting on February 3, replacing Janet Yellen and putting his stamp on the central bank. However, Powell is a moderate and has voted with the outgoing Fed Chair on every occasion. Therefore, while he replaced the head of the central bank, the choice will likely maintain the status quo of a gradual pace of tightening.

Moreover, the Fed is now in the process of reducing its swelled balance sheet by letting debt securities roll over at an ever-increasing pace over coming months and years. The action removes the put option on the market for government bonds and is essentially quantitative tightening of credit. When it comes to gold and silver, higher rates that are not the result of inflationary pressures increase the cost of carrying long positions.

The two precious metals that market participants turn to during times of fear and uncertainty are facing a standoff as the geopolitical landscape and economic realities of today are at odds. The trading ranges for both gold and silver have narrowed, and as they look over their shoulders, they see a troubled world on one side and an end to the liquidity that flooded the system on the other. There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the precious metals markets, and maybe that is why they did not react to the lower dollar this week.

For the longer term, I am bullish on the prices of both gold and silver based on the potential for inflation and a geopolitical landscape that amounts to a minefield. However, I am hopeful that we see a repeat of the past two years over the coming six weeks which would give me the opportunity to load up at low prices going into 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.